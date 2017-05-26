Asta Funding's (ASFI) CEO Gary Stern on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)

Gary Stern

Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for today's investor conference call. While the first half of 2017 has been challenging for the Company, we believe we're executing on the strong strategy to create sustainable long-term growth opportunities for the Company. Now let us begin with an update on our reportable segments, highlighting important aspects and initiatives of each of our four core businesses.

First, Consumer Receivables, as you know, this segment manages our consumer portfolios that have been acquired for liquidation. While our March 31st balance sheet shows $11.7 million in the accounts receivable, we have a significant amount of consumer assets that on zero basis of accounting. Most of the 11.7 million are from international purchases. We're extremely diligent our collection of these assets and these cash collection provided significant cash flow for the Company.

As I previously mentioned that our joint venture would self and improve allows us to pursue opportunities in the region. Serlefin's [ph] strong relationships with financial institutions and experiencing the industry should allow us to increase our presence in the region providing additional third-party collection services.

Second, our Personal Injury Claims segment represents our 80% investment in Pegasus Funding as well as our 100% investment in Simia Capital, each of which provides personal injury litigation funding directly to consumers. The Simia Capital, LLC the Company's newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary commenced operations in January of this year.

Simia was established in response to the Company's decision not to renew its joint venture with Pegasus Legal Funding, and as such is currently funding personal injury settlement claims. During the second quarter, Simia completed the purchase of the $3 million Personal Injury Claims portfolio.

Pegasus Funding is no longer funding any new cases and is currently liquidating its existing portfolio. This month the Company collected approximately $18 million from claimants from the Pegasus portfolio. This segment continues to be an integral part of the Company's long-term strategy.

As you know in the disability services segment, Asta operates a special advocacy firm that helps people obtain long-term disability benefits from the social security administration to assist them meeting their daily needs.

During the second quarter of 2017, revenue for this segment increased 72% from the prior year period in 2016. Additionally, management has worked diligently to reduce the cost associated with this segment and we are beginning to see substantial cost reductions in our year-over-year results.

The fourth and final core business is Structured Settlements which represents our investments in CBC Settlement Funding. As you know, CBC purchases periodic payments under structured settlements and annuity policies in exchange for lump sum cash payments. Over the last six months, we have increased the structured settlements portfolio by $4.7 million to $90.4 million as of March 31st 2017.

On April 7, 2017, CBC completed seventh private placement note offering for $18 million with a yield of 5%. The combination of these segments formed a strong foundation by which we can effectively, efficiently grow the business.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Bruce Foster, our Chief Financial Officer, who will provide some additional details on the financial results.

Bruce Foster

Thank you, Gary, good morning. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, net loss attributable to Asta Funding, Inc. was $5.6 million or $0.57 per diluted share as compared to net loss attributable to Asta Funding of $1.8 million or $0.15 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31st 2016.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, the net loss before net loss attributable to non-controlling interest was $5.6 million as compared to net loss before net loss attributable to non-controlling interest of 1.7 for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Total income for the three months ended March 31, 2017, decreased by 3.3 million to $7.6 million compared to 10.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. Total revenue included in the three months 3/31/17 is approximately 0.6 million in revenue from CBC Settlement Funding, LLC on structured settlements as compared to 2.9 million for the three months ended 3/31/16.

Also included in total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2017, is approximately 2.1 million from Personal Injury Claims segment as compared to 1.8 million for the three months ended 3/31/16. Disability fee income for the three months ended 3/31/17 was up by 0.6 million to 1.5 million from the three months ended 3/31/16.

Finance income from the distress receivable business was down by approximately 0.9 million to 4 million for the three months ended 3/31/17 as compared to 4.9 million for the three months ended 3/31/16. General and Administrative expenses were 16 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, as compared to 13.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

The increase for the three months ended 3/31/17 was primarily attributable to an increase in bad debt expense, higher professional fees attributable to Mangrove matter and loss on investment. Interest expense was 1 million for the three months ended 3/31/17 as compared to 8.8 million for the three months ended 3/31/16.

Now turning to the six months numbers, for the six months ended 3/31/17 net loss attributable to Asta Funding was 7.2 million or $0.67 per diluted share compared to net loss attributable to Asta Funding, Inc. of zero million or zero per diluted share for the six months ended 3/31/16. For the six months ended March 31, 2017, net loss before net loss attributable to non-controlling interest was 7.2 million as compared to net income before net income attributable to non-controlling interest of 0.6 million for the six months ended 3/31/16.

