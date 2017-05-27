Buy This Dividend Achiever At A 5-Year Valuation Low And A 4.8% Dividend Yield

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) stock has suffered lately owing to the fear that brick and mortar retail is a dying business. The jump this year in announced retail store closings, coupled with a few retail bankruptcies has created heavy selling among exposed REITs and retail stocks. But the reality is, many good stocks are getting tossed out with the bathwater. In particular, NNN has now reached valuation levels not seen since early 2010.

In fact, NNN stock has dropped roughly 30% from its 52-week high. But the reality is that only 4% of their store base is directly subject to online competition (books, electronics, office supply). Rate concerns may be a factor, but in 2013, during the taper tantrum, National Retail stock traded between 17x and 19x. 10-year Treasuries were almost 3% then compared to 2.25% today. On an FFO basis, the REIT now trades at 15x 2017 Fund from Operations, a 5-year low.

Here is a chart of NNN's valuation (price/AFFO) going back 5 years:

Once retail concerns fade, NNN should trade back to historic type valuation levels in the 17-19x range. On 2018 estimates, at only 17x FFO, NNN would offer a 1-year 24% return. In 2 years on 2019 estimates at 18x FFO, NNN would trade back to $50, offering investors a 44% total return including dividends.

This is not a crazy level: NNN stock has often exceeded 20x FFO, and traded north of $50 a share for months last year. Further, National Retail Properties is a Dividend Achiever, having raised its dividend for 27 straight years. Low payout ratio, conservative balance sheet, and smart management are hallmarks of this well run REIT.

Summary

Business

National Retail is a triple net lessor of 2,535 properties with over 400 tenants. Their leases have an average term of 11.7 years. Tenants pay maintenance, taxes and insurance. That means that Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) is a very good proxy for free cash flow.

The company is focused on the US market, and has a diverse mix of mostly small box, free-standing retail properties. Roughly, 25% of their owned assets are big box stores (those over 40,000 square feet), and 75% smaller boxes. The company does focus on tenants that are below investment grade (typically, B and BB rated issuers), but historically, that has not impacted occupancy as we will see.

Today, 20% of their customers are investment grade, with that jumping to 25% once 7-Eleven completes the acquisition of Sunoco stores.

Here is a good breakdown of their lessees:

Big picture, convenience stores are 17% of their store base, and really are great triple net type assets. Think gas stations and 7-Eleven stores. Restaurants are 19% of their store base, with names like Wendy's and Taco Bell dominating. Automotive services (car dealers), family entertainment, movie theatres simply are industries unlikely to be disintermediated by an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Management has notably avoided apparel retail stores (which comprise 75% of retail store closings, according to management). Recessions are the biggest concern, as AFFO/share did dip in 2010 after the 2008/9 crisis. But AFFO quickly rebounded and is almost 50% higher than its peak 2009 year.

Online Competition

The company touts that they have only 4% exposure to direct online retail competition, limiting the impact of Amazon and other online sellers. On a go-forward basis, there is legitimate concern that this number could go higher.

Auto parts (3.8% of rent) and drugstores (2.1% of rent) top that list, with recent news that Amazon is exploring the prescription drug business.

Furniture (1.9% of rent) is sold online, has been for a long time, and has had some success. But generally, people like to sit on couches and not only are delivery costs high, but returning furniture bought online is quite difficult.

As for drugstores, it is only 2% of NNN's rent, and its tenants are high quality names. Almost 2/3s of the industry is dominated by CVS (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA). Both have been showing positive comp store sales, indeed driven by higher drug prescription volumes.

I am frankly not too worried about online pharmacy competition. The industry will only get bigger as our population ages. There is plenty of room for an Amazon for certain users. But for many, the interaction with the pharmacist is important. Target (NYSE:TGT), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and grocery stores all are involved in selling prescriptions too. Amazon may sell drugs delivered in 1-2 days in the future, but I can get same day delivery of my prescriptions from CVS already, and also talk to a real life pharmacist who is only a mile from my house.

As for auto parts, NNN's exposure is dominated by Carquest stores (now owned by AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)). Same-store sales did fall into negative territory (0.8%) last quarter for AutoZone, but 1) total sales continue to grow, 2) leverage remains extremely low (2.0x Debt/EBITDA), and 3) their debt is solid investment grade rated.

Location, Location, Location

Importantly, National Retail's emphasis is on the LOCATION of their retail facilities. In my conversation with the CFO, he emphasized location seemingly a dozen times. They focus on 5,000 square feet small boxes on busy intersections. The company also owns land that is worth 30-50% of the value of the properties.

As an example, while NNN actually still owns a handful of Barnes & Noble and Books-a-Million stores, these are in what management deems to be great locations. Eventually they will close, but the company has little concern about re-leasing these properties given where they are. In the past 10 years, 88% of expiring leases have been renewed.

Overall, NNN has managed the altering landscape of retailers well. Remember, online competition has existed since the 1990s.

The chart below illustrates exposures to various industries since 1996:

At one point in the past 20 years, bookstores were 20% of their rent! Given the disaster that has befallen that industry, with Borders liquidated and Barnes & Noble dying, one might have concluded that NNN would suffer. Their occupancy trends though have remained quite impressive, far better than industry averages. These stores either were sold or re-leased to different tenants.

