ILG's (ILG) CEO Craig Nash Hosts 2017 Investor Day Conference (Transcript)

Lily Arteaga

Good morning, everybody. Welcome to ILG's Investor Day. I'm Lily Arteaga. I run our Investor Relations efforts. On behalf of all of us here at ILG, I'd like to welcome you to our Investor Day, and I'd like to thank you for taking the time to join us to learn more about our Company.

Before we get started, a couple of housekeeping items. The materials which you will see today are posted on our website and also on 8-K filing made this morning.

I'll point you to the Safe Harbor statement. In addition, I'll refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures in connection with our financial performance. I'd refer you to the appendix of the presentation as well as our website for comparable GAAP measures and full reconciliations.

In terms of our agenda for the day, Craig Nash, our Chairman, President and CEO, will provide an overview of ILG and our strategy. Jeanette Marbert, our EVP and COO, will follow with the discussion of the E&R segment. We will then take a 15-minute break and come back to discuss the VO segment which will be led by Serge Rivera. Steve Williams, the Chief Commercial Officer, will expand on the VO sales indication operation. Our CFO, Bill Harvey, will then wrap up with the financial overview, providing details on our outlook and capital allocation strategy. We will conclude the presentation with the Q&A session with our entire group. Lunch will be served around noon. We hope you will be able to join us for lunch and have the opportunity to speak to the presenters as well as to other leaders that are joining us today.

Before I turn it over to Craig, I would like to provide a snapshot of ILG today. Our origins date back to 1976 when Interval International was established. We were spun off from IAC as Interval Leisure Group in 2008. Following the Vistana acquisition, our team has doubled. Today, we are more than 10,000 associates around the world executing on our strategy. Our market cap is approximately $3.4 billion. We manage approximately 250 resorts in our Vacation Ownership and Aqua-Aston rental management businesses. We service approximately 550,000 owner families in the vacation ownership properties. Resorts affiliated with Interval International are located in 80 countries around the world. In total, we service approximately 2 million members across our exchange businesses. We have two segments for reporting purposes, our Vacation Ownership or VO segment and our Exchange & Rental or E&R segment.

Our fee-based E&R segment today accounts for 37% of our revenue, but slightly more than 50% of our adjusted EBITDA. Vacation ownership represents about two thirds of revenue and currently contributes nearly 50% of our adjusted EBITDA. For 2016, which includes Vistana results following the May 12 acquisition, consolidated revenue was $1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $302 million. Our free cash flow last year was $180 million.

This is a very exciting time at ILG. We have invited you here today, so you can hear our strategy for strong, profitable growth, directly from key members of our management team. We also have with us here today the presidents of Interval International and Aqua-Aston Hospitality, David Gilbert and Kelvin Bloom. Kelvin flew from Hawaii to be with us here today. David, Kelvin, could you please stand for those of in the room can recognize you and approach you at lunch time if they have any questions?

Well, we have a very busy day today. So, I would like to introduce Craig Nash, our Chairman, President and CEO. Craig?

Craig Nash

Thanks, Lily, and thanks for coming on this rainy, rainy day. This is our second Investor Day. The first one we had was about a year after we were spun off from IAC in 2009 in the depths of the great recession.

I do want to talk a little bit about my background. Some of you know that I started in the shared ownership space a long time ago. So, when I graduated from law school in 1978, I went for an interview in South Miami with a two-man law firm, a guy named Tom Davis. Well, we had an interview and he asked me about timesharing. And at the time, the precursor to the cloud and computers was something that was happening and I said, it’s something about computer. No, no, no, this has to do with second homes, vacation homes. So, this gentleman had not only been the founder of this new startup called Interval International but he was also the creator of this legal concept called internal ownership. And he was able to get title insurance companies to write title insurance on this new product that was being conveyed to consumers. So, that was a big part of the start of timesharing back then in the 70s.

So, I left the law firm after few years and joined Interval International as their legislative counsel and embarked on a multiyear cross-country, just back and forth, making sure that the industry got constructive legislation in place, so that the operators knew the rules and consumers were protected. So, when you think about the shared economy and how technology enables it today, we were at the forefront of that. This is a way for families to have a vacation home and not have to pay for the entire cost of having that vacation home.

So, what are you going to hear about today? You will hear about how our strategy leverages our strength and our differentiators. We have a portfolio of world-class assets and leading hospitality brands including Hyatt, Sheraton and Westin in vacation ownership. We have a diverse and complementary platform with significant contribution from recurring and fee-based revenues. All of our businesses are leaders in their space. We have industry leading team, extensive experience in sales, marketing management and development of world-class resorts, as well as a track record of executing on strategies and opportunities in integrating companies. You will be hearing from some of them today. I hope you have a chance to meet at lunch.

We will also discuss our plan to realize the embedded growth in our platform. Our plan has significant identified growth opportunities from vacation ownership and related revenue streams. There are meaningful synergy opportunities across our businesses. We are also well-positioned to capture more leisure spend from existing customers as well as reach new customers by expanding the distribution channels. You will also hear about our strong and flexible balance sheet and prudent access to securitization market which forms a basis of some of our plan. The plan is based on organic growth which will create significant shareholder value, while we are very focused on the integration of Vistana; that’s our number one laser focus. We will consider other M&A and analyze joint venture as appropriate. We will show you a clear path to significant growth and return on invested capital supported by a solid, capital efficient development strategy.

So, let's take a snap shot of the industry over the past 15 years. The industry enjoyed double-digit growth for many decades, whether in recessions and other geopolitical events, leading up to the great recession. As most of you know, developers rely on receivables financing. When financing dried up, many independent developers went bankrupt. And these are families and private companies that built their businesses over 20, 30 years, had very strong businesses they just got caught in that liquidity crisis, like many other industries.

So, when this financing dried up, it halted new construction, which resulted also in a decline in sales for the vacation ownership industry. Those developers who had strong balance sheets were able to weather the storm but they pulled back on sales to new buyers because that was costliest. Now, ILG during that period of time was pretty much a pure-play exchange company and we proved to be very resilient over that time period. We benefitted from the prepaid nature of the products as well as high-value inventory being inserted into the exchange system at that time.

We realized however that developers’ focus on sales through existing customers was going to be a headwind. So, we strategically looked at expanding our platform and diversifying; we took advantage of our strong cash flow and were able to put through a number of complementary strategic transactions.

So, our origins date back to 1976 as Interval International. Just before the spin in 2008, so in 2007, we acquired Aston and expanded into the vacation rental space. Through 2013, we closed three more transactions Trading Places, VRI and Aqua, Aston's primary competitor in the Hawaiian Islands. We also created VRI Europe, a partnership with a well-established developer in Europe. The acquisitions enabled us to diversify into complementary fee-based revenue of vacation rental and vacation ownerships management businesses and establish leading positions in all of those spaces. We became the largest manager of vacation ownership legacy resorts in the U.S. and a leading provider of leisure room nights in Hawaii.

By 2014, we had a platform of low capital intensive, mostly fee-for-service businesses but there was limited organic growth. So, we thought about what's the next leg to the stools. And that is to get involved in owning, controlling the content. And because of the great recession, there were assets that were available. So, through a combination of relationships we had built with Hyatt and Starwood over the years, our strong balance sheet and our innovative acquisition structure enabled us to acquire three leading upper-upscale brands in vacation ownership. These businesses not only provide us with an attractive growth trajectory but also strengthen the Interval Network.

By the end of 2016, we were a leading, diversified shared ownership company. Our portfolio today comprised some of the most trusted brands in the industry. We are able to leverage shared services, technology platform and global infrastructure, resulting in important efficiencies. In addition, our group companies complement each other in sharing best practices, creating lead generation distribution channels for other businesses as well as strengthening the product offering.

We have significant core strength and a unique business model. Let's start with the strength. As I mentioned, we have a diverse portfolio of complementary businesses with significant synergies across the companies. Our fee-for-service exchange business has proven to be resilient in downturns. Our management team has an established track record in global vacation ownership and hospitality industries including the development of world-class resorts in the most desirable destinations. A significant percentage of our revenue and two thirds of our profitability comes from generally recurring and fee-base revenue streams such as management, financing, and membership and related transaction fees.

Now, let us focus on our competitive advantages. We have three distinct competitive advantages. Firstly, we have long-term exclusive global rights with the Hyatt, Sheraton and Westin brands in vacation ownership. Secondly, we have market leading positions in all our key businesses. We're a leading provider of room nights in Hawaii and through Trading Places and VRI, we're the largest manager of legacy vacation ownership resorts in the U.S. We have world-class resorts in the most desirable destinations. We have over a 1,000 vacation ownership units in Mali alone. And we are the only upper-upscale branded U.S. operator in Mexico with two properties opened and another two Westin hotels slated for conversion. In Key West, one of the most demanded beach destinations in the U.S., we're also the only branded player with the presence. We have three Hyatt Residence Club resorts. And just last week, we opened a standalone sales center in the heart of the historic district.

Lastly, but very importantly, we have significant inventory available for development at existing properties through conversions of owned hotels. After 2017, we plan to source this inventory on a just-in-time, self-sourced capital efficient manner.

We're the only company in our sector that can benefit from the diversification and opportunities afforded by long-term exclusive licenses to three globally recognized upper-upscale hospitality brands. Our resorts range from boutique properties in exclusive locations such as the 15-unit Hyatt Residence Club residences at the Park Hyatt in Beaver Creek, to Sheraton Vistana resorts with more than 1,500 units in a family focused campus. This uniquely positions us to address customers with distinctive demographics, brand affiliations, and vacation interests.

The diversification of our portfolio resulted in significant contribution from recurring and fee-based revenue streams. 40% of our total revenue comes from service and membership, consumer and consumer financing. Service and membership reflects our management businesses and captures most of our exchange businesses.

Now, turning to our four-pronged strategy, let's discuss each element in detail. Our core focus is to grow vacation ownership sales and related club, rental, management and consumer financing. Let me spend some time describing how we are going to do it. We are going to leverage our globally recognized brands. We are going to market to our existing Vistana and Hyatt owner-families and enhance our sales to new buyers. We expect revenue growth will come from development and sales of vacation ownership in existing markets as well as sales from converted hotels in new markets supported by additional distribution through new sale centers. To complement our self-source plan, we are looking to collaborate with third parties through capitalized structures to increase our presence in strategic destinations such as major U.S. cities.

Next, we have plan to drive continued efficiencies across companies which Jeanette and Serge will discuss in their presentations, but I want to center my attention on the primary focus area of the Company, which is the integration of Vistana. I am pleased to say that through very-hard work of many individuals across the organization, the integration is going as planned. We have accomplished a great deal in the past year. We rolled out ILG's global telecom platform at Vistana’s call centers. Vistana was migrated onto our financial systems earlier this year. We have created a dedicated vacation ownership sales and marketing leadership team and combined the vacation ownership development team.

We have introduced common shared services teams for legal, HR, IT and finance. New purchases at Sheraton and Westin vacation ownership properties are being enrolled as Interval Gold Members at the point of sale; and Vistana in addition to Hyatt Residence Club are contributing additional inventory to Interval Network. We are currently focused on operations, HOA management, sales recruiting and training. And for 2018 and beyond, we will be focusing on achieving further efficiencies in the shared services space. Resulting from these initiatives, we expect meaningful benefits over the next two years.

So, thirdly, we are very focused on customer engagement, particularly increasing share of wallet by expanding product offerings in response to customer needs and preferences. We are enhancing Hyatt Residence Club and Vistana clubs to offer customers flexibility while maintaining a price premium. These clubs are also being fortified by new destinations and product experiences. We continue to launch new exchange products which add flexibility, expand usage options, and complement services currently offered.

We are levering technology to deliver personalized content and foster community and brand loyalty. To this end, we are expanding our transactional and inspirational mobile platforms across the businesses. We are also rolling out Interval’s campaign and offer management platform to the vacation ownership businesses in order to personalize marketing campaigns and digital offers. And finally, in an effort to enhance transparency into our business and growth trajectory, we are introducing targets for 2020. You will hear more about what supports these targets, throughout the day.

So, we expect revenues excluding cost reimbursements to increase 7% to 9%, reflecting organic growth fueled by self-source identified projects. We expect adjusted EBITDA to grow 11% to 14% and aggregate free cash flow between 2017 and 2020 to be in the range of approximately $850 million to $900 million. The combination of the strong earnings growth and the shift to capital efficient inventory sourcing will result in significant expansion in ROIC.

