Think About Shorting Nvidia Here

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been on a tear this year, but the most recent breakout doesn't look very sustainable. To hedge their risk of shares dropping back substantially, investors should think about buying put options to limit their possible losses. This protection comes at a relatively low price.

Nvidia's shares are trading at $138, just below the 52-week high, but up by a whopping 210% from the lows seen over the last year. A share price increase by 210% does, objectively, not seem warranted in most cases, and I believe shares of Nvidia might have gotten ahead of themselves as well.

NVDA EPS Diluted (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Earnings per share and free cash flow per share are up substantially over the last year, but both are not even close to having risen by more than 200% - the explanation for Nvidia's big share price gains thus are some big multiple expansions:

NVDA PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Nvidia's price to earnings ratio is much higher than the long-term average, and also much higher than it was just recently (when shares were trading at a 35 times trailing earnings multiple) at the same time the company's price to free cash flow ratio has risen to 62, which is the highest level it has been at over the last years by far.

Was this big multiple expansion based on a vastly improved outlook?

The analyst consensus for Nvidia's quarterly earnings as well as for its annual earnings has improved over the last 30 days, last 60 days and last 90 days, but the increased estimates are not big enough to explain the huge valuation increases.

When we compare the current estimates with the estimates 90 days ago, we see that the EPS consensus for the current fiscal year has increased by $0.25 per share, or 8.8% - definitely a positive, but at the same time share prices moved much more:

NVDA data by YCharts

If Nvidia earns 8.8% more in the current fiscal year than previously thought, does this justify a 36% share price gain? The discrepancy is even bigger when we look at estimates for 2019: The EPS consensus has moved from $3.34 to $3.47 over the last 90 days - an increase of 3.9%. The share price grew by roughly ten times that amount, which is looking like exuberance to me.

Nvidia is by far not the most expensive stock in the universe. The growth outlook in the coming years is good, fundamentals have improved a lot over the last years, and with its technology Nvidia could disrupt several industries. But all of that was true half a year ago, when share prices, yet share prices have risen 50% since. The outlook hasn't changed much over the last three months, yet shares rallied by close to 40% - with momentum stocks trends can reverse without any big catalysts, and it seems possible that Nvidia drops back to $100 - the level it has been trading at for months before the most recent breakout. Even if shares dropped to $100, they would still be up by more than 120% from the 52 week low of $45.

Should investors naked short Nvidia? I don't think so, but I'm not a fan of naked shorting in general. For investors holding a position that are believing that shares may have gotten ahead of themselves, buying put options might be a good idea in order to limit the drawdown.

When we look at Nvidia's option chain, we see that the put option contracts expiring in two months with a strike price of $120 trade at $1.40. Investors who hold Nvidia shares and enter a position in this stock limit their maximum loss to 13%.

If Nvidia's share price would indeed drop back to the $100 level, where shares traded for months before the most recent jump, the loss per share would be limited to $18, instead of a $38 loss per share - the protection costs $1.40 per share, or roughly one percent of the position. Relative to the big gains shares made over the last months, a 1% cost to limit the drawdown to just above 10% doesn't seem like a very high price to pay, I believe.

Takeaway

The long-term outlook for Nvidia is positive: The company should be able to continue to execute operationally, but that doesn't mean shares will never drop back.

The most recent share price gains as well as the very big rise in share prices we have seen over the last year make Nvidia's shares vulnerable - since valuations are at the top end of the range, and since estimates didn't change much over the last three months (whereas shares jumped close to 40%), shares could draw back significantly.

Investors holding shares of Nvidia should think about protecting their big gains by entering a short position (with the only reason for that position being to protect the long position). Naked shorting is not a good idea, I believe.

