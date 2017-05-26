New York Community Bank Needs A New Plan

NYCB expends valuable time and effort originating loans, only to sell them off.

I watched two Department of Highway workers working along the road. One dug a hole. The other filled the hole back up. This went on for hours. When I asked "what they hoped to accomplish," they told me the guy who put the shrub in had called out sick that day.

New York Community Bank's (NYSE:NYCB) management is like those Department of Highway workers - only their behavior has been going on for years. In order to stay below the $50 billion asset SIFI threshold, management purposely sold all NYCB's organic growth. Sadly, the bank makes great loans only to sell them. We see this as an exercise in futility, reminiscent of those Highway employees.

Management calls it the bank's "Strategic Asset Management". The plan is to make NYCB a no-growth bank. The strategy has been in place for years. Take a look at a slide from their presentation deck:

Since the Fall of 2014, $21 billion in loan originations were completely offset by asset sales, runoffs and refinancings. All that work to keep NYCB at a standstill.

Like the DPW workers, these efforts seem like a colossal waste of time and money. After all, NYCB expends great resources on making loans, only to sell them off. From the slide deck:

There Is A Better Way

The preparation for becoming a SIFI bank has been costly. Witness the bank's worsening efficiency ratio trying to get into SIFI compliance (again from the company's slide deck). Overhead has climbed from 36% to 51% of revenue in preparation for the SIFI regulatory burdens.

Look what has happened to revenue per share:

We cannot think of another company that has purposely avoided organic growth for 5 years. We do not believe continuing this strategy is wise.

We believe there is a better way. Let's not become a SIFI bank.

SIFI banks are expensive to run. Regulators discourage M&A. Regulators review SIFI dividend and share repurchases.

Instead:

1. Spin off the bank's commercial bank. Shareholders get two banks each able to grow. No SIFI $50 billion with all the costs and regulatory chains.

2. Merge the bank's holding company into its community bank. Without being a holding company, NYCB would no longer be under the Federal Reserve's purview. NYCB already meets with the New York Bank and FDIC. The holding company only adds duplication and greater regulatory burdens.

3. Most of all - bring in new management. NYCB's CEO has occupied the corner office since 1993. It's time for a change.

Other Plans Don't Work

1. Some shareholders want NYCB to sell the bank.

While we'd love to see a sale, regulators would probably block a large financial acquiring a bank of NYCB's size.

2. Some investors hope the SIFI threshold is raised.

It would literally take an act of Congress - hard to imagine in the current political state of the Senate and House.

Bottom Line

We suggest splitting the bank in two and dissolving its holding company structure would deliver value for NYCB shareholders.

Most of all, we believe it is time for new management to meet the challenges posed by Dodd-Frank.

