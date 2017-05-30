Sugar Tried To Become Sweet Again But It Failed

Sugar is a volatile soft commodity. The price of the sweet substance that many of us ingest all day long has a habit of doubling, tripling or halving in value over the course of a few months. In August 2015, the price of world sugar that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange traded to the lowest level since June 2008 when the price found a bottom at 10.13 cents per pound. At the lowest price in years, many sugar producers in countries that do not subsidize production decided to plant other crops that offered a better economic return. Less production caused inventories to decline, and the price started to rise when sugar moved from a surplus into a deficit market. The price rallied all the way to 24 cents per pound by October 2016. Sugar appreciated by over 135% over a fourteen month period.

Commodities are economic animals. Prices fall to levels where production becomes a losing proposition and inventories replace new output and deficits develop. The deficit then results in price appreciation that once again encourages producers to increase output leading to new supplies which tend to emerge at price peaks. The highs in sugar in October 2016 caused a surge in production, and the deficit of 2016 turned into the surplus of 2017. Sugar fell like a stone from last October through May 2017.

An attempt at a rally

On May 5, the price of July ICE sugar futures fell to 15.24 cents per pound, the lowest level since April 2016 when the sweet commodity was on its way to October highs. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of the commodity fell into oversold territory when it comes to price momentum, and it ran out of steam or selling on the downside. Sugar then staged a turnaround from the May 5 lows. Technical resistance for sugar futures was at 16.49 cents per pound, the May 2 highs before the sharp selloff, and the price was able to reach 16.59 cent on May 22. However, as often happens in bear markets where fundamentals have turned, sugar was unable to follow through on the break above that resistance level, and the price declined once again.

Deficit turned to surplus

It seems like a long time ago when sugar was trading above the 20 cents per pound level but the last time we saw that price was only three months ago in late February. The sugary high in prices caused producers around the world to start planting again last year, and now we see the results. The deficit has melted like a spoonful of sugar in a hot cup of coffee into a surplus.

Aside from increased production from tradition world sugar producers like Brazil, Thailand, Vietnam and other nations with tropical climates suited for the production of sugar cane, one country in Europe is planting sugar right now instead of another crop for economic reasons. The fall in the price of wheat has caused French farmers to plant sugar beets instead of the grain this year as the economics for the sweet commodity, even at today's prices, are better than for wheat which has declined to a multiyear low. Moreover, the world's number one sugar cane producer is Brazil and their currency has tanked over recent weeks leading to more selling as the price of domestic sugar has increased because of movements in the foreign exchange market. The fundamental picture for sugar has soured these days. The commodity has fallen back inside the lower trading range.

A trading range in sugar, for now

In 2017, sugar has traded in three trading ranges, each one progressively lower. Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that in January and February, the price traded in a tight band from 20-21 cents per pound. After lots of selling in March, the price settled into a range from 16-17 cents for the first three weeks of April and most recently, the range has shifted down to the 15-16 cent level. Short-term technical support for July sugar futures stood at 15.24 cent, but last Friday it dropped to 15.01 and settled near the lows at 15.05 cents per pound. Critical support is now at 14 cents and the next band for trading is likely to take the sweet commodity down a notch to the 14-15 cent range over coming weeks.

Support is at 14 cents per pound

The most recent price failure that sent sugar futures back below 16 cents on May 23 could mean that the price is heading for a new and lower low in the sessions ahead. Source: CQG

On the weekly chart, the support was at 15.12 cents, the recent lows from the now expired May futures contract. That level gave way last Friday and now the 14 cents per pound price is a target for the soft commodity. 14 cents was the April 2016 bottom formed when sugar was on its way to north of 20 cents per pound.

Technicals provide a cloudy picture, The technical picture for sugar displays a series of lower highs and lower lows for the sweet commodity. The recent move above resistance, which turned out to be a false breakout to the upside, was the first time October 2016 that sugar was able to muster the strength to surpass a high. However, when it comes to momentum, the daily and monthly charts are in a downtrend, but the weekly chart gives reason to pause. Source: CQG

The weekly chart could be providing a bullish and bearish signal for sugar at the same time. The momentum indicator is in deeply oversold territory. However, the close below the 15.50 cent level on Friday, May 26 created a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart which could lead to follow through selling taking sugar to its next level of critical support at 14 cents per pound.

The technical picture for sugar was cloudy but it became clearer with the price action at the end of last week. Additionally, fundamentals continue to point to lower lows. The price rise to over 20 cents per pound gave producers plenty of time to hedge crops, and now we see the fruits of the higher price as a glut has developed in the market. Sugar looks like it is preparing to fall to another level of critical support in the weeks ahead and it may not stop falling until the economic cycle causes production to slow, inventories to decline and a deficit to reappear sometime down the road in the future. Sugar tried to become sweet again when it rose above 16.50 cents per pound on May 22, but it just did not have the fundamental wind behind its sails.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.