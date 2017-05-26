Hormel: Take Advantage Of This Selloff

Looking at the results

Yesterday Hormel (NYSE:HRL) released their Fiscal 2017 Q2 Earnings and the stock sold off over 6% while hitting a new 52 week low of $32.95. The question is what happened and what should investors do now. According to CEO Jim Snee…

Unfavorable market conditions in the turkey industry caused by an oversupply of turkey continued to pressure Jennie-O Turkey Store sales and earnings.

We have the explanation above which sounds like a temporary situation to me. Reading the rest of the earnings release is a bit confusing due to all the adjustments from adding Justin's specialty nut butters to the mix, but also removing the Diamond Crystal Brands sales that were divested in May 2016, but I think this chart does a nice job of summarizing things. Looking at the adjusted numbers for Q2 we can see some interesting things…

Here we can see the struggles of the turkey business as sales fell by 8.3%, but the rest of the picture looks really strong to me. I especially like that the international business grew sales by 19%. Since international is only 6% of current sales, I've always believed this is part of the company that has a long runway of growth ahead of it. As the new SPAM factory gets going in China, this will help accelerate international sales even further. Sales increasing by 2.2% is good to me and certainly no reason for a 6% selloff. Digging into some of the other numbers we notice that…

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding fell from 543.7M in Q2 2016 to 539.6M in Q2 2017. Not a huge reduction, but I always like to see this number falling. Means my share of the company and profits is growing!

Looking at the Balance Sheet…

We see a nice increase to cash, and at the same time we see that current liabilities are lower, while long term debt is very little and did not change…

Hormel's conservative balance sheet has always been one of my favorite things about the company. This leaves plenty of room for acquisitions, share repurchases, and dividend growth.

Conclusion and Big Picture View of Stock…

Overall in my opinion the quarter was fine and certainly did not merit a 6% sell off in the stock. Now with Hormel trading near a 52 week low, here is how I view Hormel as a long term investment.

First looking at the valuation we can take the current price of $33.13 and divide that by the lower range of this year's earnings forecast of $1.65 to get 20.07. Is 20.07 cheap or expensive? I think there is a two part answer to this question and the answer comes from this website. Looking here we can see that the mean historical S&P 500 PE ratio for stocks is 15.65 which might tell us Hormel is a bit expensive right now, but that same website also tells us that the current PE of the S&P 500 is 25.55 which tells us Hormel is trading to a nice discount to the overall market. Overall I tend to think this is a very reasonable valuation for Hormel. Certainly not cheap, but a company like Hormel will never be cheap. This is because Hormel is one of only 18 Dividend Kings (stocks with 50+ years of consecutive dividend increases). Hormel has also shown incredible growth from 2006 to 2016 as shown in Hormel's 2016 Annual Report…

Looking at those results, I think paying 20x earnings is quite reasonable. Add in the fact that the dividend payout ratio is only 41% (Current annual dividend of $0.68/low end of 2017 earnings forecast of $1.65) along with the safety that Hormel offers being a consumer products company in a slow changing industry and their conservative balance sheet and this is a very fair price to pay for a long term investment in this company.

I don't know what the turkey situation will be like over the next 3 months or 6 months, but my feeling is this will get resolved. Turkey consumption has been increasing as shown here from a Hormel presentation last year and I feel this is a great entry point to the stock or a great point to add some more shares. Wonderful company to hold and DRIP, DRIP, DRIP!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.