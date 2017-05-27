CIRCOR International's (CIR) CEO Scott Buckhout Hosts 2017 Investor Day Conference (Transcript)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

2017 Investor Day Call

May 25, 2017 08:30 ET

Executives

Rajeev Bhalla - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Buckhout - Chief Executive Officer

Erik Wiik - Vice President and Group President, CIRCOR Energy

Sumit Mehrotra - Group President, CIRCOR Advanced Flow Solutions

Jay Lapointe - Senior Vice President, Global Operations

Tony Najjar - Group Vice President, Sales and Marketing

Arjun Sharma - Senior Vice President, Business Development

Analysts

Cliff Ransom - Ransom Research

Jim Foung - Gabelli

Nathan Jones - Stifel, Nicolaus

Jacob Schowalter - Seaport Global

Rajeev Bhalla

Okay. Good morning. How is everyone ? Good, good. Excellent, excellent. Well, welcome to the CIRCOR International Investor Day 2017. Good to see many of you here that I saw the last time we did this, which was in September of 2014. And as many of you realized that, I don’t know if it was that Investor Day that triggered the downturn, but I am hoping for a different outcome after this Investor Day in our oil and gas business. So welcome, welcome to – well, I think a really good day where we have some really good content and you will get to not only see what we want to do between now and 2020, but get to meet the team that actually is going to execute to that. So I am excited about that. The other thing I debated whether or not I would put any of my Patriots logo into my presentation, but no, especially since some of you might be Atlanta fans, Nathan Jets fan, but anyway, I decided against that. I’ll keep it clean. We can talk about that at the break.

So there is going to be different sets of presentations here that we will walk through and I will walk through the agenda. And what I would like you to take away from this meeting today is really three fundamental items. First, our growth plan and what are we going to execute, how are we going to execute and what market. The second is the margin expansion, actions and plan that we have in the operational side as well as in the commercial side, we will talk about that. And then here is the team with all the scope that behind that, that is going to execute to that and you get to see them as well.

So, let’s start with the agenda. First of all, we got the standard Safe Harbor, so we keep that in mind. There is an appendix that talks about non-GAAP reconciliation, also look at that. So Scott is going to kick it off and he will talk about our strategy and really touch on all the key themes you are going to hear from subsequent presenters. We will have Erik come on and talk about energy and what’s going on in the oil and gas side of the business. And then Sumit Mehrotra will take Advanced Flow Solutions group and talk about that. We will break a little after 10 o’clock, take a short break there. And at that time, I am hopeful that some of you can take a look at some of the products that we have and the team as well. And then Jay Lapointe will come on and talk about the CIRCOR Operating System as well as operational excellence. AJ Sharma who heads up our Business Development [indiscernible] company will spend some time talking about M&A. And then I will bring up the rear and give you financial targets and [indiscernible].

Now in each of the presentations, we have left a little bit of time at the end for the Q&A, if you have a burning question. But really, we leave a good chunk of time at the end of all of the presentations where we can have a good dialogue both to – if you have a burning question after the end of the presentation or just hold the question of my presentation.

So with that, I think I am going to turn it over to Scott and I hope you enjoy the day. Thanks.

Scott Buckhout

Thanks, Rajeev. Okay, welcome. I think we have a great agenda for you today. I am very excited to talk to you about what we have been doing the last 3 years to prepare CIRCOR for growth, where we tried to take the company here in [indiscernible]. We have got good agenda, but also a tight agenda. We have got a lot of content to get through here. We are going to do our best to leave a lot of room for questions. So after each presentation, we are expecting to leave time for Q&A. And then at the very end, we are going to have more time for Q&A to Rajeev or anybody in the leadership team. We will make sure to leave enough. But we do have quite a bit of content to get through. So why don’t we go ahead and get started and jump right in?

So, here is what you are going to hear today. We have strong product lines and good end markets. We are going to talk a lot about end markets. You are going to see – you were at the Investor Day we did back in 2014, [indiscernible] what we talk about and how we talk about that to be a lot more focused on the past, which was more [indiscernible]. I will talk a little bit about that. CIRCOR transformation is on track. I am going to tell you where we are. And by transformation, I mean the shift from holding company back in 2013 to operating company. I will talk to you about the key components of that, what we have done so far and where we are, but we have made good progress.

The energy business. We accelerated significantly the structural cost takeout we had expected to do back in 2014 because of the energy, meeting a lot of our simplification goals 2 years earlier than expected. It’s important to know in energy that despite all the cost takeout, management, we did drive margin business. We invested through the whole down sales and marketing [indiscernible] establish a product side of energy, prepare for growth. I think that’s come across [indiscernible].

In Advanced Flow Solutions, new group that we just created at the end of last year, a much more diversified end market group [indiscernible] part of it, but now we have what used to be control valves in there as well. This was completely driven by better aligning our organization, very little synergy in this reorganization. It’s a little bit very little. It wasn’t the driver. The driver was growth, simplifying our organization climbing up. So I’ll get into that a little bit and so we’ll see. The other thing to know about Advanced Flow Solutions is aerospace and defense. You talked about it as a turnaround in the last Investor Day. We have been talking about it as a turnaround for a couple of years. We have made a lot of progress in that business. We have gone from 11 factories to 15 in aerospace and defense. 2013, we exited about $13 million worth of profitable revenue. We invested in sales and marketing, invested in new products. You are going to see high single-digit growth. Remainder of this period includes the forecast period that we are going to be talking to you about as well as margin expansion.

Simplification isn’t done in aerospace and defense, but you are looking at solid margin expansion growth. We will talk about why markets we are doing for product. Significant margin expansion opportunities are still going forward. We are still early days and [indiscernible]. Simplification will be a theme. We will talk about where we have come. The last time we presented to you on this [indiscernible]. We have added low cost manufacturing as a key prong to our manufacturing strategy and our cost takeout strategy. You will see us over time shift in the center of gravity for our manufacturing high cost [indiscernible] operational excellence. What we have got in terms of continuous improvement program in the CIRCOR Operating System, much more [indiscernible] talk to you about in the past. And of course, we are focused on delivering strong free cash flow through disciplined [indiscernible] talk to you about how we think about capital deployment and priorities are [indiscernible].

Alright. So here is the team. I am not going to introduce everybody on this page, but I am going to make a couple of comments. First is [indiscernible], everybody here is – virtually everybody here well very run [indiscernible] for bigger job, look at it [indiscernible]. These people had big jobs. They joined for one primary reason [indiscernible] – the primary reason being they see the opportunity to [indiscernible]. They had a great platform to build on it [indiscernible] take what they learn and know [indiscernible]. We can really move the needle, $250,000 is a [indiscernible]. And that’s what gets people excited is building [indiscernible]

You are going to hear from everybody on this page today with the exemption of Andrew Farnsworth [indiscernible]. So Andrew Farnsworth is HR for us, former HR leader at [indiscernible]. So during the break, we can talk about that. We have Jen Allen who is our General Counsel. She is the former Associate General Counsel of Corporate and M&A at BAE Systems. Everyone else you are going to hear from, I will let them introduce themselves.

So a quick update on the CIRCOR transformation. So 4 years ago, CIRCOR was largely a holding company. Very little was taken from the corporate world was largely penetrated by expectations that’s driving the business. These business units had seen us on [indiscernible] limited integration on many cultures. Of course, at the end of the day, it ended up with a high cost structure. It was reflected in the margins. Very inconsistent operating performance in almost three ways, we had business that we are good at some point, good at others, depending on where you went [indiscernible]. So we have been in a transition over the last 4 years. We have created a – we are running the company with global maintenance organization structure. We have a global marketplace [indiscernible] system priorities, trust companies, growth, margin, cash, operational excellence [indiscernible] which I couldn’t say for 4 years. We have got a much more robust operating [indiscernible], talk to you about how that works, how we are doing that and why we are excited about it. Later, I will tell you – I will give you the highlights and they will get into detail on that. We are working on one culture and we are making lot of progress. I will tell you more about that a little bit. And we have got a lower cost business. We have got much more [indiscernible] talk to you more about that. A lot more customer focused, a lot more [indiscernible].

So in general, we are creating a company that is market-focused, customer-focused, technology oriented [indiscernible]. The CIRCOR vision, one integrated operating company, so this one company maybe it doesn’t mean as much externally as opposed to internally, people really know what that means. We were not one company, creating one company, one culture, one operating system, one set of values. We still made a lot of progress here, still some work to do, lot of progress. When you go and you visit our business, what the priorities are [indiscernible].

Customer-centric. So this is about much being more externally focused, customer-focused, partners with our customers, really understanding our market, had conversations with our leadership [indiscernible] how we are competing in the market. Global. Global is a big opportunity. We look global. When you look at our revenue, you will see the pie charts, which we have revenue, all of [indiscernible]. When you go down a layer, you see that most – all of our business, regional selling products usually [indiscernible] haven’t been in the past as a big opportunity.

Technology and innovation-driven. We are focused on the high-end of differentiated products. So, we are – when we think about that, talked about new product development, talked about acquiring technology as part of [indiscernible]. Operational excellence [indiscernible] for our operating foundation [indiscernible]

Great talent. I will get into talent later. We have a rigorous recruiting filter. We have done a nice job of staff at CIRCOR. We are now focused on the development of building out potential for middle management so critical in developing that layer. Of course, for shareholder, value-oriented [indiscernible]

Alright. So, let’s talk about our values real quickly. I am not going to take you through the detail here at all, but I wanted to point out. The first is customer intimacy. It is at the top of the list, talking about customers, talking about markets, talking about [indiscernible]. We want to be the first call that our customers problem. We want to be the one that’s being more externally focused. You will see that in the way we talk about the business – priorities of the business, how we think about growth at running the business. It will be a different angle [indiscernible].

[indiscernible] most customer-oriented. Commitment and accountability is the big one for us. We drive that hard at CIRCOR. It’s reflecting the organizational structure we have, the awards that we have as well as the messages at least promotions, development assignments, very clear and core to what we do. Those people who succeed at CIRCOR, they deliver results. It’s really [indiscernible] you have to do it in the right way. Of course, the speed, excellence and innovation is being nimble that we are delivering.

The last thing I will mention on this page is the absolutes. We talked about the absolutes. You can ask anybody at CIRCOR what the absolutes are [indiscernible]. Everyone knows good progress here. It was reflected in the employee survey we did last year. Everybody knows the absolutes. Safety, I will just give you an example of safety. Back in 2013, over 100 affordable [indiscernible]. Last year, we had 12. We are still far from world class. We wanted to be zero, of course, world class either. We have a way to make tremendous progress. We have seen similar progress in ethics, similar progress in controls. All of these are focused-driven [indiscernible] we are really pushing it.

So let’s talk about CIRCOR. So CIRCOR, our mission, delivering smart, reliable flow and motion control solutions [indiscernible]. The last year, on a pro forma basis, [indiscernible] year around $700 million in revenues, 8.7% [indiscernible]. It drilled down into the business a little bit. Energy group, it’s about 60% of our revenue now. Advanced Flow Solutions, 40%, we look global, I mentioned, on the right, less than half of our business roughly split even [indiscernible].

If I go into each group a little bit, give you a little more color on the group, energy is almost exclusively oil and gas, much simpler organization structure, much simpler way of going to market. You eliminated a lot of the structure to the organization. So upstream and downstream, the largest share of what we do in this business. But you see a relatively small sliver here of business which is growing. Good progress, good [indiscernible]. So I expect that piece of pie.

On the Advanced Flow Solutions side, diversified end markets, well-balanced commercial aerospace, defense, power and process and industrial solutions. We like these markets in general. Commercial aerospace and defense [indiscernible] really strong growth, good technology in other markets not as much tailwind [indiscernible].

Alright. Let’s talk about the products and brands that we have [indiscernible]. This is more like the flow of what we got to give you some flavor [indiscernible]. In our engineered projects business, the Pibiviesse brand, large engineered valves, mostly ball valves, ball control valves [indiscernible] 4-inch. These are enormous valves l[indiscernible]. It’s pretty impressive. We sell mostly into oil and gas in this business, but also into desalination of power [indiscernible]. Ball valves, the KF is largely a North American business today, largely upstream oil and gas today, wide variety of ball valves. We are now penetrating in the midstream market as well and we are seeing KF strong [indiscernible]

HOKE is our brand for instrumentation valves and we have a complete portfolio of fittings, valves and manifolds, simplifies up to about 2 inches is relatively small, but they are high-pressure, severe service products. Most of the product goes upstream and downstream [indiscernible]. Upstream, we have [indiscernible]. So overall, a good business, medium to high pressure, usually we have got product development efforts.

The last one in the energy side is DeltaValve. This came as part of the CFS acquisition. We are really excited about these products. The valve you see here, you don’t get a sense for the scale. That’s a 70,000 ton valve. It’s enormous. It eliminates the manual delays focused on adding costs to the refinery. The process is dirty. It’s dangerous and it’s time-consuming. The process with this technology goes from being a 2-hour manual process to a 10-minute process [indiscernible]. The nice thing about this business as well is such a severe service environment [indiscernible] installed base, our MRO business is [indiscernible].

On the Advanced Flow Solutions side, a number of different products here. In aerospace, so fluid control was potentially a hydraulics component. You see a brake selector valve and a landing gear door activator. You also see a power – pneumatic power module, which is for our defense business. That pneumatic power module is the actuation for bomb release in Joint Strike Fighter. It is a high pressure release system. It has onboard recharging at the [indiscernible]. We sell similar products also that goes to the Predator. Automatic recirculation valve at Schroedahl, it’s a great technology that we acquired about 1.5 years ago. This technology is over [indiscernible] failure. The nice thing about this technology [indiscernible] it is the number one [indiscernible] in the market for quality. The cost of failure is still incredibly high [indiscernible] so that’s reflected in the margins of this business as well. Leslie, a good brand in power generation, what you see here is a linear control valve. This regulates pressure before and after [indiscernible]. So we are using this as [indiscernible] into the power market.

Talking about end markets, I will give you my overview of the markets that we are in and then you will get some more detail from our President. The midstream and upstream, we are bullish on this market over the next 5 [indiscernible]. Upstream short life were already started to recover in the fourth quarter of last year, so we are seeing strong order intake. We are expecting the market. Rajeev will give you some context for what we are seeing, but you should know we [indiscernible]

Long cycle, not recovering yet, but we are expecting gradual recovery as we get them going into customers [indiscernible]. We get a lot of questions about oil price, whether oil price [indiscernible]. I want to comment on that upfront here. We are not spending a lot of time trying to speculate on what the oil price will be. We are largely – this is what our customers are telling us in the past. We have seen a dramatic [indiscernible] start seeing that depending on the segment, region [indiscernible] coming years. So we expect that to be the case. It’s really how we feel about our outlook.

Midstream, you are going to see – we like the midstream market. It’s strong as well. We expect to be in High Plains LNG, driving really strong growth over the next couple of years. We also saw good growth as well. The downstream market and power generation, both these markets have relatively moderate growth globally, but we see pockets where [indiscernible]. So in downstream, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, little bit better growth and in some degree, Asia and emerging markets [indiscernible]

Aerospace. Commercial aerospace, very good market. Most people already know this, record backlog with Boeing and Airbus [indiscernible] will benefit. We will also benefit further focused on MRO [indiscernible]. Well that should be a kicker to our growth [indiscernible]. You will hear more about that from [indiscernible]. On the defense side, the market overall, we expect more growth spending CAGR over the next 5 years, also expect about the [indiscernible] and good platforms in the defense and then a relatively moderate growth.

A couple of comments on macro trends and how we are thinking about the evolution of CIRCOR and how we think about M&A and how we think about the products. Being in front of some of these, clearly, our market is going to be affected by the smarter or more connected products. So sensors, controls, section analysis, all of these clearly [indiscernible] as we think about new product development, we think about M&A, just [indiscernible]. Environmental regulation plays a role in our market as it does in many. It tends to accelerate technology. The best example of what happens now from a regulatory standpoint is fugitive emissions regulations out of the UK. That’s getting a lot of attention in our industry and [indiscernible] prevention is becoming a lot more important to our customers to provide [indiscernible]. The global flow control industry is fragmented and consolidated. You will see data later today that shows that our market, the top 10 players [indiscernible] take up 30% of the market. A lot of fragmentation and a lot of relatively small companies doing innovative [indiscernible] so right for M&A.

The oil and gas demand growth will continue certainly well beyond the forecast period that we are talking about today. Oil and absolute capacity is going from a demand [indiscernible]. I think over time, you will see gas take up a bigger share of demand. But in general, it’s a good trend for us. Gas management tends to be bigger valves, higher pressure valves, LNG, severe service type of valves [indiscernible], but we expect growth in both parts.

Increasing passenger air miles and defense budget, we talked about that already. Emerging markets, driving disproportionate growth, you guys have probably seen a lot of the data that we see. Incremental growth is largely biased towards Asia in the markets. So, 40% of commercial airplane deliveries over the next [indiscernible], 60% of power generation growth [indiscernible] to make up a big proportion of that. So you will see that in how we are thinking about growing and [indiscernible] ourselves.

CIRCOR’s priorities, this is a chart I used 3 or 4 years ago in the Investor Day. It has – our priorities have been focused on growth. Through the downturn, we invested in growth. At CIRCOR, we increased the size of our sales team [indiscernible] added products. So we are focused on growth. We have a holistic look at growth. We have what we called the four pillars of growth, which are how we think about organic growth. Talked to you about M&A as well. Productivity is driven by really three main factors. It’s going to be simplification, ongoing targets, low cost manufacturing and operations [indiscernible]. The growth in productivity obviously sees good cash flow. We’ll talk to you today about capital deployment, how we think about the priorities later today, how we think about leverage targets and manage the debt we have today. So, we will get into all of this.

Some comments on the pillars of growth. You will get more detail on this. Group President will talk to you about the business. But I want to make a few comments. New products is we get lot of it, talked about it a lot. We have done a lot of work to make CIRCOR new product development engine. So we have been invested in products and into product management. It didn’t exist to serve for product management process. We have increased the engineering capacity [indiscernible], including our center [indiscernible]. We have put much more process discipline [indiscernible] consistent with the way we launched the products all the way from the business case upfront through the nice stage gate process that we are [indiscernible].

