JMU's (JMU) CEO Xiaoxia Zhu on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bill Zima - ICR, IR

Xiaoxia Zhu - Co-Chairperson and Co-CEO

Frank Zhao - Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan Wang - Senior Executive

Analysts

Kent Oliver - Star Axis Fund

Thank you, Operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. JMU Limited announced its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results on Friday May 26, before the market open and earnings release is now available on the company's IR website at ir.ccjmu.com.

Today, you will hear from Mr. Jonathan Wang Senior Executive of JMU for a overview of the company's strategy, recent development and operational results, followed by the company's CFO, Mr. Frank Zhao, who will address financial results in more details. Ms. Xiaoxia Zhu, Co-Chairperson and CEO of JMU will give an opening remark and will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session following the call.

With that said it is now my pleasure to introduce, JMU Limited's, Co-Chairperson and CEO of JMU. Ms. Zhu, please go ahead.

Xiaoxia Zhu

Welcome everyone to JMU fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings call. I am pleased to speak on behalf of Ms. Zhu regarding our latest operational results. We were pleased to achieve nearly 100% growth in gross merchandise volume for the full year 2016. Our growth was due to ongoing efforts to boost order volume from our online direct sales business and it's present cooperation with our various membership customers. Our blackcard holders contributed approximately 75% of our total sales during the first quarter. We had last experienced greater revenue from our gold and [indiscernible] card holders who are typically local restaurants that increasingly prefer to shop online as one stop shopping location like the JMU platform which offers significant product variety and a compelling price to its customers. As a leading online B2B full service marketplace our mission is to connect industry customer directly with suppliers and eliminate multiple layers of distributor mark-ups to further ensure premier quality of our product available for purchase through our online marketplace, we strategically partner with 29 premium suppliers in 2016.

Including multi-polar leading brands in China like Costco and Haier as well as international suppliers like Macy and the China brand shopper are now global brands like [indiscernible]. As we continue to expand our operations with both suppliers and purchasers, our platform now exceed over 50,000 SKUs including over 800 direct sales product SKUs. We are also broadened access to our online operating platform both internally and externally. Through our corporation with Alibaba we successfully connect our mobile platform with [indiscernible] one of the largest local food service platforms. To streamline digital transactions we upgraded our WeChat platform and developed tier programs and customized inventory display functions. We are also developing ERP integration as a source of the JMU online orders to improve order processing efficiency. In the fourth quarter we successfully incorporated and launched a new ERP integration program with one of our core blackcard members. While this collaboration is still in it's early stage we are encouraged which initial results. We believe these tech focused investments and accomplishments can help contribute to our future growth in 2017 and beyond. As we work diligently to grow our online marketplace and broaden our presence in China's food catering industry.

We believe our efforts have become more broadly recognized by our various business partners and respective government authorities. For example, our April 11, 2017 JMU's finalized partnership agreement with Zoneco Company Ltd, one of the largest seafood suppliers in China, integrated is marine agriculture product and logistic service with JMU's online platform to expand it's product categories and provide more choices for its customers. In March 2017 JMU entered into a strategic partnership with Joyoung Soymilk Maker to offer it’s product on JMU online marketplace as a strategic supplier.

In January 2017 JMU signed a partnership agreement with Jinyi Comprehensive Free Trade Zone to build a cross-border platform of JMU's online marketplace to facilitate efficient full supply import and export transactions to provide clients in the catering industry with O2O exhibition and bonded logistic service. In December 2016, JMU was granted leading e-Commerce enterprise of Shanghai Award by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce. While there were many accomplishments for our business in 2016, we are also very excited about what lies ahead. I would like to take some time to address several 2017 initiatives.