So, let me take a minute to review the investment case in ILG, why we are well-positioned for the long-term. We have leading positions across all businesses and long-term global licenses to Westin, Sheraton, and Hyatt vacation ownership. A significant percentage of our profitability is derived from recurring, fee-based revenue streams. We have a long and successful track record of developing world-class properties and executing on strategic opportunities. And we are investing to drive revenue growth and enhance cash flow and ROIC through our capital-efficient inventory model.

In summary, we are stronger than ever with scale, the financial strength and the product portfolio to drive sustainable long-term shareholder returns.

So, now, I'd like to turn the podium over to Jeanette Marbert. Jeanette has been an important part of our success over the past 30 years. As COO, Jeanette is the key member of our executive management team. Jeanette?

Jeanette Marbert

Thank you, Craig.

I'm really happy to be here today. As Craig said, I'm Jeanette Marbert, COO for the Company. I am the co-segment head for the Exchange & Rental segment. I feel really fortunate to have been with the Company for 33 years and to be a part of the journey to what ILG has become today.

As Craig indicated, I was also a part of the team that worked on the legislative foundation for the growth of this industry. I started as Counsel for Interval International, become General Counsel and then eventually moved into the COO position in 1999. Today, my role includes overseeing the HR functions, technology, legal and communications for ILG.

Our E&R segment is comprised of two principal business lines. The exchange business, of which Interval International is the largest piece, represents about 90% of the revenues, while rental, which is our Aqua-Aston business, contributes 10%.

A few key messages for you to think about as we talk about the E&R segment today. Our revenues are primarily fee-for-service; we have very high margins and strong free cash flow, which is in part fueling the growth strategy for ILG. We have a very-robust international footprint supported by access to our leading hospitality brands, Hyatt, Sheraton and Westin, and our presence in the Hawaiian market is unparalleled. We have award-winning service delivery that has lead to significant customer loyalty, and our team has deep experience and knowledge in the industry.

Between Interval International and Aqua-Aston, we have over 35 global offices, through which we market to and service our customers and generate new business. Our Interval Network has resorts located in more than 80 countries with most of our new affiliation growth coming from international market. To put that into perspective, approximately 60% of our new affiliations in 2016 were international. Unlike the U.S. market, the international landscape is more fragmented, and developers rely more heavily on an external exchange partner like Interval. This global footprint has resulted in unique customer insights for us and has allowed us to develop strong local relationships. This, we believe is very important as the operating platform provides the future expansion opportunity for our other businesses.

Now, drilling down into our segments. We have three distinct exchange businesses, external exchange, proprietary club and direct-to-consumer, all leaders in their space. Interval International is a leading external exchange company; it was founded in 1976 and its focus has always been about quality over quantity, specifically leading resorts in key regional and international destinations. External exchange has been an enabler to the growth of the vacation ownership industry and it continues today as it adds its flexibility to the vacation ownership product. To become a member of Interval, you must own an Interval affiliated resort. Today, we have 1.8 million members who have access to our network of 3,000 resorts globally.

The next type of exchange program is what we refer to as a proprietary club. These are typically smaller networks of resorts, which have been commonly developed. We operate two premier, upper-upscale proprietary clubs, higher residence club, and the standard signature experiences which result in high-quality resort in some of the most desirable destinations.

The third type of exchange is what we refer to as direct-to-consumer; it is not a membership base system and not reliant on resort affiliation. It is an open source model that was developed as an alternative to the larger external exchange programs. Trading Places, which is an intermediary, allows any owner to participate irrespective of where they own.

In aggregate between all of these programs, we facilitated over 1.1 million vacations in 2016, most of which was seven night stays. This equates to more than 7 million room nights. These programs have provided us with unique customer access and insights into vacation analytics and preferences, enabling us to be more-targeted in our engagement with them.

Now, let me provide a little more color on the Interval International business. There are three important aspects to keep in mind. We have strong exclusive relationship with developers globally; we have strong customer loyalty and enjoy over 85% retention rate of our members; and last but not least, we have a highly efficient inventory utilization rate at over 94% since 2015.

At the time of purchase, our affiliated developers enroll owners into one of Interval’s membership programs. Currently, approximately 55% of Interval’s members are what we refer to as traditional. This means that they renew their membership directly with us for terms of one to five years. The remainder are enrolled as corporate members and renewed by the developer. Of this group, more than 25% are part of our family now under the Hyatt Residence Club and Vistana Signature Network brands.

We currently offer five different membership products in Interval International. The majority of which are exchange related. The first Interval basic which is $89 per year, provides access to our network for exchange as well as additional vacation rental opportunities through our Getaway program. Interval Gold and Platinum are upgraded programs that provide greater customer benefits and perks, including things like prove exchange, length of stay, flexibility, and savings on certain purchases, worldwide airline lounge access and a concierge service, to name a few. Currently, 46% of our members are either Interval Gold or Platinum.

In addition, we also created a points based exchange program called Club Interval Gold. This allows our week-based owners to convert their timeshare into point, adding greater flexibility and enhancing ease of use. To round out our product offering, we have a non-exchange membership program called Leisure Time Passport. This offers all the benefit of our Interval Gold Membership excluding the exchange. This has traditionally been used by developers as an enhancement to their trial ownership program.

Now, moving on to our propriety clubs, Hyatt Residence Club and Vistana Signature Network. While each is operated separately, they have similar characteristics. Each charge annual dues and fee-based transaction fees. They both all enjoy high customer satisfaction rates. And in 2016, for all three of the brands, it was over 85%. The owners have many options in terms of how to use their timeshare. They can stay at their home resort or club; they can travel to one of the resorts that are part of their branded network. In Hyatt Residence Club, there are 16 boutique resorts; and at vacation signature networks, members have access to the 21 Sheraton and Westin branded resorts. They can convert their vacation ownership into hotel stays to the loyalty program associated with their club, World of Hyatt relative higher or SPG. And finally, they have the option of exchanging through our interval exchange program in more than 3,000 resorts worldwide.

Moving on to Aqua-Aston Hospitality. We manage 45 resorts and are the second largest operator in the Hawaiian Island, based on room share count. We have a broad range of accommodations that meet the various customer preferences where we operate under, both our own brand as well as serve as an approved manager for globally recognized hospitality brands including DoubleTree and Hilton Garden Inn. Like the other businesses within the segment, Aqua-Aston is a fee-based asset light model.

The E&R segment has several compelling attributes. First, a significant portion of our revenue is both recurring and predictable. This is driven primarily by our membership model and related transaction fees. Second, we contribute over 50% of total Company EBITDA with a very strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 38%, which is more than 10 points higher than the total ILG. Finally, we have low capital requirement and as I previously mentioned, generate significant free cash flow.

Now, let me turn to our multi-pronged strategy for the E&R segment, which is focused on enhancing customer experience, expanding distribution channels, leveraging synergies and growing affiliations in the rental contract.

We are committed to exceeding customer expectations. As such, we continue to leverage voice of customer insight to evolve our offerings. From enhancing current benefits to developing new products that deliver enhanced experiences to providing top tiered rated service levels, we are focused on deepening our relationship and exceeding the expectations of our customers. As an example, we have several digital initiatives in various stages across the E&R platform. On the interval side, we are adding new functionality that offers the ability to exchange and the hotel accommodations. For Aqua-Aston, we are developing a responsive website which should improve to direct bookings. And across all the platforms, we are delivering personalized and relevant content and offers to our customers. We believe that these efforts will result in increased engagement and enhanced affinity, which will drive our recurring revenue streams.

Another prong of our strategy is developing new distribution channels. Here, we have two focus areas. The first is expanding the Interval membership products into verticals outside of vacation ownership and marketing to other affinity groups. As part of this, we recently re-launched a new Leisure Time Passport platform which enables co-branding capabilities and will enhance this channel. The second area is directly marketing our Club Interval Gold product to owners at legacy resorts to our JV Great Destinations.

Within E&R, we have developed a very strong operating platform that has led to significant efficiencies and scale over time. This system has enabled greater efficiency at all of our acquired companies. As we further integrate Vistana, we will continue to leverage our cost in our operations and technology infrastructure to enhance customer service, drive operational efficiencies, and mitigating business interruptions and enhancing business continuity.

In addition, we are expanding relationships with key benefit providers such as insurance companies, specialized travel operators and cruise lines to offer unique opportunities to members across the platform, resulting in higher engagement and additional fee streams. We also will continue optimizing utilization rate by distributing Hyatt Residence Club and Vistana’s excess inventory to the Interval platform.

And always a focus for Interval is continue to expand the networks. In the U.S., this tends to be with existing developers that are expanding their resort footprint as well as new relationships with HOAs. Internationally,, we are generating new developer relationships and are seeing the most activity in the Latin American, Caribbean and Asian markets. And we will continue to sponsor educational conferences to foster interest in vacation ownership and grow the platform.

For Aqua-Aston, we are focused on increasing rooms under management and maintaining our strong position in the Hawaiian Island as well as expanding in select mainland U.S. and international destinations.

In closing, I hope you have a clear understanding of the E&R segment and our core strength. These include our strong financial profile demonstrated by recurring fee-based revenue streams, significant free cash flow and high margins. We have invested in a scalable platform, which enables us to operate efficiently and provides the opportunity for us to leverage these capabilities across the entire business.

And finally, we have strong market positions with the diversified product offerings. Interval International is a leader in external exchange; Hyatt Residence Club and Vistana signature network have strong affiliations with the leading upper-upscale brands. Aqua-Aston is a significant player in the Hawaiian market and Trading Places is a direct-to-consumer model with uncapped potential.

That ends my prepared remarks for today, and we will now take a 15-minute break and be joined by Serge Rivera and Steve Williams to talk about the VO segment afterwards. Thank you.

Serge Rivera

I am Serge Rivera. What you just saw is a video of our owners on vacation, and it basically captures what we really create and what we do. And probably nothing more fitting that we are going up into the Memorial Day weekend to present those type of photos to you, especially with the kind of weather that we’re having outside, but I hope it clears up. And those of you that are heading to the Hamptons, have a great few days coming ahead.

I have spent a good part of my adult life in Hawaii. And in Hawaii, there is this concept of talk story, which my friend Kelvin in the back probably appreciates. You really cannot do any business in Hawaii without speaking story. And generally, it's done over a glass of ice-tea, plantation ice-tea on someone's porch. That’s generally how all business is conducted that’s meaningful. So, you will capture a lot of Hawaii in my words and in our presentation, and this concept of speaking story. So, let me tell you a story.

I have been in the hospitality industry for most of my adult life. And there is two parts of my life that I think have had the most influence, one is my father, which I’ll speak to second, but the first one is the game of Monopoly. So, I am the fifth of six children. And you guys are probably laughing saying, what does Monopoly have to do with Investor Day. Well, when I was a little kid my brothers and sisters were much older than me. So, I didn’t really have much -- they wouldn’t engage with me and I used to play this; I used to play Monopoly by myself. I would actually take two or three of the pieces and I would compete against them and see, I don’t why, but this was kind of -- I was a strange child, probably still strange adult. Anyway, those of you who have a passion for Monopoly, know that the way really to win aside from going around and collecting a few dollars and building up some capital is you buy real estate, and in time, you end up -- what’s the most aspirational piece you can get? Hotels. So, little bit I know in playing this game that somehow my career would find me in the hospitality and one part in the hotel business.

So, anyway, let me cut back to my father. So, father was a CPA and then he was a developer, a small time developer and he had a little bit of success, sometimes and sometimes he didn't. And so I didn’t really appreciate all the things that I witnessed as a child going with him to some of these projects but the things that I did enjoy was wow, we kind of lived in the middle of Miami and in urban environment and we would go up to the suburbs, and he was the suburban condo developer. We would go out to these fields that were being converted. And whether it's construction and machinery moving around and things like that, so for a kid who basically lived in a small little lot inside of an urban environment to see wide open spaces and construction, it was pretty cool and that he was creating something. And I could see the passion in him as he would tell me about what was going on and how much he really valued what he was doing. And for me as a little kid the one thing that really meant a lot in this whole process was that when he finished the project, he generally got to spend some time with us as he was waiting for his next project.