New markets and channels. This is a big one for us. I mentioned globalize our regional basis. It’s a big opportunity. We already have the products. We already have the [indiscernible]. Not too many new things in the region that we need to execute on. So you will hear about that [indiscernible]. We are also expanding our focus in MRO leveraging [indiscernible] hitting our fair share of [indiscernible]. Exceptional sales and marketing is kind of basic, but it is where we are [indiscernible] have to invest here. We have expanded the size of our [indiscernible] currently investing [indiscernible]. We are rolling out new tools to support. We’ll talk about CRM tools that we are rolling out today. We have CRMs [indiscernible] for best process CRM.

And then easy to do business, just making CIRCOR an easy place to place a quarter. We have been focused a lot on on-time delivery. We are now focused on lead time. We have some exciting initiatives on lead time. It’s really fundamentally [indiscernible] the way customers [indiscernible]. We have got really exciting stuff happening. We are launching some new tools to allow customers to place orders on us just through an online [indiscernible].

I want to talk to you about each one of these a little bit. So I have got some product roadmaps here, but I am not going to take you through the details, so don’t worry. I do want to talk to you about what we are doing. We have product roadmaps in all of our products. They go out 5 years. The general theme here is that we are focused on technologically differentiated products, so severe service, extreme temperatures, pressures, abrasive media, intelligent solution. You will see that in three different product priorities [indiscernible] for the types of products. Some examples in power and process, more control valves you see there, integrated control valves today with [indiscernible] soft diagnostics kind of [indiscernible] products. Going down instrumentation and sampling, we are in the process of [indiscernible].

On the aerospace side, we recently launched the UAV launcher. It’s a pneumatic [indiscernible]. It replaced [indiscernible] technology. It’s lighter weight. It’s easy to transport. It’s safer, because it uses inert gas. It’s [indiscernible] for what was a pretty big problem. We are seeing penetration [indiscernible]. The real focus here is what I meant finding [indiscernible]. So the last comment on this page is [indiscernible] the cadence of new products, [indiscernible] measuring vitality. We are not reporting out on that yet by measuring vitality [indiscernible] product. So, we expect our vitality will increase [indiscernible] products getting [indiscernible].

Our new market channels, I have talked about a lot of this already. Two new regions, India and China, will be a priority for us. Adjacent markets, we have got a fairly holistic approach with [indiscernible] for the big one and we are seeing success. MRO is a common initiative across all [indiscernible], how do we [indiscernible] those principles on the side of the business. And then last [indiscernible] distributor management process in place with targets and incentives. We are managing the process in a better way than we have in the past.

Easy to do business. We talked a lot about on-time delivery over the last couple of years. We have made good progress here. We are not really where we want to be. We would like to be at 95%, but we are bouncing around 90% now. I expect this will continue to improve over time. I am no longer getting upset calls from customers at 90% like I was getting 2 years ago when we were in the 70s, a much more consistent performance. The 70% was high variability. We had businesses in the 20s. We had businesses in the 80s and 90s. Now, it’s a lot more consistent right up there around 90%.

The other thing to talk about on this page is the order automation. This is an exciting initiative we have got right now. We are in the process of rolling out a cloud-based online tool that allows our customers to go in and size, configure, price and quote a product online. This is as opposed to today, where it takes anywhere between 10 and 14 days for a customer to get a quote. It would actually happen in minutes now. In addition, the bill of material is automatically generated for us to start production. So, this is going to reduce our lead time and be a much better solution for our customers. We expect to launch the first wave of this in July this year, so we are excited about that.

Margin expansion. Same levers that we had 3 or 4 years ago, we have expanded the focus a little bit here, we are going to continue to rationalize facilities. We will put a new target in place out there for you. We have got a new baseline because of some acquisitions and the addition of Mexico, but we will continue to rationalize facilities. We are also shifting the center of gravity at a low cost. Jay will get into some detail on that. On the operational excellence side, we will take you through how we are thinking about that and why what we are doing today is so much better than what you have seen in the past at CIRCOR.

Price. Price is now a specific part of product management as a function. We are doing a lot of work on price at a SKU-by-SKU level and understanding where we make money and where we don’t make money by SKU and then putting an action plan in place where we have an issue. So either turning it off altogether, raising price, redesigning to take cost out, there is lot of options to look at, but really understanding where we make money and where we don’t. And that’s a core part of what our product management team is spending time on.

Simplification. So, this is a report out, if you will, on where we ended up versus what we told you back in 2014. So, on the factory side we said we would get to 15 factories by 2018. We got there 2 years early. We got there in 2016. As I mentioned, largely because of the downturn in oil and gas, we dramatically accelerated these plans. You see a similar commensurate reduction in P&L.

And then OpEx, I am really proud of what we have done with OpEx here. We had an $183 million worth of OpEx cost in the business in 2013. In 2016, it was $134 million, almost $50 million worth of cost reduction. And it’s important to understand that in that OpEx, we invested in engineering through that timeframe and we invested in sales. So that – all this cost came out of – net-net, this cost came out of G&A and overhead, largely as a result of the simplification program we have.

On suppliers, we have reduced the number of suppliers by about 50% over the last 3 years. We will continue that trajectory. If we committed to 1,200 by 2018, we will hit that. In addition, we have taken the amount of spend that we have on long-term contracts from 8% to 50% in the last 3 years. So good progress here on the simplification front. Jay will get into the outlook on what we are going to keep doing here.

So our manufacturing strategy can be boiled down into really simple terms here. This is a map of our current manufacturing footprint at CIRCOR. We have 21 factories. The new baseline is 21, with the acquisitions since last time, plus Mexico. The red factories are factories that are in relatively high cost parts of the world. We have got too many of them and they are relatively high cost, so we have got a scale issue and a cost issue from a wage rate perspective. So over time, we will continue to consolidate sites, but at the same time, you will see us shifting production more towards our lower cost facilities. So we will benefit from the consolidation and the overhead reduction and too many subscale factories, but we will also benefit from the labor arbitrage as we move production into low cost. But today, less than 10% of our production actually comes out of low cost facilities. It’s – over 90% of that is high cost.

And then the last piece and it’s not by far, not the least important, probably the most important, is the CIRCOR Operating System and driving operational excellence across the full networks at CIRCOR, driving efficiency, driving lean manufacturing and driving speed. So I will talk a little bit about the CIRCOR Operating System from my perspective and you will get more detail from Jay later today on how we are running this. But this is a – the CIRCOR Operating System today is a robust holistic program that’s standardized across CIRCOR. It clearly defines world class along the dimensions that matters, so world class from a process capability standpoint, describing what it should look like and world class from a metric standpoint, a quantitative standpoint. And then there is clear prescriptive plans on how to get there. So, we assess where people are today, we have put plans in place to get them to the next level and then there is ownership and there is accountability. This establishes a culture of continuous improvement. There is follow-through. People are held accountable. It gets competitive and it gets fun. It’s fun to watch the plant managers, for example, competing to – they try to be the best factory from a COS standpoint.

Capital deployment. From a priority standpoint, let me start with this we – our long-term leverage ratio is somewhere between 2.5x and 3.5x. That’s roughly where we are today. And over the long haul, that’s where you should expect us to try to manage our debt levels.

Internal investments. We get a huge return on investment on internal investments. It’s not uncommon for internal productivity projects to payback in 6 months. So this is clearly a priority. We will keep funding these growth programs and internal productivity programs. But acquisitions, is also a priority for us. We can do things with acquisitions that we can’t necessarily do organically internally. We are focused on markets we understand. We are focused on technologies that we understand that we think will benefit the rest of CIRCOR and we are focused on growth. So, acquisitions need to come with an acceptable ROIC. You can see how we think about what success will be here over on the right, but we expect a solid return on investment. And then debt repayment is important, in a way, part of how we think about it, managing the leverage ratio to an acceptable term and using excess cash that’s available to repay debt. But ROIC is clearly what drives the prioritization of our capital deployment.

When I look at our inorganic growth strategy, here is how we are thinking about it. There is three primary buckets that we think about M&A in. One is in the businesses we are in today. We are happy to go in and make more acquisitions if it’s going to enhance the value that we can provide customers, enhance the technology profile and enhance the whole of the company. But there are two other areas that we could call adjacencies that are interesting for us. We are – we don’t view ourselves as an energy company or an aerospace company. We view ourselves as a flow control company. So, there are other end markets that could be interesting to us, that have the growth characteristics that we like, maybe the innovation that we like, perhaps regulatory situations that we like where we think we can get extraordinary growth, add extraordinary value to customers, so other end markets with similar applications are interesting for us. The other part of it is, as I mentioned before, this macro trend more towards smarter technology, more towards intelligent technology that is clearly converging with the products that we have today. So flow metering, some examples – other examples here, detection and analysis, condition monitoring, sensing, all of these types of technologies are converging with what we have today and M&A could play a role in positioning us there.

If you look at our recent M&A deals that we have done the last couple years, once we deem a business is strategic that it fits CIRCOR that there is a compelling value proposition to having it – us own it that we should be the owner, there is other filters that we need to go through. The first one that we look at is differentiated technology is there is something special about this business and the technology that we can leverage to grow the business. Usually, that leaves to a leading position in a niche market and usually, that leads to high margins, which we like to see, but we want to see strong standalone growth potential. Ideally, we can add to that by owning it, but we rarely build that – we actually never build that into our financial model. We don’t build revenue synergies into our financial model. We would like to see significant cost synergy, but more important than the cost synergy is getting a great ROIC. Usually, the synergy is part of getting there, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be. If we can get to a good ROIC and we don’t see as much synergy, that’s still to be a good investment for us. And then last is end market diversification. Net-net, it’s a positive. It doesn’t mean we won’t do deals inside of the markets we are already in, of course, but having a market diversification, we view that as a positive right now.

So, some comments here on talent development. We have a rigorous recruiting filter here at CIRCOR. We run people through the gauntlet to get into CIRCOR. We have a – we run people through battery of interviews as a first step, then we send them out and we have them take a bunch of tests and interview with an industrial psychologist. We are testing for leadership style. We are testing for cultural fit. We are testing intelligence. We are testing critical thinking. We are testing numerical logic. So, we get a real profile on how these people think and where they stack up relative to what we are trying to get into CIRCOR. They also have an interview with an industrial psychologist, who tries to delve a little deeper into what makes people tick and understand what the test results will tell them. If all that checks out and it looks like this could be a good fit, we would bring them back in for another round of interviews. And if that goes well, well, usually that’s the end of the beginning, if you will, the end of the process there.

It’s worked well for us. We have done a nice job of staffing the top two layers of CIRCOR. We have got terrific people there. We are now focused on training and development and building the bench inside of CIRCOR. That critical middle layer of the company, we are spending a lot of time on that right now. We have also done a pretty good job of linking our pay to performance. I have got a chart here to show you. The top row is short-term incentive, that’s our annual bonus. The targets are revenue margin, EPS and cash flow. So, we need to hit our expected numbers here in order to get paid. The other important thing to note about this is that we have the option of deferring our bonus and buying our own stock at a discount. It’s called the Management Stock Purchase Program. 100% of the named executive officers are participating in that at some level. So, it’s a deferred compensation plan. We have to defer at least 3 years. We do get the stock at a discount. But it just shows you that the leadership team believes in the stock and we are putting a significant portion of our compensation goes into that.

The long-term incentive is equity. It’s about half options and half performance shares. The performance shares are linked to operating margin and ROIC average over a 3-year period, okay. And so we have got targets out there that we need to hit. We are constantly looking at how we are doing. One easy way to look at how much of our compensation is linked to performance is to look at the pie charts at the bottom. On the left hand side, you can see, for my compensation, about 80% of it is linked to performance. And for the other named executive officers, around 60% is directly linked to performance. So we are well aligned to shareholders.

I am going to give you a preview of what you are going to see later here in terms of the targets that we are setting for the company for 2020. Sales growth is a 15% CAGR. It’s important to clarify that this is a – this is not a pro forma number. Pro forma, if you put CFS into 2016, the pro forma CAGR is a 10% CAGR for CIRCOR. Adjusted operating margin goes to 16% from last year at 7.2%, adjusted EPS, $6.65. As always, cash committed to come in, in excess of net income. We will continue to expect consolidated factories. The new baseline is 21. Jay will take you through that, but we are going to reduce it by 6 by 2020. And we have added a new target here. We will increase the number of man hours in low-cost region for manufacturing from less than 10% today to 25% by 2020. We will continue the supplier reduction, in the 2,600 we are at today, down to the 1,200. And that was a commitment we have made back in 2014, to be at 1,200 in 2018. We will still do that and we will hold it at 1,200 through to 2020. So, that’s still the plan.

Okay. So in summary, strong product lines, which we are excited about what we are doing at CIRCOR, we are excited about the markets that we are in and we are excited about where we are in – where we are in the cycle on our energy business right now. The transformation is on track. We feel good about that. We have got a lot more margin expansion opportunity at CIRCOR. Strong free cash flow, you should expect to see that out of us in the next 4 years and we will be disciplined about deploying it. And now you know high level what the priorities are and we’ll get more into that with the rest of the team here.

So with that, I will stop talking. I am a little overtime here, but I will take questions now. And then if you don’t ask now, you will have another shot at the end to ask questions. Yes, Cliff?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - CliffRansom

Cliff Ransom. I am struck by – and you may get into this later, but I’m struck by an absence of focus on the employee who is after – which is the level at which, of course, all the value is added. And I see 5 or 6 places where you might have mentioned that, so let me just ask, how do you migrate the compensation and incentive plan to the person on the line?

Scott Buckhout

Yes. So, we have – that’s a good question. We do not have, in general, variable compensation for our factory employees. In some cases, there is a – there are bonus programs, Cliff, are linked to performance, but we do not have a consistent approach at variabilizing compensation for manufacturing employees.

CliffRansom

And [Technical Difficulty]?

Scott Buckhout

So, across all CIRCOR, no, we have examples of that in individual factories, but no. And that is, I will fully admit, an opportunity for us at CIRCOR, starting to think about that. And Andrew and his team have had a number of discussions about how do we better engage your factory workers, direct labor, the employees out in the field. So, that’s clearly a topic. Sure. Okay, Jim?

Jim Foung

Hi. Jim Foung, Gabelli. Scott, you have pointed out a lot of programs in your presentation here. I am just wondering if you could just kind of narrow it down, a couple of key priorities for you over the next 4 years that’s going to really make your 2020 target, whether it will be low cost manufacturing or just new products, just what are the key areas that you see that’s going to really move the needle on CIRCOR?

Scott Buckhout

So I think the way to answer that, there’s two pieces to it, in general, into the – if I – if you think about the highest level of what we are trying to do. The first is growth. And I wouldn’t say it’s just new products, I would say it’s the growth agenda. And we have a pretty broad growth agenda that engages almost every part of the organization. So new products engages one part of the organization, expanding into adjacent markets or different regions engages in other part of the organization. So this growth agenda is a very high priority for us. We are spending a lot of time on it, and the whole organization is thinking about working on it. And I would include understanding competitors and markets as part of that, but the growth agenda would be one. The second piece is really driving the structural costs out of CIRCOR, and I would include the factory consolidation, I would include the shift to low cost, I would include the CIRCOR Operating System and the continuous improvement programs that we have launched across the company as part of COS. All of that wrapped together would be number two in terms of how we are thinking about driving the company forward. So that’s probably the simplest way to think about it. There’s a lot underneath it, Jim, that supports that, but those are the two big opportunities that we are driving on right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi Scott. You talked about the company having a regional focus previously. And I think when we have here 3 years ago, you were talking about taking KF international, bringing the engineered valve business to the U.S. I think you would opened a KF office in Malaysia. It doesn’t seem like there’s been a lot of progress made on globalizing those businesses over the last 3 years. Is that you had to focus on taking costs out because the market tamed? Just talk a little bit more about the plans for globalizing these businesses and how that can impact growth?

Scott Buckhout

Yes, that’s a good question. The Group Presidents are going to get into some detail on there in their presentation on that, but I will answer it as well at a higher level. The – I would say that the progress to date is we haven’t hit everyone that we tried. And the KF example that you gave is an example where we haven’t been successful. There are reasons for that. I think it’s the lack of understanding in the market that we are trying to penetrate was part of it, but we do have examples where we are seeing success as well. Schroedahl is one that we are seeing early signs of success in taking that business from Europe and bringing it in into the U.S. and expanding it into Asia. We also have seen success in winning projects in our engineered valves business in North America, which they hadn’t done in the past. But I would say that your speculation around where management’s been spending their time in the last few years is certainly part of it. We have spent a lot of time in – on the cost side of the business and fixing the processes in the company and bringing in the right talent and restructuring. So there’s been a lot of that. So I am sure that’s part of it. That’s changed in the last 6 to 12 months. We are spending a lot more time on growth. So I think you will see better execution on that going forward than you did in the past largely because of what you just speculated.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Then on the operational excellence side, a lot of the very high-quality companies that I cover all bucket their businesses into ready to grow versus fixed. If you were to bucket your businesses along those lines, kind of what percentage are ready to grow, what percentage are still in fixed mode and maybe some of the initiatives around fixing those fixed businesses?

Scott Buckhout

Yes, okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes was the easy questions?

Scott Buckhout

Yes, where are the easy questions?

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Scott Buckhout

Yes, I – that might be better. Why don’t we go through the groups first, the group presidents and the rest of the presentation? I want to be thoughtful with that answer. I don’t want to just answer it. But there are components that fit both categories for sure. But let’s get through today, and then we will come back in the Q&A at the end, and we will hit that, okay?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Buckhout

Okay, I think we are going to – where are we going to go? Yes we are going to move – okay, we are going to move to Energy. We will get it at the end, if that’s okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright.

Scott Buckhout

We got Erik Wiik. He’s going to talk – he is going to present the Energy business. Was there – okay, Erik.

Erik Wiik

Alright. Thank you, Scott. Good morning. My name is Erik Wiik. I am Head of the Energy Group. Our headquarters is – are down in Houston, Texas. Good to be in New York City. I was thinking about a story I heard about old Rockefeller since we are a few blocks away from the Rockefeller Center. He was asked once of a young trainee in Standard Oil, “What do I do to be successful in this company?” And then Rockefeller said, “Well, son, get up early in the morning, get to work and stay late and strike oil, you need to do.” And I was wondering – are you going to talk a little bit about the Permian from Midland, Texas, and I think they used that formula over there, and now you struck a lot of oil. Alright. So the format of the presentation is going to be talk about the market – or I would give you the introduction first. What is new Energy? Something have changed since last time, so I am just going to recap a little bit what the products are and what we are doing. Then I am going to talk about the market and, finally, our strategy.

