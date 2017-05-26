What Does Beta Coefficient Tell Us About Alphabet And Facebook?

In this article, I would like to present the results of a small study, in which, on the examples of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), I examined the interdependencies between the companies' returns and the dynamics of their beta coefficients.

I believe that this article will be particularly interesting to those who are overly optimistic when it comes to estimating the near-term prospects of Alphabet and Facebook, as well as the entire U.S. stock market.

A little bit of theory.

Beta is a measure of the volatility or systematic risk of a security in comparison to the market as a whole. In other words, Beta evaluates how much the share price is prone to change in one direction with the market.

Beta coefficient is used in the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) that calculates the expected return of an asset based on its beta coefficient as well as the expected market returns. Here's the formula:

Expected Return (or Cost of Equity) = Risk Free Rate of Return + Beta * (Market Rate of Return - Risk free Rate of Return)

As is clear from the formula, a higher beta coefficient is associated with higher expected return. Anyone familiar with forecasting the fair price of shares based on the DCF-modeling knows that the higher is the value of the expected return used in the model, the lower is the fair price of the share. I have recently published my DCF model for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and analyzed this dependency.

So, generally speaking, the higher beta coefficient of the share is associated with higher systematic risk and lower investment attractiveness. And it's not just a theoretical conclusion, practical observations also confirm it.

The following graph represents 180-day rolling beta coefficient of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). As you can see, the value of beta is not constant and prone to change in a fairly wide range. Moreover, at the moment, the value of rolling beta of GOOGL is likely to move beyond 1, which happened only twice during the entire 13-year history of shares' turnover on the stock exchange.

Now let's lay 180-day rolling return of Alphabet's shares over the same graph. Each point on the graph shows the return of Alphabet's shares for the previous 180-day period. As you can see, the periods of decline in returns coincide with the periods of growth of beta coefficient and vice versa:

In order to consolidate my findings, I decided to test the behavior of Facebook's returns and beta, and got similar results - the growth periods of beta were accompanied by declining returns. At the same time, the periods of low values of beta coincided with increased returns. It is also worth noting that the current beta coefficient of Facebook's shares, calculated for the previous 180 days, have already exceeded 1, although the average indicator is 0.79.

We can probably assume that beta coefficients of other U.S. companies are now also above the average, that is already a sign of the overall increase in the systematic risk of the entire U.S. stock market.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

I don't want to spread panic saying the markets will collapse tomorrow, and now it's time to sell everything and go to cash. But when it comes strictly to Alphabet and Facebook, it should be noted that over the last year their beta coefficients have been increasing, indicating an increased systematic risk associated with investing in these companies, and this clearly is a negative factor.

I don't have a trade position regarding Alphabet or Facebook shares. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis, because I am able to consider indicators impartially, without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides, even if they don't exist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.