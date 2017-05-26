Intertek Group's (IKTSF) CEO Andre Lacroix on 2017 May Trading Update Call (Transcript)

Intertek Group PLC (OTCPK:IKTSF) 2017 May Trading Update Conference Call May 26, 2017 2:45 AM ET

Andre Lacroix - CEO

Ed Leigh - CFO

Josh Egan - Investor Relations

Denis Moreau - UBS

Will Kirkness - Jefferies

Paul Sullivan - Barclays

Josh Puddle - Berenberg

Toby Reeks - Morgan Stanley

Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank

Steve Woolf - Numis Securities

Emeric Pula - Kepler Cheuvreux

George Gregory - Exane

Rajesh Kumar - HSBC

Andre Lacroix

Good morning to you all and thanks for joining us on the call, following the release of our trading statement a few minutes ago. I have with me Ed Leigh our CFO and Josh from Investor Relations. Today, we'd like to give you an update on a good trading performance in the first four months of the year and discuss the outlook for the rest of 2017. We have started the year well and we're on track to deliver our full year target, this is the main message today. Our group revenues in the first four months of the year were £833 million an increase of 14.2% of actual rate and 1.8% at constant rate.

Group organic revenue growth has improved sequentially and was flat 0.9% at constant currency. We delivered a flat 5.5% organic revenue growth in a combined product and trade related businesses which as you know represent more than 90% of the group's earnings were as expected, the market conditions remain challenging in our resources related businesses. The acquisition we made recently in sectors with attractive growth and marketing prospects are performing well and our disciplined approach to cost and margin management remains firmly in place and we continue to be very focused on cash conversion and disciplined capital allocation.

All the comments we'll make during the call will be at constant currency, [indiscernible] the trends we see in our product trade and resource division, let's cover guidance and currencies. The group is on track to deliver its 2017 target of solid organic revenue growth at constant rate with moderate margin expansion and strong cash conversion. We expect a solid organic revenue growth at constant rate to be driven by robust organic growth in our product businesses, good organic growth in our trade businesses while continuing to face challenging trading conditions in our resources business.

From a profitability standpoint we expect that even moderate margin expansion leveraging [indiscernible] strength of disciplined cost in fracing management and our systemic approach to performance management. We continue of course to expect to deliver strong cash conversion. We're investing in growth and our full year CapEx investment will be circa £120 million to a £130 million. On net debt, we continue to expect to close the year with a net debt of circa £650 million to £700 million of course before any additional M&A activities and based on no further material movement in Forex.

Talking about Forex let me give you an update on currencies for the full year and EBITDA rate stays as is would expect translation to have a positive Forex impact of circa 450 bips at the revenue level and 350 bips at the operating profit level.

Let's now talk about the performance of each division in the first four months, starting with products or product related businesses delivered an organic revenue growth of plus 5.8% driven by broad based revenue growth across business lines and geographies. Our top line business delivered robust organic growth across all markets driven by increased number of SKUs in brands, supply chain expansion in new markets, and increased demand in chemical testing. Our hard line business reported robust organic growth across our main market of China, Hong Kong, India and Vietnam driven by innovation from our customers leveraging the opportunity that wireless technology offer, increased demand for chemical testing and our innovative inspection technology.

We had a good organic revenue growth in electric, coal and network assurance as we benefit from electric appliances innovation to provide better efficiency and connectivity and increased demand for quality assurance services including cyber security. Our business assurance business gave a double digit organic revenue growth in our three regions of North America, Europe and Asia driven by the ISO standards upgrade, increased focus of corporations on supply chain and risk management and increased consumer and government focus on ethical and sustainable supply.

Our building construction business delivered robust organic revenue growth driven by the growing demand for green and high quality commercial buildings and increased investments in large infrastructure projects in the US. In our consultation technology business we delivered solid organic revenue growth driven by continuing investments of our client in new models and new fuel efficient engine, growth in a hybrid and electrical engine segment and increased scrutiny on emission.

We've generated good organic revenue growth in our food business driven by continued food innovation, increased focus on the efficacy of the supply chain and [indiscernible] food service assurance business. We saw solid organic revenue growth in our chemical and pharma business driven by the growth in SKUs we're seeing in both developed and emerging markets, expansion of supply base in many markets around the world and increased concerns in product safety and traceability.

