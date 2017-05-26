Nabors: Largest Onshore Fleet Operator A Risky Bet

The recent plight of Nabors (NYSE:NBR) represents one of the great paradoxes of the oil markets: as oil prices recover, stocks that appear to be the perfect beneficiary of a recovery can still plunge. Nabors, despite owning and operating the world's largest onshore drilling fleet, continued to lose money throughout 2016 even as oil companies increased drilling activities.

The fundamentals driving this poor financial performance in the short-term can present long-term opportunities to investors willing to wait for the benefits of increased operating expenses to result in future revenues. But regardless of an investor's time horizon, the future of Nabors is pinned on questionable assumptions that recent drilling increases will continue and that the company's operations will benefit from new efficiencies going forward.

Understanding Nabors' Poor Performance

Nabors recent struggles, including a year-over-year stock decline in excess of 50% and a recently announced quarterly loss of $0.52 per share, are not new; they are simply the next installments in a long line of lackluster financial performance. In fact, after accounting for "Unusual Expenses," Nabors posted negative Net Income every year since 2013.

But after a modest oil price recovery in 2016 and Nabors earning an outsized share of increased drilling activity (highlighted by the graphic below), the logical conclusion would be that 2017 would not look like 2016 (or 2015 and 2014) for Nabors. As Lower 48 Exploration and Production companies resumed activities with oil prices buoyed by OPEC's October cut, Nabors seemed well-positioned to benefit. How, then, did the company post a $.52 per share loss last quarter?

Data Source: Company Presentation

The answer to this question lies in the very fundamentals of drilling contracting: the fruits of increased drilling activity are borne only after start-up costs are incurred and new employees are trained. Whereas in 2015 and 2016 Nabors suffered due to "a reduction in the number of rigs working during 2015 and into early 2016 due to low oil and natural gas prices which caused a decrease in exploration and production spending," 2017 has thus far been the consequence of expenses related to resuming activity.

While the company admitted in its Earnings Call that results were worse than expected, management still pointed to nonrecurring costs as the culprits of poor performance. For example, reactivation costs can reach up to $500,000 per rig, and the geography of the increased drilling activity (think of all the talk of the Permian and Eagle Ford heard in E&P Calls) forced Nabors to move some rigs out of the Bakken and into Texas. This should not stir concern among shareholders, as these are necessary upfront costs that are outweighed by the long-term cash flows the rigs generate.

Something to monitor closely in the next quarter is labor costs, as the increased training costs associated with expanding the company's presence can create further downward pressure on earnings for as long as Nabors activates more rigs. This results from the talent pool running dry, with the amount of former Nabors employees available to hire decreasing as activity accelerates. Nabors touched on this in the recent conference call, admitting it to be an unfortunate fact of operating: "In the first quarter of 2017, only 57% were rehires. We have also hired recruits well ahead of revenue to accommodate required training. This is the reality which we are managing going forward in this environment."

Despite rising potential labor costs and reactivation costs, Nabors believes it can drive costs down through operational efficiencies. This, coupled with revenue increases as the result of realizing the benefits of higher spot rates, can send the company on a path to creating significant shareholder value. The higher revenue can be earned by restructuring contracts at prices higher than what the rates the company currently realizes, as many soon-to-be expired contracts are priced below rates their rigs would currently command in the market. To this end, the company said in the Q1 2017 earnings call that "Contracts with more than 75% of our Lower 48 rigs will roll within the next six months with 45% currently on workflow contracts. We anticipate rates for this group of rigs will exceed $20,000 starting in the second half of the year. We expect our revenue per day to inflect in the second quarter."

It remains to be seen just how much of a boom to earnings this can be; a rough analysis shows that the company's average daily revenue per domestic rig last quarter was just south of $20,000, so, not accounting for any premiums, the distance between their average current realized rates and what they're guiding for seems insufficient to, in itself, erase the company's losses. Erasing the company's losses fully will have to come in part from the phasing out of one-time expenses and continued operational improvements.

Data Source: Company Filings

Although management seemed confident that last quarter was not reflective of improved efficiencies, we must wait until next quarter to see if progress is truly being achieved.

Of course, the general redeployment of more rigs also offers the prospect for long-term growth, with the caveat that near-term expenses must be incurred. The company's belief that the market can absorb the full deployment of its 100 SmartRigs badly needs to be matched by execution, as utilization rates were dismal in 2016.

Data Source: Company Filings

The company revealed that domestic drilling indeed continued its rebound last quarter, of course; Nabors also remains well-positioned internationally, recently following up on the company's Joint Venture with Saudi Aramco during President Trump's Riyadh visit. According to OilPrice.com, Aramco followed up on its MoU with Nabors from last year and updated it with an agreement to explore improving and optimizing land drilling supply logistics, services deployment, and rig moves for the Onshore Rig Ownership & Operations JV. Nabors Industries and Aramco agreed in October 2016 to set up a JV in Saudi Arabia that would own, manage, and operate onshore drilling rigs."

Asides from the company's partnership with the national oil company boasting the world's most prolific reserves creating a new avenue for growth, it represents the power of Nabors' technology and signals that they may be the go-to operator for future deals. It hints that Nabors' outperformance of the broader growth of domestic drilling is hinged on its technology and operational expertise, factors that can contribute to future gains.

What's more is that the company seems pretty isolated from the effects of OPEC's production cuts, mentioning in the earnings call that their geographic position differs from the peers we've heard have been affected: "I think some of the other feedback we're getting from some of our peers about international is significantly affected by offshore activity and Far East activity where we're not present currently. So, we do serve a different subset of geographies than, say, the Schlumbergers, Halliburtons, and Baker Hughes." Thus Nabors can continue to carve out its International footprint while others stumble due to the cartel's cut.

Still, there's reason to suspect that the horizon is not as bright as the company's recent earnings call suggests. What remains to be seen is if increased utilization and winning new contracts leads to profitability; Nabors can drill every well in the world, but if profit is not earned then shareholders are better off placing their money elsewhere.

Where We Are Headed: Debt Looms, Drilling Growth Rate Expected to Slow

Despite the company's recently improved utilization rates and international strength, I will be keeping my money sidelined until operational efficiencies become more clearly manifested and the company demonstrates that it can profitably serve the Lower 48 after entering into more favorable contracts. While to some this prudent strategy may seem to be waiting too long, it really represents an exercise in risk management. One of the principal reasons for Nabors recent continued slide, falling as much as 9% Thursday, is the market's belief that day rates are peaking and domestic drilling will continue to slow down. Goldman Sachs, for example, recently said they expect dayrates to peak at ~$20K/day, less than the 10% increase utilized in the model above. Helmerich & Payne also made news recently with their projections, suggesting they see a likely flattening of US Rig count going forward.

I share these sentiments: even after OPEC announced a landmark cut extension, West Texas Intermediate Crude failed to break higher, sitting just under $50/bbl at time of writing. If day rates and drilling indeed peak, the growth opportunities Nabors is relying on will dry up, crushing investors in the process as Nabors continues to incur interest expenses on its $3.6 billion in debt as of year end (its revolver remained unaccessed). Overall, an analysis of the company's risks and opportunities suggests that the company's valuation is reflective of the risks inherent in an investment.

Data Source: Morningstar, Author-Generated Chart

What's more is that the chart above shows that Nabors is trading well within its historical valuation ratios, thus the company is hardly being put on sale. I will not be abandoning the company as a potential investment altogether, however, because if the second quarter report reveals extremely favorable new contracts and continued equitable growth, I will reevaluate the company as an investment.

