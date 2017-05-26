Forget Crude Oil Supply For Price Direction

OPEC takes the steam out of recent rally

Another disappointment from OPEC took the steam out of a near three week rally in crude oil, which saw prices recover from lows near the $44 handle to highs above $51.50. Traders once again bought the rumor and sold the news with the latest disappointment, which saw the cartel extending its current production cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day out to March 2018. With traders hoping for something bigger to tackle the oil supply glut, crude oil crashed back through the key $50 level.

Oil inventories in the U.S. have now fallen for seven straight weeks, implying that the OPEC reductions have been feeding through into the market despite continued shale activity in the U.S. so we would expect to see similar numbers going forward. The real issue for the market now is what happens beyond the first quarter of 2018. As shale producers continue to drill we are unlikely to see any significant change in supply and in March we would be back at square one looking at another OPEC agreement or the taps would be opened to create another supply glut. Many OPEC members are dealing with fiscal strains and it's unlikely that they will be comfortable with further drilling restraints.

Demand will be the key driver of prices

With the current shale drilling boom in the U.S. it is clear that production will continue rise until it meets resistance in the form of costs and labor so current supply levels shouldn't deviate too far from the levels seen since the first OPEC agreement and we therefore have a reasonably stable picture of supply for the next nine months.

The real issue therefore is the demand side of the equation.

(Source: tradingeconomics.com)

The latest U.S. GDP was revised up to 1.2 from a 0.9 estimate but the trend is still clearly moving down with the recent hopes of a Trump reflation going with it.

Aside from domestic demand traders should be looking to the global economy to consider demand into the 2018 OPEC target.

More worrying should perhaps be the current situation in China where GDP growth is collapsing amidst concerns over its banking sector and credit markets. Moody's downgraded China's credit rating this week and recent strength in the yuan may see the government take action with a further sale of U.S. Treasuries.

(Source: tradingeconomics.com)

China recently jumped to the top of the oil imports list at a level of 8.5 million barrels a day so it could be an important driver for oil prices going forward to determine whether this is real demand growth or a further build-up in China's strategic petroleum stockpiles- both of which could see reduced imports over the next nine months. The fall in China's stock market is an indication that capital is exiting.

Slowing GDP or a significant reduction in stockpile efforts could make OPEC's cuts irrelevant.

Medium-term outlook

(Source: cme.com, author)

The current picture for futures highlights traders' confusion about the path ahead with prices predicted to be near current levels when OPEC would be scheduled to discuss the current production levels.

(Source: dailyfx.com)

With speculators still holding a large amount of long futures positions (near 300,000) there is still a possibility of further unwinding once the market digests the recent news or if we see a deterioration in the global economy. Risks it would seem are therefore tilted to the downside and investors should avoid paying too much attention to near-term swings in inventories and rig counts.

Conclusion

The recent OPEC disappointment is probably more important than many realize as they go back to watching weekly swings in inventories and rig counts. The supply side of the oil market is unlikely to see any real deviation from current numbers as OPEC members continue to pump to their ceiling and shale drilling continues to rise alongside.

For the next meaningful move in oil prices traders should look to demand. Recent confidence in global GDP masks the overall trends and the futures market is still positioned for further gains. A retest of the recent lows of $44 should not be discounted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author may short WTI spot or oil & gas companies in next weeks.