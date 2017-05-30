Silver Continues To Lead

Since falling to a low of $16.06 on May 9, just 36 cents above a level of critical technical support, the price of silver has recovered in convincing fashion. As of Friday, May 26, the price of the volatile precious metal that tends to attract speculative interest was trading at $17.30 per ounce. The midpoint of the price range in silver since the April 27 highs at $18.725 and the May 9 lows only 12 days later that took the price $2.665 or 14.2% lower stands at around the $17.40 level. Meanwhile, gold is currently trading above its midpoint from the highs at the end of April to the lows on the same day that silver hit bottom but gold's volatility leads it to have less dramatic price variance than its precious little brother.

Gold may be above its midpoint of the recent move from high to low but it is silver that has led the way throughout most of 2017, and it is likely it will continue to do just that over the weeks ahead.

Silver led precious metals lower

Silver has been a leader throughout this year when it comes to the path of least resistance for gold. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of July COMEX silver futures highlights, the precious metal reached a low of $15.86 per ounce at the end of December 2016, and it took off to reach a high of $18.60 by February 27, silver appreciated by 17.3% over the period. A correction of 9.2% to lows of $16.89 on March 15 followed, but silver turned around and made a higher high at $18.725 on April 17. Silver rallied 10.9% and the deepest correction of the year followed taking the metal to lows of $16.06 on May 9, a decline of 14.2%. The most recent rally has taken silver back to a high of $17.38 on May 26, an 8.2% gain. Silver has been moving all over the map in 2017 and gold has been following, but its price changes on a percentage basis have been much tamer. Source: CQG

In contrast, while silver rallied by 17.3% from its December 2016 lows to the February highs, gold appreciated by 12.2% over the same period. Silver dipped 9.2% from the February highs and then rallied 10.9% by April 17 and gold moved 5.5% and then went 8.3% higher. The most recent bounce has taken silver 8.2% higher, and gold has recovered by 4.5%. Silver has led gold throughout the year because speculators love the price variance of gold's little brother.

The most volatile precious metal held its critical support

Over time, silver volatility is much higher than the price variance in the gold market. Source: CQG

Daily historical gold volatility is around 14.05%. Source: CQG

The same metric in silver is at 18.78%. Source: CQG

Weekly historical volatility in gold is at 11.86%. Source: CQG

In silver, it is at 22.98%. Source: CQG

Finally, the monthly volatility metric in gold futures stands at 12.86%. Source: CQG

In silver, the monthly measure of variance stands at 21.25%. The higher volatility in silver is a reason why the precious metal tends to violate technical trading patterns. Over the course of 2017, gold has been making higher lows and higher highs, and on the most recent price correction, gold held its March lows while silver did not. Silver has a habit of violating technical levels on charts, but it held the critical level of support at $15.70 per ounce on the weekly chart which was the December 2016 lows. Meanwhile, silver has been making some great strides since finding a low at $16.06 on May 9.

Silver is quietly making great strides on the upside

The price of silver has recovered to over the $17 level on the active month July futures contract. On the daily chart, momentum is higher but is moving towards an overbought condition. Source: CQG

Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in COMEX silver futures declined during the corrective selloff that started on April 17 and has rebounded with the price recovery. A decline of open interest when the price is falling is not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend. Moreover, increasing open interest alongside price tends to support a bullish trend. Source: CQG

On the weekly chart, things are looking even better for silver. The momentum indicator has declined close to oversold territory but appears to be turning to the upside which could mean that silver is now building cause above the $17 level for a move to challenge this year's highs at $18.725 per ounce.

The silver-gold ratio has turned

No chart displays silver's leadership over gold when it comes to price better than the silver-gold ratio. Source: CQG

As the price of gold divided by silver highlights, the ratio rallied to over 75:1 during the recent price correction which was the highest level of the year and an eleven-month peak. The high in the ratio back in June 2016 was a touch under 76:1 but the measure of the price relationship turned around and has dropped to 73.2:1 since. Downside momentum in the silver-gold ratio tends to signal strength in the precious metals sector.

The potential for a higher high in 2017

Silver needs to hold above the $17 per ounce level over coming sessions. Gold is sitting near the midpoint of its April 17 highs and May 9 lows. In silver, that price level is at around the $17.40 per ounce level and it came within 2 cents of the level on the highs at the end of last week. Silver closed last Friday, before the holiday weekend at 10 cents below its midpoint and the precious metal is holding well. A move above $17.40 could take gold higher and silver much higher over coming weeks. Silver is at a critical price level, and the next thirty cents higher or lower could determine the path of least resistance for the rest of the year. I believe that we will see a higher silver price and that the highs for 2017 could be coming sooner rather than later given silver's penchant for price volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.