So as a summary, to share that with you first, we have some excellent brands that Scott talked about, that have taken us through the downturn, and it’s still a very strong position for the company across the globe. It is – I have been with the company 2.5 years, and one of the things that is striking is when I talk to customers, they recognize our brand, they appreciate our brands and the values there. So we are going to benefit from that when the market comes back, and it’s been good to have during the downturn as well.

On the positioning for what we are going to do in the future, I am going to talk about sweet spots. What we want to do near term is maximizing those sweet spots in the market. That’s perhaps why we are not doing everything everywhere. It is very hard to introduce a new product to a new market during a downturn, so in some cases, we haven’t done it. But when we see a sweet spot, we are trying to maximize that opportunity. And you will see, geographically, the focus has been on North America and the Middle East, and still is for the near-term strategy.

During the downturn, we really have invested. Scott mentioned that. And one of the reasons we could still invest was the fact that we cut costs pretty quickly. We were very swift in addressing the downturn across the company. When we saw the volume was going down, we clearly – we cut the headcount, we reduced the footprint, and we simplified the business. One of the things we did was to rationalize the number of products, the number of SKUs, in order to make it more effective in that particular market. That gives us extra money to invest, right? So we invested in people, engineers and the sales force, but we also did a large acquisition at the end of the year, as you know, with – positioning ourselves now in downstream. We could only do that when you have a good plan behind cutting costs, so I am really pleased with what the organization have done there.

So finally, we have plans now to go forward. And what we are going into is to make sure our market share is increasing, okay? The market, we can talk about it, and I will mention a few things about the market, how big it is going to be and all that. But what if it doesn’t happen the way we talk about it? And usually, it never happens the way we talk about it, right? So market share, we can influence ourselves. So a lot of our focus will be, how can we increase our market share and then, at the same time, increase our margins.

We have penetrated, during the downturn, new channels and new market, particularly within midstream and downstream. We have accelerated some of the products we have. The tests we have taken, because we don’t necessarily have the volume out there during a downturn, the tests we took was basically define a customer that see it as a profound value what we are presenting to him, and he has sponsored us through that development, so with several products that are ready to go to market with, that don’t necessarily have the volume today, but we will certainly have it in the future.

We will talk about aftermarket as well. The footprint we have now being a pure oil and gas players is different from what it was before. We can now focus more on specific areas where the customers need our services, and we will expand on that. And that gives us the critical mass to set up facilities, hire people in various parts of the world that we didn’t have in the past. But we are not done yet. We still have a long runway to still reduce costs, and that’s going to be a significant contribution to our margin. We still have the footprint that Scott talked about, in North America and Europe. And the opportunities to go to more outsourcing, more low cost sourcing and reducing the manufacturing footprint will certainly contribute to the bottom line in energy and Jay Lapointe will talk a little bit about that later on.

Alright. Little bit about what is the CIRCOR Energy Group doing right now and here is a map showing the market on the top right hand side corner, the segmentation we are in. You saw that earlier today as well. And it’s basically now – and by the way, we have taken a full year CFS number in there, so you can see the sort of the run-rate we have at the moment. So upstream and downstream, 42% and 43%; midstream is about 7%, because we are growing into that market; and then we have other industrial markets as well in the 8%, and that includes, for instance, desalination in industries where we sell our ball valves.

Geographically, as you can see, 40% North America, this is our home market. Middle East is the number two, alright? And as I mentioned in the introduction, this is not a bad thing, alright, because this is where things are happening right now in energy. The biggest investment near terms, there are – they are in North America and in the Middle East, so we are going to maximize that position, obviously, long-term, a lot of potential in Asia. So we are spending our long-term investments in Asia, both on technology side, customer relations and so on in order to be in a better position there. But short-term that’s a very small piece of our market.

What we do includes similar service applications. We want to be in the segments that requires unique solutions, that requires extra engineering effort, that requires unique material applications because of the application the customer are putting it to is high pressure, high temperature, abrasive medium and so on. That is the sweet spot for us. That is the sweet spot, short-term as well as long-term, for CIRCOR. And many of you know the changes in the valve market, includes an influx of lower cost solutions that are out there and they are not getting into the severe service markets. So, this is an area that we feel we can increase market share and grow. Pictures you see here, upstream activity in a facility in Midland, Texas, you see picture from Saudi Arabia with a pipeline and a downstream facility in Houston. The applications that we are providing to the customer is not only a product, it – they are solutions. There are specific solutions to problems they have or services they need to get done and that’s how we fit it in and that’s how our product management roadmap is based on. So in upstream, flow and capacity is the key value that many of the customers are looking at. In midstream, they are looking at reliability, in downstream, geologics and safety. So those are the profound values that we are talking to a customer about and going to market with.

Who are our customers? Major oil companies in the oil and gas business, obviously, are the main companies. These are – some of them are integrated companies, where they are in upstream as well as downstream. Some of them are independent, independent exploration companies or independent refiners. We also have many EPC companies and distributors that we are working with. But one thing that is changing – have changed over time is that our relationship with the end user is becoming more and more important. So even though we are working through an EPC company or a distributor, we still need to be on the approved vendor list with the end user, we still need to work with them if we are introducing new technology. So, to go to market here is fairly complex. It includes several companies you are dealing with in order to get the deal, right. So many of the deals we are looking at is also larger projects.

The companies you see here, you recognized, they are global and we find the same companies in different places in the world. One of the things they are asking for right now is to have a global solution to what they need, so they want to see the same thing in Asia as they see in America. They want to see the costs coming down as well. And that’s how we approach the growth with these customers, profound solution to the application, but also reducing their cost.

Alright. So, that’s who we are and what we are doing. So you saw the changes there that we are more downstream now than before. So let’s talk about the market. And as Scott mentioned, we are not experts in oil price. And if we are trying to guess an oil price, one thing is certain it’s going to be wrong. So what we are trying to do is basically to listen to our customers and verify a little bit what they are saying. We trust them, but since they didn’t pre-warn us in 2014 with the downturn, we need to verify what they are doing. So just look at this picture here. And this is not political in anyway, but basically, what we see is even the worst scenarios and this come from ExxonMobil outlook and you can find it on their webpage, they include all the renewables coming, they include all the cars – electrical cars that are coming to the market, but still you see in that growth in gas and oil, okay. And the reasons, you can see it on the right hand side here is transportation for oil that is the main application. There is very few alternatives for it. And on electricity generation, you see natural gas. So, those are the two main areas that where we come in with our solutions. So, I look at this and see a market that is very attractive for the long-term, although things may change with respect to technology, all of our customers are saying that, over the next 25 years, it’s not going to be significant.

Okay. So, then I got to mention of one thing of each of the segments we are in, upstream, midstream and downstream. So starting with upstream market, this chart here, it is – you may have seen it. Others have used a similar approach. But one of the things that is happening in upstream is a lack of investment. Over the last 2 years, we haven’t been drilling for oil, alright? That is a problem for the – for everybody. The existing fields are depleting, between 5% to 7% every year is disappearing. So if you don’t drill for more oil, you are going to run out of oil. There is absolutely no other way than that. So, as you see on this chart, the focus on the left hand side here is talk about where are the new resources coming from. And that will help us position ourselves on, are we going to do a whole lot of deepwater, are we going to do in shale, oil sands, where are we going to be. So what you see here is that the shale part of it is happening immediately. They are providing the incremental resource right now in order to supply the oil. And we know that the world is consuming 96 million barrels per day and that is constantly increasing.

So, shale is happening right now and we are seeing that in the market space we are in. We are seeing that with respect to the technology that they are interested in. And the other investment and you may see deepwater coming back here, we are confident that deepwater coming back, these are large fields that the customers are saying we are going to develop them and some of them are moving forward now. But they are not going to contribute any volume until at least 5 years, right. So, that is going to be the tail end. So we are looking at a market that’s fairly differentiated mostly become – when it comes to timing. So, we are using a lot of resources now and capacity and increasing sales effort towards shale and we are doing less towards deepwater as a consequence of that.

Now, you can see from the analysts on the market, Wood Mackenzie, Rystad or Barclays, on how much is it going to come back and when? So we just summarize it, where are we right now and where are we going to go and we see a 40% increase to 2020 basically on where we are. But remember now, that is not even a recovery of where we were in 2014. So again, these investments are coming back at different places, not altogether and they are certainly not looking like the investments we have in 2014.

A right, midstream. Midstream is really interesting market. Just talking about the U.S, the backlog of projects, there is about 8,000 miles of pipeline being built – planned for currently. There is a lot of opportunities here. You see an increase over the next few years just to catch up on that backlog. We are receiving more quotations now, request for quotations now for midstream than we’ve ever seen before. The other aspect of it is interesting that you see it’s going down in ‘19 and ‘20, I think that’s more planning than actually a forecast on how the market is going to look like.

One thing that I find extremely interesting here is the MRO opportunity. Have in mind that the majority of the pipelines in the world and certainly in the U.S, they are older than me, okay. They are more than 50 years old. So what will happen there – and you can also see some of that incidents that we have had across the country, pipelines exploding and they have growth issues, that’s going to be replaced. Right now there’s not capacity to get all that work done but you will see an increase in it. So we want to be positioned to provide products to that market over time.

Downstream market, okay. So this is a point where I also want to introduce Ruben Lah. Ruben is sitting over here. He was the CEO of CFS that we acquired in end of last year, and he is now part of my team, responsible for the DeltaValve and the TapcoEnpro brands, so you will be able to talk to him in the breaks as well. Downstream, obviously, this is an area where we have learned a lot lately, okay? So from when we started to look at that acquisition until now owning them, this is an area we have spent a lot of time to understand, and we think we now have a pretty good view on it. But you still have – those experts in our organization, so we – if I say something wrong, Ruben, make sure to correct me.

So on this chart here, as I alluded to earlier, with respect to growth in oil and transportation, right, so that is the connection there. Oil is increasing. It is in transportation. And it’s a number of vehicles. You see on the bottom left-hand side here – and again, this one is coming from ExxonMobil, there is a lot of cars that’s coming in the home market. And of course, all of these are coming in the non-OECD countries. But they are also taking into account in efficiency increasing for 30 miles per gallon to 50 miles per gallon. So even when you take all of those things in, you are going to have a significant increase in oil consumption – in transportation. And you will also see on the right-hand side here on top where you also have heavy duty as well as marine applications that will increase.

Now the effect on our customers due to this demand is that they are investing in refinery capacity, and it’s the additions which includes both new refineries as well as capacity increase on existing refineries. So you see on the right hand side corner here, across the globe over the next few years, an investment. So the main one is on the right-hand side where you see China and the rest of Asia Pacific, obviously because you have the increase in population and their bet’s where all the cars going to be. And more transportational across the globe, so you will see an increase there. But also in the U.S, Canada and Latin America, okay? We have – we are working on more quotation – similar to when I talked about midstream, in downstream, we are working on more quotation now than we have ever done before. There’s so many things that the customers are looking at across the globe on the co-crude capacity that – in the refineries. So we will see more investment there over time.

An interesting aspect here is also that there’s a regional aspect as well as a global demand effect, right? So if you have a global demand, you need more capacity to produce oil. But it’s not necessarily that you want to produce the product in America and then ship it over to Asia. The countries in Asia want to own the refineries. They want to buy crude oil from the Middle East and then they want to refine them there, so that means they need to build their own refinery as well. So that’s why you see the – you may have total capacity globally, it may not be fully utilized because you have the regional aspect to it.

One data point I want to mention as well on the bottom – on the key points here, I think I covered the other ones, is the low sulfur requirements that you see in the environmental regulations and also the marine fuel requirements on – for bunker fuel that you see, it’s called the MARPOL. Those requirements, according to our customers, they believe this will increase the need for refining capacity and also the coking capacity. So we see this as a growth opportunity that these regulations are actually going to be a positive for us.

Alright. Now getting down from the clouds to closer to where we are. We are selling valves, that’s most of our products. So getting down to that served market, okay? So what we are looking out here is about a $10 billion market. It’s evenly split between upstream, midstream and downstream. This is – these are the markets we are serving. We believe that the growth, annual growth, when you bring down the data that I showed you on each of the segments and what’s going on globally, will look like this. So, for upstream, we are looking at 9% CAGR, midstream, 17%, because the backlog that we have for infrastructure, and downstream, about 4%, which is close to the sort of the growth that you also have seen in the past. So that brings us to our market and where we are, and you see just the net market is growing over time. We may see less over the coming year and more on the end of the period, but it’s certainly an attractive market here, were near-term opportunities.

Alright. So how are we going to address this? What’s our strategy here? And we are using the pillars of growth that Scott shared with you across the company and there are several things that we are doing here. I am going to talk about new products that we are launching. I am going to talk about the new markets and the new channels we are using in order to get to those markets. We are also going to talk about our approach to sale and then also ease of doing business for our customers.

Alright. Let’s start with the products. Innovation is key for us. Are you going to be in the severe services business? You need have to have the R&D activity going all the time. But you also have – need to have a commercial link to that R&D, and that’s why the customer relationship is very important here. It’s got to have profound value. It needs to solve a problem for the customer. That is rule in the severe service business. So one of the examples here, if you look at the isolation valve that we have acquired as part of the CFS acquisition, the interesting portion here is that this is – this will replace two valves of the – in the refinery today. So the customer may have two gate valves sitting there. They are not performing well. They had to replace them because of the severe service at very high temperatures.

Now we have a solution here that can replace two valves and reduce the steam consumption, about 9 out of 10, okay, so down to 1/10 of the steam consumption. This is why the customers are talking about us – to us about isolation valve. So this is a very good example of what we are talking about going forward. We don’t not another me too, we are not trying to go out to the market and get something of the same. We really want to solve the problem for our customers going forward. So this is typical sample – example that I can bring and explain the others here as well.

I am going to come – move forward here, I am spending a little bit too much time. New markets and channels, Middle East, I mentioned, was one of the sweet spot, the other one is North America. Middle East, what are we doing there? We have had regional sales offices before. We have had people in those offices, they are doing good job, they are representing they are selling. What we found most effective is when you have a bigger presence. So we have an office in Dubai that includes salespeople for each of the key products we have decided to sell in that region. We have application engineers there, some of the project managers might be there. We have also plans to expand to – beyond that region, to other countries. Right now, we are in the Saudi Arabia and UAE most of our business.

And that’s, if you look into it, it is – the limitations are from the team there. With the new teams, it’s about 8 people we have in the office, we are reaching out to Oman and Qatar and Kuwait, and are now able to have a presence there as well as serve them in the same time zone. So, the whole approach has changed from bidding from the foreign factory in Europe or in America to the local region. We are trying to do everything right there, and the Middle East is one example where this is successfully done today.

We had a relationship with Saudi Arabia Development Company for a long time. We are now entering into a joint venture with them, and we are building a service facility in the Dammam, Saudi Arabia. So we are at the level now where we have registered a company, we are about to pick a site, and this is obviously something that Saudi Aramco have asked us to do. Middle East, a sweet spot in the market, things are happening there. They are still investing in upstream, midstream and downstream. So that’s why we are putting all our efforts into that region and doing more than we usually can afford. We can’t afford this to do this everywhere, to the extent I am talking about. Although we are expanding elsewhere but we can’t afford to put 8 people in every oil and gas location in the world.

Alright. New markets and channels. So when we talk about the global refining market, here is one example of how we are addressing this. And this is quite an interesting one because we didn’t know, or I guess we didn’t understand when we acquired CFS, about this opportunity here. What we see is that – this is an installed base in the refineries, it usually have to be turned around within 5 to 7 years. That obviously is an opportunity for us. That’s in captive market. They need that service. And to a large extent till now, CFS was limited due to the strategy they had at that time and the size of the company. We are not talking about expanding this. And surprise, surprise, we actually find that the priorities that they are looking at are where we, CIRCOR, had facilities already.

So Dammam, Saudi Arabia is one example. Within 2 years, the customers in the region are asking us, can you refurbish it here? It’s refineries have very short turnaround time. You need to be local. You can’t send that out of the country and then bring it back within time. So, they want to have it right there. And similar to what we have in Coimbatore, where we are also going to do some of the manufacturing. Another example closes in Calgary, where we are now setting up a service facility to address just that demand. So demand is there. I could put a whole lot of more dots on this chart to impress you, but I think I want to – also want to share with you that we are doing this in a careful manner. We have competitors out there that is cutting down on the service center, they are reducing them and consolidating much of it. So, we don’t want to go too far. So when we are doing it, we know that this is going to bring us profitability fairly immediately and the customer is asking and in some cases, begging us to establish.

Alright. Everybody talk about the Permian. It’s really an interesting field. And the efficiency that they have there is incredible, not only they have longer extension on the wells, but they also have multiple layers of the shale reservoir. So, this is truly a sweet spot, again, where we are in. One of the things we are doing is to make sure that we have that presence there. We have people in Midland at any given time serving the customers. We have key account managers in Houston that is going to those companies that are working in the Permian to serve them well. We have established relationships with additional distributors in that area in order to make sure we cover that market.

We are investing in capacity and – with lower cost and Jay will talk about Monterrey, Mexico, but that is a key to serve the Permian as well and we are investing in strategic inventory. And that’s something we probably didn’t want to do a year ago where it was all about reducing inventory. We did that successfully and therefore now are allowed. Rajeev said its okay we can now build up the inventory again. I don’t think we can get a chance to do it, because the customers are taking the product before we are able to put it on the shelf, but we certainly have a very aggressive countdown approach now to serve those customers in the Permian. I think that’s going to keep on going for a long time.

Midstream. An example picture here is from the Marcellus up in Pennsylvania. This is obviously more gas than oil and we see this is growing as well. We see a shift in who is working out there. The selling – the oil company is selling – trading assets. And those that are successful in that area are not only developing more fields, but they are buying pipeline capacity and they are looking at LNG export facilities on the East Coast. So there is clearly an investment here.

What we have done midstream, in general, is that since we weren’t – it didn’t have that much presence in the past we have – got on the AVL, on the approved vendor list, 11 new companies over the last year. We are doing business with 6 of them, some of them are not necessarily buying from us yet, but 6 of them are buying now. So, 6 new customers in midstream are doing business with us right now. We are not only working on the large pipeline, but we are also going into the consumer pipelines, that goes into the largest cities on the East Coast and Midwest. So, it’s a very attractive market that we see here.