It wasn’t until I actually did a little bit of this on my own and became an adult that I realized he was basically unemployed. And so, the thing that I enjoyed most was his unemployment. But anyway, as - when I got older and I would speak to him about his experience, the one thing he said to me was, he said, son, always have some vision, that's what drives a business, that's what creates inertia, it's what moves you forward, but do not lose sight of your financial discipline. He said, being a CPA really helped me understand that to create you have to take some risk but don't ever lose sight of what it is you're trying to achieve, and financial discipline will basically steer you well. So, I learnt a lot from my father in those days of speaking him about it before he passed on.

So, a little bit of that is what I think I represent and what I do. So, the desire to develop, well, it served me well. And it's not just in the projects that we're going to show you which I think I’ve had my hand in most of the these, particularly those that come from Starwood side, but it's the opportunity to create businesses. And so, it's not just development from the sake of developing real estate, it's from developing businesses and developing organizations. And actually probably the one I'm most proud of is developing people’s careers.

So, we'll talk a lot about the numbers and how our plans are and everything else. We cannot create what we do without our people and without a culture. And I'm going to talk a little bit about culture because it truly is what drives us and separates us in many ways from our competitors.

So, like Craig, I've been in the VO business since the 1980s. I didn't start out necessarily in the VO business but the company that I went to work for actually had a small little vacation ownership company which had been the first one of its kind in Orlando, Florida. The name of that company, that little thing that they owned was called Vistana. Vistana, I was not there at the point of origin but I was definitely there within a few years of its creation. And like Craig and Jeanette, I had an opportunity to meet a lot of people that helped create the industry, create the legislative frame work like Crag did, and he is probably not giving himself enough credit but what an influence he’s had on the industry in general. But there were a lot of other people. And I've had the good fortune working alongside many of them and having them mentor me and giving me the insight that I hope I bring forth to this business today. So, through my experience at Vistana, I had an opportunity to hone my craft, took me into finance, which is where I came from; it took me into sales; I ran sales for a while; I run international operations; I ran resort operations. And yes, I even got to play Monopoly and be a developer along the way. Good fortune for me and probably something that you would never expected; we sold our company around 2000 to Starwood Hotels.

And as I said, at the time people said, so, what's this about. So, it was pretty simple. We're the french-fry. So, everybody got a value meal in the lodging space today. Right? So, everyone’s got a coke, everyone’s got a burger and everyone’s got a french-fry. Marriott was already in the vacation ownership business, the Hilton had already purchased a vacation ownership business, even Hyatt was in the vacation ownership business by that time. The one who was missing is this new upstart called Starwood and it doesn’t have a vacation ownership business. And Barry Sternlicht, basically the creator and founder of Starwood, he wanted to be in the vacation ownership business, then he had an inflection point, I can either crate it or I can buy it. I'm going to buy it; who's the best out there that’s unencumbered, Vistana. So lo and behold, we become Starwood. And that is the path for what will become most of my carrier.

Most recently, I was the President of the Americas for the Starwood Hotels, something I was very proud of, something that a lot of people in this room help me to get to. I had the opportunity to manage over 100,000 associates, 23 countries, 750 hotels. So, the numbers are big but the most important thing was relationships, I had the opportunity to meet a lot of great developers, a lot of entrepreneurs, not only in this country but around the world. I got to work on ten brands, three of which I think I was part of or instrumental in actually creating. And yes, a vacation ownership business which was then known as Starwood Vacation Ownership; today it’s known as Vistana.

For a brief period of time between my exit of Starwood and my joining ILG, I accomplished the American dream, I retired. It was 11 days, that was the extent of it. Days, I think I probably should have taken maybe 11 days more but I didn’t. I at least got a trip to Antarctica out of it; I went off and went to see penguins and do what number one was on my bucket list. By the way, if you haven’t been to Antarctica, I highly recommend it; it definitely is an experience.

So, I get asked frequently, not all the time but frequently. Actually some of you in this room have asked me this question. So, why are you doing this? After all the things that you have done, why are you doing timeshare again. The answer is actually pretty simple, at least from my perspective. Actually, my wife asked me, why you're doing this. Anyway, that answer wasn’t as easy. But for you guys, the answer is I think the one you will understand, which is from my perspective, I had a lot of work still left to do with Starwood. I kind of feel like I somehow got cut off a bit. And a lot of that work is actually in some of these images you're going to see and some of the people that I guess influence that are in this room. The other part of is, I truly believe in those people and in our team, and I believe in our business. And I believe our model, which Craig has described and Bill will show you some numbers later on, will speak to why I believe we will win.

And one of the more important things to me and this goes back to my days in sports is I like to win, definitely not here to lose. So, we’re got the winning model, we got the winning team, which I'm going to speak a little bit about, and that’s why I'm doing it. Craig mentioned our brands and our distinct advantage, and it is distinct. These are differentiated brands. Coming from Starwood which is a place that may have actually created the concept of lifestyle branding in the logging space or at least taken it on scale to have multiple brands that are distinctive that really resonate with the consumer as it relates to their lifestyle is extremely powerful. That is unique in our industry, no one has that.

Working at Starwood, really honed in that notion of how do you work with different brands and how do you maximize that value, how do you create that? And in our presentation today, we’re going to show you a lots of images like this one of our Westin, Cancún, which we’ll talk about a little later as well. And these images reflect those lifestyles that I'm saying. One of the things that I ask you to look at, because these aren’t just pictures, I want you to think about what you're actually looking at and focus at and whether it inspires you, whether it’s attractive to you. They are unique, they represent quality, and as that video depicted, they are the catalysts for the experiences and adventures that our owners go on.

And I really mentioned experiences because at the core that is our business; it is creating memorable vacation experiences. Those images you saw with the happy song are contributed to us from our owners on vacation. I'm not really sure how the two of them want a bicycle on the bottom of the ocean and whether that was a reef or just sand, I hope that it was sand. But, it was something that was really cool. You probably -- if you really focused on, you probably said, I’d like to try that, even if you didn’t have -- went scuba diving. Those are the things that those people will take to their deathbed, those are things that they will share their families for life, they’re sharing them with us. Over 55,000 of those images have been shared with us, people giving us probably some of their most cherish moments. And the humbling part for us is that’s created through our product and what we do. So, irrespective of the numbers that we will show you, at the core, it is those experiences that drive what we do and drive the results that we will share.

The personality, if brands are real, and brands matter, brands have a personality. The personality doesn’t necessarily come through the physical and tangible parts of it, particularly in the lodging space. The brands come through life, through our associates, through what they deliver, how consistent that is. The property is nothing more than a stage; the destination is nothing more than a base camp from which to explore.

As we go through the vacation ownership section today, we’re going to highlight a few key messages. Well, one we’ve already reflected upon is the fact that we have these three distinct brands. If the brands do what they're supposed to do, if our associates deliver what they're supposed to deliver, one of the things that you will notice is our satisfaction scores are very high. It is one of the ways -- one of the barometers that we use to understand not only whether our associates are doing well, but also if our products are truly resonating. And you will see that in the upper-upscale space, we have brands and properties and associates that obviously create a memorable and compelling experience.

We talk about track record, and you're going to hear words like seasoned management team. I'm assuming that most of you that have been to an Investor Day have seen this bullet point on another slides that have a seasoned management team with a great track record. Who would stand on this stage and tell you I have an unseasoned management team with no track record? So, I'm not sure that's differentiated and compelling. What is differentiated and compelling is our culture. So, culture is what drives that, it’s what drives the brand, it’s what drives our associates. If someone ask me, how would you describe your culture, by the way, we speak about culture almost every day at our organization; it is what we do; it's what we live by. I would describe our culture as collaborative; it sets very high standards.

We have the strong sense of pride. I hope I'm conveying that to you today. I think those that are presenting to you today will give that sense of pride. We're very proud of our people; we're very proud of our brands; we're very proud of what we've created. We also have a sense of enjoyment, kind of hard to send people on their vacation, but not have a sense of enjoyment of yourself, kind of an opportunity just to smile or to laugh to say thank you, hope you have a nice day. That's what hospitality’s supposed to be.

We have respect, a great deal of. Respect also has another contributing point which is to be humble. So, you’ll not hear us speak much about our competitors, they do a nice job, we respect them. We respect that they're contributing to our industry, but we want to win. So, maybe we won't be as respectful, but at least start out the process of being respectful, and respectful not only to our competitors but to our guests and to our communities. We have a very strong culture around execution. We cannot win without it. And we have a strong sense of community. A lot of that comes from our experience in Hawaii where truly our organization blossomed by learning a lot of things related to the Hawaiian culture, the spirit of aloha, which obviously Kelvin displayed; just by the mere fact that he said aloha to all of you, which basically means not only hello, but love, piece and all the other things that connotates with that word.

So, it's not just the seasoned management team, it's not just the track record. Obviously, we've developed a lot; we manage resource; we do sales and marketing, so do our competitors. The difference is in the culture, the difference is in how we approach it and what it means to us at the core.

We have a flexible product. Steve Williams is going to describe a little bit about that flexible product. Why flexible product? Well, in a world where kind of bespoke products is the wave of the future if not the present, I'm not sure one size fits all. So, we do not have a one size fits all product. We will describe how we have created different products for different needs. And it gives us a significant competitive advantage which I will speak to a little bit later.

Craig has already mentioned our embedding growth, opportunities related to some assets that we have, generating over -- will generate over $6.7 billion of future retail value. Those assets will be brought to life and will be monetized. And all those assets are in high barrier to entry markets. One thing Starwood did well for us is they gave us assets that are basically irreplaceable. We just opened up the Westin Los Cabos, a very iconic property in the Mexican peninsula. Mexico is the second largest vacation ownership market in the world. And we have a very compelling and commanding lead in that market. And to have a property like that in our portfolio is unique and irreplaceable

I’m going to skip to the inventory target and then I’m going to come back to the margins. Inventory is a blessing and it also can be a little bit of a headwind, particularly in a world that really values more asset light than asset heavy. We have the great fortune and advantage of having some of those irreplaceable assets. We also recognize that they can tend to be a headwind. But our goal is to bring our inventories in line to a point where the goal is we will not exceed inventory levels that exceed two times sales by 2020, as I like to refer it, 2X by 2020. It's kind of simple; it's concise; and it's a goal where we are driving our business towards.

The other goal just goes back to my father is keep that financial discipline. And that financial discipline is around developing margin. Irrespective of what we do, we will drive our business towards development margins that exceed 20%, that’s what it is today. It's stable; it's capital efficient; it will be self-sourced. And as our distribution expands, we will keep that in our size.

So, let me give you the three points that you should focus on, on this slide here. Basically, this is the vacation ownership in the -- segment of the vacation ownership and a snapshot. There is three things that are here. The composition of the business, you kind of already heard it, but I’ll describe it a little bit more; the scale which you also heard, but I’ll emphasize it for you; and then, how the revenue occur and how you should think of it. We basically are divided into two pieces; the first part is our own branded products. These are the ones that we own and then you can think them as the brands; this is Hyatt, this is Westin, this is Sheraton. In that space, we are not only an operator of those brands; we’re the developer; we’re the seller, we’re the administer, manager, so and so forth. You would normally think of it as traditional vacation ownership business.

Second part is our third-party managed portfolio which Craig mentioned is VRI. I like to refer to them VRI Americas and VRI Europe. As Craig mentioned, VRI Americas is the largest third-party legacy resort manager in the United States today. This is not something that we believe any of our competitors can match. It gives us insights, it gives us opportunities to explore new technologies and to build a business upon and that’s in its early days.

The scale that I referenced is the combination of all of this. So, 43 resorts under the branded world, over 6,600 units we have already developed. We have 250,000 families enjoying the product, many of them which ones that we’re showing you those photos. $8 billion in sales life to date and growing. Currently, we've a mortgage portfolio book of over $700 million, $300 million of which is unsecuritized. We'll talk a little bit about securitization later in our presentation. That portfolio has a weighted average nominal interest rate of around 13.5%.

And just to give you a little bit more perspective, 3 million room nights are occupied in our system and the branded system or over 85%. As a hotelier, I like occupancy; 85% that resonates with me and 3 million room nights that's nothing to sneeze at. The third-party manage portfolio as we mentioned commanding lead, a 170 resorts under management, 300,000 families that we're administering for. All searching for a connection, all searching for a way to enhance their products and to be managed more efficiently and effectively, and that's what we're bringing to them.

So, how does that look like -- how does that look like in revenue? So, revenue is composed of and some of the things that we like to point out, Craig has already mentioned, our revenue slice that you think of ILG in total. As you look at the segment though, 53%, 50% is from the VO sales. The other segments, which is around management fee, consumer financing and managing these operations which we'll describe in a little more detail, those represent the other half, 23% of that is in what we would refer to as recurring.

