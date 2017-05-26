Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

An injection of 75 Bcf would be compared to 80 Bcf last year and 97 Bcf five-year average.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +75 Bcf change yesterday, which was 2 Bcf higher than our forecast of +73 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here.

We anticipate +75 Bcf for the week ending 5/26.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, demand and supply practically offset one another in this week's weekly average. Power burn, residential/commercial, and LNG demand were lower, while US gas production and Canadian gas net imports were lower. The weekly averages match up to the previous week.

On the supply side, further Rover drilling has been delayed by a month. Phase 1 is expected to come online at the end of July, but traders we spoke to point to mid-August or even later if further operational hiccups come along the way.

On the demand side, Cheniere has filed for permission to start feeding gas into train 4, which could boost structural demand over the next month.

All in all, supply growth has been delayed and demand growth has been brought forward.

Next week's EIA storage report shows a current forecast range of 72 Bcf/d to 81 Bcf/d with our estimate toward the middle. If EIA reports an injection of 75 Bcf, it would be compared to 80 Bcf last year and a 97 Bcf five-year average.

HFI Research Daily Natural Gas Fundamental Report

To find out more info on how you can start receiving daily natural gas flows along with trader commentary, please visit here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.