For the full year we expect a product related businesses which represent about 70% of our earnings to deliver robust organic revenue growth. Our trade related businesses delivered an organic revenue growth of 5% driven by broad based revenue growth performance across business lines and geographies. Our Cargo/AA business reported solid organic revenue growth as we benefit from the global and regional trade structural growth drivers while the normalization of the crude oil and refined product global supply situations continued.

Our government and trade service businesses benefited from the award of new contracts and delivered robust organic revenue growth. Our Agri world business reported a robust organic revenue growth driven by the expansion of our client supply chain in south going market and new capital wins. For the full year we expect our trade related businesses which represent circa 20% of our earnings to deliver good organic revenue growth.

Turning to our resource division, our resource related businesses stayed as expected, challenging trading conditions and we're reporting an organic revenue reduction of 15.4%. The revenue from CapEx and professional services were down on last year driven by a low level investment in exploration activities of our clients and price pressure in industry. The demand for OpEx maintenance services remains stable in a commodity slashing environments. Continuing the trend we've seen in '16 we saw stable level of demand for testing activity in the mineral business.

We do not believe that we've reached the class in the resource division and we expect trading conditions to remain challenging in 2017. Given this challenging trading conditions we remain very focused on cost capacity management leveraging our flexible cost base for inspection related work while delivering superior quality given our leadership role in the industry. Our guidance for the resource related businesses which represent circa 7% of our earnings is for an organic revenue reduction between 10 and 14% for the full year.

I'd like now to briefly touch on strategy and M&A, the main goal as you know of a [indiscernible] differential strategy is to move the center of gravity of the group towards the attractive growth in modern areas in a $250 billion quality assurance market. We are seizing these exciting growth opportunities in our industry with our quality assurance service offering that addresses the current and emerging needs of our clients, [indiscernible] and quality assurance. Our total quality assurance valuable position provides superior service to our clients based on our industry leading assurance testing inspection and certification solutions.

As discussed in our recent meeting on March 7th we are making good progress with the implementation of our strategic revenue growth initiatives to drive customer retention, increased customer penetration, drive ATIC cross selling, win new customers and get more customer or sourcing activities. We're also pleased with the progress we've made in last few years with our disciplined approach, revenue margin, portfolio, cash performance management based on financial and non-financial metrics.

So overall, Intertek is well positioned to seize attractive external growth opportunities in a very fragmented industry as we continue to make progress with our M&A strategy. As I said earlier, the acquisition we've made recently in attractive growth and margin sector that performing well and let me just give you a few comment on that. In January 16, we acquired FIT-Italia an Italian based business providing food quality and safety service in the retail and food service sectors. This business is doing well as you know have an increased focus on food assurance in the retail and food service channel.

In October 16, we acquired EWA-Canada, a leading provider for cyber security and assurance services to a broad range of organization in the private and public sectors. As we have seen recently, we have huge growth opportunities in Cyber security given the lack of cyber security protections in both public and corporate environment.

In '16, we entered into a new agreement with the shareholders of ABC Analytics to create an environmental joint venture in Mexico. We're really pleased with the progress we are making we believe we can scale up of ABC's IP and operations given the increased need for water quality assurance around the world.

Recently, in April, we completed the acquisition KJ Tech Services, a leading provider of vehicle component and tool testing services based in Frankfort having worked for a decade as you know in the automotive industry with the big brands in the car market I'm very excited about KJ Tech's growth opportunities given the increased need for the on the road testing as we all know.

As always, we'll continue to actively pursue expansion opportunities in high growth and high margin areas with value enhancement acquisitions.

So in conclusion, we are on track to deliver 2017 target of solid organic revenue growth at constant currency with moderate margin expansions and strong cash conversion will continue to benefit from the acquisitions we've made that I just highlighted in the last few minutes.

We expect our products related businesses to deliver robust organic growth our trade related businesses to report good organic growth while the market conditions remains challenging in our resources business. Looking further ahead, the global quality assurance market will continue to benefit from exciting growth prospects driven by an increased focus of co-operations on risk management, global trade flows, global demand for energy expanding regulations, of course more complex sourcing and distribution channels, innovations, government investments in large projects and increased consumer demand for high quality and more sustainable products.

At Intertek we provide a superior service to our client based on our total quality assurance value propositions, based on depth and breadth of our technical expertise based on our network of 1000 state-of-the-art facilities, based on our leading assurance testing inspection and certification solution and last but not least based on the quality of our organization we are operated the centralized operating model and we have very passionate colleagues around the world driving growth at Intertek.