So, we've mentioned these brands. Let us give you a perspective on their scale. Some of this you already may know but we definitely wanted to emphasize how they relate to our products. Hyatt has 650 hotels today, 170,000 rooms across the globe. Sheraton represents 440 hotels, one of the most diversified and global brands on the plant. And Westin, 210 hotels, 80,000 rooms in 135 countries. These are distinct brands all into their selves and obviously they represent two different lodging systems, Hyatt and what was Starwood. We get access and have access to two of the world's best loyalty programs, the World of Hyatt with its 8 million members and SPG with 21 million members and its 1,300 hotels across the globe.

So, what do these brands do? Why are they impactful to you? Well, they basically provide benefits, not only to us but they provide benefits to the consumer. So, the benefits that we receive is that we get premium pricing. So, not only is it flexible products but it's the brands that also allow you to increase pricing over what would be non-branded vacation ownership. It provides us lower cost distribution, gives us access to marketing channels and outlets for room rentals that we would not have without those brands. It provides us significant insights into consumer behavior, what are their travel patterns, what do they like to do, how often do they do it? Those type of insights -- obviously most people would tell you today, it's big data; we would tell you we've been doing this for a long time, it's just insights and we've it.

So, that gives us a pretty significant advantage when you think of it. We can know when someone would like to travel or at least when their propensity is to travel, we would know what type of travel they like, may be who they take on vacations and things of that nature all of that can be appended on to our data basis and we can maximize the value of our marketing efforts, Steve will elaborate a bit more on that through this presentation. And finally it gives a source for inventory. We don’t really need much inventory as we can tell by $6.7 billion but there are areas that we would like to cover in the globe as we think about our future that are not covered by our current $6.7 billion of the embedded valued inventory. So Crag mentioned a few like urban.

So having the insights of the brands in urban locations is meaningful. The benefits to the consumer are pretty obvious. It gives us a strong confidence in the product and the quality that the product is going to deliver, giving them access to the global lodging network, equally important it gives them status in the new systems. And the ability to convert their product for lodging experiences around the world through our club product which Jeanette mentioned.

One of the ways we can describe our product and there are many is using a wheel and this is my version of the wheels, Steve is going to give a bit of his version of the wheel as he speaks specifically to sales and marketing but this is the kind of life cycle a consumer does through in our world and one of the things that we're going to point out and we would like to emphasize is the revenue stream that an average customer throws off over their life time. The Vacation Ownership purchase is only 25% of it, 75% of the revenue that the business generates over the life span of that consumer comes posts that initial acquisition.

So our wheel has seven parts, its start with this branded transient resort stays or you can say that in less words, but that’s basically someone is coming staying at our property. And the remaining ways they get to us, Steve will elaborate on those during his presentation. But the key to takeaway is that experience immerses them in the life style of the brand, it immerses them in the product. I don’t know how many of you had an opportunity to stay at a Vacation Ownership resort and if you have how many of you stay in that is in brand and one that is branded and I think there is a significant difference.

And it's not because there is a brand, it's because what these resorts present and provide which we will describe. So they are immerse in their products, they get to see it, touch it and we think it creates a very compelling thing to what represent the second step, which is their initial purchase as they chose to join. Steve will describe what happened if they don’t chose to join because we will always continue our relationship, but if they chose to purchase the average first time buyer spends approximately $25,000 with us. And those of you who like to do that math that only represents 25% of their lifetime revenue, so you can figure out and back into what the life time revenue is.

We didn’t do it for you. We just want to do some math. The third component is the consumer financing. 70% of our initial buyers will take a developer sponsored financing program at the point of purchase. Steve will share a little bit more as to what occurs post that, but generally this offer there is an opportunity to bring high quality consumers who are fluent into our system, allows them to experience the product and finance it, should they choose. For us, it's accretive, these are high value mortgages, we generally earn anywhere from 10 percentage points or more of spread where we securitize those mortgages. If we were to securitize those mortgages, we even earn a serving fee.

The fourth part is a bit of what Jeanette was touching upon, this is the club services. We earn dues and in fees. We are basically presenting them a network of products that allow them to exchange. They have enrollment fees annual, which provide them access and should they choose to use services along the path and then they pay a transaction fee. This is the part that also provides them access to the loyalty program and all of the branded use rights that come from our loyalty systems.

The fifth part is our management fee area. All of our properties have some form of governing body. Most of them have a homeowner association or concept of a HOA. Those contracts require us to provide services, they also provide the brand to the property and because of all of that they are very sticky. They are cost plus contracts and they are very attractive to our business. The sixth part is truly what's separates the upper-up scale resorts from most other Vacation Ownership resorts, because they are upper-up scale and they are branded, they have restaurants, they have bars, they have spas, they have excursion desks.

They have all of the facilities and amenities and things that you would expect of an upper upscale resort, irrespectively was Vacation Ownership or just transient. They have all of those attributes. In many cases, they even have more because of the very nature, the pool, the amenities. In the case of those outlets which I mentioned, we typically owned them, we operate them. They are profitable, but the most important aspect is not their profitability, it's the ability to faster relationships with the consumer. The ability continue to understand what drives and then motivates them, it is ways to capture insights, living insights. All of that gives recycle into our future marketing efforts, not only with that consumer but with other life time consumers.

So if we do the first six things well, and we capture those insights that I mentioned the seventh step is and we are continually doing this is presenting the product again and again. And many owner choose to not only buy another week, some owners buy many weeks, if we comes our preferred way of vacationing for themselves, their families, their friends and in many cases now extended family, because it is a trans generational products. Because of the accommodations that we provide, it affords a large family to travel, not just apparent with their child, they could apparent with their parent and a child for any combination there are.

So, put it all together, it's a very compelling and strong revenue case and as I mentioned 75% of the revenues come post to initial acquisitions. So having discussing these irreplaceable, high barriers entry assets some of them are on the screen. What I was trying to convey more than anything here, is that we have a long history of doing this in a track record for developing not only for ourselves but also with our partners which I'll describe. So whether we're doing a ground up large scale development for a conversion, our team is experienced in doing this and has been doing it for over three decades.

The original the Vistana development which is where I kind a joined the industry, started out as approximately 120 units in Orlando, Florida around 1980. Today, that development is over 1,500, it is developed out where you're on to another development in Orlando. Most of our development in the recent years has been and what most of you would refer you as a mixed use campus. In fact, most Westin Vacation Ownerships resorts today are part of a mixed-use campus. And so what I mean by a mixed-use campus is either they're part of an adjacent hotel, like in the example of Westin Kierland in Scottsdale, which has a 750 room convention center Westin and a fabulous mixed-use development with residential and retail, golf courses and our Vacation Ownership villas on part of the master complex.

Two properties that have close proximity, like the close to 1000 villas now that we have now on Maui that have a corresponding Westin within a walking distance or less than a mile. What that affords us to do is it gives us high quality prospects to communicate with in market to. It also gives us cost efficiencies, we're able to complex hotel and Vacation Ownership operations, there is no to simply put, no need to have two general managers when you can have one. So, the way of thinking about is development synergy, but it was just programmed right from the very beginning.

So, we built single sites, we've done development with partners, we have two of them on the screen here. On my immediate right is the Harborside Resort at Atlantis that was a joint venture with the Kerzner Organization. So, we are the -- we're the entrance feature to the world of Atlantis, on Paradise Island, a very successful project. Most recently, the Hyatt Residence Club in Ka'anapali Beach is a joint venture Host Hotels at the Hyatt in Ka'anapali Beach. So our high barriers entry irreplaceable assets also include 4 branded hotels which we planned to convert in the future.

We have done this presentation few weeks ago, we would have sent 5, but I'm happy to report that the first of the 5 has now been converted and it's open for business that is the Los Cabos, which I mentioned before. So not only was that opened on time, it's opened on on-budget and it was opened in scope. And it was a great accomplishment for our team as well as for the many guests who have now written us rate reviews about the property and what experiences they're having. On deck, is Cancun, Kauai and Steamboat, all of those will commence later this year.

So, why this emphasis on conversion? Well, the way we think of it is the opportunity to transfer ownership of hotel units and their associated maintenance to another, make a profit in that process and then retain an attractive long term managing contract is accretive. We've executed that strategy before in Aspen, St. John, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Carmel in California and as this photo in the left hand side there shows that was the site of the former Sheraton where not only we converted the hotel we completely redeveloped it and changed the brand to Westin to maximize value.

As I mentioned $6.7 billion of retail value expected from our development assets. This is truly an enviable position. We do not have to source development assets or partners to deliver on our plan, they're embedded in our balance sheet. Having been part of the team that assembled these assets they're not easily assembled they take time, they take a lot of efforts and in many cases they may just not exist. It's important to note that though we have them we're not precluding ourselves from looking at other opportunistic developments that may present themselves. We obviously have the team to execute on them, we've a balance sheet to support them, but while we'll continue to emphasize this, we don't need them to actually deliver on our plans.

So, the $6.7 billion and what you can take away from what's on the screen can be broken down in the three parts, the first part is what we referred to is completed inventory. It represents approximately $2.5 billion. That is inventory that is on our shelf, that's 40% of that $6 billion. An example of that will be the Westin Los Cabos I just mentioned. That is now a completed inventory that sits ready for delivery. Also in that category would be the opportunity to purchase units back from the homeowners association should there be a consumer default. If we do buyback from the homeowners association, we do it on our terms at a very attractive cost, highly accretive, and then any mortgages that are recycled through a recovery process if they were to default are also brought into that $2.5 billion.

The second part is approximately about $1 billion we refer to that as inventories that is approved. These are projects that are active, design or construction and our capital community of our board has given us authorization to proceed for future development. The inventory has been developed but is in the process, and examples of that would be the Hyatt Coconut Plantation in Bonita Springs, Florida or the Westin Desert Willow outside of Palms Spring, California. And finally the third part is where our entitled land resides to support sequel development and also conversion of longer term hotels by the way of example, the Westin in Puerto Vallarta. This represents over $3 billion worth of future development.

I mentioned entitled and I'll reemphasize that, these are entitled projects, there're zoned, they're entitled, they just have to be developed in time, and that goes to part of our just in time self source inventory. So, before I move on back to my father's spirit, the goal that I would point to is we intend on average to maintain our product cost at approximately 25% of VOI sales that is part of our financial discipline as we think of how we are going to develop and bring product to market. So I mentioned it before, I just said it again which is we have just in time, sales source inventory. So what is that mean, well before I capture what's the just in time means which is principally as you think of 2018, '19 and '20, I am going to focus on '16 and '17 because we get ask this question a lot so why did you build all that you are building?

Well, two things, the first one is that is our contractual obligation with Starwood. When ILG acquired Vistana, it was a contractual obligation that certain of these properties be retrofitted and developed as quickly as possible and we have a contractual obligation to do that. The second and possibly the most important was in many cases like one in Westin Nanea in Maui, we had promise that would expire. Not that they couldn’t be renewed but it would be difficult and you would open yourself up to processes that for which we had still experience. So we developed those inventories in a way that you would think of as front loaded, 70% of all the inventory that we intended to bring between '16 and 2020 has now been developed.

The other 30% represents inventory that will be delivered to our sales space. And so the goal what I mentioned which was to get to 2020 with two times inventory that is how we will work our way down to that. Bill Harvey, our Chief Financial Officer is going to speak to you about our ROIC goals, so I won't go on that. But to say that one of the ways we are going to achieve those ROIC goals is by that inventory process and delivering it just in time. So that inventory will be brought on to match our sales space.

And finally what you should note here is after 2020 to that lower right hand number, we still have over 1,500 units still to develop. Again those will be developed in a just in time basis and as we mentioned this is all sales source. So Craig and Jeanette mentioned synergy and how they were thinking about it and the VO segment we are thinking about it similarly. We are focused on three things and that is revenue enhancements, cost avoidance and financing efficiencies and we are doing that for Westin -- excuse me -- Vistana and Hyatt that’s one way, the other one is between VSC or the VO segment and VRI that’s in the homeowners and property management side and also the shared service areas that Jeanette and Craig mentioned which is our most critical focus which is integrating Vistana with ILG.