Alright. Sales and marketing excellence, so obviously we need to reach the customer, we need to be out there with them. And I mentioned earlier, the reason we are allowed to do this is because we cut cost over the last 2 years and some of those money have been invested back into people. We have improved the quality of some of our sales leaders and now have a very strong organization, sales organization in energy. A lot of what I mentioned earlier, we have a complex sale approach. We not only can go to a distributor and give them a product or an EPC and give them a quote, we also have to work with end users. So we are working on multiple customer contacts in order to prepare a good sale. We talked about the presence and capacity in some of the regions in the Middle East in Dubai. As I mentioned, as an example, where we have people that can do a complete job bidding and serving the company, the customer, so where we have product sales, key account managers as well as application engineers. We not only have that there, but we also have that in KL, Beijing and Coimbatore.

Sales excellence. We are training our people. We are switching to more product sales and multiple customer contacts. We are training our people to do that. We have more senior technology people involved in sale. They usually were hidden in the factory before, now we take them out and put them in front of the customers and they love it. The customers love it and the guys love to be out there. So, customer-facing approach and that takes training, right. And it also takes tools to have in the back office, so you don’t pull back in the office in order to prepare a quotation. So, we have tools now that automized the quotations and we don’t have to spend too much time on costing our product. We know that from before and then can spend the time on relationships.

Alright. So, I took you through what the new Energy Group is now and then we talked about the market from a very high level down to what we are doing and also showed you some of our strategies. So, I want to emphasize the strong, globally recognized brands we have. It is really a blessing to have that. And even the acquisition we did with CFS, there is no need to go out there and tell them what DeltaValve and TapcoEnpro is in the refineries. I visited a refinery together with Ruben recently and everybody know what DeltaValve is in the refinery. So, do go and check it out. So, some of these brands have really good value.

We are well-positioned for high growth end markets in oil and gas. And what I was trying to convey is that we are looking at the sweet spots, right. We don’t go everywhere in trying to sell everything. We are looking at the sweet spots and it’s the Permian and it’s Saudi Arabia, where we are maximizing what we do now near-term. However, long-term, we know that the rest of the oil and gas market is going to come back and we also are positioning ourselves in order to do that. But most of our resources are in the near-term sweet spots.

We have accelerated investments in products. We could afford that because of the restructuring we did. And the restructuring we have done, it’s sustainable. So we took out more than 500 people, they are not going to all come back. Even if the revenue goes up, they are not going to all come back and certainly not all come back in Europe and in the U.S. We have switched to more complex sales. We have multiple contacts with the customers. We are making sure we cover all the bases in order to get the deals. And of course, the acquisitions we did on CFS is very, very successful, a fantastic addition to the energy portfolio being so large also in downstream. And we have plans to do more, a whole lot more. And one of the things is the aftermarket opportunity I mentioned to you that gives us critical mass in so many places in the world. Now that we can go there, we can serve more of our customers on other product lines as well.

And finally, we have more cost reduction to do and we have more opportunities to reduce cost and that includes outsourcing, it includes low cost sourcing and that will help us increase our margins. Alright, thank you. Any questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Cliff Ransom

Cliff Ransom. Erik, well-recognized brands is a great plus. But in many cases, you are trying to displace other long-term well-recognized brands. How do you market against, particularly with the conservatism of the oil and gas buying constituencies? You never get fired for buying what was there before?

Erik Wiik

Right.

Cliff Ransom

How do you displace them?

Erik Wiik

So, we have some – I could mention one product lines where it takes a very long time to get in there, our HOKE solutions and instrumentation fittings. The customers are very loyal to their current brands and that we are lucky to be among the top three brands in that area. The way we are increasing our market share is obviously when you have a change in that company’s approach, it could be the technology of the approach they are taking or when you have new entrants in the markets, we are making sure that we are onto them. The cases where we can actually kick the other guy out is if they drop, and that happens a few times as well where we go in and can offer a better offering, a better presence. And they are – each time, they want to look at it. But that is a cautious approach where the strong brands are hard to replace.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you – just one quick question. Can you explain – I used to call myself a lean Evangelist, and I am not calling myself a lean crank because so few people get it right. You guys get it right. But I was getting nervous when I hear you are saying you are having aggressive inventory postures as opposed to we are going to meet that customer demand other than building up a supermarket somewhere.

Erik Wiik

Yes, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

How do you make that decision?

Erik Wiik

Okay, right. So the first thing is basically that we have rationalized our product line, right? So we have fewer product with less variability, fewer SKUs. And when you have that – and I think when we talk about our inventory strategy, it’s more risk management than anything else. I don’t think it’s going to stay in inventory. But if it then stopped at inventory, because oil and gas market goes up and down so you may have a period with less activity, we are not afraid of that because these are the runners that we are talking about. These are fine to be sitting in inventory for a little bit because eventually going to get out of there.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Erik Wiik

So what we have then is this high-up process that starts with sale, where we define the quantity for the future and not only for the next quarter we are looking at the 12 months rolling activity. And with that, we plan the manufacturing activity as well as the supply chain activity to make sure that they have – we call it to wet the pipeline with enough products coming our way. The supply chain activity, we make sure there’s products coming our way all the time of these runners.

Erik Wiik

Sir?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, Erik good morning.

Erik Wiik

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

So you are having some early success in midstream. It’s the biggest pie in terms of the market and the largest growth rate. So can you just talk about how do you accelerate your position there? How do you think about external growth to kind of fill that hole?

Erik Wiik

Alright. So one of the products that we have been working on improving is – or expanding the portfolio is the fully welded body valves. Most of the pipelines now are buried, and that is a unique solution. We actually have a model of it on the side here, where you don’t have the flange bolted connections, where you have leak risk. So having that complete portfolio is very important for us to expand. And in the past, we did have some fully welded body valves, but we didn’t have the full portfolio, and that hurt us a little bit. We now have expanded portfolio. We can offer all the dimensions and their pressure classes. So as an example, in the past, we usually got the order. So for quotations, we submitted quotations of $200,000, $500,000 each time they needed some valves from us. Now we are looking at quotation $8 million, $12 million projects that we can participate in because we have that portfolio. The other aspect is that we also have a pipeline engineering branch that are doing services in the pipeline. That will be combined with the MRO activity, an opportunity we see out there. Not only are they cleaning the pipelines, but we are also providing technology like signallers, so you know where the pig is when you clean it. We have safe access closures and doors in order to get into the pipeline safely. So we are there with more and more products, more services in order to maximize that potential. I mentioned the AVL, the approved vendor list, the 11 new companies have put us on the list. We have been doing that fairly aggressively. And it’s a lot of effort that’s behind that. They have to look at the product, they have to come to the factory. And when you get close to winning an order, you have to qualify your welding, your welders and the welding procedure. So it’s a very comprehensive approach, but it’s a significant list we have there now. So that’s some of the preparation we have done.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you just outline on the aspects of – in a decline like we have seen, severe as it’s been, you talked about you invested straight through. My guess is a number of your suppliers weren’t so fortunate. A number of your distributors went into survival mode. So if we are talking about double-digit growth, a big rebound, how do you know who’s prepared to support you in that? And who has sort of cut more than just fat but muscle and bone, and now you got a hole in your supply chain or your out-to-market?

Erik Wiik

Yes, that’s an excellent question.

Rajeev Bhalla

Erik, why don’t you talk about the distributor side and have Jay talk about the supply chain side?

Erik Wiik

Alright. Okay. So the changes that’s done in the industry is, as you are pointing out, some of them have – don’t have the capacity they have today. Most of them are fairly honest about it on what they can do and what they cannot do. But at the same time, we have to verify both with respect to the distributors and the partners we have there on what kind of capabilities we have. We will review it. We have KPIs. We have followed them through the period. We would go in and see what they are doing, what customers are they working with. And also, the commercial agreement reflects that. And then Jay will address the – how we deal the supply chain. You have a mic?

Jay Lapointe

[Indiscernible] Yes, I think.

Erik Wiik

Just a second, Jay. Alright.

Jay Lapointe

Who’s asking the question? So that I can – okay. The supply chain issue is very dynamic. It is tough to ramp up a supply chain. But I have had the experience in aerospace, and now I have the experience in energy. And our biggest success, quite frankly, is I believe we stay close enough to our supply base. So if you look at specifically on the DV side, a fair amount of the supply chain is in China. We have a forward positioned IPO office and financial procurement office, okay? That’s committed to that supply base. So they are in the region. They are on site. We have close relationship with these suppliers. And we look to give them as much visibility as we can into the forecast so that they are prepared to be able to respond to that. Now everybody’s in. They are doing it with us, okay? So you have to be front and center to be able to address your concerns, and that’s what we are doing today.

Unidentified Analyst

And is that part of the we need to build up inventories to make sure you have a buffer because you don’t think others can just flick the switch and you don’t want to be caught?

Erik Wiik

Jay?

Jay Lapointe

Well, again, the market demands immediate response for product, so we have to be good at forecasting, okay? And clearly, we are looking at runner inventories, so product that we know we can sell. Do I want inventory in the shelf? Absolutely not. Do I want to track the cycle time of that inventory? Absolutely yes, okay? So we monitor consumption very closely. We monitor stocking levels very closely. That’s a combination with what the forward-looking market demand is. That’s where we look to plan our inventory levels at. So we do need inventory. Now ideally, we want to assemble to order value streams. So I don’t just want to put finished product on the shelf, but I do want to have a component availability to be able to pull from that, okay, and respond to what the market demands are.

Unidentified Analyst

And then could you just talk about the opposite side? And that is unlike this replenishment business, you have the custom business, which has just recently fallen off the cliff. Where do you see that bottoming? Where do you see that sort of starting to rebuild? And how much of a lag before that part of your portfolio is participating?

Erik Wiik

Right. So we are looking at the market with sort of one short cycle part of the market and the long cycle part of the market. On the short cycle, certainly in North America, you know who is back and what they are doing. And the people we are dealing with also know what play they are serving, if it’s in the Marcellus or if it’s in the Permian. And we are talking to them all the time to make sure that we understand their needs and also their future needs with – sometimes, it’s – sometimes, they are restocking. And sometimes, they are buying for a project. One of the large end users had a project going on over the last quarter. We participated in that. We knew what they are looking for. We talked to the end user, and he actually pointed out to the distributors. And so well, why don’t you – why don’t we use these distributors to build up the inventory, which we need at the end of the year? So we know really well what’s going on there. On the long cycle business, it’s more – it’s harder to determine where it’s coming back and what’s happening. I think the ability we will have in the Middle East will be unique. The presence and the capability there is that we could have unfinished product in the Middle East because we will have a service center there, and then we can do the final testing and deliver to the market. So those are some of the things we are looking at.

Rajeev Bhalla

Yes, but let me just add to that. The project business, we are not going to build inventory, maybe by exception in advance, right? So you are going to have the velocity for the project business. It’s really that short cycle business that the inventory discussion comes out of play. So listen, thank you, Erik, for that.

Erik Wiik

Thank you.

Rajeev Bhalla

Let’s – I am going to call an audible here. Let’s do the break for 15 minutes and then we will start back up with Sumit on Advanced Flow Solutions. So let’s take a 15-minute break please.

[Break]

Rajeev Bhalla

Okay. Let’s take our seats here and get started. Before Sumit gets up, I just want to make a comment here. We had a little bit of discussion in the break on inventory and inventory level based on what Erik was suggesting. I am going to have Jay after Sumit. Jay is going to come on. He is going to give you more of a comprehensive answer on that in terms of what is our approach with respect to the short cycle business and inventory. So we will fill you in on that in a moment here. But with that, it’s my pleasure to introduce Sumit.

Sumit Mehrotra

Good morning.

Scott Buckhout

Good morning.

Sumit Mehrotra

My name is Sumit Mehrotra and I run the Advanced Flow Solutions business for CIRCOR. Before I get started, I have a couple of my team members here in the audience that I’d like to introduce. I have got Tony Najjar here. Tony, please raise your hand. Tony Najjar is our Vice President of Aerospace & Defense and he runs that business for us. And Mike Usher is our Vice President of Operations for our group. So I am glad to have these gentlemen here in the audience. And as I get some tough questions, I am going to delegate down.

So, let’s start with an introduction to Advanced Flow Solutions and what this business is. You guys look at us a lot like oil and gas and it’s my pleasure to introduce to you today that diversified flow and motion control part of CIRCOR to you. So, this business has a long legacy of strong differentiated brands and technology. You may not know that some of our brands, like Leslie and Spence, go all the way back to 1880s. So not only have we survived the test of time, it means that we have had loyal customers and a solid base of our products in the field.

So in this business, in this diversified business, we serve three end markets: aerospace and defense, power and process, and general industrial markets and a business that we call as industrial solutions. Since we last we talked to you in 2014, there has been a lot of focus that we put particularly on the aerospace and defense business. As Scott talked about the transformation that has happened, it was largely operationally focused, and the transformation there is dramatic. We have driven significant improvements and on-time delivery. We have driven significant improvements in customer quality. And internally, as you heard from Scott, a lot of changes in our cost structure, helping us to expand our margins.

So we will continue to build on that foundation of operational excellence across our group and across the business. And Jay Lapointe is going to talk a lot more about it. But the biggest priority for us today as a business is growth. That’s where a lot of my time is getting spent and a lot of my leaders’ time is getting spent. We want to grow this business, and that’s what I want to talk more about today on how much growth you should expect in the forecast horizon from us and how are we going to get there. So the big picture here is that we are going to be driving about a 9% CAGR over the forecast horizon, and roughly half of it is going to come from the tailwinds in the end markets that we are in. So again, we are not an oil and gas business. We don’t care much about what happens to oil and gas. We are in healthy end markets that are going to grow, and I’ll show you the data behind how we are going to grow. Nothing about oil and gas, the good news is you are going to grow even more as oil and gas revamps. So the other half of the growth, right, so we are not just satisfied with going with the market, of course. We are going to grow more than the market and the other half of our growth is going to come from our growth pillars that Scott talked about new products, new markets, making it easy for our customers to do business with us, and exceptional sales and marketing, okay.

So, let’s talk about the business. We are a $270 million business. We serve our customers through 11 factories worldwide. We have four factories in North America. We’ve got another 9 factories in Western Europe from UK to France to Germany, even our facility in Tangier in Morocco and a facility that is a shared service facility in Coimbatore, India, so 11 facilities today serving our global customers. If you take a look at our revenue profile, the majority of our revenue today comes from U.S. and Europe, okay? So a great opportunity for us to expand not only in the high growth regions where we are not present today, but also take our regional brands, let’s say the ones that are heavier in Europe, to be able to sell in U.S. and vice-versa and I’ll talk more about that in a later slide.

Let’s talk about the products and brands and the applications we serve. So again, three primary end markets: aerospace and defense, power and process, and industrial solutions. Our portfolio largely breaks down into flow control and motion control. And the common theme, if you think about this portfolio from a technology perspective, is our legacy of mechanical engineering in flow and motion control. That’s the common theme. We combine that knowledge of mechanical engineering with our knowledge of metallurgy to develop products and solutions for various customers and various end markets. We are very strong in pneumatics systems. We are very strong in hydraulic flow systems. And hence, we create solutions such as valves, actuators, etcetera to be able to serve all of these markets. So that’s our legacy, mechanical engineering in fluidics. But given our aspiration to get into more smarter and intelligent places in flow and motion control, we are adding more capability in the organization around electrical and electronics engineering. And I will show you an example of that, okay. When it comes to our customer base, we serve all the major players or the majority of the major players in the end markets that we play. So we are well known. Again, it’s solid established brands where we play.

So, let’s now get into the growth story. I will break this up in two pieces. The next couple three slides talk about the tailwind coming from the markets that we are in, and then I will follow it up with what are we going to do above and beyond this tailwind. Let’s start with commercial aerospace. The world traffic is going to grow at about 4.8% as measured in RTK, okay. However, we are on major platforms such as the Boeing 737, the Airbus A320 and the Airbus A350. These platforms over the forecast horizon are going to grow at 7.4%. So, big picture, commercial aerospace, you should think about us growing in this market north of 5%.

Let’s talk about the defense business. The defense business worldwide is going to grow around 4%. Specifically, we have a large chunk of this business linked to U.S. Department of Defense. That’s going to grow at about 4%. Again, we have positions in this market that will grow at a better rate than this 4%. For example, we have a major position on the Joint Strike Fighter that you have heard from us in our earnings calls. That business over the forecast horizon is going to grow at about 21% CAGR versus the 4% market. So, again, defense business growing at about 4% or north of that.

Let’s talk about the power and industrial business outlook. Globally, the power business is expected to grow at about 2.5% over the forecast horizon. Now, there are pockets of excellence in this that is going to grow faster than that 2.5% and that’s where we are focusing on. And those include focus on regions such as Asia, specifically China, India and Southeast Asia and even the United States. We are focusing on the conversion that is happening from the old coal-fired plants to combined gas cycle plants that are needed here for increased efficiency. So, we are going to be focusing on those projects that we expect to grow at a better rate than 2.5%. The rest of our product portfolio generally follows GDP. And you will see our focus – when I talk about growing in adjacent markets and new markets, you will see our focus linked to growing in those regions where the GDP growth rates are more attractive, okay.

So to summarize our market trends. If you think about our Commercial Aerospace business, it consists of the first 3 rows here. It’s the air transport business, the business jet and helicopters, roughly about 25% of our business in aerospace – in AFS, sorry, Advanced Flow Solutions. This business, you should think again, growing at about 5% or north, the Defense business, about 30% of our business growing north of 4%, the Power business, roughly about 15% of our group revenue, global market growing at 2.5%. We expect to grow faster than that given our focused areas. And finally, the process and general industrial markets, we expect to grow at GDP rates.

Now I will take a moment to talk to you about the process and industrial markets. That’s important for me to tell you what we do here. In these markets, generally speaking, we are serving steam loop applications, we are serving thermal oil loop applications we are serving refrigerant oil loop applications. That kind of variety of industries from district heating right here in New York to automotive paint booths to PCB manufacturing to textile manufacturing in China, it’s a wide range of industrial markets where the same technology is used to basically control steam or other fluids. So that is why this is a really broad market and why we put in that bucket, okay? And those markets, generally, we expect to grow at GDP rates. So this is a tailwind coming. As we look into the forecast horizon, depending upon the market, we expect half of our growth in the range of 2% to 5%, again, depending upon the segment we are talking about just to come from the market growth.

Let’s talk about what we are going to do above and beyond what the market is going to give us. And that growth is going to be built on our 4 pillars: new products, new markets, exceptional sales and marketing and making it easy for our customers to do business with us. I am going to largely focus on the first 2 pillars here, and I will link what we are doing there to the value CIRCOR is creating by becoming the operating company that we want to become. This is what you heard from Scott. So for example, when you think about new products, the legacy CIRCOR have these independent business units who would innovate in a limited manner, and the innovation would be limited to their business unit and their customer base. There was no sharing of technology. I will show you an example in the next slide where we are leveraging our technology across our product portfolio to create new products that we would not have created even 2 or 3 years ago. Same thing for new markets. As Scott said, we are a collection of regional businesses, very strong regional businesses but regional in nature. What we are going to be doing here is we are going to use the strengths of the regional businesses, where they are, to carry other products. And I will show you some examples of that.

