Tech's Largest Titans Set To Wage War

If you had asked me a year ago what the next "big technology" was going to be, I would have confidently replied that it was going to be some sort of virtual/augmented reality device. However, smart speakers have sidestepped all other tech to take the spotlight.

While smart thermostats and security systems enjoyed moderate success, they failed to really catch on with the younger population. As the chart depicts, this may not be the case with smart speakers. Early in the product cycle, the devices have secured 17-20% penetration into the millennial and Gen X market. Additionally, it's been noted that Echo sales are on track to mirror the iPhone's initial sales when it came to this very same market.

The two titans in this space thus far are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG). Amazon leads, having already sold an estimated 5 million Echo devices. As a result, Amazon commands a 70% share of the smart speaker market. Google's Home takes 23.7%, and smaller competitors divide the remaining portion.

Amazon's dominant position is evident, but not necessarily guaranteed to last. Amazon's speaker handedly beats Google's Home in functionality at the moment, providing 10,000 task options. Suffering from Amazon's two year head start, Google's Home is still far behind in this metric but quickly catching up. In my mind, there are two scenarios to how this situation plays out:

Scenario 1: Amazon Echo Maintains Dominance

eMarketer forecasts that Amazon is set to stay in the dominant position "for the foreseeable future." This very well could happen under certain conditions. Amazon has been releasing a series of Echo devices at varying price points in an attempt to corner the market. Amazon will now have to utilize its current market share dominance to forge partnerships with third party apps/devices. Being the dominant player, it should specifically look to create exclusive partnerships to keep its edge. Amazon's current functionality allows you to order a pizza, or call a ride share. If these services were only available on Amazon's Echo platform, this could help stunt Google Home's growth. This has yet to happen, as nearly all of Echo's partnerships are mirrored by similar partnerships with Google Home.

Amazon also doesn't necessarily have to be the better device to maintain its dominance. Eternally pinned to Amazon's homepage, Echo devices will sell regardless if the Home is a slightly better product. The smaller Echo Dots are great gifts to give, and Amazon is an incredibly popular holiday shopping site. As long as Echo retains its dominant position, the device will improve as 3rd parties and developers flock to the more popular platform.

Scenario 2: Search And Gmail Give Google The Edge

Amazon is no newcomer to AI, and I'm confident they will be able to at least rival the capabilities of Amazon's Echo. Here's what will give Google Home the edge on Amazon Echo; Search, Gmail, and YouTube. The Echo was left no option but to partner with Microsoft-owned Bing (NASDAQ:MSFT) for all its search queries. Bing's dismal market share in search is not the issue here, as the perception/branding will not carry over to voice search, and the service is reasonably within range of Google's search functionality. However, having a native search platform (in Google's case) provide your search capabilities makes data collection and analyses infinitely easier than having to go through a 3rd party for that data. This will enable Google to improve its voice-enabled search capabilities more efficiently than Amazon.

Gmail may be the largest advantage for Google Home, seeing that Amazon has no similar product. Gmail provides service to well over a billion users, and is still growing quickly. Whereas many of the functions in smart speakers are for added convenience, integrating Gmail would provide needed functionality. Keeping on top of emails and having Google Home read them while the user is multi-tasking could help boost productivity. Many users also take advantage of the calendar feature on Gmail and would be aided by reminders in their upcoming schedule. (It should be noted that these features are not yet available, but are expected to be added shortly). Amazon has no calendar application in its host of products, and will be held back in this aspect.

Next, we recently saw Amazon unveil Echo Show, which is essentially a smart speaker with a screen. This can be used for hands-free activities such as a Skype call or watching a cooking video while preparing dinner. The screen relies heavily on video, where Google resides as king. As the owner of YouTube, it could easily restrict its billions of hours of content to Home devices.

In this scenario, Google's arsenal of native applications integrates with the Home to make it a significantly better device than the Echo. The conscious consumer opts to buy Home over Echo and Amazon cedes significant market share to Google.

Final Thoughts

Now I know I said there are two scenarios, but in reality there are three. Not one to be left out of the next big thing, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is rumored to be releasing its own smart speaker next month. It's ownership of Beats, Apple Music, years of data and AI research through Siri, and intense smartphone penetration in the U.S. make it a serious competitor to Echo and Home. This wouldn't be the first time the tech giant came late to the party and made a splash. For instance, despite Spotify's multi-year head start and high market share, Apple Music quickly added 20 million paying users to its service.

With three serious competitors, there exists the potential that no one platform is able to dominate. This would be costly for all involved in the smart speaker category. Although this appears to be the "next big thing", it seems like the segment has been very unprofitable thus far. It is believed that Amazon is selling its hardware at a 10-20% net loss (which totaled $300M in 2016 and is expected to run around $600M in 2017). Despite the short-term losses, Amazon is committed to Alexa and its Echo platform. It's looking to add 895 employees to its Alexa efforts, nearly doubling the current 1,000 already tasked to it.

This shouldn't act as cause for alarm, for both Google and Amazon are taking on short-term losses to rapidly gain market share. The real profit will be made from advertisements and partnerships. For advertisements, it will not necessarily matter who is the market leader.

For partnerships, the story is quite different. Right now, Amazon and Google should be begging companies like Uber and Domino's (NYSE:DPZ) to integrate with their platform so that they can offer the most functionality. If a clear platform emerges as a central part of people's lives, the tables could flip immediately. Then Amazon/Google/Apple can then say to partners, "If you want to reach our millions of users, you need to start paying us".

So, as it stands now, the big three are playing the long game. RBC Capital Markets forecasts that Amazon's Alexa platform could bring in $10 billion in revenue by 2020. I am confident that these devices will eventually utilize their scale to begin making a profit on the revenue coming in from these devices. Market share will essentially determine how profitable these devices will be.

Amazon has much more on the line than Google at the moment. Its heavy investments and high expectations certainly are factored into its evaluation at this point. Google/Apple are much larger companies in terms of product offering and financials, so I doubt being the smaller player in this market will have much of an effect on their stock price. The only factor that will force Google's stock down is if it fails to gain market share and these devices become the de facto device for search, Google's main source of revenue.

As it stands now, I don't know which scenario will play out. I believe Google will ultimately build the most functional product, so I expect it to at least dig into Amazon's market share. Apple remains a wild card, and Amazon will have to fight desperately to preserve its one advantage that is market share. Since this category really seems like a toss-up, if you have anything to add to the discussion, please feel free to comment below!

Author's Note: I encourage you to follow me as I cover a wide variety of current topics, with a special interest in the technology, retail, and entertainment industries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.