First, we will be more focusing on key series, including Shanghai, Beijing, [indiscernible], we're building up local sales force using online direct sales and offline marketing promotions to gain market share in the large scale restaurant chain space. We're also increasing our exposure among small and local restaurant owners through our distributors and supply chain system to convert more offline users to our online marketplace and broaden our revenue base. Secondly, we will emphasize omnichannel marketing, on one hand we have broaden our corporation with like Copay [ph] and other online key channels. On the other hand we plan to further enhance our offline presence and activities, including we will host a 20 offline product promotion campaigns across China with upgraded format. Also we plan to discuss integrated R&D and display center for our customer visiting and experiencing our new products. Thirdly, we will go international, we are in the progress of finalizing the trends and conditions with [indiscernible] with such we're able to gain competitive edge in the importation business in the future in terms of cost effectiveness and lead time.

We will start the direct importation from our overseas strategic partners to introduce small international brands and products to China. Also we plan to export good Chinese food to overseas in the future. We would like to express our plans to our investors for their continued support and we expect continuous improvements to our online marketplace to provide our clients results reliable and proper service. We look forward to updating you on our new future progress. This concludes our operational comments. At this point, Frank Zhao, our CFO will review our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016. Frank please go ahead.

Frank Zhao

Thank you, Mr. Wang. Hello everyone and welcome to JMU's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 earnings conference call. We are very pleased with our continued double digits revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter which illustrated the success and limitation of our growth strategy. As previously announced in September 2016 JMU divested Wowo Ltd, the company is growing by and other [indiscernible] related business in an effort to focus on building channels largest internet food service platforms and through profitability and the streamline business operations.

That is this quarter we will compare our quarterly results to the same period in the previous year to better reflect the seasonality of our business. I will briefly review our fourth quarter 2016 results first, followed by our four year results and balance sheet. Revenue was 20.9 million for the first quarter of 2016, an increase of 182.3% from 7.4 million in the first quarter of 2015 and then an increase of 5.3% from 19.8 million in the third quarter of 2016. The increase in revenue for the first quarter were mainly due to the increase of direct sales and the sales through our platforms. Cost of revenue were 20.2 million in the first quarter of 2016, an increase of 152.5% from 8 million in the first quarter of 2015. An increase of 1% from 20 million in the third quarter of 2016, this is generally in-line with growth of company's revenues.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2016 was 0.7 million as compared to gross loss of 0.6 million in the first quarter of 2016, and the gross loss of 0.1 million in third quarter of 2016. Operating expenses was 9.8 million in the first quarter of 2016, a decrease of 89.4% from 92 million in the prior year which included 85.6 million goodwill impairment cost and an increase of 25.6% from 7.8 million in the third quarter of 2016. Loss from operations in the first quarter of 2016 were 9.2 million a decrease of 90.1% from 92.8 million in the first quarter of 2016 and an increase of 16.5% from 7.9 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Net loss attributable to the company to the first quarter of 2016 was 8.5 million, a decrease of 90.8% as compared to 92.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. Now let's turn to our fiscal year 2016 financial performance. Revenue were 73.2 million for the year in 2016, the increase of 526.5% from 11.5 million in 2015. The growth of revenue in fiscal year 2016 was mainly due to larger [indiscernible] volume from third party sales through our platform. Cost of revenue was 72.9 million in 2016, the increase of 452.3% from 13.2 million in 2015 which is generally in-line with growth of company's revenue. Gross profit for the fiscal 2016 was 0.3 million compared to a gross loss of 1.7 million in 2015, the improvement was mainly due to the well-maintained relationship as corporate clients and the lower pricing from suppliers for significant transaction volumes. Selling and marketing expenses in 2016 increased 207.8% to 20.4 million from 5.4 million in 2015.

As a percentage of total revenues selling and marketing expenses was 27.9% and 47% in fiscal year 2016 and 2015 respectively. The increase in marketing expenses was primarily due to client promotion activities in the fourth quarter. General and administrative expenses in 2016 were 7.5 million, a decrease of 41.9% compared to 12.9 million in 2015. The decrease in G&A expenses was mainly due to one-time fee of 4.1 million for the merger of Wowo Ltd and the JMU Ltd in 2015. As a percentage of total revenue JMU administrative expenses was 10.2% and 112.2% in first quarter of 2016 and the 2015 respectively. Loss from operations in 2016 was 27.6 million, the decrease was 73.9% from a loss of 509 million in 2015. Net loss attributable to company in 2016 was 25.3 million, a decrease of 75.7%, as compared to 104.6 million in 2015. Net loss per share from continued operations was 0.02 and 0.1 in 2016 and the 2015 respectively. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the company was 17.8 million compared to 15 million in fiscal year 2016 and 2015 respectively.