So let’s talk about this cross technology collaboration in the specific example. This is an aerospace and defense example, where we are currently designing a main hydraulic system for helicopter applications. This main hydraulic system is a subsystem that will provide critical hydraulic control to flight control and braking systems. Now starting from the top of the chart. If you think about the legacy CIRCOR, on the top left, you see products that are from our U.S. aerospace business. Those are the products we designed and we took to the market years ago, and we continue to do that. On the right-hand side are our electrohydraulic valves, solenoid vales, manifolds out of our French aerospace business. That again, solid positions in Europe that would go independently to the market. For this main hydraulic system opportunity, new product development, we are combining those 2 core technologies. And on top of that, given our aspirations to grow this business into smarter flow control, we are adding the electronics and sensing capability to deliver to the customer this more complex subsystem than what we have ever done before. So not only is this exciting for us commercially, because as you can imagine, this more complex subsystem will have a higher dollar content for platform, but for us, it establishes that pedigree and our ability to do more complex, smarter, intelligent flow control solutions that we are going to take to other applications and other platforms.

Let me share a couple of examples here on new products that are in our pipeline. I won’t talk much about the pneumatic launcher because Scott – you already heard from Scott. That’s a great example of use of our pneumatic technology to create a product that doesn’t exist, again, that concept of profound value. And let me anecdotally add there is that you heard Scott talk about it, but the way we came up with this product was that our sales leader and our engineering leader, they went to a trade show. And they saw these bungee chords and pyrotechniques and they said, we can do better than that. And they came home. And long story short, we have got a product that not only have the launch with a pilot customer, we have now interests coming in from major defense contractors on this. So we are very excited about this.

Second product here in the middle, the wave guide pressurization system is another example of our pneumatics technology. So the concept, again, pretty simple. What we do here is we regulate very high pressure down to a lower pressure to pressurize the cavity in an aircraft, which requires clean dry air. So this cavity is typically containing sensitive equipment such as the camera or the – or any other kind of sensitive equipment, and our product allows pressurization of that cavity to keep that – those components in a stable condition.

The last example is from our Hale Hamilton business in the UK. These set of products will be going to market in 2020 for the UK successor class submarine. These products include pressure-reducing systems, float inflation systems and a set of valves. We have a long legacy of serving the UK submarine defense market through this business, and these products perform very critical function. So for this class of submarine, they are going to be very critical in performing the air breathing function, weapons-launching systems as well as escape systems. So this is just a handful of examples from a number of other projects that are in our pipeline where we are following that rigorous stage-gate new product development process that is going to bring in the new product vitality that we want to drive forward with forecast horizon, which in turn drives growth.

New markets and channels. So I have mentioned earlier, we have regional businesses. If you take that look at this chart, Schroedahl and RTK are German businesses largely present in Europe; Hale Hamilton, our UK business, largely selling in the UK; and our Leslie business out of Tampa, largely selling in the U.S. What we are trying to do here is we are trying to cross-sell, particularly in Americas and Asia. And it’s not just about cross-selling through the existing channels and existing infrastructure, there is also a footprint play related to it, what Jay will talk about, where, for example in Asia, we have a strategy that we call as east for east. We want to grow, as I said earlier, in the high growth region of Asia, China India. We have a footprint in India. We have a shared services capability from engineering to applications engineering and other functions. So we are focused on growing that part of our capability to serve the customers in the east.

Another example of leveraging that capability is for our defense business that we want to grow in India for the Hale Hamilton UK business. Hale Hamilton wants to grow in the Indian defense submarine and navy market. But they have a Make in India requirement. Well, guess what, we have a facility that we can utilize, we have got partners that we can utilize that we are exploring and doing so. So great opportunity for us. Similar to what you heard from Erik is that we have got these regional brands, but the good news is that it comes with the infrastructure we already have in place that we are now focused more than ever before on utilizing to grow these businesses.

Let me elaborate a little bit on an example of the German businesses growing in the U.S. and this is a very pertinent example since we are here in Manhattan. So here in Manhattan, we have got about 5,000 buildings, half of them are heated to steam loops. And they have been doing that for decades. As I said, Spence brand goes back all the way to 1880s. So, what do our products do? On the top right hand, you see an example. This is basically high pressure steam coming at 100 psi provided by a provider like Con Edison, that our products essentially controls and step it down to about 10 or 15 psi to perform the necessary heating application in this particular case. Again, we have been serving these markets for decades. We have got a large installed base and customers keep coming to us.

Now, the good news here is that the new technology here is our RTK technology. By the way, we have got one of our 300 class valves outside that I’d encourage you to go take a look on your way out. So we are using the RTK technology to replace where customer desires the newer technology that they can control the steam loop by using their phone, for example. And that’s the example on the bottom part of the screen. In fact, we have just put in a fully automated steam loop solution using RTK right here at a New York hospital that’s in trial and it’s fully controlled by our own building management solution, which allows that engineer fresh out of college who wants to use his or her iPhone to control that steam loop. So, again, an example of how we are taking brands and cross-selling and how we are introducing new technology along the process. So, lot of great opportunity for us to grow this business.

Let me hit quickly on the aftermarket part of our business. You heard our desire to grow aftermarket globally. I will just share an example in the aerospace and defense area. So this is a U.S. aerospace and defense example, again, decades of legacy of an installed base that, for whatever reason, we weren’t serving. When Tony and his team went out and started talking to the customers, we learned that customers wanted the OE, i.e., us to serve them in the aftermarket if we could meet a 28-day turnaround time. We put a project plan together, which included a dedicated sales force and a dedicated factory capacity in terms of the sales that you see there. And the result was that in the factory, we operationally improved our turnaround time from 62 days to closer to what the customer was expecting and then we had a focused approach to go drive that customer intimacy and grow this business. We have been added for a couple of years. We have doubled his business. And our forecast horizon, we expect this to grow at 35% CAGR.

On sales and marketing, you heard a number of teams here. I will just hit on one key theme, which is the channel rationalization. So for our industrial solutions business, about half of our business goes through the channel partners and it is critical for us to do a really good job here in managing those channels. Because essentially, we want to grow from a transactional relationship with these channel partners to more of a strategic relationship where we treat these channel partners as an extension of CIRCOR. So, the current state is 120 different channel partners. We are managing them in various different ways and we have an opportunity to standardize contracts with them so on and so forth. Future state is that we are going to go from 120 channel partners to 15 master channel partners that will have not just the ability to sell, but also the ability to provide value-added service such as local service, assembly and test to meet the lead time requirements of our customers, where our lead times are too long. We will be treating them as – again, as an extension of CIRCOR. We will have standard contracts with them. We are going to be investing in training with these businesses and they will be incentivized in the right direction to help grow our business. And there will be clear segmentation of territories as you see in the bottom part of this chart as depicted in different colors.

So to summarize, we are the diversified flow and motion control part of CIRCOR. We are in healthy strong end markets in aerospace and defense, power process and industrial solutions. We are going to grow over the next 4 years of the forecast horizon, at about 9% CAGR. Roughly half of that growth is going to come just from the market tailwinds. And the other half is going to come from new products, new markets, making it easy for our customers to do business with us and exceptional sales and marketing infrastructure. Thank you. I can take questions if there are any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Sumit. You guys talked about emerging markets and particularly Asia being the strongest growth area and an area you focus on. But I noticed in that – one of those earlier slides that you had about 8% of revenue in Asia, Asia-Pac, can you talk a little bit more about strategies to expand your position over there?

Sumit Mehrotra

Yes. So, I mentioned briefly this east for east strategy, right. What – first, we are learning how to do business in those regions. What we have learned through our experience, which is now many years, is that it is difficult to remote control and drive growth in those regions. So we are investing in sales infrastructure and supporting infrastructure in those regions, particularly in China and in India. So, that’s a key part of our strategy. Second is really building a strong channel network. What we have learned is that, particularly in China, for example, it’s very hard to go to market direct and sell the final pack. We need good strong channel partners who could open the doors for us. And in order to build those relationships and open those doors, we need local leaders as a part of our team who come with a network to open those doors. So, that’s the kind of stuff we are focused on right now is we are aggressively looking for talent ideally from competition that we would like to bring on board who come with the network, who come with the capability that can help us grow. And then to support our customers in that part of the world, we are going to be largely leveraging our facility at our Coimbatore, which is a nice facility. We would invite you to come see that facility someday. And we have strong manufacturing capability, strong engineering and other shared services capability that we are going to have there to serve those customers basically in the same time zone. So, that’s really the big strategy here is get the good – get the good people and serve east for east. Yes, sir?

Cliff Ransom

Thank you. Cliff Ransom. We have learned from a lot of other companies that when you try to go from a 120 channel partners to 15 master distributors who have higher value-added capabilities that, that leaves 105 pissed off channel partners. How will you manage that process so that it doesn’t competitively bite you, because very often, they have the customer relationships and sometimes even the market expertise or knowledge?

Sumit Mehrotra

Yes. So, we are being very careful about that. As you can imagine, our focus on the top line, the last thing we want is to get rid of channel partners and then we get rid of the revenue here, right. So, this is a longer transition plan. We are not going to turn a switch. So we are going to be transitioning slowly between now and 2019 is what this journey is going to look like. What we have done here is that we have done a lot of good analytics to even understand these channel partners. Some of these are very small partners, a few thousand dollars a year, which is really meaningless and harmless. But then we have started focusing on the channel partners that carry a majority of the weight or a big part of the weight that perhaps are non-strategic. And we have got a filtering criteria on how we have identified who is strategic versus non-strategic? So, we are going to slowly phase this out over a period of time. And the focus here is as much as possible to not, to your point, leave 105 pissed off channel partners. Now one other thing that I will point out here is that given our long legacy of our products going back to 1880s, we actually have major succession issues with some of these channel partners that we figured out. So we have people who are going to retire, who are well into their 70s, who when we talk to them and it was a red flag to us. They didn’t have any succession plans. So that is another driver here, is that we not only need to do it, to streamline and simplify this business. If we don’t do it, we will be in a worse situation. Yes, sir?

Cliff Ransom

Sumit, just wondering, you talked about the defense budget growing 4% CAGR. And just wondering, was there anything in the current budget that could increase that growth near term? Or do you see anything there that will be a strong benefit to you?

Sumit Mehrotra

Yes, and I’m going to ask my Aerospace & Defense leader, Tony Najjar, to give you a better answer than perhaps I can on that.

Tony Najjar

The question was on JSF, specifically?

Sumit Mehrotra

No, overall defense budget.

Tony Najjar

Overall defense budget.

Cliff Ransom

Just on the – over defense strategy, was there anything there that you saw that could be a big benefit for you? I think its past as it is.

Tony Najjar

Well, specifically the programs we are on, as Sumit mentioned, are growing at a much faster rate, JSF being the top program. Our fire missile as well, growing at a very fast rate. So from our product and our content, the growth will be way beyond the 4%, or 5%, in the 15% to 20% range. So these are the key programs that are – will help drive our growth beyond the market.

Sumit Mehrotra

Was there anything additional, Tony, that came out in the latest budget that would say that, that...

Tony Najjar

There’s a lot of discussions about additional foreign sales. You heard what happened in Saudi Arabia, for example; with the Trump administration; JSF sales in Israel; not something that happened recently. So there’s a lot of activities internationally, which we will benefit from as well.

Cliff Ransom

How much is your defense business international?

Tony Najjar

Well, there is the international portion, which is about 16% driven out of our businesses in Europe and the U.K. But the defense business that we have here, the programs that were on are sold internationally as well. JSF is a great example. It’s sold in Europe, Australia, Israel so it’s not just what we sell out of Europe, it’s also the programs that were here in the U.S. that are sold as part of our military sales.

Cliff Ransom

Thank you.

Sumit Mehrotra

Okay. If there are no further questions, I would like to introduce my friend and our Senior Vice President of Operations, Mr. Jay Lapointe.

Jay Lapointe

Thank you, Sumit. Oh, I was looking for the clicker. Yes, well. Okay. Well, good morning. Jay Lapointe, Vice President of Operations for CIRCOR. Happy to be here. Happy to see you folks here. And thanks to my colleagues, Erik and Sumit, for teeing up all their margin expansion on the upscale. So I certainly plan to deliver on that.

Before we get started, I would just like to pick up on the inventory discussion that we were having supporting DV – the DV business. That business is in an upturn with orders 2x what they were a year ago. So we are actively ramping up the supply base. But independent of that activity, and we actually kicked off a project a couple of months back, at the request of Erik. We need more flexibility, okay. We have got a supply chain that’s extended. We have critical components come out of the China supply base. And given that fact, there is a long lead time, both to get product in work, get product produced and then logistics associated with getting that into the states. And so we are – we have designed and are in the process of implementing. It is a program to get inventory forward positioned. We need inventory near the factory, and we are going to go to a consumption-based model. So we are going to drive inventory through a combined process for specific products, specific components. That inventory will be owned by the supplier. So now I will have supplier inventory forward positioned, and my lead time becomes as long as it takes me to reach back into that combine and get it into the factory.

Now obviously, the stocking of those combines is predicated on understanding your forecasts, understanding the coefficient variations of those forecasts, managing to a safety stock level because no forecast is perfect. So we are in the process of going through that analysis as we speak. We have a logistics provider already on board that will manage the warehouse, and we have contracts currently in negotiation with key suppliers who have committed to get onto the program.

So independent moving is going on in the market today. We are off doing that. I think it’s something that we can implement yet before the end of this year. We will phase it in. So we will work with a couple of suppliers early on to ensure that we can work the bugs out of this. But ideally, we get into next year, and we should have a different replenishment strategy supporting DV, and it is what the business needs. It gives the flexibility that we need. Because the only alternative is to be laser-focused on understanding your forecast, which is almost impossible, or put inventory in the shelf, and that’s not something we want to do. So we want to come on that project, and I hope that answers the question a little bit.

Okay. So I want to talk a little bit about manufacturing and the continuous improvement in what we are doing in the area of consolidation. Before I get into the slide though, it’s probably appropriate for me to talk a little bit about what is the manufacturing strategy. So let me give you a kind of my spin on what it is I am focused on doing, and what I believe we need at CIRCOR. So we know we are a company of many businesses. We know that we have a program in place to take footprint out. Scott’s committed to that. We have taken factories offline. We have brought down our factories to 15 factories, prior to some acquisitions, I will talk a little bit about that.

But that is the process of building from a holding company to an operating company, and the expectation is we are going to integrate manufacturing. So now manufacturing is not necessarily specific to a site. Manufacturing is specific to a P&L, specific to a product. Where I manufacture that product is where I get best value, it’s where I have best capability, okay. So that really is our strategy. Now coupled with that, you heard both Sumit and Erik talk about growth in regional markets, okay. So we need to be able to do everything I just said, but I need to be able to do it regionally, okay. So it doesn’t mean you have one factory that produces all products, all P&Ls. We need to position regionally, and we are focused on doing that because more often than not, you want to go a region, you typically need to manufacture in that region.

But ideally, that is what our manufacturing strategy is. Now the other thing I will add to that is – before you define where you are going to build product, you got to define what you are going to build, okay. So that’s get into a core, non-core discussion. And so we have very specific, what I will say, standard protocols around defining what is core, and it’s tied to things like technology, maintaining critical quality parameters of a design, having flexibility around cycle times, protecting intellectual property. So it’s – my message here is very fact-based. It’s not an emotional discussion, okay. And we don’t want to be vertically integrated if we don’t need to be vertically integrated because there’s a cost associated with that. There’s an investment in infrastructure, there’s an investment in machine pool, there’s an investment in training, there’s an investment in people, okay. And there may be no value in this.

So that’s a very specific value equation that we go on to define core and then that then becomes what we are going to position in our Centers of Excellence for manufacturing. So that’s a high-level description of our manufacturing strategy.

So let’s talk a little bit about what our current plan is. So we had 15 manufacturing sites. You can see on this chart that now I am showing 21, so what we have done is we have added the manufacturing sites for our CFS business acquisition. We have added Schroedahl in Cologne, and we have added Monterrey, Mexico, which is a Greenfield site that we stood up last year. So we are at 21 today.

What this chart shows, it’s a scatter plot of labor cost, labor and fringe, okay. So the way you read the chart is, on the X axis is higher cost labor, and as you move to the right, on the Y axis, you get higher labor content. So we clearly have 18 sites that are in what I will call higher cost regions, okay, between the U.S. and Western Europe. And we have 3 sites that are in low cost. So those 3 sites are, again, Monterrey, Mexico; Tangier, Morocco; and Coimbatore, India. So as part of driving that value equation that I talked about, okay, when we define what’s core and we define a Center of Excellence for manufacturing, then we want to leverage our value relative to deploying the capability that we have in low cost regions. Certainly, it doesn’t mean that everything’s going to be in the low-cost factory. But clearly, there’s an opportunity there. We want to leverage it, and we want to take advantage of it. So part of our action plan is to actively focus on what we can transition to those factories, and we are currently targeting 6 sites for rationalization between now and 2020.

So what does that mean? As we shift manufacturing today, on the left, on the upper left, you will see our total manufacturing hours or production hours, that’s all your direct labor. And we have got about 10% of our total direct labor currently in our low cost manufacturing sites. So, as we go through this rationalization process, as we take out footprint and as we develop Centers of Excellence of manufacturing, the plan will be to grow that labor content to at least 25% of total hours in low cost factories. And that obviously is complemented by growth of demand that we see between 2016 and 2020. So what that means is in terms of the sheer cost per labor hour, it’s about 90% of the cost of labor hour, for every hour that you move. Our target of growing it is 25% will overall lower labor cost between 15% and 20%. So, that is a real margin expansion opportunity for us. That is where we are laser-focused today. And everything that I just described in terms of our strategy and then taking advantage of the capability that exists within CIRCOR today is what our plan is to move forward with this rationalization program.