So four thoughts around this in as it relates to revenue enhancement, before we could leverage any of the things that were on the screen, we have to create an organizational structure under common leadership and we have done that. So all VO operations are under one leadership team, to do that we have to harmonize titles, compensation and processes that foundation is what will enable us to leverage the true competencies that reside within our organization. The foundation will make us deliver initiatives faster and programs that will enhance our top line revenue. In revenue enhancement we're focused on leveraging programs that are already in place, have Vistana that high and fully developed while learning's this Vistana had enable us to transfer that quicker as I mentioned. Vistana scale also helps in revenue management.

So while the units are unsold they are rented. The ability to maximize that Rental is paramount and it drives a bit of our profitability. Vistana because of its scale has many systems that are now being deployed in the world of higher Vacation Ownership. Cost to avoid incentive efficiencies are in many ways some of the simpler things to grab your head around, number one was the organizational structure that I mentioned, that was what enables us to do a lot of those, Crag mentioned recruiting and training, while we have to keep the brands separate at the property level, that is a highest sales team can sell Westin and Westin sales team can sell Hyatt, that is not necessary mean that there leadership above property cannot be one in the same. It also does not mean that you can have one trained team for training academy, would not be necessary, that you can actually leverage but just take value for example we have two teams, Hyatt team and Westin team literally within a mile of each other.

We do not need to develop two training functions and two training leaders to accomplish that. The products are typically sold similarly, in respective of the brand. But we have to keep the operating teams separate. So we're going to leverage training and recruiting. Rents continently for us higher as in same Petersburg, Vistana and Orlando for those who know the area, I see core door they are literally within 70 miles of each other. We will find ways to collaborate more effectively and in time reduce operating expenses one being rents by way of example. Technology systems also enable that work to accomplish this part of the foundation and that is underway as Jeanette mentioned. Supplier relationships, one of the way is this is most evident as even the last bullet point around development infrastructure is the ability to bring the scale to bear in areas where scale was not present. So Westin, Sarandon have richer development teams and processes and those relationships are being shared with the higher team to maximize value.

And finally on the financing area, by way of example on use one, we will securitize I believe that little over $300,000 this year's what we're anticipating to securitize. We can do that with Vistana mortgages, we're also thinking that we're going to be doing that with higher mortgages as well that’s what we would expect. If high mortgages are included and we're pretty confident that we can get there, that would be the first time to higher mortgages that ever been securitize, that would not be possible without the scale and experience of the Vistana so lead those efforts. So that will bring some monetization of an asset that normally would have just not being monetized, but we would have received an attractive interest yield, but we're going to accelerate the cash and help our free cash flow as a result.

So, before I ask Steve Williams, our Chief Commercial Officer to join, to join us on stage and share his insights on sales and marketing, I wanted to recap a little bit of what I just described and said so let me start with my father, I'm just kidding, I'm not going to start with my father. No one's laughing, alright, I feel like Rodney Dangerfield. No, he's dead. Four pillars, the first one is product, so we're expanding our product structure and we're using points trust to do that, without elaborating a lot on that we're doing it for Hyatt and Westin and the one brand you don't see on there is Sheraton and the reason you don't see the Sheraton name out there is Sheraton launched that product approximately two years ago.

So here's another part of the synergy the values and the knowledge gains in creating that product for Sheraton has the ability to transfer rather quickly which we've now done with Hyatt, and I'm happy to announced that we just launched Hyatt's trust product last week. It's now sealed and signed and up and running in Florida and it will expand across the country later this year. And Westin will come later this year as well as well as in other Westin trust product in Mexico called Westin Aventura, which is under review currently with the Mexican regulatory agencies. We're going to complete additional phases of our existing resorts, we're doing that. Part of that is also the conversion, some of the products that I've already mentioned, Westin Nanea which is up and running, Los Cabos both opened in April. We're expanding into new destinations like Los Cabos that provides us with different experiences for our customers to live and enjoy and we're exploring next generation lifestyle products.

So like to share more on that but that'll be next Investor Day. And the second pillar is capital, as I mentioned two times by 2020 that is our goal and what we're driving towards as it relates to inventory and we're focused on delivery capital efficient just in time inventory and I have said that many times because I wanted to get it across to everyone in this room how driven we're to achieve that. Distribution and Steve will touch on this and show you some of what we've already accomplished, we're going to leverage new sales centers, and I won't steal his photos, so he'll give you insights on what that means. Craig mentioned it. We're going to open up 1,100 units by 2020 on time on budget and without scope. And finally we're going to be deploying new technology capabilities using the data sciences which I referenced and a lot of that work is already underway.

Finally in the operations and system pillar we're standardizing processes, structuring our segment to capture those synergies, we're leveraging our world class talent and culture and cost structures under something I'll like to refer to is no boundaries which is basically the way we've communicated to our leadership team. There are no boundaries, just because you came from Hyatt doesn't necessarily mean that you do not crossover to Westin and Sheraton or own it just as much as the Westin or Sheraton person that came from Vistana doesn't own Hyatt. If we capture that well than we’re able to execute and we will accelerate our top line growth and obviously that will ignore to our bottom line. We’re going to enhancing to grow our resort operations and maximize the additional income streams that those effort us. So, all of this focus execution is definitely what we’ll drive our future growth.

So, I've mentioned Steve Williams a few times during my presentation. It is then my pleasure to work alongside and for 15 years. He is definitely one of the stewards of our industry. When I went off to play hotelier at Starwood, Steve held down the rains, he helped us grow when we needed to grow, he's managed the discipline that we needed when we needed to hold tight. No matter what we were task with doing Steve delivered, his leadership had made us a better organization and it is my pleasure to introduce my friend Steve Williams.

Steve Williams

Good morning. Welcome and it certainly my pleasure to be here today. It occurred to me I was preparing for this that my carrier actually started 37 years ago this month in the resort industry. And early on I spend some time with Fair Fill communities which you now may know as Wyndham, but most of my carrier has been in the branded Vacation Ownership space. I spent 10 years with marry application and join Starwood in 2000. Unlike most, during your carrier you have to pay your dues and so be in the resort industry, I had to leave in Vale, Park City, Hawaii, -- and Florida. We got to do what you got to do.

Starting sales and marketing, over the years added brand, resort operations, Rental management and as mentioned I was COO for summer Vacation Ownership. Today my primary focus is on the revenue generating platforms and to ensure that our sales and marketing are aligned with our growth objectives. Particularly as we integrate the ILG companies -- I mean excuse me particularly as we integrate Vacation Ownership across the various ILG companies. For the remaining piece of the Vacation Ownership segment, I want to focus on the developer sales, that’s one of our key engines that’s driving our growth over the next several years. I'll introduce our product, provide a brief overview of our marketing channels and of course talked about how our strategies are winding to achieve objectives.

Key messages, I think you probably know by now we’re pretty passionate about our resort and what we create and deliver. I have question, Serge mentioned Vacation Ownership experience, how many people stayed in one of our properties. Good number of hands, if you never stayed in the branded vacation, except experience I would highly encourage you to do that. I think you'll come away with what most of our guess and owner stay and that’s probably one of the most relaxing, and yet energizing the vacation you never have. So, world class resorts, track high quality customers, I think you'll see that our distribution strategy is well in trenched and I’d like to say it in another words that if we execute our basic core blocking and tackling of our business, we’re going to achieve our growth objectives.

Serge, you mentioned the 1,100 units, we’ll show you how that embeds to our flow as we develop them, 65 of our tool floor comes from on campus marketing program, and I'll touch on that and what that means and the significance of it. We are very focused on new buyers as we grow our marketing campaigns and our strategies it’s a key focus for us. And of course like most companies, we believe technology will provide some breakthroughs for us and allow us to become more efficient as we move forward. A world class brands attracted very sophisticated customer. You can see average income for our Vistana owner is over 160,000 a year. More importunately they are net worth of over a million. We talked about this fact is 70% of our customers take financing that point of sale. One third of those will actually pay their loan in full within 180 days of contract date, which means of 50% of our sales in cash.

They are well educated, 59% college degree another out of those 28% post grad and 74% of them -- 74% consider themselves as a professionals. 50% have a presence of shareholder home. 75 are married in a partnership, and you can see the average age is 58. The bottom section you can see across is our satisfactions scores from our owners across the three brands. And while we consider that very, very good it's certainly now something that we are going to sale for. We have people waiting up everyday across our system they are focused on how do, we improve the guest experience. How do we improve owner satisfaction?

Our core product is branded lifestyle Vacation Ownership. And Serge made a comment that we don’t believe at one size results. And as a result we actually offered three different variations of ownership as a result of that nearly one and five of our customers will purchase a Vacation Ownership product. I'll describe those in a minute but I want to jump over to less side of the Slide. These are introductory products. And there is a key source of our new buyers and design to create tour flow and drive tour flow for the purpose of selling vacation our ship interest.

Preview packages. It’s a specially price product, it usually consistent of six day five nights stay in one of our resorts or a five day four nights stay depending on the market usually has some kind of strategic as attached to give you an experience why you are there may include a rental car we have created a variety of different experience of packages that appeal to different and a broader audience. The concept is essentially trial to see if you like it. We want to merge you in our resorts. We want to merge you in our environment. We find that as we continue to create the experience that the value proposition of ownership becomes very appealing.

Today, we sell over 50,000 preview packages a year and that’s continued to grow each and every year. We explore a program. It’s a trial membership. So, for those customers they go through sales presentation and chose not to purchase with us. We offer them what we refer to as explore or see ability to try the product more akin to ownership. It includes a stay in one of our villas it also includes loyalty points, so it gives the owner -- excuse me the customer a chance to experience the loyalty program as an owner would experience it. And a key of that well they didn’t buy when they first came in, 50% the people will purchase a Vacation Ownership interest when they come back.

Villa Renter is one of our last programs and as you can see we generate about 230 million a year in gross room revenue. And this is essentially us operating in hotel. Trending guest, we use traditional hospitality channels for marketing and it’s a very good prospect for us because they have affinity for our brands and they clearly have a affinity for the destination. Rates are typically a premium because they are renting one two or three bed room villa. So getting back to the core product on the right side, we offer three different variations of Vacation Ownership. We offer a peer point club, we offer a destination float product and we offer a destination fixed product.

Again we don’t believe once fits all. Two peer points clubs, Sheraton Flex shared and select and our newest product the higher residence club portfolio. We just launched that last week as it was mentioned and we started sales in Florida. Both of these have priority reservations and across a variety of resorts that are included in the respective clubs. We also offer a destination flow product where you purchased at a specific resort. You can reserve any week or size that you purchased and the season that you purchased and example of that is Westin Nanea our newest property Maui.

With you home resort priority period, your guaranteed our reservation on Maui at a Westin Ocean front resort each and every year, if you choose that. That creates a premium pricing opportunity. Our customers want to pay a premium to be guaranteed, if they can have a vacation on Maui on the ocean every year. We also offer a fixed product where you purchased a fix weekend of particular unit and this is a product that appeals to people who otherwise would consider purchasing the second home. So in another words if you want to spend in the month January in Westin St. John in Caribbean, your guarantee of those four weeks each and every year, and can be in the same unit if you prefer or if you want to spend February in Sedona with our Hyatt property you are able to be guaranteed at that time.

So you have all the benefits or a vacation experience for that month. All the branded what a brand brings to you but yet you also don’t have to deal with what it takes to own a second residence. After the home club or home resort reservation priority as you heard to Jeanette talk about each of these particular within their own respective internal exchange networks. Hyatt is exclusive the Hyatt and Westin and Sheraton shared to the standards things for network. So you saw this slide with Jeanette, she did a great job of explaining how our owners use the product and in various, if they can expand their experience.

But I also want to add a couple of points to this. If these options are design to provide great experiences which further drives an engagement and loyalty. Travel to your home resort or clubs included in the ownership but as mentioned earlier the other options in the outer circles generate membership fees or additional transaction fees. And I want to point the loyalty aspects of and using the loyalty programs. Just to put in reference if you were to exchange the seven nights stay at Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort in a Villa for example of five night stay in New York City. In the SEG program that's considered a category of six or seven dependent on the years based on rates. To get equivalent five night stay as a hotel customer, you would have to spend well over $15,000 just to get enough points to stay for five nights. Our owners have the ability to exchange their time on a year-over-year basis in many, many cases.