Let's turn to our balance sheet, as of December 31, 2016 the company's cash and the cash equivalent was 2.6 million, a decrease of 76.8% as compared to 11.2 million as of December 31, 2015. The decrease in cash and the cash equivalents was mainly due to the increase of operation cost and the growth of the company in direct sales which require cash flows for procurement. Total shareholders' equity was 248.4 million and the 304.5 million as of December 31, 2016 and 2015 respectively.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today. Operator we're now ready to take some questions.

Kent Oliver

I'm pleased to see strong top-line performance and better growth profit in the past quarters. Can you confirm the number of collaboration agreements you signed in the fourth quarter both from a domestic and international standpoint?

Jonathan Wang

Sorry, let me clarify your question, so your question is the number of agreements we signed in the first quarter are you talking about the suppliers agreement?

Kent Oliver

That's correct.

Jonathan Wang

Okay, in the first quarter -- the whole year we signed new supplier agreement about 29, in the first quarter we signed about 10 out of 29.

Kent Oliver

Okay. How do you expect that to trend in the first quarter?

Jonathan Wang

Because typically in the first quarter most our suppliers they would emphasize doing business because first quarter is our peak season, so generally speaking the speed of signing new suppliers in the first quarter were relatively slower than compared to the previous quarters. So that's the typical trend but for the coming new quarters like in Q1 and Q2 in 2017 we will speed up new suppliers agreement signing.

Kent Oliver

Also do you've an update on the development of your mobile app and how are things progressing with that?

Jonathan Wang

Okay, sure. Actually we find that WeChat is very useful and powerful platform for China mobile users. So we actually spent a lot of time in developed new functions in WeChat apps and we find it's very light and user friendly.

Kent Oliver

And given that JMU is reporting it's fourth quarter later then in the past can you comment on how first quarter results are trending, are you still expecting sizable revenue growth in the first quarter?

Frank Zhao

We are not ready to give guidance for the investors yet but we're expecting we will see it trending and we expect to report first quarter results in early June.

Kent Oliver

In early June, thank you. With that said can you -- do you expect any unusual charges in the first quarter such as an impairment charge?

Frank Zhao

At this front we don’t see any impairment charge that will be included in the first quarter.

Kent Oliver

Can you comment on the overall competitive environmental in China? I would like to better understand do you have mostly local or national competitors, any information -- competitive landscape will be helpful?

Jonathan Wang

I think in our industry we are facing the competitive most from the local players. So as more and more clients realize the importance to have a full safety so actually they will give us a better opportunity for people like us with source supplier and full visibility in our sourcing capability. So I think that actually gives us opportunities, but on the other hand the price competition is still quite challenging and tough in China.

Kent Oliver

And lastly what are your core R&D initiatives and growth initiatives planned for this year? Thank you.

Jonathan Wang

Okay, so you're saying what is our R&D initiatives in 2017 right?

Kent Oliver

Correct.

Jonathan Wang

Okay. So, actually we are building up our R&D capability in offering not just the raw materials but also some half cooked materials so actually this gives us our clients a one-stop solutions rather than just a raw materials for example, those new food materials that can just using a very simple processing ways to heat it up and then the material can easily transfer into a fully cooked dishes in the restaurants. So this is the type of R&D initiatives we are looking at in the near future.

Kent Oliver

Okay. Will that impact your revenue for 2017?

Jonathan Wang

Of course, in any successful R&D in those type of products will give us a unique advantage because this is a non-standard products so we have more room in terms of pricing and the profitability.

Jonathan Wang

Hello this will conclude our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 earnings call. Thank you.