Now you will also see that I have added best value material sourcing. So, we have been on a path to best value source. What that means is bottom line to get it for the lowest price, whether that is in the U.S. or Western Europe or whether that is in a low cost region, ideally, we want to get best value. Specifically, we have added more low cost sourcing. Now the beauty is we have factories in India, we have factories in Tangier, and we’ve got a new factory in Morocco. Inherently, those areas have a supply base. And so to the extent that we can leverage that supply base, develop that supply base, either support that factory or support other factories regionally, we will do that. So we are going to continue to target to grow our best value sourcing specifically in some low cost regions. And our objective here is to expand that to 40% of total spend.

Okay. What I’d like to do is talk a little bit about CIRCOR Operating System. And you’ve heard it from Rajeev already this morning. You’ve heard some things from Scott, from Erik and from Sumit. I am a big believer in continuous improvement. I came from companies that had good, solid, robust continuous improvement programs. And we have launched the CIRCOR Operating System here at CIRCOR back in the beginning of 2016. Now, CIRCOR had continuous improvement in the past. I’ll say it was more point specific in the sense that we have good problem-solvers. We had some expertise in lean manufacturing and lean thinking and we had some continuous improvement experts that were deployed around the business. But there wasn’t a holistic program and I’ll tell you that it wasn’t culturally down in the – kind of in the bowels of the organization, okay and it was more point based.

We are going to take a different approach there and that’s where I want to spend some time talking to you about today. And I would like – the biggest takeaway is for you to kind of understand the differences in our program, because there is continuous improvement everywhere, so certainly, nothing new to all of you. But I think, there are some nuances with what we are doing that will really drive a culture change within CIRCOR. So it’s a holistic approach. So what does that mean? It’s end-to-end, okay. So from an operation standpoint, it’s order entry to order fulfillment, okay. It’s employee to customer, okay. It can be deployed in a factory. It can be deployed in an IT organization. I mean, the bottom line is if you have supplies and you have customers and you have a process between those two points, you can establish process parameters, you can establish KPIs, which keep process indicators and you can drive continuous improvement. So, it’s getting folks to think differently about how they do their job. That’s what continuous improvement is, okay. And it’s tough to convince somebody that’s done a job the same way for 20 years, okay, that there maybe a better way to do it. So that becomes a challenge, okay. And again, with multiple businesses, some small businesses that have come up through family-owned businesses and they don’t know what good looks like, okay. They have done a job, they have done it for a long time and they think it’s the right way to do it. In some cases, it might be. So I’m not saying that we are going to spiteful creativity here, but we do have best-in-class process that we want to roll out.

So the third bullet is very important here. Our continuous improvement program is a platform for standard work, okay. I have been in a lot of companies and I have never seen a company that had great business process not deliver exceptional results. The two go hand-in-hand. They really do. So driving that platform, driving that standard work ultimately is what will drive our operational excellence. And then again, when you implement a process, okay, then you have to improve that process. And every factory, every organization, every functional department will be at a different level of maturity. What the key here is getting folks to understand exactly where they are at in that continuum. Once they know exactly where they are at, they can figure out to get here, I’m going to do these things, okay. So it’s building that action plan, okay, to grow process maturity. It’s what’s key to our program philosophy.

Now we do have dashboards. We do measure quantitative performance. So you’ll see that, things like on time delivery, things like quality, things like cost support quality inventory are important. One thing you will see in our program is customer feedback, because when all is said and done, it’s not how good I say I am doing, it’s how good my customers says I am doing. So, we need that affirmation. And it’s important to get customer feedback in any improvement program, because you can drink your own bathwater. And at the end of the day, you are doing this for your customer satisfaction anyway. It’s not so that I can hang a plaque on the wall and say that I am silverside, okay, I need to have satisfied customers and I need engaged employees. And that’s the focus of our program.

And the last bullet, you will see employee empowerment, okay. Again, culture change is not easy and it’s not top-down, okay. It’s bottom-up. So, I can talk about continuous improvement along the phase, but if the folks don’t believe in it, if the folks don’t understand it and if the folks don’t practice it, it will never stick. It just won’t. So again, employee empowerment, getting folks involved, getting them to understand their role, okay and what their job is and how they improve their job, providing them with tools, providing them with experts to assist them, that’s certainly our obligation, but they are the folks that are going to make the change. So, that’s a very important part of our program, okay.

So I want to touch on this, but I’ve talked a little bit about it. The left side of that chart, that qualitative business process standard work, those are the processes at a high level that we have rolled out as part of our CIRCOR Operating System. So, you can see, customer feedback is there. Leadership and culture. What does leadership mean? Okay. How do I communicate with employees? What’s my responsibility? What’s the employee’s responsibility, the associate’s responsibility? Very specific processes around leadership and then you get into some of the things that you would imagine environmental health and safety, quality systems, SIOP. We talked about SIOP already this morning. We have standard work around SIOP. Some sites do it fairly well, other sites don’t, but we know we have a playbook for SIOP. So again, getting that playbook out there, getting those processes defined, getting folks trained and understanding, okay, we will then allow them to take hold of that and drive that process forward. And then again the key performance indicators, those are the dashboards that I talked about, okay.

So again I don’t think there is anything there that anybody would argue with in terms of what we measure, but customer feedback analysis is key there. So, how do you rollout a continuous improvement program? I mean, it’s not like you just get up one morning and you put it together and you send that out on an e-mail and it gets done, okay. There needs to be a protocol, okay. And I talked about engaging the workforce to make that happen. So, this is kind of a five-step process that kind of shows that cycle for you. So it starts with training, okay and we rolled out the CIRCOR Operating System back in 2016. Over the course of 6 months, we trained 20 sites – over 20 sites and over 1,500 people, okay, just to get the program out there. And then, step two, we began the assessment process of those business process.

Now, let me talk a little bit about that, I just want to jump to the next slide here. So, when you say how do you drive process maturity? The way we have elected to do that is through, what I call capability maturity model, okay. And capability maturity models have been used in industry, in software engineering and other engineering services program. So, it’s nothing new. What it does though is it’s very prescriptive and it defines for the organization, for any business process where they fall on that maturity continuum. So we have created a tool, okay. Any employee, any group can go through the tool for any specific process and they can say, that’s where I’m at and that’s what we want. Because then they get it. They understand it. They know exactly what they are doing. They know exactly where they fall in terms of process maturity and they know exactly what they have to do to get better. When folks begin to get that realization, that’s when things start to change. Then that’s when you begin to get buy-in, okay. And that’s when you get ownership, because they have to own it. If they don’t own it, it will not succeed.

So again, let me go back. We developed those action plans to mature those processes. Step three, we measure, okay and track performance that’s the dashboard. We will certify sites, okay. I think it is important to recognize superior performance, I really do. And folks feel – they want to feel proud of what they have accomplished, okay. They want to be bronze. They want to be silver. I mean, at the end of the day, everybody wants to do a good job. So that recognition is very important. And we take that recognition very seriously. So, it’s not going to be an easy journey. But when they get there, okay, we want to recognize them for their accomplishment. And then quite frankly, we start all over again. So I see this as 6 to 8-month cycle going through this process across the company. And we have kicked this off. We are in our second cycle, actually getting into our third cycle, okay of driving this whole process maturity and beginning the certification process of our sites.

So how are we doing? Let me give you one example, okay, it’s called the Quality Clinic. You don’t see Quality Clinics at many companies. I picked it up when I was at UTC. It was a favorite to Mr. Ito. He taught us in the Quality Clinic theory. What is it? Well, it’s a place. You can see it, okay. This happens to be in a factory. It’s very prominent. And it’s prominent for a reason. When we put a Quality Clinic in a factory, okay, that says something about, from a leadership perspective, what we hold in high priority. We hold quality and quality is not necessarily a quality of the product, it’s the quality of any process as well, okay. So, we have high visibility of our Quality Clinics. You can see what we stood up in Monterrey, Mexico. We have got one in Cologne, Milan, Paris. A year ago, there were no Quality Clinics in this company, okay. But today, we have Quality Clinics virtually in almost all of our sites. Now, a Quality Clinic is a place, but it’s a philosophy, okay. It’s a philosophy around problem solving. And we have tools and we have techniques around how you attack problem-solving. So whether it’s a 10-step process, whether it’s a 5, whether it’s a DMAIC and all the Six Sigma analytics that are wrapped around that, okay. We have tools, techniques, process and we have a place. And cross-functional teams come together, they use the Quality Clinic, okay, to convene and to work through problems, work through issues, okay.

So now if I go to Monterrey, okay and I see a dashboard that says, two customer scapes, I go into the clinic. I can walk in the clinic. I may be able to see the hardware. I can see exactly where they are at in the problem resolution process. I can see where they are at in terms of cost-corrective action. It becomes a place to post metrics. Okay, there is equipment that can be used in most clinics to do initial evaluations. So, Quality Clinic protocol is very important to driving a culture of continuous improvement, because when you route out turn backs or when you route out failures, you are naturally improving your product and you are improving your processes.

So in terms of certification, we will certify our sites. You can see we have got eight certifying metrics there. And some of these metrics are pretty tough to achieve. We have – through my experience at different companies as well as companies that we have benchmarked, some of these performance parameters are where we think companies need to be, for example, to be gold okay or to be silver. If you look at where we are at today, we have got 14 sites that are foundational. They are just getting started, okay. We have got 6 sites that are advancing, 2 sites that are bronze. Our big objective is to get to silver by 2020. It’s not an easy road to hoe, trust me. But that is the objective and the thing that’s going to get us there, quite frankly, in my opinion is what I talked about in terms of employee engagement, okay and employing business processes that deliver that performance, okay. Without the process, you don’t have enough heroes in the business to drive that level of performance and that’s not what we want. We want good, solid process robustness.

Okay. So in summary, we talked about manufacturing site rationalization, that’s in our plan for 2020. So we will take out 6 sites. We are going to increase low cost manufacturing output or hours to minimum 25% of our total output in 2020. We will continue to drive our best value low cost material sourcing. You will also notice that I have got a supplier target on here. So, our plan is to take 2,600 suppliers again down to 1,200. We committed to the 2018. We are going hold that commitment. Can we get below 1,200? I certainly hope so. The more supplies you have, the more variability you potentially have in your products and your service. So it’s just tougher to manage. So we will continue to keep our eyes focused on that.

Long-term supply agreements. I see those as very important. When you get a small enough supply base, you can begin to do that. You could begin to leverage spend, leverage it appropriately. You can develop a preferred supply base. There is a lot of good things that come with long-term contracts, better commitment, better relationships. It’s clearly a focus of our teams and then CIRCOR Operating System silver level by 2020. Questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. If we could just focus on the manufacturing site reduction and the move to more content coming out of low cost centers, I am just trying to tie that up maybe with a – the diversified industrial space and energy space is – lot of stories about moving production and it turns out to be absolute disasters when you are doing that with lot of moving parts. So how are you managing to mitigate the potential pitfalls from moving product from one plant to another, duplicating costs as you are doing that and expedite things? And then kind of on a CapEx requirement and capacity utilization standpoint are you planning on keeping just the three sites or does that plan involved adding another low cost site somewhere else, just kind of bigger picture on the drivers and where it’s going to wind up being?

Jay Lapointe

Right. So you asked two questions. Let me start with the process side. So we have a transition process. It’s a stage gate process that we follow religiously, okay. That process requires a plan for every single part we are going to move, right. And as you can imagine, that plan involves understanding the engineering, your documentation, your work instructions, your quality performance in that part, understanding a little bit about your supply base, okay. We do a complete evaluation of everything that we are going to transition before we can then agree, okay, with the steering committee to move to a low rate production, excuse me, first article production. So plan for every part, we get into first article. So, first article will be driven by the quality organization, right. How many products are we going to produce for first articles, what’s the quantity of those first articles and what is the acceptance criteria for that? So, we get through a part qualification. Now, you have the site that we are transitioning from is still manufacturing. We are not changing anything. So, this is all happening in parallel.

Once we get through first article, then we will authorize – again, at the steering committee, we will authorize low rate production, okay. And only when we get into a low rate production we will begin think about how do I begin to transition down my existing factory, okay, because ideally unless I need two sources of supply or two factories, ideally, I probably want one. The thing here that you need to understand is if this is a transition driven through this strategy, okay, I am the only one that’s driving the timeline, okay. So I don’t have to shutdown the sending site, okay. I can leave that sending site up as long as I need to. So – and we want to maintain dual production, take the risk out of it. You don’t want to build a bunch of inventory up, okay, shut everything down, go to move it and then deal with all that startup issue, while you are just leaving down inventory, that’s a pretty risky approach. So, our approach is dual production. Your question around...

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Jay Lapointe

So, good point, everything has a business case tied to it, okay. So that business case will include investment necessary, non-recurring cost potentially that needs to be incurred to support that transition. And if that business case passes most through at the leadership level, then we will proceed with that. Ideally, if we can use existing capital, we will do that. But I have no problem investing in new capital if the business model would suggest it’s the absolute right thing to do.

Unidentified Analyst

In general, we are moving assembling test with low CapEx [indiscernible]. So we are not holding on the [Question Inaudible]

Jay Lapointe

And then your last question around expanding factories or...

Unidentified Analyst

You are not adding anything.

Jay Lapointe

Not adding anything, right. If there was a need, I mean the market will determine what that is, but right now – today, I certainly see sufficient capacity, we just need to better utilize that capacity, okay and drive more value out of our manufacturing strategy.

Cliff Ransom

Good morning, Jay. Cliff Ransom. I only have about 43 questions so I’ll just ask...

Jay Lapointe

Well, maybe we can talk.

Cliff Ransom

What is, I know you produce a huge variety of products and systems. What’s the average BOM for labor?

Jay Lapointe

Well, in terms of labor content?

Cliff Ransom

Yes.

Jay Lapointe

I would say, it’s as small as 5%, 6%, and as high as 25%.

Cliff Ransom

Okay. And what would be your best guess before the folks in the front row here have written leader standard work?

Jay Lapointe

Well, some of them already come from an environment where they had that. So that’s a very good point. No, it’s a good question. We have developed leadership training. It’s a part of our rollout and you saw the leadership in culture aspect on the business process. So there is leadership training there. So there is an expectation that’s already set and a training that’s already developed for leadership. Because leadership need to walk the talk, okay. And obviously, this is a bottoms up activity, as you know, Cliff, better than I, leadership needs to support it, leadership needs to talk about it, and it needs to be the first thing that they talk about in general reviews or in all hands meetings that sort of thing. I think it’s a very important part of the program.

Cliff Ransom

Okay.

Jay Lapointe

Thank you. So with that, I would like to introduce AJ, Mergers and Acquisitions, Business Development.

Arjun Sharma

Thanks, Jay. Good morning. So I am AJ Sharma. I’ll talk to you about M&A. I have been looking forward to discussing CIRCOR’s M&A strategy with you. A couple of things you will hear in my presentation. First is CIRCOR is a fantastic platform for creating value through M&A. We are in good markets and we have a clear path to buying good companies and making them better. The market we serve is very conducive to an M&A agenda. It’s fragmented. It’s large. And we are focused on the higher technology, more differentiated parts of the market. Second, our screening criteria, is very simple and straightforward. It’s strongly biased towards acquiring good technology companies. And third, given the industry structure, we think we are uniquely situated to be the preferred buyer, especially for family-owned companies in our space.

So, let’s talk about the CIRCOR M&A strategy, the overall CIRCOR growth strategy. Scott spent some time talking to you about this chart. This team here is committed, passionate about moving CIRCOR to be a higher technology, higher margin, more aftermarket, higher growth diversified flow control company. So from the M&A perspective, that is our agenda and we are spending time in all of these categories.

In the core and diversifying the end markets and finding specialized cases where we can add intelligent solutions, I’ll go a bit deeper and talk about the industry structure. So, this is really our playing field. You will note it’s a $40 billion market. It’s broken down into end market segments. In the bottom, you will note CIRCOR is active across all of these end market segments. About 30% of the market is controlled by the top 10 players and these tend to be divisions of large public companies. About 70% of the market is made up of 100 plus suppliers and this is what I will consider to be our target M&A market, right. And within this market in light gray is the non-differentiated parts of the valves and actuation market. That’s not the space we are interested in. Companies in this space typically compete on price and delivery, right. The piece of the market we like a lot is shaded in red. This is the differentiated part of the market.

And I will explain to you what makes the – how do we define differentiation, especially technology-driven differentiation, so the critical attributes that define this segment of the market. And there are three main ones. One is, typically, the valve technologies in this space are dealing with high pressures, high temperature and corrosive medium. Second, the cost of product failure is significantly higher than the cost of the product. So taking Schroedahl as an example, Schroedahl valves protects pumps that are used in power plants, right, so a pump typically would cost 15x the cost of a Schroedahl valve. And if the pump fails, the whole power plant can go down. So, those economics are typically found in the differentiated part of the market. The third is given the severe service nature of applications you typically find need for more aftermarket in this space. So typically, as an example, the DeltaValve business we acquired, those valves need to be refurbished every 7 years, right. So those three aspects make it very interesting for us.

In terms of the typical target profile of companies in this space, it tends to be privately owned. The revenues will be between $25 million and $75 million. They are typically found in either U.S. or Europe. EBITDA margins 20% plus, aftermarket around 20%. So if you eyeball the red shades, it’s about 15% of the total valve market, which is in our M&A focus, which is close to about $6 billion. The other thing I’ll note here is CIRCOR is the only pure-play valves and actuation company looking into this marketplace and building the M&A program. But everybody else is either private equity or division of a large company. And you feel in certain situations being a pure-play valves publicly traded company gives us an advantage in rolling up an M&A agenda here.

So now that we have shared with you what parts of the markets are interesting for us for M&A, I like to talk to you about how we specifically screen and filter individual companies in our target niches. So, we have straightforward screening criteria, the first two, technology and growth essentially define the standalone attractiveness of the company we are acquiring and the third which talks about synergy is that question, why is CIRCOR the right buyer of a particular business? The first and foremost criteria for us, is technology. And there are few hard litmus tests that we follow before we qualify an acquisition for the first screening criteria. One is, if the technology is truly differentiated, it must provide a leading market share in its served niche. That was the case with Schroedahl and the DeltaValve business. And it must sustain high margins. And to sustain high margins, because the technology must create high barriers to entry it’s a technology that customers are willing to pay up for.

The next thing we look at is growth. Typically, the overall, generally speaking, the industry will be the – the valve market will grow our GDP type growth rate. They obviously focus at faster growth. So we are looking at these standalone growth potential and also looking at the multiple paths to growth possible for the company once we acquire it, whether it’s something on pricing, new products or expansion into regional markets. The third piece is around synergy. So given the nature of the businesses that we look at niche, vertically integrated and high cost regions, it’s a fair bit of cost synergy available, in material saving, G&A consolidation, factory consolidation. But we also spend a lot of time talking about technology synergies. So how does the acquired technology adding to the existing CIRCOR portfolio? So as an example, we acquired Schroedahl. We have strong capabilities and severe service metallurgical application. We have been able to integrate those capabilities in developing our severe service control valve out of Leslie, Tampa.

