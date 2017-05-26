Sherwin-Williams: Wait For A Pullback

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) currently trades at a P/E of 26 with a forward P/E of 21 and a dividend yield of just over 1%. By all accounts, the company looks richly valued. However, SHW has traded at a premium P/E compared to the S&P 500 pretty much since the market bottomed in 2009 and yet has returned an astounding 437% (excluding dividends). So, is it worth buying SHW now? Is the company's outperformance going to continue or is the company seriously overvalued?

To answer that question I think we need to look at what has been driving the company's financial performance and its competitive position in the market place.

Sherwin-Williams Financial Performance

SHW has benefited from an almost perfect business environment since the recession. The company has enjoyed rapidly growing sales and falling raw materials costs.

The chart below, taken from the company's latest investor presentation, shows just how strong the sales recovery has been for the coating industry.

In fact, sales are almost back to pre-recession levels. The question is just how much more sales can grow. After all, we did have a housing bubble so sales during the 2003 to 2007 time period may have been artificially high. It's likely once sales start approaching that level sales growth will begin to slow down.

SHW has also benefited from positive trends in raw materials costs. SHW generally produces medium to high quality paints across its various brands. High quality paint has more solids, e.g. pigments and resins, then solvents. The pigments and resins are the expensive part of the paint that gives it its ability to hide the surface it's applied to, its color, and it's finish quality. Higher quality paint is generally 30-45% pigment and resins by volume compared to 30% for cheaper quality paints.

The main raw material ingredients for paint are titanium dioxide (TiO2) and propylene (derived from crude oil). Taking a look at SHW's gross margins we can see how raw materials prices have affected the company's profits.

The record low margins in 2011 correspond with a spike in TiO2 prices. The record high margins for the last two years have corresponded with collapse in TiO2 prices as well as the crude oil price rout.

Starting in 2014 TiO2 prices have started rising, although still low. By the end of 2016 TiO2 prices started to climb even more. At the end of 2016 producers pushed through a $150 to $160 a ton price increase and they also hiked prices again in the first quarter of 2017.

SHW has benefited from low crude oil prices offsetting a rise in TiO2 prices. SHW also has some leeway to increase prices to offset higher raw materials costs. Labor accounts for 80% to 90% of the price of painting a house so consumers are relatively price insensitive to paint costs when hiring a professional. For DIY customers price likely matters more.

Market Analysis

One of our favorite tools for analyzing the attractiveness of a market is the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index. It's a way to measure how concentrated an industry is. The more concentrated an industry the greater likelihood the leading companies in that industry will enjoy outsize profits. For SHW the result is very interesting. The company is considered part of the global coatings industry which is made up of 10 major players with over 7,000 smaller firms. On the flip side SHW's largest market is it's US architectural coatings business (read: paint for your house) which is much more concentrated. The calculations for the HHI for each market are below.

In 2006, 21 coatings companies controlled 55% of the US paint market. Now only 5 companies control 87% of the market. In fact, market concentration has exceeded the .25 level that is considered a "highly concentrated market" and thus runs the risk of not being competitive (bad for customers, good for paint company investors). The fact that SHW's largest market is an oligopoly makes the company particularly attractive.

Summary

In summary Sherwin-Williams certainly has the characteristics of a good investment. It's by far the largest company in its main market which also just so happens to be an oligopoly. If the price of the stock wasn't a factor there is no real reason you wouldn't want to own the company.

However, looking at sales and margin trends it looks like there are some material risks on the horizon. Sales growth may start to slow down materially as we reach the historical sales trend line. Rising TiO2 prices may also start to erode gross margins. Given the company's premium valuation it's questionable if these risks are fully priced into the stock.

We'd love to own Sherwin-Williams but think it might be prudent to wait for a pullback from its current price level. It's definitely a great company and one we are keeping our eye on for our value portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.