We continue to be uniquely position to benefit from the GDP plus organic growth prospect in our industry, leveraging our high quality and high cash generative earnings model. So thank you very much for your time this morning in order to busy day. And we are very very pleased that you're here in the call. We'll be taking any question you have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, [Operator Instructions] our first question comes from the line of Denis Moreau from UBS, please go ahead with your question Denis.

Denis Moreau

Yes, good morning everybody Denis Moreau UBS, two questions please. The first one relates actually to the resources segment, is the performance in Q1 in line with your expectation and how confident are you to protect the margins as well as last year given the traditional sharp decline and you expect the decline in the same branch for the rest of the year, that's my first question. And my second question relates to the trade business with good performance in the government and trade services, so we should have some ramp up in the contracts so does that mean that we should expect a good performance as well for the coming quarters in this business.

Andre Lacroix

Okay, thanks Denis, so maybe just you know give some context on the resource you know performance in the first four months and obviously as you always know when we start the year we try to give guidance, trying to be considerate about all the trends and there is no question that resource remains very difficult and if you look at you know the performance in the first four months of the year, basically you know the trend is very similar to the trend we saw in the second half. And why is that? It's essentially because you know our client had not started to increase their investment in exploration and production.

As a matter of fact you know it's public information if you look at the combined investments of all oil and gas companies in the first quarter they were down by 24%. This is Q1 CapEx investments of all oil and gas majors pulled by Bloomberg. So what does it mean? It means that you know, we need to respect the fact that our clients are taking the time to change investment decisions. We are obviously the global market leader in terms of inspection for CapEx investments. We've got tremendous relationship with these clients and we are basically expecting the year to be down between 10 and 14%. So that's the guidance we are giving today. There is no question that every quarter will bring more visibility, our focus is on striking the right balance between protecting our margin with cost and capacity management and delivering very-very good quality.

As we said you know before I think when you got that kind of pressure on revenue it's very difficult to keep margins stable. So while we expect the group to deliver a moderate margin expansion I think you will have a mix effect and you've seen a strong performance in product and trade which is a high margin business, so I wouldn't expect margin to be the same in last year. Having said that, it's only first four months you know Denis and we've got another eight months. The organization is very-very focused and we'll update you when we give our half year results in August. As far as the trade is concerned, we are very pleased with the acceleration we're seeing in the trade, and the good news is that we've our ATIC sales activities which consist of going to our clients and say look Intertek can do much more for you, we've been able to win quite a lot of new contracts with clients that were working with us in other business lines but not in the GTS or trade division so this is very-very strong performance from my perspective. And we expect this business to continue to very well for the rest of the year.

Denis Moreau

Okay. Thank you very much.

Andre Lacroix

Welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Will Kirkness from Jefferies. Please go ahead with your questions Will.

Will Kirkness

Good morning. I have few questions from me. Firstly, in the products business, it looks the transport technology business slowed a little and so maybe if you could talk about trends that you're seeing there. And then secondly, I know Minerals is fairly slowing out but some cases you seen a decent uptick in sample and flow. I just wondered if you're seeing anything there, thanks.

Andre Lacroix

Thanks Will. Look I think on the transportation technology well spotted. I think the run-rate has slowed down a bit. I wouldn't worry too much about it it's due to very specific situations. In the U.S., there is a new standard called GF 6 which is obviously an important standard for the future industry. That was supposed to be launched in 2018 and has been delayed which has created some delay in testing activity. So nothing more than that the business continues to be very strong otherwise. And as far as Minerals is concerned, look, we are not a big mineral player globally as you know. We tend to operate in very few markets. And yes, we have seen the Mineral business improved in terms of trend and we flagged that in 2016 and we are basically seeing more of the same. It's positive, I think for us, the important work is that we've been able through these very difficult times in '14 and '15 to address the cost base and I'm really pleased about the margin performance on the back of better revenues. So the mineral business is obviously in a much better place and the cycle seems to be positive moving forward.

William Kirkness

Great. Thanks very much.

Andre Lacroix

Thanks Will.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Paul Sullivan from Barclays. Please go ahead with your question Paul.