Here is their occupancy over time, with a low of 96.4% during the Great Recession:

These figures clearly are far better than the industry averages.

Tenant Discussion

As for specific tenant exposures, here is a list of the top 13 lessees:

Specific Tenant Concerns

One of NNN's top 13 tenants filed for bankruptcy in early March. Gander Mountain, operator of 130 stores dedicated to selling hunting, fishing and outdoor gear, looks set to close 32 of their unprofitable big box stores. Camping World (NYSE:CWH) has emerged as the buyer. National Retail owns 12 of these stores, and it represents 2.2% of total rent. They do not have master leases in place.

To date, it is unclear which stores will be assumed among the 12 that National Retail owns. But management has indicated that they are reasonably confident that the "vast majority" will be picked up by Camping World. In our model, even assuming a worst-case scenario (losing 50% of rent here), AFFO/share would only be impacted by 4c (on guidance of $2.50 this year).

Furthermore, management already factored in a conservative outcome for Gander for 2017. Given what they know to date, NNN actually raised the lower end of guidance on their Q1 2017 conference call.

We briefly touched on 7-Eleven above, and it is worth mentioning that they are purchasing stores from Sunoco (NYSE:SUN), which currently is their largest tenant at 5.3% of rent. Combined, 7-Eleven will represent 8.6% of rent, and is an investment grade quality name. This will reduce their high-yield tenant exposure to 75% from 80% today.

LA Fitness operates 800 fitness centers around the country and represents 3.8% of rent. There is risk here, as it is B2 rated and owned by a couple of private equity firms. Leverage at 5.8x is high (after a large owner dividend a couple of years ago), but LA Fitness runs higher margins than the industry, and has been a successful operator since its founding in 1984. One of its founders is still the CEO, and Elliott's involvement tells me that this is a strong free cash flow business.

Like LA Fitness, Mister Car Wash is privately held and represents 4% of rent. Also a strong FCF business, it is hard to see online retail competition having an impact on a local car wash chain.

There are several publicly-traded tenants, including AMC, Yum (NYSE:YUM), BJ's (NASDAQ:BJRI), SunTrust (NYSE:STI), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and Camping World. After reviewing these, none appear to have issues. Indeed, Best Buy, a tenant with the potential for online competition, just reported positive same-store sales (up 1.5%), with the stock up 15% as of this writing.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

National Retail is a solid investment grade REIT. Its bonds are rated BBB+, and the company has virtually no secured debt. They have a $650mm untapped revolver, and only one meaningful maturity between now and 2021. Cash stands at $294mm.

Recently, NNN recently sold a bond deal at 3.25% (net of a swap agreement put in place). That means when the October 2017 6.875% bonds mature, they likely will be refinanced attractively. At 3.6% on a replacement bond, NNN should see a $0.06 uplift in FFO per share, mostly benefiting 2018. Rising rates should not have much of an impact on the income statement until 2021 at the earliest, as all of its debt is fixed rate.

Total leverage through the preferreds is 6.2x (debt/EBITDA).

The company does issue shares publicly, but typically, smaller at the money type offerings, which rarely move the needle.

Comps and Valuation

NNN's long-term track record of raising its dividend for 27 consecutive years is certainly impressive. In addition, the stock has generated 12% annual compound returns over the past decade (assuming reinvested dividends). The payout ratio stands at a reasonable 74%, leaving capital available to grow.

The company's track record puts NNN in the top 4 REITs able to grow for such a long period of time.

Below is a chart of the REIT industry's AFFO trading multiples.

Clearly, NNN should not be trading in the bottom half of REITs valuation-wise. A top 5% REIT should garner at least 20x, which would be a middle of the pack valuation. (See my WPC article for a more detailed breakdown of triple net lease comps).

Below are a few scenarios for the stock, with potential downside to the low 30s should the economy worsen and multiples compress another 10%. The upside case is quite compelling for holders willing to wait 24 months, with total return potential well over 40% in total.

Conclusion

This is a name to buy and forget. Buffett often quips that he would rather buy a great business at a fair price, than a fair business at a great price. With NNN down almost 30% in the past year, the entry point looks quite attractive. And indeed, this is a great business, not only one of the best REITs in the industry, but also a name that has outperformed the S&P 500 by 4% per year over a 25-year period.

There are risks here. Recession, potentially lower rent increases on expiring leases, retail shorts looking to push down triple net lessors. Management could make an acquisition that turned out poorly. Their track record, both long term and recently, is encouraging on that front. They sold several SunTrust branches at a 5.6% cap rate. Last year, acquisitions were done at 6.9% initial yields. Given their low cost of capital, this is a machine that should be able to continue to acquire accretively and grow in the 3-6% range.

Inflation probably is the biggest bugaboo for an NNN investor. While 75% of rents are nominally CPI adjustable, generally, these are capped at 1.5%. The flip side is that inflation signals a strong and growing economy, which should keep occupancy levels high, and performance inline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.