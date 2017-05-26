If You Subscribe To Sirius XM, You're Probably Rich

No, listening to Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) satellite radio won't make you rich. And, if you want to subscribe to the service, you don't have to be in your upper 40s either. However, if you are its average subscriber, you are in your upper 40s and among the country's wealthiest households. Surprised?

I can't say that I was shocked by the average age, although I tend to think of those that are consumers of music being somewhat younger. But it does make one wonder how it has changed over time. If it is continuing to rise, would that spell a fall-off in subscribers as current subscribers hit retirement and spend less time in their cars commuting? I don't have the answer, just questions.

Sirius CEO Jim Meyer spoke at the 45th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference and was listing the issues that confront the company with its growing subscriber base and efforts to monetize used cars. Much of this was familiar to those that have been following the company. For instance, with a satellite radio currently being installed in more than three quarters of new vehicles, the population of cars with on the road with OEM installed satellite radios will continue growing for years to come.

Those new cars will eventually enter the used car market and give the company another opportunity to market its service to those used car buyers. And, with the number of used cars being sold each year twice as large as the number of new cars, that opportunity will continue to grow. He then listed the challenges.

There are two things that are very complicated about it. One is in a new business, not only is our relationship with the auto is important because they install our technology, but they also send us a sold record like you buy a car on Saturday, we get that sold record with your name, address, and phone number almost immediately so we can begin marketing to you, okay. That's really, really powerful. In the used market, they don't get that data, okay. And so we're now out building all that data. Today we have 25,000 dealers that report to us every day. Here are the cars we took in on trade that have satellite radio and then in the evening they send us a data saying, here is all the cars we sold today with satellite radio. Here is a name, address, and phone number. That's still not good enough to be able to get as big amount of data as we want. And so when you buy a new car, for you it's a new car, but a used car, right, generally most of them are financed, generally most of them are insured, so now we're working with finance companies and insurance companies to get that owner data as well. And I'll tell you the area where we're really finding to be very fertile is service locations, places like oil change shops, places tire shops, places like that where they actually do record the car by VIN number and the name and the car comes in and we're really making a lot of progress. ...So the first thing that's necessary to drive the used business, we have to know who bought that vehicle and be able to market them in a timely basis.

As I wrote above, much of this is familiar and has been discussed regularly on conference calls. We have also been told that used cars convert at a much lower rate than new cars, which was to be expected if we think used car buyers are likely to be, on average, less wealthy than new car buyers.

For years, management has stated that those with higher incomes convert at higher rates than those with lower incomes and that those with incomes above $60,000 convert at higher rates than those below $60,000. Not an Earth-shattering surprise, is it? And, within reason, one expects income levels to increase with age. A recent report showed that those aged 35-44 and those aged 45-54 were the only two age groups where households averaged over $70,000, and only one other group, aged 55-64, averaged more than $60,000. (Above 65, household income drops dramatically to less than $40,000).

Equally important is the number of households that happen to fall into the various income levels. Out of approximately 125 million households in the US, 17% have incomes greater than $100,000, and another 11% are above $75,000. So, with this data in mind, here's what Meyer had to say about the demographics of Sirius subscribers:

The second challenge is going to be a little tougher and that is the demographic of those buyers is going to be different, okay. Today, our average subscriber's in their upper 40s and makes $115,000 a year. Obviously that doesn't describe America, right. America's obviously younger than that and not as wealthy as that. And so as more and more used car buyers come to us, we're going to have to very, very smartly and very, very carefully manage that value equation for them as we transition and that content equation, okay. ... ...there's a variety of pricing tradeoffs in there that will need to make as we try to go after a lower demographic and we need to be very careful. That's why when I say it's going to be done very, very carefully and very, very systematically that we don't disrupt this big base that we have that's paying us almost $16 a month today right.

So, while one doesn't have to be in their upper 40s and rich to subscribe to Sirius, the data suggests these are its average subscribers. The profile is certainly somewhat older and much richer than I would have thought and may indicate significant hurdles to growth going forward.

As many of those that have been following my views on Sirius know, I have a more conservative view of the company's growth prospects than is typical of the Sirius bulls. The company's Average Revenue Per User [ARPU] growth has not kept pace with its price hikes, and the most recent quarter actually showed a sequential decline from Q4, falling to $12.95 from $13.16.

More importantly, it wasn't just ARPU that declined sequentially. Both total revenue ($1.294 billion vs. $1.303 billion) and subscriber revenue ($1.078 billion vs. $1.084 billion) also declined sequentially from the prior quarter. This has occurred despite increases in the Music Recovery Fee plus an increase in net adds. It's certainly not the behavior that one expects to see in a growing subscription model.

On the surface, it appears as though low-cost packages and retention discounts were not enough to drive top-line growth. Whether it is a trend or an anomaly remains to be seen. Regardless, it is certainly something that this investor will be keeping an eye on.

And, the next time someone starts telling me how great satellite radio is, I'll ask them to pick up the tab for the drinks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have recently reduced my holdings based on the rapid increase in the price. Should the price decline, I would consider increasing my position, and could do so at any time.