Paul Sullivan

Yes good morning everyone. Just a couple from me, and are you prepared to give any color on the margin outlook for product and try to given improving given the improving revenue performance there. I mean obviously there is lots of moving parts but overall, any color will be helpful. And then secondly, just on the pipeline so for M&A, any commentary or change in commentary on the availability of suitable deals or price points that you're seeing across the market right now?

Andre Lacroix

Okay, thanks Paul. Look, I think I mean this is a training statement which where the total revenue is only, what I can say is that what I called systemic performance management, making sure that the entire organization is focused on good revenue growth which is based on obviously organic growth with good volume price and mix on revenue from really strong acquisitions. Margin management which is the portfolio of the cost the benchmarking and cash conversion. I think the company is very focused on that, this is a way we manage the business we've got a very systemic way of looking at performance. We don't look at one metric but all metrics we believe that running consistent performance on all of this is really what is important to drive sustainability and shareholder value. And there is no question that we are pleased with the margin progress we are making and that's why we are confirming the guidance for the year. So I would no longer to worry about margin as far as the Intertek is concerned. As far as M&A is concerned. Look the market is as active as it's ever been, I think for us is discipline capital allocations what is our number one goal.

I mean the group is very cash generative, we got plenty opportunities but I want to make sure that whatever acquisitions we make did obviously attracted growth and margin sectors in areas where we can get an IP that either complements while we have or give us the opportunity to scale some business around the world. So I cannot say more than that but as you know it's part of our day-to-day agenda and we’re active but we remain very selective for all the reasons that I just talked about.

Paul Sullivan

Very clear thank you.

Andre Lacroix

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Josh Puddle from Berenberg. Please go ahead with your question Josh.

Josh Puddle

Yes, hi good morning. You mentioned in trade that your benefits from your kind of across selling approach. Are there any other areas of the business you can point towards specific examples and the highlight where that’s driving a stronger growth?

Andre Lacroix

Yes, thanks. I mean look I don’t know if you remember what we talked about in March when we announced our results. I did gave quite a deep dive to all of you on the progress we are making on our revenue activities and I explain how we go about ATIC sales and there is no question that you know the journey is on, it takes some time, it's account-by-account. I just wanted to illustrate the point about GTS because the questions you know is legitimate, where is the growth is coming from.

Where the growth is coming from the fact that we saw some slow down in activities in part of the world and we have offset that by obviously offering our services to a broader number of clients to cover a broader number of categories leveraging the relationship we might have in soft lines or hard lines or electrical through our ATIC approach.

So thought it would be useful for you guys to get another insight on what’s happening, but you know what I said in March about the various ATIC activities and the progress we’re making you know remain obviously very, very current. And it’s a strategic initiative and the industry has tried to do cross selling for many, many years and I think we are making good progress step-by-step.

Josh Puddle

Okay. Thank you.

Andre Lacroix

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Toby Reeks from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead with your question Toby.

Toby Reeks

Good morning guys, I’ve got a couple of questions. And on M&A could you give us an idea of the sort of bets that we’re trying to make in technology. I know you require DWA last year which is around cyber security, are you guys looking to try and sort of go into other areas around let’s say. Then the second one is you’ve obviously constantly doing your performance management and focusing margins which is ongoing process but clearly these things are much easier to do when you start of as there's much more low hanging fruit. How far through that process are you of the I guess the early stage wins, thank you?

Andre Lacroix

Thanks Toby, good morning. I think you know technology is very important at Intertek which we’ve got some tremendous technology in our labs and inspectors and auditors use technology all the time. There is no question and when we look at acquisitions we’re trying to understand what is the IP of the company. Is it a company that’s got an IP that’s unique that can be scaled up that is dependable from a pricing standpoint and you know each technology plays a part in this IP. Obviously we are very interested, I mean that’s you know we’ve bought EWA Canada if you think about KJ Tech it is also a technology based acquisitions, given the fact they've got the IP to do on the road testing which is different type of testing. So yes, I mean innovation through technology is very-very important. And if you look at our ABC partnership in Mexico, it's also technology based innovation in the quality assurance market. It's based on sensors they used around the country and software they have to visualize the progress in terms of quality on 24/7. So spot on, I mean this is very important to us.