Each of these also provides you marketing opportunities for us. So when the customer moves in the different choices for example if an Orlando owner exchanges in the Cabo it gives us the opportunity to present our new points of Mexican points club Westin Aventuras will soon be launching that in the near future. With the note of converts to the loyalty points and travels within the hotel system that inventory comes back to us and it gives us stability to monetize that inventory. So at that point we can add input a Villa Renter in there. We can put a marketing guest such as an explorer package or preview package. So it continues to provide a pipeline of consistent tour flow that comes back to our resorts. It's also that how we think about the life time value of the owners. So just talk about the 25% and 75%. Well, it's not just the revenue contribution that comes from each individual owner, but it's also this sale of Vacation Ownership interest that actually creates a period of time that's either used by an owner or gives us ability to fill that time with another prospect.

And finally because the Hyatt product in the club is almost identical to the Vistana, interesting enough, the Westin Sheraton product was actually designed after the Hyatt product. How we ended up in the same company and domain. But because they're almost identical, it does give us synergies among our sales shared services, our sales training, our recruiting and it will give us ability to leverage the Vacation Ownership segment. And as mentioned earlier, our license agreement do require us keep our brand, data and customer step forward at the property levels, so we're very careful about how we execute against that. Marketing, we focused on Vacations, we focused on experiences. We know that when we deliver memorable experiences and increase the affinity for the brand.

We drive tour flow and we increased yield. With relationship marketing, high touch, highly service orient, we have multiple Vacation products that drive repeat visits and repeat sales. It's high predictive. We have three key channels that drive as you can see that drives our tour flow. On campus marketing, which is 65% of our tours, preview packages, which is 20% and off-premise marketing at 15. So we keep talk, I keep referring to on-campus marketing, what is that mean. So simple, these are customers staying at our resort. So almost 7000 units we have system wide, that's what provides us an embedded tour flow as we continue to add keys we continue to add customers. Our resorts won 85% occupancy, so we have a high level of comfort that our customers are going to be in our environment month-in month out, year in year out.

We also include in our campus marketing 11 hotels that we market at. These are branded Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton properties, they're in market, they'd either complex with our properties or they're located nearby. In some cases, we provide the costlier services for those hotels. We have their preview packages in some of those hotels. The on campus channels, our customer flow owners staying at their resort, owners that are travelling within the Exchange networks, resorts guests as I mentioned it's a very strong customer, because again they chose to stay with us as a villa renter. Our Explore program will be continue to create repeat customers, hotel integration of those customers that are staying in those 11 hotels and third party exchangers which are the Interval and national exchangers that come back into our resource that give us again another source of customers and new buyers.

Preview packages, mentioned 20%. These are specially priced targeted offers, they're very select, and how we provide these offers to. We use the SPG database, we use a World of Hyatt Database, but equally important, we're also using other databases. We have relationships with airline companies, we have relationship finance companies. We also have access to third party companies that provide data. All of those are very strong sources of lead for us. Off-premise marketing, third party hotels being parked those are all located within our markets and close to our properties and provide the remaining 15%.

In terms of our methodologies we've extensive experience in database in direct response marketing, primarily using direct mail and email campaigns, segmentation and predictive modeling has a significant impact on how it improves our results, we see that it both improves response levels when we create that offer because it's very targeted and we also get an increase in our volume per gas which is our sales metric when we go through the sales process. As a result of that we're actually seeing our third party data performing on par with the loyalty club members that we market to.

The concierge relationship takes over in service delivery we've talked about that quite a bit about our brands and customers expectations but from the time of packages purchased or time when reservation is made the concierge relationship kicks in and stays with that customer through their stay. And from a community standpoint through our website if you had a chance to look at Vistana's website there's an extraordinary amount of user generated content, Serve mentioned those 55,000 photos, since we launched that website we received 55,000 photos from our owners while they're on vacation at our properties. High level of engagement and what it's done for us is it continually creates impressions and gives us the opportunity from the social standpoint to make more targeted offers.

Phase we're working on, so we just recently in addition to our basic platforms we've three new things that we're very focused on, we just launched the call transfer pilot, one of the Marriott call centers that supports the SPG branded properties. We're in the process of creating mobile platform to deliver more personalized experience and one is synergies that we're getting from IOG is the campaign tool, the campaign management tool that Interval International uses, it's actually going to give us the ability to create more personalized offer and one-to-one marketing, it is a most sophisticated tool that we're currently using today. So, Serge mentioned wheels and it's probably apparent at this point that we like wheels.

This is a little bit different perspective so he talked about how it linked the businesses, this is how a customer goes through the lifecycle. This is how the customer would experience. And what's very important about this is that we're very focused on making sure that we're driving and targeting the right customer, we want to put the offers in our marketing programs to a customer that has an affinity for the brand and will respond to our offers. We strive for continuous improvement using customer insights and preferences as the customer moves through the lifecycle. You can see it starts in the top right hand marketing, guest marketing, this is our new buyer, this is through our database and preview package process, today for example again focused on a very targeted offer.

We append 75 different variables to a profile in order to decide who to mail and who to provide the offer, too. We have a custom CRM tool, at the resort level that supports the onsite concierge teams in order to deliver individualized service. If you move down through the sales process our digital sales process is highly interactive, and ensures that we've a robust integrated sales process and it's consistent throughout. We do owner experience, one things that we do with our owner service agencies, we actually assign an owner service representative to every new buyer for the first year of their ownership because we want to make sure that they not only understand what they purchase, but they get the most out of their value.

Financing is a very big part of our what we offer and as you move into the owner experience that includes education our portfolio services been of course the life style and branded experiences that our owners enjoys a travel throughout our property. As they return consider marketing again engaging our owners, we offer owner updates, we offer sales presentation to show them what's new and as can you see in the center 55% of our sales last year were two existing owners. On the top left you can see we have again as I mentioned we have a variety of marketing programs to design and engage our customers on a 365 day basis year around. So each of the processes are linked, each process is designed to support the next step in the life cycle and the insights and preferences what drive efficiency as the customer moves to the level of experiences. And most importantly it’s all done in a branded wise.

Our customers have very high expectations of our product and our brands and our service delivery, so it’s important variable to meet or exceed those expectation as we consistently and act with them. So in summary we offer three lifestyle branded products. We have high quality resorts which have high occupancies we deliver memorable experiences, we have strong customer relationships that create a pipeline of consistent to overflow across all of our channels. That is our foundation, as we add resorts an increase units, we increase revenue and we add scale. So today we're selling out of 26 sales galleries that are located with it at our Vacation Ownership properties as well as we have 11 hotels that I mentioned that we market out of.

For the sales four of the 26 we opened in Q4, 2105 another four just opened this year that was Westin Nanea, Westin Cabo, Key West and Bonita Springs in Florida. You can see on the right hand side the images these are three images of our sales galleries, the top one is actually Ka'anapali Ocean Resort that was created in 2001. It’s one of our largest galleries and obviously almost more than a 1000 units on Ka'anapali beach have a lot of customers. Our sales galleries are very focused on communicating the value of the brands and the life style experience of our brands. The center is Kierland, you can see if you can zero in on those displays, it really does talk about what's the essence of Westin and what it means to experience the travel with Westin. And the last one is Cabo that’s our newest gallery, and that’s an interactive globe it displays a variety of locations around the world that customers have access to.

And by the way that image that you see behind there is not a picture, that actually is the ocean and that actually is what most of our customer look at out of there Villa, each and every day when they get up. So moving forward we expect our resorts to remain consistent with their current occupancies. We're going to add high value inventory such as Nenea or Cabo and both those for example in our high value inventories I mentioned with destination flow drives premium pricing. That gives us the positive impact on our VPGs and our sales metrics.

The inventory build out, we keep talking about we’re going to add 11,00 keys between now and 2020. Those 11 are the keys that are going to create 45,000 additional on campus towards annually by that year. We're going to add another 20,000 previews annually by 2020. And our off primus tour flow will grow by approximately 10,000. So between 2017 and 2020, we are going to add 30,000 tours on the low end to 65,000 tours on the high and you can see the CAGR of 6% to 12%. And on a consolidated contract basis we are going to grow by 200 million in the low to 300 million on the high or 12% to 19% CAGR.

And with that I'm going to turn it back to Serge.

Serge Rivera

So just to summarize a bit of what you heard in the VO segment and we want to quickly go through this for you. I'm going to start with the first one on lower left hand side which you have heard we are the exclusive global provider of Vacation Ownership products for three years alluding up or upscale brands in the world. And we are doing that in premier destinations. We are going to add 1100 units by 2020 that’s going to fuel our growth not just in providing inventory but providing the sources of marketing opportunities to drive those sales. We are going to optimize our inventory levels too by 2020 two times sales by 2020. You have heard Steve mentioned we have a very affluent more importantly satisfied and loyal owner base that continues to drive 75% of their lifetime value post purchase.

We continue to expect that to continue. We have a strong leadership team more importantly we have a strong culture to lead that leadership team. And finally all of that combined will add to 12% to 19% increase in our top line as it relates to contract sales and as we stated our expectations is to retain development margins about 20%. So with that I would like to ask Bill Harvey to come to the stage. Bill is our Chief Financial Officer. I have had a pleasure of working with him in the transactions for Vistana during my time with Starwood. He is a interesting guy. Because I have a finance background and I tend to think of myself is disciplined as my father mentioned.

And I guess in my new role I tend to be little more aspirational and directional and I think say things like well. I think we are going to do this and we are going there and take divisions stuff like that and I can see him processing and he is correcting and he is writing down all these little things and correcting everything I say and I finally gotten to the point now to say, all right whenever I paint a picture, I say Bill this will only be approximately, do not go to any decimal point or anything as well. I guess that discipline is a great thing in a CFO. And so we are blessed to have him leading our financed efforts in Bill. Welcome thank you for all of your discipline.

Bill Harvey

Thanks, first I would like to thank everybody for coming out on a rainy day. About three decades ago I lived in Manhattan and I vividly recall a 12 of the first 13 weekends I lived here it rained the both days. So, it was ugly, ugly beginning to what was a couple of fine years in the city. I am Bill Harvey I'm the CFO of ILG and I would like to tell you a little story about Serge’s dad. Actually, it’s not Serge’s dad, it's my dad and I was a young child probably about four years old and my father is of Scottish descent so, so am I. And he was teaching us the value of change, pennies, nickels, dines, quarters et cetera. And there was day I was about four years old and with my younger brother [Anoto], we all went out to a lunch with my grandparents in Philadelphia.

And as we walked in, a pound of water kind of cut my eye because there was a little glimmering thing in that. So as we all go sit down, eventually at some point I wonder off and I know that’s hard to imagine today, but if you picture about 55 or so years ago, when you did look your children and wonder off and get away, I wondered off and eventually I came back and my mother said, where have you been, and said well I saw this water over here and in the water there is all kinds of money, there were pennies and nickels, and dines but look I got a quarter. So, she knew at that point that I destined to be a CFO.

So, that was a perfect deep, Serge. We haven’t even practice it. To just introduce myself, I am really the new kid on the block with ILG. I joined the team about nine years ago. You met obviously Craig and Jeanette, Dave Gilbert and our friend from Hawaii in the back Kelvin have all been in the space for a very, very long time. I spent my carrier. I came up in public accounting. I spent first 15 years at Deloitte where I was a partner. I then left and get a start up is one of the founders of a business we sold the private equity and then I was with the public company that went private and then I was with another company that was owned by private equity that we sold to a strategic. I was perhaps a little bit more successful than the Serge and he had 11 days off, I manage to pull off about six months before this opportunity found me. And I was very pleased to join the team almost exactly nine years ago now next month.

So, I joined just before we got spun off from C2B the public company as CFO and lot has change. The market cap has tripled for about $800 million to $3.4 billion as we’ve diversified through a number of transactions from being exchange company to being a leading player in the shared ownerships space. The largest obviously was Vistana which we did in May 2016, which was a transformational acquisition for us. I'll provide more details on our long-term strategic plan and explain how we’re well positioned and successfully execute and create long-term shareholder value. We have a diversified platform with significant contribution from the recurring and fee base streams which result in very attractive margins. Our adjusted EBITDA margin is currently around 25%.

Our VL platform with $6.7 billion of embedded sales value of inventory which Serge just described provides a solid foundation for sales force growth. I’d like to say that in this plan, this inventory it's not Greenfield, it’s not out there, it’s not we’re wondering where it come from. You hear people talking about a runway, our runway has paid. Our strong free cash flow robust balance sheet and improving access to securitization market provides us the financial flexibility to execute on our plan and maximize shareholder returns. The combination of strong earnings growth and monetization of inventory and the balance sheet results in significant return on investment capital expansion.

