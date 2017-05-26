What The Recent Supreme Court Decision Means For Network-1 Technologies

The East District federal courtroom in Marshall, Texas

On May 22nd, the US Supreme Court delivered a long awaited decision that, at a minimum, has important implications for intellectual property companies like Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEMKT:NTIP). On one hand, this event represents another setback for the intellectual property industry. Like the landmark 2013 America Invents Act, Monday's Supreme Court ruling increases the uncertainties and costs regarding the enforcement of patent rights for IP firms like Network-1. Network-1's stock responded to this decision by dropping like a brick. After hitting an intra-day high of 4.95 as recently as May 10th, Network-1's common equity closed at 4.20 on May 25th, a 15% drop in less than two weeks.

However, I believe the high court's decision has not altered the bull thesis for Network-1 in the least and Mr. Market is simply showing us the moody, fearful side of his manic personality yet again. Therefore, this event presents a buying opportunity.

A Closer Look at the Supreme Court Decision

Network-1 is in the business of acquiring and developing high-quality intellectual property assets invented by small companies and individual inventors, including world-renowned professors. Network-1 then sells the patent licenses for these assets to the large tech firms that use the technology. As you might expect, multi-billion dollar technology companies tend to be stubborn customers and these patent users typically force Network-1 to rely on the US legal system to compel them to pay to use the patents that Network-1 rightfully owns. This adversarial paradigm has forced intellectual property companies like Network-1 to seek any small advantage that they can get. One tactic that the IP companies appear to have painstakingly developed over the past few decades is the ability to select almost any district court in America to hear their cases. The mildly derogatory industry term for this practice is "forum shopping."

Notably, the small towns in East Texas, including Marshall and Tyler, Texas have become ground zero for patent litigation due to the district having the reputation for not only bringing cases to trial quickly but also for consistently upholding the rights of patent owners. In fact, PricewaterhouseCoopers published a study this month showing that plaintiffs had a 54% success rate at this court - the highest rate of any district court in the US from 1997-2016. The East Texas District has become so efficient at processing complex intellectual property cases that plaintiffs filed a whopping 39% of all patent suits there in 2016. The chart below shows just how attractive the East Texas District has become for patent litigants.

Chart from patexia.com. Data as of August 2016.

You can probably guess where this is going. On May 22nd, the Supreme Court reversed a lower court's decision and ruled that patent owners like Network-1 can only file their cases in the judicial district where either the alleged patent infringer is incorporated, or where there are acts of infringement AND the accused infringer has a "regular and established place of business."

The story sounds bad for Network-1 so far, right? Well, on a superficial level, it gets worse. Network-1 is currently scheduled to defend its Remote Power patent portfolio against several tech firms to include Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPE) in November 2017 in the very same East Texas court that was implicitly targeted by the Supreme Court's ruling earlier this week. This case is especially crucial for Network-1 since the Remote Power patent portfolio is the firm's only source of recurring revenue. Further, Network-1 has stated that the $0.05 semi-annual dividend will continue to be paid "provided that Network-1 continues to receive royalties from licensees of its Remote Power Patent." Based on these observations, it only takes a little imagination to be concerned that Network-1's most valuable intangible asset could be deemed worthless by a new court that is either hostile to patent holders or too inexperienced to process the case effectively. A loss in November would therefore lead to a suspension of the dividend and an almost certain sell-off in the common stock.

No Cause for Concern

Now that I've laid out the reasons why I believe Network-1's stock has been under pressure lately, I'll explain why I believe there is actually no cause for concern. The first reason why Network-1 investors have nothing to fear from the Supreme Court decision is that the Remote Power case in November will still be held in East Texas as planned. Network-1 will still have access to the same court that has been the most patent owner-friendly court in America for the past ten years and the jurisdiction that has already heard cases and ruled in Network-1's favor on the Remote Power Patent. We know this because the case is close to trial and the largest defendants have all agreed to venue in East Texas.

Beyond that, there is something more fundamental going on here that is important to understand. The Supreme Court's recent decision on patent litigation was primarily designed to discourage what some observers, such as Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), see as an increasingly common trend of frivolous and opportunistic patent litigation. There is even a disparaging industry term that is tossed about, perhaps too casually, to describe IP firms that engage in this type of unprincipled activity. These firms are commonly known as "patent trolls."

This particular label is a dangerous one because it tempts us to think that any business that attempts to monetize intellectual property licenses is somehow "bad." That doesn't sound right, does it? Clearly, on a very basic level, the protection of intellectual property is important for society. Intellectual property creates and supports high-paying jobs, drives economic growth, helps generate breakthrough solutions to global challenges and encourages innovation. For these reasons, savvy IP companies like Network-1 play an important role in society because they are in the business of protecting legitimate intellectual property from being stolen and violated by the mega-cap companies of the world who are often inclined, based on their own incentive structures and obligations to their own shareholders, to avoid pesky licensing fees whenever possible.

Fortunately, despite its flaws, capitalism has an uncanny way of separating out the subtle, crafty businesses (i.e. the "patent trolls") from the ones that add long-term value to society in response to real and important economic demand signals. It is my assertion that Network-1 fits into the latter category. Consider the fact that Network-1 has never, since entering the IP monetization space, filed a patent lawsuit that did not lead to a favorable licensing settlement. Network-1 does not file frivolous lawsuits and they don't look for quick settlements. The firm only enforces high quality patents that can be defended with confidence in a protracted trial setting. Put simply, Network-1 is not a patent troll but a business that provides a valuable service to reputable inventors, adds value to society and doesn't start lawsuits in jurisdictions that are not proper, logical forums.

Yes, the Remote Power trial is going in East Texas in November but Network-1 didn't lobby for this court as a venue to achieve some kind of underhanded advantage. East Texas, with its vast experience in IP law, is well equipped to keep pace with and adapt to the complex and dynamic developments in the industry. The court takes 39% of the patent cases in America so we should expect a certain number of Network-1's cases to be filed there. In fact, Network-1 has two other cases pending and both of them are filed in the Southern New York District and not in East Texas so we can see that Network-1 is perfectly comfortable filing in other jurisdictions. Like the Remote Power case, these cases are unlikely to be moved to any other jurisdiction. Network-1's Cox portfolio case is moving along successfully against Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and YouTube and Network-1 also recently filed a case against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Both Google and Facebook have established businesses in New York.

So on one hand, it's reassuring to know that the Remote Power case will stay in East Texas as scheduled but at the same time, Network-1 isn't the type of IP firm that needs to forum shop to win in court. The Remote Power patent would be safe in some other court even if the trial was moved elsewhere.

Takeaways

The recent Supreme Court decision has added to the pressure on the already beleaguered IP industry. In fact, for value investors, this is an important idea. It's not enough to know that a stock is cheap based on standard, objective valuation metrics. Value investors should be able to identify the event or series of events that caused a stock to become cheap. Without an event, there is a strong possibility that the stock is not undervalued at all. In this case, Network-1, trading at a P/E under 5, is cheap largely because of the uncertainty in the IP space created by the 2013 America Invents Act and now because of Monday's Supreme Court ruling which appears to favor defendants. In the case of all of its patent portfolios, however, Network-1 has successfully dealt with both of these potential land mines. I believe the recent Supreme Court ruling constitutes an event that has created an opportunity to buy the best of breed firm in the IP industry, Network-1 Technologies, at an attractive entry point.