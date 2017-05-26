WPS Office, Not Google's G Suite, Is The Bigger Threat To Microsoft Office

Retaining the loyalty of small business users of productivity software is important to Microsoft's future.

Since 2005, the Chinese developers coded WPS Office to have the same user interface and user experience of Microsoft Office.

The uncanny resemblance of WPS Office’s programs to Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint makes it more of a threat than Google’s G Suite.

Unfortunately, China-developed WPS Office is rapidly attracting small businesses and home users away from Microsoft Office and Office 365.

The Office productivity suite of Microsoft is why it rules the enterprise collaboration SaaS industry.

I have an easy explanation why Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw a 62% drop in new Office 365 subscriptions last year. Microsoft was probably too busy beating Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) G Suite (new name of Google Apps For Work) in enterprise sales. Microsoft did not notice the other threats.

Office and Office 365 are a big part of the Productivity And Business Processes unit, which contributed $8 billion in sales in Microsoft’s latest quarter. The quick rise of Office 365 subscriptions is why Microsoft become the overall leader in global enterprise SaaS. Anything that might derail the growth prospects Office 365/Microsoft Office needs to be addressed.

Aside from Google’s G Suite, Bitrix24, Zoho, there are other emerging rivals to Microsoft Office/Office 365. The biggest of these under-the-radar contenders is the freemium WPS Office from China-based Kingsoft. The Windows, Android, and iOS WPS Office versions are free, but they come with advertisements. The ad-free version costs only $29.99 per year. The Business Edition costs $49.99/year or $79.99 for a lifetime license.

WPS Office Business Edition is therefore notably cheaper than Microsoft Office 365 ProPlus plan, which costs $12/month. Cheaper Microsoft Office clones can eventually hurt Microsoft's office productivity suite's appeal among small business, students, and home users.

Further, the fact that WPS Office programs look and operate like Microsoft Office/Office 365 makes it more dangerous than Google’s G Suite or Bitrix24. Google’s unsuccessful bid to dethrone Microsoft Office in the corporate world maybe was because it never tried to copy the user interface and user experience of Microsoft Office. On the contrary, WPS Office imitated the look and feel of Microsoft Office since 2005.

Like how Xiaomi can get away copying iPhone designs, nobody complained Kingsoft’s copying of Microsoft Office’s user interface/user experience design. This is no surprise. Xiaomi’s chairman and CEO, Lei Jun is also the chairman of Kingsoft.

Look at the screenshot below from WPS Office’s spreadsheet application. It looks 90% similar to MS Excel. Corporate and home users alike have almost zero learning curve when switching from Microsoft Office to WPS Office.

(Source: Motek Moyen)

WPS Office Has Achieved The Same Global Reach of Microsoft Office

The freemium appeal and Microsoft Office-like experience have made WPS Office a global hit. In spite of Microsoft giving away free Android/iOS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps, WPS Office still achieved 1.25 billion installations. The global reach of WPS Office is now greater than the 1.2 billion users of Microsoft Office. Less than three years ago, WPS Office only had 300 million installations.

(Source: wps.com)

Microsoft and Google should really take note that over 300 million documents created in WPS Office are being created, shared, and viewed every day. The Android version of WPS Office has 100 million monthly active users, with 500 million total downloads. Some of them could have been paying customers of Microsoft Office of Google G Suite.

Further, in a G2 Crowd survey, WPS Office is a big hit among small business users (50 or less employees). I suspect small firms aren’t so worried about WPS Office being a Chinese-made software.

(Source: G2 Crowd)

To emphasize further just how WPS Office is rapidly growing, we only need to look at Kingsoft’s 2016 annual report. WPS Office’s rise to 1.25 billion installations also coincides with the big jump (more than doubled) in Kingsoft’s annual revenue from its cloud and office software products during the 2013-2016 period.

Figures are in Renminbi. 1 Renminbi = $.15 U.S.

Source: Kingsoft.com

Conclusion

Microsoft may have defeated Google in the enterprise collaboration SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) market. However, it also needs to protect its flanks against other rivals attacking its Office productivity software.

Kingsoft’s low-ball pricing for its Microsoft Office clone product made WPS a global hit. The only way Microsoft (and Google) can slow down WPS Office’s growth is to lower its monthly fees for business users of Office and Office 365.

Due to their greater numbers, retaining the business of budget-constrained small business owners is still a worthwhile undertaking. Collaboration software, like cloud-based Microsoft Office and WPS Office, is the fourth priority of small and medium business.

The chart below is from 2015, but I believe it still applies today.

(Source: Forbes.com)

Refusal to match WPS Office Business Edition’s pricing could mean more small business owners dropping the $12/month Office 365 ProPlus and Google’s $10/month G Suite for Small Business package.

Ignoring the threat posed by WPS Office can harm Microsoft’s overall leadership in enterprise SaaS. As far as I know, small businesses still belong to the “enterprise” market category. Microsoft and Google are the current leaders in Collaboration SaaS today. However, if WPS Office’s growth is left unchecked, Kingsoft might also become a top collaboration Software-as-a-Service leader within the next 3-5 years.

I am long MSFT, and I use Microsoft Office 2013.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.