This is a five year loop back on our business. As you can see prior to Vistana, we had very stable business comprised primarily of occurring and fee based revenue streams. The business was low in capital intensive and very strong cash flow generation. However due to changes in consolidation in the industry, as Craig discussed there was limited organic growth in our platform. With the acquisition of Vistana last May the company was transformed. We nearly doubled in size and now have a powerful organic growth engine.

It's important to note that we bought a high growth business and our profitability has remained very strong and our adjusted EBITDA margin is current around 25%. Today we have a diversified and complementary platform with significant contribution from occurring in fee based streams. 40% of our revenue and 67% or two third of the contribution by business line is from predictable and consistent sources including membership in transaction fees in our Exchange business. Our management businesses Aqua-Aston, vacation rental business plus our real management businesses Vistana, HVO, VRI, KPI and VRIE as well as the high margin consumer financing business. This contribution on this far right is after allocated sales and marketing but before G&A and royalties.

Turning now to our balance sheet, our capital structure provides us significant flexibility to execute on our strategic plan. At quarter-end we had a $171 million in cash plus nearly 330 million available under our credit facility resulting approximately 500 million of liquidity. In addition our revolver has an according feature for another $100 million. 57% of our outstanding debt is fixed rate 5.58% bonds that mature in 2023. The remaining 43% represents amount strong under our revolving credit facility that matures in 2021. The floating rate on the revolver was 2.74% at quarter end resulting in a weighted average cost of debt of 4.4%. The Vistana brought a long history of access to securitization market which will continue to be utilized to fund our plan.

As of March 31st, we have a 1.2 times net leverage and in terms of leverage targets our gross leverage has been as high as three times when we spun out from MIC in 2008 and again in 2014 resulting from several acquisitions, will be reduced as quickly through our strong free cash flow. We've been comfortable operating in the two times net leverage range, but as you can see we're not averaged to taking on additional leverage for the right opportunity. If I just to leverage our capital structure is fortified by the ability to access the securitization market, this market has proved to be very resilient and even during the great recession it was really on a closed for about a year.

This chart shows time share loans we're among the best performing asset classes in the ABS market during the downturn. We also appreciate the Vistana’s portfolio has outperformed the overall time share ABS market with delinquencies around 1.5% compared to about 2% for the industry. And if you look Vistana is the little tilt line that goes across. If I've mentioned our plans to fund the development program through the securitization market and since 2009 Vistana has completed 1.2 billion of securitizations most recently in September of last year.

We issued $375 million of very attractive terms including a weighted average interest rate of 2.56% and an advanced rate of 96.5%. Serge and Steve talked about the high quality of our owners. We've rigorous controls to ensure we maintain a strong portfolio and continue to have access to this market under our advantages terms. In future securitizations as Serge discussed we expect to include HVO generated receivables one of the benefits of our integration and put together, our plan is to be a regular issuer with annual securitization to about $300 million after 2017.

Turning to capital allocation our objective is to maintain long term shareholder value through investing in organic growth, selective M&A and returning cash to shareholders. As Sergio discussed our plan today is founded on investment in organic growth monetizing entitled land for development and converting the hotels to wheel resorts overtime. The plan is frontend loaded to the feasibility and permitting issues related to the Westin Nanea and the Westin Los Cabos which opened in April. After this year expansions and conversions are expected to be built on a capital efficient just in time basis. Through 2020 we've plans to build out our four properties and convert totally or partially three hotels. The remaining conversions and expansions are scheduled for 2021 and beyond.

To support our growth in the business we're investing in sales galleries and this year we've opened four. With respect to our other businesses particularly Interval International the investments are primarily technology related. From 2017 to 2020 we expect free cash flow of approximately $850 million to $900 million even after investing a total of $900 million to $950 million in inventory and CapEx.

Turning now to M&A, as Craig explained in his opening remarks, we leverage our strong position during the financial crisis and have been at the forefront of consolidating in the industry. The first phase of acquisitions was focused on diversifying in the complementary fee for service asset light businesses. In the second phase we expanded in wheel development and sales and marketing through the HVO and Vistana acquisitions. These acquisitions provide us with three upper upscale brands. In organic growth engine where we control the content four to five Interval International and expanded our presence into the proprietary exchanges.

Having just passed one year anniversary, our number one priority is the successful integration of Vistana. We're on target to achieve 21 million run rate of synergies by full year three. These synergies are driven by revenue enhancements such as sales and marketing efficiencies including improved VPG and close rate and enhanced inventory utilization. On the cost side synergies include integration of shared services, such as development, legal, HR, finance and IT and leveraging telecommunications and security infrastructure to drive continued operational efficiencies. That said we're continuously evaluating all options to maximize shareholder value including strategic and accretive M&A opportunities. In addition we may collaborate with third parties to supplement our sales stores strategic plan by pursuing capital late structures in selective markets through a fee for per service and third party just in time inventory acquisition. And our goals to achieve pre tax IRRs over 20%.

Turning now to returning capital to shareholders, in the last 12 months ended March 31st, we have returned 170 million or about 80 of our free cash flow to shareholders. Our dividend per share is increased 50% since it was instituted in 2012. Earlier in this year, given the strong confidence in the future earnings and cash flow for the business our board increased the dividend by 25% which now equates to 75 million in annual return. Going forward over the multiyear period we expect to keep the dividend payout roughly proportional to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow growth. With respect to shareholder re-purchases we expect re-purchase stock to offset delusion of stock based compensation plans and to continue to execute buybacks on an opportunistic basis.

Now you have heard we really like VO. I couldn’t figure how to make this one look great. But turning to our outlook we are reaffirming our 2017 guidance as our business is performing in line with expectations. We continue to expect 6% to 8% increase in tour flow and 10% to 15% growth in consolidated time share contract sales. It's driven by the four galleries which opened this year the most significant of which are Nanea in Cabo. Sales will also benefit from additional units coming online at these two properties as well at the Westin St. John, the Westin Desert Willow and the Hyatt Wild Oak Ranch properties.

We expect revenue excluding cost reimbursement to be between 1.4 billion and 1.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA we expect to be between 345 million and 365 million. We expect inventory spend to be between 215 million and 230 million, reflecting ongoing investments in the Nanea, Desert Willow, St. John, Los Cabos as well as the San Antonio and Benito Spring resorts. Also included in these numbers are conversions at Sheraton Steamboat, Westin Cancun and Sheraton Kauai properties that will open next year. We estimate CapEx will be in the range of 120 million to 125 million reflecting investments in sales galleries and other resort operation assets including renovations at the Sheraton Kauai and Westin Puerto Vallarta as well as IT investments. And finally we believe free cash flow will be in the range of 110 million to 140 million assuming a 325 million securitization.

As my colleagues have described we have a solid strategy for growth supporting our long term target to 2020. For the next three years we expect continued strong growth driven by timeshare sales. We expect our external Exchange in third party management businesses on an aggregate basis to remain relatively consistent. We expect the meaningful increase in free cash flow reflecting lower inventory spend as CapEx and we involved into more capital efficient inventory sourcing model. We expect consolidated tax direct sales to grow to CAGR of 12% to 19% through 2020 resulting in $680 million to $800 million in sales and revenue excluding cost reimbursements to be between $1.75 billion and $1.87 billion. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $480 million to $520 million which is a CAGR of 11% to 14% from 2017 reflecting top line growth as well as efficiencies leveraged across the business.

In 2020 we expect inventory expense plus CapEx to be between $200 million and $230 million reflecting primarily phased expansions and conversions at the Westin Desert Willow, the Sheraton Kauai as well as the Hyatt Bonita Springs and San Antonio properties. Free cash flow excluding the securitization of $300 million is expected to be around $260 million to $290 million. And in 2020 we expect return on invested capital to be between 24% and 26% up from about 16% forecasted for 2017. The increase in return on invested capital resulted primarily from strong earnings growth as well as reduction of years of inventory on the balance sheet as we execute our just in time inventory sourcing strategy.

And we'd like to leave you with, in summary, we've an exciting growth plans and we're very well positioned to execute and create significant value for our shareholders. The plan is based on strong organic growth fuelled by self sourced identified projects which have $7.7 billion of embedded sales value. We derive significant amount of our profitability from recurring and fee based income streams with proven resilience. Our adjusted EBITDA margin is around 25%, we've a robust and flexible balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation. We derive a significant amount -- we’re poised for a significant RIC expansion driven by earnings growth and a shift towards the capital efficient inventory sourcing model and finally we've a balanced capital allocation strategy focused on maximizing long term shareholder value.

I'd like to thank you all for coming. That's the end of our presentation. And thank you very much for your interest in ILG. And at this point I'd like to invite Craig, Jeanette, Serge and Steve back up to the stage and Lily will commence our Q&A session.

Q - Patrick Scholes

Thank you. Patrick Scholes with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, a question -- first of all it looks like you've laid out an attractive growth story especially in consumer land where there're not a lot of growth stories but as we'll know this is a cyclical industry and I would certainly say we are not in the early stages of the economic cycle. My question in that regard is what are your assumptions for the overall especially domestic economy between now and 2020 that’s underlay making your growth strategy achievable?

Craig Nash

Our growth strategy is based on the strength of the consumer today. The beauty of our diversified platform is that it survives the great recession. We have significant amount of recurring revenue streams that are fee based. So we feel that with the foundation that we have in those businesses as well as embedded parts of the new business that we have, that we are saying from any kind of downturns. Clearly this is based on historical close rates and tour flows as well as what we have ramped up in new distribution centers and on campus marketing. And as you may know the industry has gone through a number of economic downturns during our -- our terms in this industry and only onetime to be industry not grow. The consumer has been strong to every other recession as it relates to time share. We feel very good about the plan.

Patrick Scholes

Thank you. I just have one other question here. It was on Slide 66, you noted strategic and accretive M&A in JV opportunities, today what would be your ideal M&A or JV opportunity at this moment, in general terms?

Craig Nash

Well, it's an easier answer. We are really focused on spending integration that’s our number one focus. We have been accretive. We have been part of the consolidation in the industry. We look at every time the deal that makes sense out there. And we will do M&A where appropriate.

Chris Agnew

Good morning. Thanks very much, Chris Agnew from MKM Partners. I wanted to ask there is not insignificant probability that SPG will not be around by 2020, how do you factor that into your forward guidance?

Craig Nash

The rights that we have basically more to Westin and Sheraton in a loyalty programs that support those brands. So we utilize the brand and we have access to the brand for very, very term and the loyalty programs that’s support them, so where SPG does or doesn’t exist, we believe there will a loyalty program that supports those brands.

Chris Agnew

And then maybe a follow-up to that, can you just little more specifically, what expenditures generation comes from added to the loyalty program, SPG program, there is couple of peers have talked about numbers around 80%? Thanks.

Craig Nash

I would say that obviously the…

Lily Arteaga

Can you identify first question?

Steve Williams

The SPG program obviously is part of our strategy. As I indicated before, we have several data base companies that we do business with. And so it's probably not as much as you might think. But important to this yes, but again we have access to third party data and as I mentioned our modeling and segmentation how we approach database, we actually get third-party performance just as well as our loyalty program members.

Sergio Rivera

I'll add to that. This is Serge speaking, as Steve pointed out in his presentation, 20% of our tour flow comes from the preview channel; the preview channel is where we most use the data from the loyalty programs so I can state that it's less than 20% unless you start there, we don't give specific guidance as to how much of that 20% comes from the loyalty program but as Steve is reflecting we don't just use those -- that data, we use our own data, we use data from other partners, whether it be airlines, financial institutions and other sources, consumer insights, so while it is an important piece of data that relates to how we compile consumer behavior, it's not the only data that we utilize and -- but it's less than 20%.

Ian Zaffino

Hi, thank you it's Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer. Question would be on slide 69 on the free cash flow I'm looking at this here, I guess when I compare the revenue increased by looking about 300 million roughly to 2020, EBITDA is going up by about 150 million roughly speaking but when I look at the free cash flow of the 260, 290 that's not much different than the 240 that you talked achieving for next year, what sort of the delta there?

Bill Harvey

So, don't forget that the guidance we gave for that period is a blended period, so we didn't give guidance for '18 or '19 we gave an average of the periods, there's clearly sales growth in that as well as we're continuing to ramp into our more inventory efficient solutions which helps drive the cash flow.

Ian Zaffino

And then on the revenue growth acceleration, how you're building up that revenue growth and I guess I understand you have new projects coming online but you've always had new projects coming online what is actually driving that is it more sales centers is it a different approach?