I think in terms of performance management, my sense is I wouldn't want you to believe that quick wins are behind us and what we're going to see is it's not exciting. Look, I think we are very-very strong company multiple businesses, multiple countries, multiple sites. And as I talked about in the past, I think this kind of performance is always an opportunity no matter which metric we look at. The way our performance management works on my perspective is as better. I think the best you will try to get better, and the worse performing businesses will try to catch up, but there is always the gap between the best and the bottom of the league so obviously we are very entrepreneurial company. Our people are very competitive in the market. And I think there is a lot of excitement. So, as you know I'm not going to give any quantitative guidance in terms of opportunities linked to performance management, but that will want everyone to believe that the best is behind us and it's going to be not exciting moving forward. We always going to be operating with an ever better approach which is truly what I believe in business, you never stop getting better no matter what you do.

Toby Reeks

Could I just come back on the technology side of things, there are a few sort of bets being made I guess by other companies at the moment. Are there any specific areas other than cyber sense and that sort of stuff that you think it will be interesting going forward?

Andre Lacroix

Well, there are many areas in the market that could be attractive in terms of new categories and new sectors. I'm always very careful Toby of not talking too much because I know that my competition might hear what I'm saying. So, rest to sure we look at existing sectors and emerging sectors. And when you see the emerging sectors, you need to think through what's the best IP to capitalize in the potential growth. Absolutely we are very-very open and there are plenty of opportunities out there as you know.

Toby Reeks

Okay. Thanks very much.

Andre Lacroix

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Tom Sykes from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead with your question Tom.

Tom Sykes

Yes good morning everybody.

Andre Lacroix

Good morning Tom.

Thomas Sykes

Good morning. On the product business and the drivers for soft lines and hard lines. Do you have a feeling for the growth or the demand side has been sort of US or products that you export versus intra-Asia demand. And when you're talking about the SKU proliferation that you've been improvement in the SKU growth products which are probably more to Asian consumers rather than US/EU. And then just on the trade business, I wasn't a 100% clear sort of what it was that was driving the government business. Does that new services that you're offering that are growing are these big ticket contracts or smaller ticket things please?

Andre Lacroix

Thanks. I mean basically I think in terms of you know SKUs and rent, what is the global trend I know we talked about regional trend after that. I mean the global trend is that obviously the fragmentation of demand means that you know existing brand need to obviously to launch more new product and SKUs and all of these good things. But the other trend that we are seeing is that you’ve got domestic emerging market brands starting to develop their own business. I would say it's still very small but this is an opportunity. And then you’ve got what I would say is a more meaningful trend - you got the digital e-commerce growth that basically if you are making the entry into the market easier for very small niche brands.

So if you are a new brands in the West coast in the US and if you want to get access in the global market or US market you don’t need to create in brick-and-mortar infrastructure or get agreement with some of the big retailers as you can just make an agreement with one of the e-commerce platforms. And that if you are creating the increase of brand and SKUs. As far as the intra-regional trade, I mean there is no question that you know it continues to be very dynamic, obviously you know trade between Europe and US has always been there but the intra-regional trading in Asia is very, very interesting and I would say you know the one that I would say is going to get impressive moving forward is with Africa and the Middle East continues to be a very important global trade result.

As far as GTS is concerned, I think it’s a great question. As you know, when we’re up right for governance we’ve basically provide the certificate of conformity for products being exported into these markets and the ATIC kind of a progress we’ve made is with corporations that are potentially not exporting to this market or we’re not working with us. So these are basically equal items, I would say individual clients wins not big contracts.

Tom Sykes

Okay, great, thank you. And just a follow-up on the performance management operational improvement initiatives. You were able to actually do those in resources at the moment or is it just, there is so much other stuff going on that’s not really possible there and that your assets on that side are more concentrated in other parts of the business?

Andre Lacroix

No I think it’s a great question. We applied the same discipline to every business, basically you know the way it looks like just to visualize it for everyone we have revamped our financial reporting suites very, very early on. When Ed and I arrived we basically focused on the financial indicators looking backward and looking forward and this basically are the base of performance conversations at every single month and Ed and I will basically over all the businesses, the countries the business lines obviously minerals and industry. So this is in addition to that we have a non-financial metrics which we remember has been a focus early on to give our team leading indicators and these leading indicators that we use throughout the group are in the industry agnostic. So they apply to every single business and it's important because in the case of resources where obviously the revenue, the demand side is very challenging. You want to basically understand the difference between volume and price and mix, you want to make sure that if you protect your margin, you don't do that at the expense of quality. So we are very focused on quality measurements with all of our various metrics. So yes, I mean now this is the same approach and we'll look at by service client, by countries no question about it, no differentiation here.

