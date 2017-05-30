Coffee At The Bottom End Of Its Trading Range

Coffee is one of the most volatile markets that trade on the commodities futures exchanges. The price of Arabica coffee beans that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange has ranged from $1.0095 to $3.0625 since May 2011. The price of coffee closed on Wednesday, May 24 at $1.2855 per pound on the nearby July futures contract. The price of coffee beans is less than 28 cents per pound off its seven-year lows but over $1.77 off its highs. Coffee is close to the bottom of its long-term trading range, but it is also at the bottom of its short term range, and it made a lower low on May 25.

Last November, the price of July coffee futures peaked at $1.76 per pound, and the market has done nothing but make lower highs and lower lows over the past seven months. Meanwhile, while the price has been grinding lower, interest in the market has been strong, and that could be one of the factors that eventually cause the price to break out of its bearish trading pattern.

Lower highs and lower lows since November 2016

The price of coffee has been grinding lower, no pun intended, over the past seven months. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, ICE coffee futures have been moving lower in a consistent fashion, and open interest has been rising alongside the price decline. The rising number of long and short positions in the futures market is a technical validation of the bear market in coffee beans. With open interest at 215,765 contracts as of May 25, the metric stands at 12,000 contracts below the November 2016 level when coffee open interest rose to an all-time high. The rise in the metric could mean that the market has been getting as bearish on the lows as it was bullish on the highs in November of last year.

Coffee has been making lower highs and lower lows for more than half a year at this point, and there is no reason that the market will make even lower lows in the days and weeks ahead.

The price action is bearish, and coffee is likely to grind lower in the short term

The trend is your friend in futures markets, and in coffee, the trend is lower.

Source: CQG

On the weekly chart for coffee futures, support is close by at $1.2670 per pound, less than a penny below where the java beans traded to on May 25. Source: CQG

On the monthly chart, support stands at $1.1105 the January 2016 lows and at $1.0095 the November 2013 lows. The 2013 nadir was the lowest price since 2005. The current trend in coffee means that it could potentially head to the $1.20 level or lower as supplies are currently abundant. Moreover, as Brazil is the world's leading producer of coffee beans, the nosedive in the Brazilian real has caused additional selling as the price of coffee in real terms has increased with the decline in their currency. Coffee was down more than 10% since April 17 on the lows, but the real fell by almost 7% against the U.S. dollar which has cushioned the fall in the price of coffee in Brazilian currency terms. Meanwhile, the dollar had been falling over the past six weeks which means that against other currencies like the euro, the real has declined even further. While coffee looks like today's lows will become tomorrow's highs, the news for the medium term is not all that bad for those beans that many people around the globe not only enjoy every day but need to get going in the morning.

Demographics point to increasing demand

Demographic factors when it comes to coffee are bullish, and the reason is two-fold. First, the simple fact that each day there are more people on the earth who become coffee drinkers means that each day the world depends on an ever increasing crop of beans. Second, and perhaps more importantly, in Asia and most particularly China, the population has been shifting from tea to coffee slowly over recent years. Starbucks is opening over five thousand locations across China which mean that demand for coffee will increase over the months and years ahead.

I am not bullish on coffee at this time because supplies are sufficient to meet demand, but as the price grinds to the downside, the upside becomes a lot more interesting and juicy when it comes to building a medium term position.

Watch upside resistance over coming months- Open interest is very high

With each new low in the price of coffee, the technical resistance level moves lower with the price of the commodity. Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that in January when the price traded above $1.61 per pound, technical resistance on the upside was north of $1.80. In February of this year when the price moved back up to the $1.555 level, resistance was at $1.61. In March when the beans peaked at $1.4870, resistance was at $1.5550. In April, when the pinnacle reached $1.4640, the target on the upside was 2.3 cents higher. The most recent peak on May 3 was at $1.3775, and since then it has been all downhill. However, with each new low the upside technical target becomes more achievable and realistic.

Coffee volatility means the time to build long strategic positions is now

Coffee could fall to the $1.20 level or even lower in the weeks ahead. There is no crystal ball for finding a bottom in price. Coffee is a commodity that is a requirement for people all over the world as a daily fix and is gaining new drinkers each day in Asia. The price range for over a decade has been from $1 to $3 per pound, and we are less than 30 cents from that bottom. Therefore, coffee is starting to look like a good bet for a medium term position from a reward versus risk perspective. I am a scale down buyer of coffee from prices below the $1.30 per pound level will take some profits on rallies leaving a small core long position for the future. It could take a while for a long position in coffee to percolate, and I could get burned but if the coffee spills lower to challenge support at $1.10 or even $1.00 per pound. However, I like the set up in the coffee market as open interest is fast approaching the highest level since last November which was an all-time high. Too many speculators and traders became bullish on coffee at those highs, and I am willing to bet that too many are getting bearish at the bottom end of a trading range which may very well turn out to be a significant low shortly. Active month July ICE coffee futures settled at $1.3120 per pound last Friday as the price recovered from the lows of the week.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.