The DeltaValve acquisition, they have patented seatings technology that can be incorporated across our ball valve portfolio, particularly the engineering ball valves. So that’s something we look at. And obviously, we won’t do a deal if it doesn’t hit our financial return thresholds. The first and the biggest one is ROIC. ROIC needs to be higher than WACC by year three, cash EPS accretive year one and GAAP EPS accretive by year three, but it’s very rare for us to come across deals which are not GAAP EPS accretive year one, year two. Okay. So in the last 2 years, we have done two acquisitions, which passed through this filtering criteria, Schroedahl and Critical Flow Solutions. So, we have acquired about $35 million of EBITDA in weighted average near 20% plus EBITDA margins, 25% plus aftermarket. So you will see our last deals are consistent with our screening profile and the M&A strategy, okay.

Now, let me talk to you about how do we do this in a way that it’s institutionalized, it’s repeatable, and it’s predictable? We had a disciplined M&A process that’s run from the corporate office, I own it. I will highlight a couple of attributes in this process, which I believe gives us the advantage in the marketplace. One is how do we generate deal flow? So if you look at the markets we focus on, these are niche sub-segments of the valve market, you will typically find two or three companies in each of these segments, privately owned. And we do a pretty good job in canvassing each of these niches and getting to know the top two players in each of the niches. Our approach strategy is high velocity, high touch, early engagement from Scott in building relationships. Most of the relationships is owned at Scott’s level, my level or the Group Presidents’ level. And the intent of this is build proprietary relationships. And when the business is ready to sell, CIRCOR should be the first call. And that’s how Schroedahl, frankly, happened.

Okay. Second, I will talk about the diligence philosophy scope. Most of the companies we go after are privately owned and in many cases family-owned. And I believe it become pretty good in customizing our diligence process to meet the requirements of acquiring family-owned businesses. I can tell you it’s a number of times I hear complaints from family-owned businesses. They were going to sell the business. They pull back after receiving a 50 page standard diligence checklist. So, we try not to fall into that trap. And then lastly, our integration philosophy, how do we integrate companies that we acquire? We focus on three key areas. One and foremost is make sure the base business is performing and delivering as expected. We will form a dedicated synergy delivery team, whose sole job is to deliver synergies as evaluated and quantified during the diligence phase. And then lastly, we take a nuance approach across functional integration. The bias is obviously for faster, deeper integration, but we also realized some of these niche businesses require the integration to be modulated to unique circumstances.

So, in conclusion, I would like to leave you with a couple of thoughts here. One is CIRCOR is in really good end markets, which are conducive for M&A driven growth strategies. Second, we have a strong deal pipeline, a number of proprietary relationships and we have the core capabilities to extract synergies once we acquire these businesses.

So with that, I will take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

AJ, great overview. Just kind of post-Critical Flow, can you just talk about what you think management capacity is for deals today and balance sheet capacity? And then just within your portfolio, as you look at differentiated versus that other category, how should we think – maybe it’s a better question for Rajeev or Scott, but how do we think of your portfolio today that you already have other versus differentiated? Thanks.

Arjun Sharma

Okay. So in terms of the management wherewithal, the financial wherewithal and where we are spending time on acquisitions, in the near-term, most of our deal pipeline is geared towards non-energy end markets. So, it’s more into the AFS space versus the energy space. In terms of the management wherewithal, one of the things we look for when we acquire companies is to inherit good management team. We are not looking for fixer uppers. Tipping these companies comes with good management teams, established customer relationships. It’s hard to break these businesses. So generally speaking, we would say that the – on the management wherewithal side, on the AFS side, we can probably do couple of deals. From cash wherewithal standpoint, we can probably afford $150 million type of cash deals, beyond that...

Rajeev Bhalla

Let me take that.

Arjun Sharma

Thanks, Rajeev.

Rajeev Bhalla

Yes. So, our leverage today is a little over 3 on a net debt basis and obviously having done these deals and we like these deals. That’s a little higher than what we have traditionally been. We have just refinanced our debt. You may have seen that come out in our 8-K. And so we are in a good position here relative to ammunition on what we can do a deal and we could do – what we have in the pipeline now, at this point, $100 million, $150 million type deal, we could do that. We are looking at smaller deals as well. With that said, where we could try and do something that made a lot of sense and it was good for the company and good for our shareholders that was larger, we have alternatives relative to some permanent capital structure. So, we can do that as well. But with that said, we have headroom now, number one. Number two we are also focused on getting the leverage down to where we are comfortable. You saw Scott talk about kind of the 2.5x and 3x range as being comfortable, that’s where we and our board is comfortable at. And obviously, the businesses we buy will not only come with earnings but with cash as well. So, if we tick our leverage up, we will always have a good game plan over a short period of time to get it back down. And that allows us to, obviously, grow the company and add value and look to do other deals. So we are not constrained at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. AJ, Scott laid out some long-term targets here with sales growth of 15% and earnings $6.65 by 2020. I was just wondering if you could just maybe un-bundle that. I mean, how much you see acquisitions in that...

Arjun Sharma

It’s all organic, Jim.

Unidentified Analyst

It’s all organic at 15%, okay.

Arjun Sharma

I know you are jumping the gun here, but $6.65 organic, M&A is upside.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that right? Okay.

Arjun Sharma

You sound a little surprised by that. I would assume you would like that number.

Unidentified Analyst

You talked about sourcing deals. Obviously, Schroedahl, a private company, you develop a relationship hopefully you bypassed an auction, very successful, works out really well, CFS, completely different. I am trying to understand as a shareholder, there is nothing more frustrating to see the companies that I own pay retail when others pay wholesale. So Curtiss-Wright did a divestiture, private equity bought it. In less than 2 years, you paid 11x what they paid for that business. Why can’t we be at the front end of that? So we are not waiting 3 years or 4 years to get a return, we can get a very nice return early on? And how do you get ahead of the line as opposed to in the back? Because the differential, I mean of how much you spend on this deal in such a short time would have been incredibly accretive. And now, we have got a very different situation. So can we just talk about that fundamental issue? Because I see way too many companies wait for the thing to be operated up and then they pay a full price as opposed to somebody who can come in a little earlier and maybe it’s not as clear or not as clean and they make so much more money.

Arjun Sharma

I would say CFS is a unique situation. The business as we see it is absolutely worth what we paid for. It’s in good end markets, good technology, fantastic market share, right. The room to grow further is also there, absolutely, delivery profile is also very interesting. So in terms of ROIC, EPS accretion that hits all the hurdle rates. Why Curtiss-Wright sold for the amount they sold and not hold it for 2 years, fix it and then sell it, that’s for them to answer that question. This theory of buying fixer-uppers...

Unidentified Analyst

My question is we are seeing yet?

Arjun Sharma

Yes. So maybe the other way of asking the question should we buying fixer-uppers? Right, that’s high risk, high reward profile of acquisitions. And some companies invest in it, that’s their strategy and some companies don’t. Our strategy is buying good companies, which are well run, high technology, high margins that we can make better. So if you think about my opening statement was, we want to buy good companies and make them better. I think our management time, our capital resources are better utilized in that strategy versus finding fixer-uppers, some maybe homeruns, but some may crash and burn and suck up the management time.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Scott Buckhout

I think we could have a long discussion here on what other companies are doing. And honestly, that’s not the bar, that’s not the standard, right. That’s not our standard and it’s not our shareholders, I don’t think. So I agree with you. You are interested in making sure that we deliver – when we do an acquisition, we deliver those results. Now, we can always look back and say, well, these results could have been even better had I hypothetically done what happened in the past. I get that, Steve. But what happened, happened. We have done our due diligence. These are good, solid sustainable margins, and we will deliver on it. I think that’s what’s important. We can have another discussion on the matter to answer your question. I think that’s it. AJ, thank you very much. I will...

Arjun Sharma

Thank you.

Scott Buckhout

We are little bit behind schedule here. So let me wrap it up, and then we will have some additional time for Q&A. I wanted to be done a little after noon, so this is a moment all of you have been waiting for, right the numbers. Let me take a moment here, and again, there will be some Q&A that Scott and I will take at the end of my presentation here. So let me get through this, and we can talk a little bit more. The key theme that you heard today really focus around this. You heard from Scott, you heard from Sumit and Erik the fact that we are well positioned in attractive end markets, and we are going to grow, and we want to grow over this time frame ahead of market. You heard from Jay about operational excellence and margin expansion, and you heard from AJ and you will hear a little bit more from me about the disciplined use of our cash and our balance sheet. A little bit of history I think is important and relevant to this discussion as well. I am showing in the last 5 years here, as you can see, in 2013, we grew about a percent. In 2014, we are down little over 1%. But then there’s a significant decline by nearly one-third in revenues from 2014 through 2016. And there are 3 key drivers here that are important.

Number one, we divested 2 businesses, totaling about $50 million in revenues at the end of 2014. Number two, you heard Sumit talk about this. There were businesses that we had, product lines that we had, that were unprofitable, non-core, and we exited that, and that’s a total of about $30 million in revenue. But the real major criteria, the major factor here is what happened in our market space, in oil and gas, especially in upstream. In the upstream business, our distributed valves business, revenue dropped 70% from the end of 2014 through 2016. That’s over $160 million, right. So that was a major driver here. So as we looked at that, you can see what has happened on the top line with respect to sales. Now on the margin standpoint – oh, I should also mention, obviously, those declines were partially offset by the 2 acquisitions, right: The Schroedahl, which was April of 2015, that’s about a $30 million annual business; and CFS, which was October of 2016, and that’s about $110 million business on an annual – on a yearly basis. With that said, our simplification program, cost reduction restructuring, really helped mitigate the impact on margins here. And as you can see, if I pull out M&A for a moment, the drop-through impact was less than 20% because of all of the work that we did from a cost-reduction standpoint. So it’s important to recognize that.

Now in summary here, you heard it from the speaker ahead of me here, we have got a game plan that will grow our business in both of these segments, whether it’s from a market standpoint, whether it’s from new products or new markets and new channels. How does that translate to the top line? We expect here to grow our businesses up to over $1 billion by 2020 at a rate of about 15% on average a year. 3 key points of take away here. So first of all, you can see that a significant portion of this is going to come from market growth. You see that bar there. Let me give you a little color around that. And I am going to give you a little color by product line. Let’s start first of all with our distributed valves business. Its shorter cycle, upstream, oil and gas. We expect under this scenario here that this is starting to recover this year, and it will not hit its peak, historical peak revenues by 2020, okay. So we do expect it to grow, but it won’t get to that point. On the other hand, with our engineered valves business, we do expect it to start to grow in 2018 and that it hits its historical peak by 2020. Our instrumentation and sampling business, we expect to see sequential growth throughout this time frame. And our CFS business, we expect it to grow 3% to 4%, consistent with the market over this time frame, 3% to 4% per year. On the aerospace and defense side, you heard from Sumit good, solid growth there, mid- to high-single digits. And with the power and process and industrial solutions, strong growth there but skewed a little bit more to the back-end of this time frame, given the fact that we do need some time to get our initiatives in place and to drive some traction to the top line.

So that’s what’s driving this. Two other key points. You will see that the CAGR for Energy is 18%. You heard Scott say that, that is not pro forma. If we are to pro forma 2016 for the CFS acquisition, that CAGR will be 11%, okay. And then with aerospace – I am sorry, with AFS at 9%, the overall CIRCOR CAGR would be 10% on a pro forma basis. And then the third point on this chart is, if you look at the composition of the 2 groups, you do see it’s a little – biased a little higher to Energy given the snapback that we see on the growth rate, there are no surprises there. But it does open up the opportunity for us to do more, especially inorganically in AFS. And then with the rest of the other parts of new products, new markets and price, with a little bit of contingency, it gets us over $1 billion.

Turning to the cost side of the equation here. So we ended 2016 with 7.2% margins here. As we look at what we expect through 2020, a significant portion of our cost, no surprise here, is direct material. You heard Jay talk about best value sourcing and all of the actions that we are going to take in that front. As a result, as a percentage of sales, we expect direct material to be lower in 2020 versus 2016. We also see a significant reduction in other cost of goods sold. Other cost of goods sold really is the overhead, the labor, the manufacturing side of it, that’s not direct material. The factory that we closed, obviously, reduced that bucket of cost. And that’s why you see this benefit here, the 25%. Now what is interesting, with the other remaining kind of SG&A and engineering elements is that I show you a reduction in G&A, but I show you an increase as a percentage of revenue in R&D, engineering and selling in the commercial side of our business. So it’s important that you recognize that we do want to continue to invest in that to really drive the top line.

Let me take a look at that from a segment standpoint with respect to our gross margins, because this is really important in that this is where it fundamentally drives the bottom line. A lot of companies just focus on SG&A, and that’s relatively easy. This is the hard work, and this is where we need to focus that really drives the bottom line. And what you see here is a 600 basis point improvement in margins for both Energy and for AFS. Energy does start a little lower at 29% given what we have seen in the downturn with our factories and some under-absorption there as well as some pricing pressure. And you do see on the AFS side, get over 40%. So the question is why would that be the case? There is two real key drivers to that. First, we have good leadership positions in some niche markets that are very nice and high margin. And the second piece of it is aftermarket. Aftermarket will help us grow those margins as well. So this is the really important piece that brings into – that takes into account the reduction in factories, going to lower cost sources in our existing capacity, driving sourcing savings, reducing number of suppliers, all of those actions that we talked about earlier is reflected in these numbers. I already touched on this. OpEx, G&A down, R&D, selling up, and that’s important. And the aggregate reduction to 22% of revenues, the absolute dollars, I should say, is up about $75 million, that’s pretty much inflation. That’s what’s driving that.

So let’s put it altogether. This is the chart you have been waiting for. What does it do to margins? We expect the margins to go to 16%. How do we get there? And this is what’s important. Obviously, a big potion is volume, right. So that’s dropping through nicely, especially given all the structural costs we have taken out historically. The other piece of the productivity and restructuring, this is what I just said. It’s the closure of the factories. It’s moving labor hours to lower cost. It’s doing the sourcing activity. It’s getting shop floor efficiency and productivity in place as well. So that’s significant. That we should be doing. Let’s recognize one thing, when we – when I presented our targets in the September 2014, our 2018 targets, we had a similar chart here that showed the volume bar, and it showed the restructuring bar. What is interesting is volume declined, but we were able to accelerate the restructuring program to help mitigate it. And so when we – when Scott talked to you about closing the factories, we got that done 2 years early. So this is important activity that’s going to go on that we will execute to irrespective of the volume number. That’s important to recognize. Now with that said, I do expect to get some price benefits. I do have inflation. Inflation ranges from 1% to 3% depending on what we are talking about, and then I have the investment as well as some contingency. So were we to be in a flat volume environment, we would have to think about, obviously, the investment side of the equation as well.

The other key point here is Energy segment margins up to 19%, AFS, to 20%, corporate expenses comes down by 3% of total sales. And that’s how we would get to the 16%. The 16%, obviously, translates to EPS. EPS at $6.65, a significant growth rate over this timeframe given how low we started here in 2016. Couple of comments on items below the operating income line. First of all, we expect the tax rate to improve a little bit sequentially here. We do expect to have a higher share count from our equity programs that we have performance programs in the company. And we actually have higher interest expense compared to 2016. Two main reasons. One, obviously, we have more debt here. But the second is I am not assuming that we pay down all the debt in this timeframe. We would get our leverage on total debt to about 1 by the end of 2020. And that’s just what I have modeled here. We can obviously do some things a little differently and we will talk about free cash flow next in a moment.

So we have covered the top line. We have covered margins and we have covered EPS. Let’s talk a little bit about free cash flow. This is a historical view here. You can see in 2015, poor performance there. We are back on track here in 2016 and I feel good about 2017. The real issue that we ran into in 2015 was with a sharp drop in the oil and gas. We got caught with a lot of inventory. And our historical inventory turns have been a notch above 2. And as we look at our cash flow profile here, we expect the working capital to improve and I will get to that here on the next chart.

But the key takeaway here is that we will continue to target free cash flow in excess of adjusted net income on a go-forward basis here. So I mentioned working capital. As you can see, last year, 40% of revenue, that’s a very high number. Plenty of runway here to improve. We expect to get this down to a respectable 20% by the end of the timeframe. That requires a lot of hard work. But let me give you two data points that will help you understand why we believe this is achievable. I just mentioned that our inventory turns are a notch above 2. Over this timeframe, I get it to a little under 4. So get the velocity better in our factories, get better inventory movement here that should drive better cash. The second is on the receivables side. Our historical day sales outstanding have been around 70 days. Under this profile, we assume it to be closer to 50. And that obviously will throw off more cash. So at the end of the day, this is an important part of how we are running the company and it’s really part and parcel of the CIRCOR Operating System. And Cliff to answer your question in terms of where the leadership stands, I am a very, very, very big believer in the CIRCOR Operating System. I came from United Technologies, where we did ACE, I have seen it work, I have seen it improve employees lives and I have seen the benefits from it. So I can’t get – I can’t move fast enough to get us to a point here where we are operating its overall goal. It really improves our employees’ lives tremendously.

So working capital, what does that mean from a cash flow standpoint? So, this slows up about $390 million of operating cash from 2017 to 2020. What I have shown here is a little under a quarter of that is what I will call kind of mandatory payments, what we are going to pay for. Debt amortization has required some CapEx and some dividends. The rest is about $300 million that we can do – that we can utilize to either pay down the debt, to do M&A or to do other investments and included in that would be restructuring, obviously, when you are closing six factories that’s going to require some cash and that’s contemplated in that pie there.

So I should have mentioned when we talked about the free cash flow profile, the CapEx assumed here, we did $13 million of CapEx in 2016, approximates depreciation, assume that it’s consistent with that level on a go-forward basis as well. We do not expect any major spike in CapEx. The nature of the CapEx that we spend is going to change. Scott mentioned that we are getting out of the factories and machining. And so that CapEx goes away. We now start to spend a little more money on IT systems, on the sales automation tools and that sort of thing. So the mix will change, but the aggregate amount is not going to vary materially.

So with that cash deployment story, I will just summarize the targets here and we can go to Q&A. Strong sales growth, get over $1 billion, adjusted operating margin of 16%, adjusted EPS of $6.65 organically, with M&A as upside and free cash flow conversion in excess of net income.