Tom Sykes

Okay, correct. I'll leave it there. Thank you very much.

Andre Lacroix

You're welcome. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Steve Woolf from Numis Securities. Please go ahead with your question Steve?

Steve Woolf

Good morning guys. Just in terms of the resources business, I was wondering whether you could all split out any thoughts on the volume element versus you've mentioned in terms of the pricing pressure that you're seeing from your customer base. And then secondly, when looking at your mix of businesses, looking forward in terms of sort of way of looking in terms of the M&A action. What particularly more of the other side in terms of the disposal element of the businesses that you've looked at and so actually we can perhaps want to areas we like to exit going forward.

Andre Lacroix

Okay, well thanks for that. Look I mean, the first I would say is if you look at face value, the revenue that we've reported in resources for the first four month of the year down 15.4% organic revenue, that if you want to compares to the reduction of CapEx investments globally by our client by about 24%. So first point that, and if you look at the way our resource business has performed in '14, '15 and '16, you will see it at organic revenue growth rate or decline rate in that case is better than the market. And what it means, it means that we are doing quite well in terms of market share and pricing power in that environment. I think there is no question, that as we've talked about in the past. There is obviously pressure on volume the amount of CapEx investment and price. And as I said earlier in the previous conversations is that when you are a global leader and you work with fabulous companies in the oil and gas companies.

You got to be a partner in this very difficult time, and then it's so well. I mean these are unprecedented times for the oil and gas companies. If you look at their profitability and margin over the last few years it's been super tough ride. And they have to protect their cash and they have to protect their margin and they have to protect their dividends. So we are trying to work in real partnership with the oil and gas major clients, but there is no question in both volume and price. And we have obviously flexible price to be supported in this very difficult times. So that's why, I don't want to call the trough of the industry, because it is a long journey for these companies to start getting confident again and start to invest again and we're going to need money to moving forward both the volume and the price.

But I would say that competitively, strategically, I think our Moody business is doing good job of obviously doing better than the market with a high focus on quality and strong relationship, because my experience is that when you be in a strong partner it is very difficult times in the market rebound your clients will remind, remember it and discuss trends and your relationship moving forward. So it's both volume and price.

Steve Woolf

But if you go back to say 2014 and say look now where your pricing was a similar on a sampling side. We talking say roughly down 20% since then in terms of the same.

Andre Lacroix

Look I mean I’m sorry but you know I’m very mindful of the complicated nature of what we do and I don’t talk about pricing publicly. This is something that we do in-house and this is too commercial but I can tell you is that of the minus 15.4, there is a bit of pricing and a bit of volume. As far as your question on portfolio, when we present it, it's a good question, thanks for asking it. When we present our strategy in March ’16 remember we said that we were going to take a few years to look at what needs to be done on the portfolio. We have obviously made some moves in terms of restructuring from a portfolio closing a few other underperforming businesses last year. That continues to be under review, I think you know the group is a big company, it takes time to appreciate some of these businesses. I am not saying that you know you should expect a big restructuring way, this is only the sensing but this is still our strategic focus and we also take the time because we want to make the right decisions based on all the insights. So we continue to be very, very vigilant and focused on that, no question about it.

Steve Woolf

Sure, okay. Thank you.

Andre Lacroix

Thank you very much for that.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Emeric Pula from Kepler Cheuvreux Please go ahead with your question, Emeric.

Emeric Pula

Yes good morning everybody. Two questions for me. The first is still going back on the resource division and the revised guidance. You mentioned Bloomberg consensus for CapEx spend in Q1 but if you look at the full year consensus, it's looking at a decline of around 5% roughly. And therefore as you people mentioned as well there seem to be a throughing in the second half. So why would it be different for Intertek, what’s the main gap between your number and these of our peers and vis-avis consensus in the oil and gas space. That’s the first question.

Andre Lacroix

And the second?

Emeric Pula

The second question is on cash conversion. You highlighted the effort to continue to the effort on cash conversion and so I’m curious about which level you are likely to pull this here to improve the cash conversion and then I’m struggling to reconcile the cash conversion. Strong cash conversion comment and the net debt guidance of 650 to 700 this year because it will indicate a slightly weaker cash conversion. So could you help reconcile this number please?