Steve Williams

This is Steve. I’ll take that. A combination of all, so new sales centers and the ramping of new sales centers, new inventory as Steve pointed out, adding 1,100 units online between now and 2020 provides us a run rate of around 45,000 incremental tours that would be a part of it. The one statement which is we've been adding resorts and units actually in last year's we've not. We had not added a new resort in the Starwood segment for many years and Hyatt as well so adding these new units creates more marketing opportunities as Steve mentioned, these properties run 85% plus and occupancy that will give us a new source of prospects. In addition because we have that inventory to fill we can also be more assertive in our preview channels and have the inventory necessary to support, explore the packages and things of that nature, so that was why we were emphasizing the 65% on campus marketing because that is embedded -- that is embedded in we believe recurring tour flow that we've been delivering count on. So that's where the growth comes from.

Taylor Batory

Thanks, Taylor Batory from Janney Montgomery Scott. So appreciate the 2020 targets. I was just wondering maybe you could talk a little bit about maybe how lumpy some of those might have be year-to-year sometimes the time shares throughout the consistent business. I was just trying to look at some of the inventory you have coming online over the next couple of years. I want you to make some general comments just how things might look in 2018 and 2019?

Craig Nash

So, this is Craig. I'll take the step and then I can leave it off. What you saw in last year was because we are in construction with them and making with NA once that complete, we’re selling out of constructive property today and when we rollout the clubs that Surge refer to, they fails pretty much are going to be all often completed property. So, you shouldn’t see much of that moving forward, there is a little bit of it as it relates to our St. Antonio property that’s being sold a little bit ahead but it a small amount right now. So it shouldn’t be as lumpy as you’ve seen in the past year.

Craig Nash

Yes. I can add to that and I think it inures a little to Patrick’s question, related to any form of exogenous events that we cannot, we can’t predict and let's just predict that we, we know there will be some form of the exogenous events that will impact the economy that’s probably something we probably always suggest will occur. Our ability to flex our business is what Craig has been speaking to. We have demonstrated over a long period of time that we have an ability to flex our marketing to basically match our tour flow to the needs of the operations. And given the nature of the recurring income streams that we have not only in the VO segment, more important ILG broadly speaking, we feel we have a means to flex that to while not avoid any form of impact, but obviously minimize it. And we’re little more resilient than others because of our -- because the nature of our aggregation of businesses.

Serge Rivera

Let me just add maybe a little bit to that there is a lot of the projects to come add on phases, you're not drop in 390 units to the time or 180 whatever is in Cabo. These are smaller add-on buildings on large campuses they're not large towers coming out of the ground to the extent that we’re converting the hotels, we can ramp up, ramp back those phases in terms of depending on sales velocity and what else other events maybe happening in the marketplace to scale ourselves into that cycle if you will.

Taylor Batory

And then maybe as a follow-up on the development margin. The short-term where are you guys on hiring the Salesforce or some of the new sales galleries. And then when you look long-term and if you give the target of 20% or more. How are you thinking about balancing driving margin higher versus maybe reinvesting and leveraging some of those cost to drive more new orders?

Serge Rivera

Sure. Steve, you want to take the first part of the question.

Steve Williams

Yes, as we talked about we have eight sales centers for which four Q4, 2015, four which we just launched this year. So it will take a little bit time to ramp those sales centers up, we’re be able to hit peak efficiency. In terms of our other markets, we’re very well staffed, we it's important in order to make cost effective that we match our customer flow with our sales team. So that -- so we focus on that very, very much, but our market is very well staffed and we’re focused on the ramp of the eight that we have that are new.

Serge Rivera

This is Serge and I'll add on to that using without using my father again. This is a bit of that financial discipline and you heard Craig say early in this presentation, which what happened during the great recession, which developers pull back on their sales principally because new buyer were the more expense of the channels and that’s true today, that hasn’t really changed, that actually a tenure of the industry. So we're balanced between new buyers and exiting owners and we're going to try to keep it around 50/50 as Steve mentioned and that’s one of the way's that discipline that we’re trying to bring to those is match set up and in that we feel confident that keeps in that 20% plus in all of our margins.

Nick Seibert

Nick Seibert from GAMCO Investors. So Liberty Interactive owns a lot of your stock and they are doing a deal and they said the stake could be monetize, I guess should we think about that’s, it’s going to be selling pressure or they are going to sell the whole company. And I guess how -- if they ever leave, how should we think about the board composition and things like that.

Craig Nash

This is Crag, Liberty owns I think around 13% for the company after the transaction of with Vistana, they have two board members, they are very engaged, they can do what they want with their share but they are very engaged board members and what was the other part of your question of the second half.

Nick Seibert

Obviously, if they renown shares then they wouldn’t have the Board seats.

Bill Harvey

We got spin out in early and I think it was 9 or 10 Greg made a comment that we were core to do business, so that was eight year ago, seven or eight years ago and they are still with us. So that’s sounds to me like it’s a repeat of something he might have already said seven years ago.

David Katz

Good morning, David Katz, Telsey Advisory Group. So, what we've seen in the change in the time share industry presents us with series of companies that layout compelling growth stories like what you have and one of the common topic of discussion with analyst and investors is, if can everyone really grow that much, is there a point of which you start pumping into each other so much or taking share from each other and like, I would just be curious to hear, some of you would comment on that and whether there is a point where you do start running out of room to grow.

Craig Nash

This is Crag, let me just quickly say that we've have a platform that I think Bill refer to spate we have identified projects, we've have the resorts, we have the land. We have the distribution point, so we're going to add more. So I think that given that we have two licenses, we got Hyatt and we got Starwood, we have a more diversified platform to be able to grow. As it relates the bumping and the people, we're all out there and if you go back several years there were many more developers in the market place. So we think that our plan is pretty well trench with embedded inventory and distribution and great brands as well as the fee based revenues sources that we have coming from our diversified platform.

Serge Rivera

This Sergio, I’ll add to that. And as the one with the developer side of the experienced, I can remember experience in Orlando kind of the drop of the Craig's comments, when a new developer would show up, when Marriott got into the business, when Disney got into the business, we would all sudden, oh, you’re not going to be able to compete. Actually, the business bigger, everyone competed better, it created more community, it created more validity, more coverage of the industry. So it's actually I believe a good thing that we are seeing so many public entities in this space. It's some of the consolidation that has occurred has brought more better management. I think that resonates with the consumer and resonates with the market place. I think all is to create a catalyst for continued expansion of the industry.

As I mentioned, we really don’t comment on our competitors, we many of them are actually, we service them through our Interval International business and we are glad they are in the business and think highly of our Exchange network. But the one thing we can say is which I actually believe, brands do matter. There are now everyone have brand, Facebook -- everyone in this room has their own brand. So the question is new brands matter? Well yes, brands matter. The biggest thing and the biggest question is which brands matter, we feel very strongly that we have three of the most valuable upper-up scale brands and that we inure to our prospects irrespective of own competition comes into the market.

As Bill said our run rate is deep paved, hopefully will go something like that but, anyway paved. So we feel very good about what our prospects are and what we can deliver. And we are hopeful that the competitors will do that. Now we do compete with them for not just customer, we compete with them for talent, that’s why I mentioned culture, and that’s why you need to be the employer of choice, that’s why you need to provide an environment that provides long run way for people carrier development and why I mentioned, how important it is to me that we develop people and how important that is to me. Not just because I like people, but because it's so critical to business.

David Katz

Can I just ask one quick follow up if that’s okay? With respect to the secondary market which is also a topic of discussion and one that’s evolved, if you could talk about how you see the secondary markets for these units and what do I do it when I am finish, it would really help, please?

Craig Nash

So I’ll touch on -- this is Craig -- on the legacy part of the non-branded environment and Sergio can touch on that piece. As you know we have the largest platform in the U.S. of legacy Vacation Ownership by properties, so that are control by each ways. And we have been working hard to trying put together relationships with distributors and created a Joint Venture with great destination which is kind of a secondary inventory sold in a primary passion, there are other players out there doing that and I think you are seeing more and more secondary sales through our primary channel. And that’s a keen to what the branded players do with their HOAs and I'll kind of hand that off to Serge.

Serge Rivera

Yes, look you raise the question that we get a lot in the industry but were in a industry panels. Many of us in the industry are focused on developing that but prevailing more secondary markets and outlets for our consumers a lot of it in the branded space you will see a lot of that. I think the secondary market and where are the most values created is in the initial purchase and in the resort, so you will generally see less in the secondary market for the bringing up brand the space the consumers tend be more fluent the products tend to have a resonate more they also provide more in the sense of a value in the resell market. So like everything it's a bit of what you buy, and what value it will retain.

So it's first start with us that way but secondarily we obviously have owners who have life changing events and require some form of monetization of an asset and so we are providing programs and not as robust as I would like but those program are in place to help our owners along the way. Craig mentioned these legacy resorts we understand we manage many of them through our VRI subsidiaries that there is a big need and the strong need on the good if there is any good news in if there was people are starting to really appreciate that some of these assets are very difficult to replace they are in places that are very difficult to get entitlement or permits or things of that nature so the ability to put those inventories together in a more cohesive system and brining to the market will probably bring will bring some relief in time. So I'm hopeful that we will see some improvement in that and….

Chris Agnew

Thanks very much, Chris Agnew with MKM. Actually I asked about the Exchange business given that you are growing that owner growth and targeting at another firms are as well can I ask you what into 2020 goals were you baking in, in terms of extension member growth and can you update us on corporate membership and our used continuing to see pricing headwinds in the corporate side of the membership Exchange business? Thanks.

Craig Nash

We have always said that there is headwinds in that business the corporate membership I think it went up in the quarter one percentage point so that continues to be the trend as the larger players including us add more to the corporate bucket and as I always say we work really, really hard in that business to stay even and I think that what we're looking at is through different kinds of programs that we're rolling out initiatives getting more wallet share expanding the connectivity between our proprietary branded clubs and our focused on growth on our trading places as part of our Exchange infrastructure that we are looking at a relatively consistent kind of outlook moving forward that’s what we baked in.

Chris Agnew

And then just one more question you talked a little bit about new locations and maybe urban locations is that baked in to at your 2020 filters that are primarily faced on inventory coming we have on the balance sheet?

Craig Nash

This is Craig, again. And Serge you can take us over that everything we have we've put on the screen and talked about the 2020 is our own inventory self source when we talk about third party opportunities we're looking at complimenting this existing plan with that. And we are already -- we have had conversations with variety of people and we are looking to trying compliment in urban distribution points as well as properties.

Serge Rivera

And this is -- our proprietary Exchange clubs already provide our consumer with access to urban product. That’s part of the advantage if you will of being associated with high end with Westin Sheraton not only urban but some fabulous destinations around the world for which no Vacation Ownership product even exist today. I might have been scouting an art and Antarctica but no that was offline right now and hopefully we will remain that way. But so our owner and guest can get to these urban environment, what we would like to have some Vacation Ownerships specific product in some of these markets -- not so much is to have product but to open these markets to us for solicitation and basically operate sales operations from them which tend to be the most effective sales operation where we have joining resort or property with the sales operations. So that is to come, something we are working towards but as Craig mentioned our plan is not predicated on that occurring. So we would see that as upside.

PJ Kurzweil

Hi, PJ Kurzweil, Corsair. Thanks for all the information, I guess for Bill I think you mentioned the 2020 target you guys are looking at 300 million securitization clearly a contracted sales are growing as Steve mentioned you securitized about 50% wind up being financed. So securitizing 325 this year I get you had some legacy receivables but you are meaningfully growing contract sales but your securitization is coming down. Can you help us to understand little bit?

Bill Harvey

Yes, I think it's really in the modeling of how people make payments by -- you start with the 70% you end up about 50% and then they you don’t forget we are continuing to make payments. So when we ran the model out those look like those are sweets spots about 300 going to go little bit higher maybe but that’s how we modeled it.

PJ Kurzweil

But the receivable financing roughly be about 50% to say just 800, so I guess …

Bill Harvey

That gives you a little bit over three and then they are continuing to make payments, so it’s yes.

Lily Arteaga

There are no further questions at this time. Thank you for joining us today and hope you learned a lot. And as you know we are always available for further follow-up on any questions that are remained pending. We have lunch served and we ask that you please join us there and interact with the presenters as well as rest of the team here today. Thank you for joining us.