So with that, I will invite Scott up. Pardon?

Rajeev Bhalla

Thank you. I am working hard at that, Chris. Invite Scott up and we will open it up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Scott Buckhout

Should we start with Nathan’s question that we...

Rajeev Bhalla

Why don’t we do that?

Scott Buckhout

Nathan we did some quick and dirty analysis here on your question. Your question, just to repeat, I got it right was, break your business into broken, need-to-fix, and ready to grow. And so we talked about it a little bit and here is how we would answer – here is how we would answer the question. 3 years ago, we had – we had quite a few sites that would have fit the broken, need-to-fix, don’t do anything else, but just try to fix the operations. We have sites today that I would say need work, but they are not in a crisis like that. They are not – sales are not declining. We are not losing customers. We don’t have negative margin – large negative margin programs that are growing. Those are the kinds of things we are dealing with 3 years ago. We don’t have that today. But we do have a handful of sites that need work, that need to – they are struggling with deliveries, still not what we want. There is some quality issues. They have got some customer issues. And that’s a handful of sites. I put it at four sites that we have today. Those four sites represent about 20% of our revenue and I would say they need work. I wouldn’t say that they are broken. They wouldn’t fit that category, okay. The fact that they need work I probably wouldn’t put them in charge of or leading an integration right now. That was also part of your question, I think. But I also wouldn’t say that they are fundamentally broken. We don’t really have that right now. Okay.

Rajeev Bhalla

I’ve got to keep this paper in my pocket before Nathan tries to find out which sites I am talking about.

Unidentified Analyst

Guys, you have kind of pointed out the aftermarket is a big opportunity in both segments. Could you kind of remind us how big of your sales are tied to aftermarket? What’s the long-term target by 2020 and maybe by each segment what those targets are?

Scott Buckhout

Yes, you should take it...

Rajeev Bhalla

Yes. So today, keeping aside a long discussion on definitions, John, which come into play here, because it’s a replacement valve aftermarket or is it the new and what goes through distribution is often hard to tell. Putting all of that aside, about 15% of the revenues today or in 2016 were aftermarket. I would expect under this profile for that to close to double, maybe a little notch below that, but I would expect it to be a substantial increase. And I would include in that big piece of that comes out, so to your point of segment, the big piece of it comes out of Ruben’s business in CFS, because if you think about those un-heading devices, you need to refurbish those every 5 to 6 years and replace them every 20 years, for example. The top [indiscernible] site has isolation dollars. There is a lot of good aftermarket there. So, I see substantial growth there. The aerospace side that Sumit talked about. You see some there. One that’s little harder is on energy, because like I said, you do, do a lot, but we do it through distribution and that’s hard to actually tell what the valve actually goes into.

Scott Buckhout

Yes. Just to add that some of our product lines really aren’t conducive to aftermarket. So the KF product line, for example, they are on valves for the most part. They don’t wear out to the point where you want to end of this replacement valve. So you get a new valve. So if you call that aftermarket, we do a lot of that today. But as far as MRO, we just don’t get a lot of that in that business. So, it falls more into the control valve types of businesses, the types of businesses like CFS, where we have the real opportunity.

Unidentified Analyst

So just on the growth rate just to be clear that the organic – if your pro forma for CFS, is this 10% over the period?

Scott Buckhout

Exactly.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And if I just look at the bridge, it seems like there is maybe 6% market growth and then the rest is new products. It just seemed like, Scott, in your comments that you were earlier in kind of the new product curve and getting that process down. So just the growth rates do seem pretty aggressive and I understand the cyclical kicker. But maybe just talk about that 4 points of outgrowth, your confidence level, the risk and contingency around that?

Scott Buckhout

So you want me to start?

Rajeev Bhalla

Yes.

Scott Buckhout

So I think new products, is one of four legs to the growth that we are driving. It is a piece of it and then I agree with what you said that the ramp up. We are still early days in ramping up revenue and new products. So you will see that accelerate through the prior year period that we are talking about. But it’s material. It’s material and it’s meaningful. And we are launching new products today that we are seeing we are good traction with. Having said that, it’s the – the new channels and new markets we are expecting to see good growth out of that. That’s really not high risk. It’s taking existing products that we have today, that work today and selling them through existing channels and other markets that we have today by using new products. And Sumit gave a couple of examples of that, where we think we are going to be very successful with that. So with the new channels and new markets component of our growth plan is going to have traction before new products will, in a more meaningful way.

Rajeev Bhalla

You saw some contingency on the job there as well. That’s probably where I would I allocate it, if I would allocate it. But we need to change. We all understand the fundamental imperative to change the direction here to getting new products out there instead of riding the old horse here, right. So we understand that imperative

Scott Buckhout

We can bridge to significantly more than we are showing you knowing that things aren’t going to work out the way we want. So there’s lot of things happening that can make the numbers look very good. The midstream initiative could be huge. I mean you are looking at a market that’s growing tremendously and a market that we haven’t really participated very much in, historically. All of a sudden we are qualified, all of a sudden we are struggling and competitors that are having trouble meeting demand, and which is helping giving us a little extra tailwind there to take some share. So there’s a lot of pieces to it beyond just new products that give us confidence that we can do this.

Rajeev Bhalla

Cliff? Okay. Hang on, hang on, since we are being webcast, Cliff, we will give you another mic here. There you go. I had one in the [indiscernible] thing back there.

Cliff Ransom

Well done. As you focus more deeply on these growth drivers, it’s going to require new skill sets that were not previously present at CIRCOR, before all you guys arrived, I mean. It’s going to be people that know how to train people to cross-sell and be alert to opportunities to sell at a higher level than the target customers, to sell higher technology products. How are you going to fill those kinds of gaps, where you have to go outside and find people and get them used to CIRCOR? Or do you think you will have a good opportunity refocusing your existing everything, workforce, sales force, you name it.

Scott Buckhout

So I will start. I – and Erik, you and Sumit can jump in as well, while I start. We didn’t really emphasize in the presentation here. The amount of top grading we have done in sales and marketing. We have done quite a bit of hiring from the outside already in bringing in people from competition, but also other similar types of businesses to upgrade the capability of our sales force team. In parallel, starting last year on the middle of last year, we decided it was appropriate to rollout a much more robust training and development program for the sales team. So we haven’t emphasize that as much in the past at CIRCOR and all. We started with sales and we are investing in that. We have already been working on that, particularly, on the energy side of the business. Is there anything that you guys would add on this? Just wait for the mic. But we did talk a lot about increasing the capacity of sales and marketing, but we did a lot of top grading as well over the last couple of years.

Sumit Mehrotra

And our – broad business, I can tell you, there’s been a lot of focus around talent. And some examples I can give you is, for example, in the Aerospace & Defense side. Starting with our leader right here, Tony Najjar. He comes from a long legacy of aerospace businesses. And he has been with us about 2 years and he’s bringing in the right caliber of talent in Aerospace & Defense. I will give you another example, in our industrial solutions business, we just put out an offer for our – to lead our Navy sales business, to a person who is a Navy veteran living in submarines for a number of years, who’s going to – who has the relationships with the Navy customers. So we are focusing a lot in talent and we are bringing talent from outside in addition to the training and development that you have.

Scott Buckhout

It’s both.

Erik Wiik

Just a quick commentary. So on the 5 product lines that I have, we have put in sales leadership at the very high levels. We focused at the leadership aspect of it. We also emphasized that the regional offices we hire now, Senior Director level people, we didn’t do that before. It was a senior sales guy, and he was a kind of leading group. Now we are hiring top people in the regions that are really leadership-capable to run a bigger group. So I think that is in place already. On lower ranks, we are adding people, and each time we hire, we are using the scrutiny that Scott talked about when we get people onboard. So they have additional competencies and experience that we need for the future and not for the past.

Scott Buckhout

So Cliff, I don’t want to imply that we are all set and we have talents in place and everything’s good to go. We will likely continue to supplement the talent that we have got. We will continue to poach from the outside whenever we can, to bring in more and better talent. We certainly have areas in the company that are still weak on the commercial side of the business. But we are not starting from a standing start here. We have got some motion here already.

Rajeev Bhalla

Nathan?

Nathan Jones

Okay. I am going to embed a few questions in one here. Starting back to the organic growth side of it, which is 10% CAGR over the 4 years, if you ex-out ‘17, which is going to be down, it’s actually – by my math, about 15%, ‘18, ‘19 and ‘20. I understand there’s a cyclical recovery there, but that is a long way out to put those targets out. So I am wondering what the rationale for being that aggressive on that target is? Then if I look back at, I know some of the ‘14 targets probably don’t matter because you had that big cyclical downturn. But in ‘14 your OpEx target was 19%, now its 22%, so I am wondering if you could talk about why that’s higher? And back then, your gross margin target was about 34%, and that’s gone up 700 basis points now to 41%. So just talk about how you get to those numbers?

Rajeev Bhalla

Okay. So let – I will take the first crack at this. So I think it was you, Nathan, that accused me of sandbagging when I stood up in September of 2014 and showed you a 4% to 5% CAGR to 2018. But that said, we are where we are. So we have really taken – this is a bottoms up and top down look at our businesses. And recognizing that it’s more than just what have we done historically? It is those new channels, new markets new products aspect to it that we really expect to deliver on. So that’s what is driving that. If it was just a market, you are right, the CAGR is going to be a lot lower. It’s the addition of those pieces here, number one. Number two, I also look at OpEx, what we promised the last time or what we committed to the last time versus now. Could this OpEx be lower than the 22%? It could. I do have some contingency. But I think as I look at the investments we need to continue to make in R&D, engineering, and sales, it was prudent for us to give a little more money into those categories. So you see the G&A is coming down nicely, but it’s really making sure that we continue to invest in those areas. And then, with respect to gross margin, we have continued to mature what we are doing here, right? So there’s a lot of actions that we took. And now we are going to take harder actions that are normally hard to do, but deliver high returns as well. Because you are going after some of those structural cost pieces where there’s a lot of money. And so it is that piece of it that we expect to really help contribute to this gross margin benefit here.

Scott Buckhout

Yes, I think on the growth comments I would just kind of refer back to some of the numbers that Rajeev gave on the bottoms up description of where we are going here, particularly in energy. I mean, when you actually look at it business-by-business, the fact that we are at such a low point right now helps a lot. So we have assumed distributed valves doesn’t even get back to where it was in 2014. In fact, it doesn’t even come close. Engineered valves only gets back to where it was in 2014. Instrumentation and sampling, modest growth through the cycle. I mean – so we – when you look at it piece-by-piece and you build it up, and you consider where we are in the cycle, it’s less than – it’s less overwhelming or less intimidating, the number is less intimidating.

Rajeev Bhalla

Let me do some quick math. $841 million of revenues in 2014, life was pretty good. We agree? If I look at what we have done since then for divestures getting out of businesses and acquisitions, that net amount is about $70 million. So ‘09/10, just based on that, relative to $1.15 billion that I just showed you. Can we get the new products new markets etcetera drive another incremental $100 million of revenue of this timeframe? We believe we can.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] so it seems like, then, you are assuming energy prices stay at current levels in 2020. And then, any increase in the prices of oil could be upside here 15% growth target?

Scott Buckhout

The question is – just to make sure I understand the question. The question is that, what are we assuming in the price of oil out in into 2020? And is there upsides if the price of oil goes up?

Unidentified Analyst

Correct.

Scott Buckhout

Yes, I will refer back a little bit to my comments in the price of oil. I don’t necessarily want to try to predict the price of oil. We are not very good at that. And I don’t know if anybody is. What I would say is that as we look out to 2020 and we look at all the investments that’s been cut over the last 3 years and we look at what happens with existing wells and existing depletion rates, there is a certain amount of investment, there’s a certain amount of activity that needs to happen over the next – coming 5 years. Our customers are telling that us that it makes sense. We are starting to see that now. We are starting to see it very early in our short-cycle business. We are starting to see increasing activity in our long cycle business. And our customers, they are telling us, gradual improvement out into time into 2018 and 2019. So not a sharp v, but gradual improvement overtime. So what happens with oil during that time frame? I am not exactly sure, but what we really care about is that demand continues to grow, and that supply is somehow matching demand and we are not ending up in one of these – another down cycle. And that’s very difficult predict. But we do know demand will continue to grow. We do know that the supplies have been cut significantly the last 3 years. So our customers are saying the same thing, that they are expecting the next 5 years will be better.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s good. It just kind of leads to my second question. I know today is more of your longer term outlook and goals. But could you just comment on your near-term business? Like in terms of the last call, what you have seen in April in terms of your Energy valves and distributor valve business? And any other commentary you can add?

Scott Buckhout

Update since the earnings call you mean?

Unidentified Analyst

Correct.

Scott Buckhout

Not much – you can jump in if you want as well. Not much to really report, It’s playing out the way we laid it out in the call.

Rajeev Bhalla

It’s consistent with our guidance.

Scott Buckhout

Consistent with what we guided and expectations. So we can confirm that we are in line with what we said on the earnings call.

Rajeev Bhalla

Let’s go to John.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess two questions. One, you talk about the distributed valves not returning to previous peaks like 2020, but the engineered valves will. Could you explain to me why that disconnect. I would think it would be the other way around. And secondly, since I will get it in, you talked about tool production as you start to rationalize the remaining facilities. Can you kind of give us the time line when you expect all this process to be done? And when do you expect to maximize some of those operating efficiencies as far as the margin targets that you have laid out, and how that lays out in the future?

Scott Buckhout

So let me do your second question first, and then we will come back to your first question. So with respect to duplicate cost and transition of production, there was a question earlier about a CapEx as well associated with that. In general, for the last 3 or 4 years, we have been doing a lot of work on outsourcing machining. We are not interested in commoditized machining, the CapEx associated with doing that. There’s a whole supply base built around machining that we are leveraging. So as you think about our manufacturing strategy and the consolidation strategy that we have been talking about, machining goes out to low cost suppliers. We hold on to the assembly and test, which is, in general, very low CapEx. So when we talk about the transition and the duplication of resources, there is a short period of time where we produced in 2 factories, but we are not duplicating a lot of CapEx, assembly and test didn’t require a lot of CapEx. It’s really a duplication of labor, and that’s temporary. The overlap that we may have on a given product line, maybe, what, 3 to 6 months, max, before we spin down a product line and rely on a new product line. So I don’t think you are going to see tremendous incremental cost associated with spinning down and spinning up. It will be there. We talked about it with – associated with Mexico, about $0.5 million in the first quarter. That’s kind of the order of magnitude of what you would expect as we start transitioning working to a new factory.

Rajeev Bhalla

Let me add to that. So if you were to look at the closure of the consolidation of these factories over this time frame, what does it do to margin? It’s – the benefit, it’s not quite pro rata, but it’s not back-end loaded either. You will have some here in very near them with the next year to 18 months or so, it might be a little bit of a lull, and then you will get the rest kind of over that time frame there. So...

Scott Buckhout

But it’s not unlikely. I mean, we are not going to do two factories at the same time. So we will sequence on that – sequence them out. So over the horizon we are talking about, you can probably think about them happening in equal increments.

Rajeev Bhalla

Yes. Some of the savings will, obviously, start to overlap and accumulate there. So don’t expect this to be – I am sitting at a 13% margin on December 31, 2019, and then, I get another couple of hundred basis points. That’s not the profile we are expecting here. Your other question on why does DV not hit the peak, and EV hit the peak here? It’s just, really, the size of the business, right. The distributed valves business was substantially larger than engineered valves business, historically.

Scott Buckhout

And dropped substantially further.

Rajeev Bhalla

And so it – exactly. So it dropped a lot, and we don’t expect to be hit that in the peak. That’s an assumption we have made. If it comes in stronger than that, then that’s upside to what we have shown here. The engineered valves, we are saying, again, maybe we are conservative, that we will get back to those peaks. I hope we can actually do better relative to the market. But that’s what we’ve assumed in this model. We need to take one more and then we will break – I will do a wrap-up and break for lunch. The management team is here. We will be happy to entertain your questions over lunch here. So Cliff, you have had the mic for a while, let me give it to Jacob.

Jacob Schowalter

Jacob Schowalter sitting in for Ryan Cassil, Seaport Global. Looking at the big picture, I know there is a lot of moving pieces to the plan, a lot of varying levels of uncertainty. So what’s the one part that’s – might keep you guys up night over the next year or 2?

Scott Buckhout

So we are making some educated assumptions on the market. And that’s going – that would be a big one. We sat here in 2014 and the reality of what happened after our earnings – after our Investor Day in 2014 was very different from what we thought. So there is uncertainty in what we are saying and what we are expecting in markets, particularly on the Energy side. I said less uncertainty on the Aerospace & Defense, the general industrial. That is, I would say a little more certain. But on the Energy, we are making some assumptions here on the market. The other thing that keeps me up, frankly, is talent. We still have parts to the organization that – we have some holes in the organization that need to be filled. We have some capability gaps in the organization that we are working on filling. And so I spend a lot of time on growth and a lot of time on markets and M&A, but the other place I spend a lot of time is really on talent and making sure we have the capability we need to deliver these results, for the organization.

Rajeev Bhalla

Thanks, Scott. I think we are good. Let me wrap it up. So – by the way I really do appreciate all of the questions and the participation. That’s been terrific. I really appreciate your attention. I appreciate you coming. A lot of folks are on the web and webcasting, which is fine. I envision the day where I will be standing here by myself in front of a camera, and the rest of you are at your desk. But I hope that day doesn’t come anytime soon.

So you have heard what we are doing here. There’s a growth agenda, organic and inorganic. You have got clarity on that. There’s a structural cost-reduction action plan, and you have got clarity on that as well. And then, there are our operational and financial targets that will drive. If we do what we are saying – going to say we are going to do here, we will drive those outcomes. I do want to say that both Scott and I are very proud of the CIRCOR team across the globe and what we have been able to do here over the last couple of years in the downturn, and what we expect to execute. I think we have a terrific team and its exciting now. We have written it down and we are going to write it up now. That’s going to be fun. We – I also want to take a moment and acknowledge that many of you sitting here are our shareholders and have been our shareholders for a long time. And we appreciate your support. And we think that, that is terrific and that gives us a good foundation and basis to deliver value to you. So I also want to thank my fellow colleagues and their presentations and what they have done.

So with that, lunch is served right outside the door here. You are welcome to have – they will bring it back in. And with that, we conclude the meeting. Thank you for coming.

Scott Buckhout

Thank you very much.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.