Andre Lacroix

Yes, I mean look on the cash conversion point. The point I’m just trying to make is that we said that we’ll stay very focused on cash generation and cash conversion throughout the year. There is no difference in terms of guidance, in terms of profit, working capital, cash conversion and net debt between the guidance we gave in March for the full year. I think you know if you want to have a specific discussions on the various elements of the free cash flow. I think I’m sure that Josh and Ed are very happy to help you there. But basically what I just want to say no chance, we continue to be very focused on that and we are on track.

As far as the resource, I think this is a great question and mind you and I’m being respectful of everyone working in a business intelligence industry that we are all very familiar with. I think its very difficult for Bloomberg to predict the CapEx investments in the industry. I don’t think they’ve got a crystal ball, I’m of the opinion that will call the trough when I've seen it, when I’ve see it with a few quarters of stable investments or maybe increased investments and I fully respect that, that full year guidance personally personally. I will call the trough when we've seen it, what I can tell you is that the minus 23.6% in terms of Q1 CapEx reduction year-on-year based on $31.8 billion investments compared to $41.6 billion investments in Q1 last year is a hard number. And that's why, I'm saying what I'm saying full respect for Bloomberg, but we'll see where we get there.

Emeric Pula

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of George Gregory from Exane. Please go ahead with your question George.

George Gergory

Good morning. Just a couple of points of clarification. Firstly, just on the government and trade services. Andre you mentioned that the improvement was driven by the certificate conformity contracts. Does that improvement sustain through the year. And my second question is just on resources, I seem to remember your outlook was down eight to 12 for the year, you're now talking to 10 to 14. You suggested that the first four months was broadly as expected. So just wondering why what the reason behind the slight softening of the outlook there, please. Thanks.

Andre Lacroix

Yes, thanks for asking these two questions. As I said before we are very pleased with these contract win in terms of sophisticated quality in the GTS space. And yes, we expect better year this year with GTS. So yes is it sustainable. What I said is I didn't say that the minus 15.4 was exactly what we expected, there is no question that it's remaining very-very difficult. The reason why we move the guidance from minus eight to minus 12 to minus 10 to 14 is because we try to reflect the Q1 numbers if we have seen. And yes, indeed resource is a bit tougher than we thought, but on the good news is product and trade are bit better. So all in all we are in line. But there is a mixed difference in terms of guidance. You might have seen that we have a grade of organic growth guidance for both product and trade, and this is offset by a slightly more challenging environment in the resource division, because we want to reflect this Q1 for this first four months numbers that we've just talked about. Obviously we will update the guidance for the year as we always do. As you know we are very precise and then, the next guidance will be in July when we announce our H1 results.

George Gergory

Alright. Thanks.

Andre Lacroix

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And we have another question coming through from the line of Rajesh Kumar from HSBC. Please go ahead with your question Rajesh.

Rajesh Kumar

Hi good morning. Looking at the resource division, appreciate that you don't want to give a price and volume split for commercial business. But if you look at the last three years or so, the pricing has come down a long way, volumes have also declined. On your current capacity, how much of volume growth can you sustain if the recovery kicks in without additional investment? And on an average, what, how much are prices down from peak to trough. I appreciate you're not saying it's the trough, but for the current run-rate what's your assessment on that one?

Andre Lacroix

Thanks Rajesh for the question. I think it’s a very good question. So what basically the operational flexibility we have, if we see additional volume moving forward. I think the reason why going back into ’16 and ’15 we’ve been able to retain I would say quite a healthy level of operating margin at a very good return on capital employed because it’s a capital light business. It’s because our inspection business is a flexible you know labor model. While if we don’t obviously need to employ inspectors then obviously we don’t employ them which means that we have obviously to reduce the number of inspectors we have used around the world. And then if we basically see a recovery in the revenue, we will basically be able to staff up again. So there is a bit of a fixed cost, obviously in our base and not everything is variable but we have a high degree of flexibility which enable us to protect all margin quite well over the years. So that’s basically what I would say on your question.

Rajesh Kumar

Thank you.

Andre Lacroix

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And we have no further questions coming through. [Operator Instructions]. And we have no further questions coming through, so I’ll hand you back to your host for any concluding remarks. Thank you.

Andre Lacroix

Okay, well thank you very much to everyone for being on the call with us. This morning, obviously Josh and Ed and I are available if you have sort of questions otherwise.