Total income for the six months ended 3/31/17 decreased 6.6 million to 16.7 million compared to 23.3 million for the six months ended 3/31/16. Total revenue included in the six months ended 3/31/17 is approximately 1.5 million in revenue from CBC Settlement Funding on structure settlements as compared to 5.9 million for the six months ended 3/31/16.

Also included in total revenues for the six month ended 3/31/17 is approximately 4.4 million for the Personal Injury Claims segment as compared to 4.9 million for the six months ended 3/31/16. The stability fee income for the six months ended 3/31/17 was up by 1.4 million to 2.9 million as compared to 1.5 million for the six months ended 3/31/16.

Finance income from distress receivable business was down by approximately $2.1 million to $8 million for the six months ended 3/31/17, as compared to $10.1 million for the six months ended 3/31/16. General and administrative expenses were $27 million for the six months ended March 31, 2017, as compared to 21.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2016.

The increase for the six months ended March 31, 2017 was primarily attributable to an increase in bad debt expense, higher professional fees attributable to the Mangrove matter, and loss on investment. Interest expense was 1.9 million for the six months ended 3/31/17, as compared to $1.5 million for the six months ended 3/31/16.

Now turning your attention to the balance sheet, as of March 31, 2017, the Company had approximately $15.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $119.2 million in stockholders' equity and a net book value for share of $18.16. At March 31, 2017, the Company had an invested balance of 9.4 million in Structured Settlements and $47.9 million in Personal Injury Claims.

Net cash collections of Consumer Receivables acquired for liquidation for the three months ended 3/31/17 totaled $6 million compared to $7.5 million in 2016. Net cash collections on the Great Seneca portfolio were $1.1 million for the quarter ended 3/31/17, compared to $1.8 million in 2016. The carrying value of the Great Seneca portfolio at March 31, 2016 was $7 million as compared to $1.9 million at March 31, 2017.

The Company invested approximately 4 million in personal injury cases for the second quarter ended March 31, 2017 as compared to 5.6 million in 2016. Investments in structured settlements were approximately 3.3 million for the second quarter ended March 31st 2017 as compared to 4.1 million in 2016. That concludes my update on the financial results.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Hans van den Berg with Logos Investment Management. Your line is now open.

Hans van den Berg

I had a question on the Structured Settlements segment and perhaps one more after that. So first could you perhaps provide some color to the reasons behind the receivable payments in the beginning of May? Why did the Company decide to sell the receivables and what caused the significant realized loss in those receivables?

Gary Stern

The decision was made to sell of those Structured Settlements which by the way were left contingency and was to generate cash. We'd just completed our tender offer with self tender for over $55 million and to provide some stability to the Company and put some additional cash on the books we made the decision to sell those particular assets.

Hans van den Berg

Any specific reasons for the realized losses, that's just an accounting consequence or [indiscernible] or something?

Gary Stern

Yes, the values on those are valued by a third-party valuation firm and again the value that we got in terms of cash and versus what it was worth we thought it was a potentially big deal for us so we decided to act on it and we went ahead and liquidated those particular assets.

Hans van den Berg

Okay and I assume this transaction is not included in the current financial results, right, will be next quarter or is it already included?

Gary Stern

Well the asset itself has been written down so the loss is realized in this particular quarter.

Hans van den Berg

Okay, and perhaps as a follow up in this business. In the beginning of this quarter you had some management changes at CBC I believe, and I noticed that after several quarters of significant growth in your structured settlement portfolio, this quarter saw a decline from 92 million to 90 million at the end of the quarter and was that related perhaps to sort of the startup of the new management team? Or is it more related perhaps to the write down because maybe that's the reason behind it? Can you provide some additional color to that?

Gary Stern

I don't believe it has anything to do with the change in management it's just a function of the marketplace and again in this business as usual we individually now have in place have been with the Company for a number of years. So what we had here was just basically the function of the marketplace, interest rates and the sale of life contingency asset.

Hans van den Berg

Okay, that's good to hear. If I may I would like to ask another question about the personal injury segment, but I can also hop back into the queue if you would like.

Gary Stern

It's okay.

