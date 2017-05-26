Energy Recap: OPEC Plays It Safe By Extending Production Cuts

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on OPEC, Chesapeake, and SM Energy, as well as ask for your take on what's happening in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we wanted to follow up on the prior recap regarding the OPEC meeting that took place on Thursday, May 25. The cartel agreed to extend the "current deal to limit oil production for nine months, disappointing investors who were anticipating deeper cuts."

So, what are your thoughts about the extension? Were you one of those investors who was hoping for further production cuts?

Please let us know what you think of OPEC's decision and what effect it could have on oil prices, and the energy sector in general, by leaving your thoughts in the comments section below.

Energy Articles of Note

"OPEC Decision Slammed Drillers" By Vladimir Zernov

"Chesapeake May Be Moving PRB Monetization Upwards" By Callum Turcan

"Hartstreet LLC: Big Permian Well Result Might Cause A Bullish Reversal In This Operator After A 50% Pullback" By Michael Filloon

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended May 26, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None.

Feel free to add any that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs rose once again this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

