Wyndham Worldwide's Dividend Stream Is Undervalued

The company has been increasing its dividend for the past eight years. We know that it has a pretty long history of increasing it and should continue to increase it.

A dividend is just one of many ways a company can reward its shareholders by paying them out in cash. The investor can then choose to take the cash and run, reinvest it in the company, or invest it in a different company. After a company has made their net income for the quarter, they have the choice of what to do with it and the choices are usually to either plow the money back into the business for other investments or pay some of that money back to the shareholders in the form of a dividend.

Most Recent Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share with an ex-dividend which was set for May 24th, making the must-own date May 23rd if you want to get paid the dividend. This dividend announcement is in line with what was announced the previous quarter and will be paid to shareholders on June 9th. The dividend is currently good for a 2.4% yield on today's share price of $95.99. Based on estimated forward earnings, the dividend is good for a payout ratio of 33.3%, which is pretty great. From a cash flow perspective, the company has paid $227M in dividends over the past 12 months on operating cash flow of $950M, which is good for a 23.9% operating cash flow payout ratio.

Photo Credit

Potential Future Dividends

The company has been increasing its dividend for a long time, so there is lots of history to give investors a warm-fuzzy feeling. Earnings growth projections for the company are below average for a mid-cap and larger lodging company with a one-year growth rate of 12.9% (against an average of 28.6%) and above-average five-year growth rate of 12.9% (against an average of 9.5%). With that said, I believe a 7% increase to the dividend next year would be much better because the payout ratio is currently very low. A 7% increase would constitute an annual dividend of $2.48 for 2018 if it increases the dividend anytime soon again.

Dividend Valuation

Now let's get to the meat and potatoes, the dividend valuation model to determine a price that the stock should be at based on the dividend alone. The company has been increasing its dividend for the past eight years. We know that it has a pretty long history of increasing it and should continue to increase it going into the future. The dividend growth model equation takes the form of:

Annual Dividend [D] Rate of Return [R] - Dividend Growth rate [G]

Where D is equivalent to the current dividend, R is the rate of return desired by the investor, and G is the anticipated growth rate of the dividend. For the D value, I'm going to use the existing dividend rate of $2.32.

For the R value, I'm going to use 9.3% because it is the risk rate I want to beat. For the G value of the equation, I'm going to use a dividend growth rate of 7% (to be conservative) because I definitely believe the company could increase the dividend by that much whenever it is they do it next to keep investors happy. When you plug and chug all the numbers, you get a stock value of $100, which makes the stock undervalued by about 5% from today's price of $95.99. For reference, the 52-week high on the stock was $102.44 during the latter part of last month.

Conclusion

The dividend discount model is just one of many ways to value a company and should be taken into consideration while trying to evaluate a company. Assumptions are always made while using valuation models, and I believe I've selected some of the most conservative criteria for the valuation in this article. This valuation model shows the value of the dividend stream and that the stock is undervalued based on the dividend alone. The company has been around for quite some time and can definitely afford to increase the dividend when the next time comes around.

The company currently trades at a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 15.94, which is fairly priced, but I mainly like to purchase a stock based on where the company is going in the future as opposed to what it has done in the past. On that note, the one-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 13.78 is currently inexpensively priced for the future in terms of the right here, right now. Next year's estimated earnings are $6.97 per share, and I'd consider the stock inexpensive until about $105. The one-year PEG ratio (1.24), which measures the ratio of the price you're currently paying for the trailing 12-month earnings on the stock while dividing it by the earnings growth of the company for a specified amount of time (I like looking at a one-year horizon), tells me that the company is fairly priced based on a one-year EPS growth rate of 12.9%. The company has great near-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 12.9%. In addition, the company has great long-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 12.94%. There are many ways to value a stock, with the dividend, P/E, and PEG methods being a common place to start.

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.