Hans van den Berg

Okay great, I noticed that already in 2016 it’s a just a question on the bad debt expansion of personal injury segment, and I noticed that already in 2016 provisions for bad debt expense as percentage of personal injury claim assets went up significantly and naturally it is led to higher debt expense provision in absolute dollar amounts as well. But at the same time actual ride offs remain relatively low and I think they were like 700,000 for 2016. Could you provide some color on what is driving this increase in provision for debt expense while actual ride offs remain relatively low?

Gary Stern

Obviously we look at the bad debt reserve all the time; this is something we monitor very closely. This portfolio now that we have Pegasus is matured so maybe we been in business now for 5 plus years and more in liquidation mode right now. So, again we monitor the cases, third party, electronic research tools and all that and make sure that we're on top of what is the reasonable reserve for the Company and assets and again as this something matures, you have some older cases fitting on the books. So again we evaluate everything on a case by case basis and off course as these things get older, sometimes unfortunately mean to be reserved again. So the Company is very comfortable with the value associated with the those.

Hans van den Berg

And the fact that actual rise also remained low is that due to the effect of -- although you have to reserve against these cases there still ongoing and therefore they are not written off?

Gary Stern

So basically as developing the reserve against it is basically reflecting the financial and net realizable value for those particular assets, whether or not they are write offs or reserve against it hasn’t seen P&L of that. So we're keep up the assets on because somebody is saying to even know maybe older and the information is not as great on, thing that might not be going as proceed by the attorneys and the claims, these things have a tendency to be applied and some other things. So we have to keep it on and monitor rather than we disconnected and write it off.

Hans van den Berg

That’s great color thanks. And basically because you recently started Simia and I think you had a good to first quarter although it was lowered in the quarter last year in claim issuance in buying new claims I mean. I was wondering do you expect any perhaps changes in the growth rate regarding the acquisition of new Personal Injury Claims or perhaps some increase SG&A due to the fact that you recently started Simia or do you expect that, as the business is usual.

Gary Stern

So the G&A we don’t expect any material change and it's really hard to predict in the personal inquiry spaces, it’s competitive. So, we're not going to make any forward looking statements, but that’s my only comment.

Hans van den Berg

Okay perhaps one question on the loss on investment that was recorded this quarter, I think the Company took a 3.4 million loss on this depth investment that was made in late 2014 and I believe previously the fair value estimation of this investment was based on the net asset value per share. Has this net asset value come to zero or was there a reason that let you to write off this quarter?

Gary Stern

That was an investment we made about three plus year ago, we've been watching this very carefully. We took a small reserve I think it was last year for about a $1 million you can say. New information has come to us, that has led us to the conclusion that this particular asset probably is not salvageable and we would have to write it off.

Hans van den Berg

Okay, but there's no -- you're still in discussion with this fund manager about the pension redemption or is it really unlikely that the company will see any funds from this investment anymore?

Gary Stern

We're looking at this. We're pursuing every, we're obviously not walking from anything. We have ongoing discussions and we're using third parties to look further into this although we're writing off on the books we continue to pursue the asset and try to recover our investment.

Hans van den Berg

Okay great, guys maybe the last one because I'm taking up a little bit maybe too much of your time, but for the benefit efficacy segment, recently we started to some traction and momentum in this business and given this positive momentum do you have any timelines or expectations when you expect this segment to become say cash flow breakeven?

Gary Stern

We're fairly close, so we've significantly reduced the overhead. I can’t really predict the future because a lot depends on how the Social Security -- how quickly the Social Security Administration process is claimed. But we do a decent amount of claims out there that are pending, so we're really somewhat dependent on the Social Security Administration processing the claims and most money comes in really when you have the hearings and that has been pushed back somewhat, but management made a decision to size, and in the sense for its overhead into July hopefully the benefits of the work that we were doing over the last two years, and we're keeping our eye on the Social Security Administration as for as how quickly these hearings come in.

Hans van den Berg

Okay, but do I understand correctly that you're not pursuing as much aggressive growth anymore as maybe one or one and a half year ago and that you're more trying to manage your current business or are you still pursuing to grow from this segment?

Gary Stern

We're doing a little bit of growth, but we're trying to manage this and really liquidate is a bad word, collect on the matters we have in house and we're still doing some more growth, but we downsized and used more of an outsourcing model as far as the series are concerned which allowed us to significantly lower our overhead.

