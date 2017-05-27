S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Resilient Equity Market Is Still With Us. The S&P And Nasdaq Post New Highs Again

"You adapt, evolve, compete or die." - Paul Tudor Jones

That is a simple rule that all species have to live by. As Mr. Jones aptly reminds us, it is also true of any investment strategy. One has to adapt to market conditions, take what the market is giving us at any particular moment in time. There are many keys that successful investors use to adapt. Flexibility and being open minded are at the top of the list. Keeping in mind that no strategy works 100% of the time.

A huge challenge to achieving long term gains in the investment world happens to be the ability to overcome the fears presented. The fears that send some of the best investors to a state of being frozen in place. I mention this at a time when we do have a lot of fears being spread around. Some may come to pass, many won't. For those that find themselves feeling stuck in quicksand it can be the same as being wrong.

A great deal of that feeling comes from the worries that are always there. After all, no one really knows what the market will do, and what the economy will be like in the future; how high and how fast do interest rates rise, and what will inflation look like. Add on the current political scene and it can become overwhelming.

This is where it pays to have your goals of what you are trying to accomplish set. Each investor has to know where they are and where they want to be with their finances. Then assemble a viable plan and put the strategy that you have laid out in place. No advisor can speak to a diverse group of individuals who might be in capital preservation mode versus creating wealth with a black and white set of rules. In fact one is hard pressed to come up with a set of rules that are cast in stone for either of those situations.

Assembling a financial plan is a process not an event. It is NOT a one time task. Following the rules of being flexible and open minded, the plan becomes an ongoing process. It will constantly evolve as a person's life situation changes, and also is dependent on what the market is telling us.

It is at this time an investor has to follow a rule that I spoke to earlier this month. Forget the minutia and the things you can't control. Concentrate on what you can control, putting your view in charge and adapting to what the market is giving us at the time. Once the positives start to appear, that adds momentum and confidence to anyone's mindset.

Speaking of confidence in investing, many market participants may be losing confidence in the administration's ability to get much of anything done for a while. If one believes this is all about Trump then they have some serious investment issues to consider. I have a different view on what is occurring. My message has been to follow what the stock market reacts to, CHANGE. Change for the better or for the worst.

The global data and the corporate earnings picture top the list of positive changes that are in the process of taking place. The Trump presidency added another element of change for the business community. The change to a pro business environment. The details of change will eventually matter, but the stock market was fueled by the change it envisioned. The reaction was the result of the idea of a much different policy approach to the economy.

For now, astute investors are reacting to the issues that to a small extent have already occurred, deregulation. That is a bullish nugget that not many are talking about. It is not about what could possibly be accomplished. It was about the gutting of the anti business sentiment, the regulatory policies of the past administration with a new agenda. The ball and chain that corporate America has dragged around for a long time has a chance of being removed.

Investors witnessed history on May 17th. The S&P recorded a new high, then dropped below its 50 day moving average in the same day. That has happened on three other occasions. Bespoke Investment Group has all the market history one needs and they note that following the three prior occurrences, the S&P 500 did see modest declines in the short term, but over the following three and six months the index was up all three times. In the three months following all three periods, the S&P 500 saw gains ranging from 6.8% up to 7.8%, while over the following six months, it rallied anywhere between 5.0% up to 14.1%.

Economy

This month's report on Leading Indicators tells me there seems to be little reason to worry regarding the possibility of a recession. While the report came in weaker than expected (0.3% vs 0.4%), it was the report's eighth straight monthly gain which is the longest streak since the 14-month streak ending in June 2015. Of the report's ten components just two had a negative impact, Building Permits and Stock Prices, indicating broad based strength.

Source: Bespoke

This week's economic data was more of the same, more positives than negatives. The second read on first quarter GDP was revised up to 1.2% from the initial report of 0.7%.

U.S. Flash PMI rebounded in May to 53.9, a 3-month high.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing activity was less robust than the previous three months. The index for shipments and the index for new orders decreased notably. The composite index dropped for a reading of 20 in April to 1 in May. There was nothing positive in this month's report.

Kansas City Fed Manufacturing increased slightly. The month-over-month composite index was 8 in May, up from 7 in April but down from 20 in March. Chad Wilkerson, Vice President, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City:

"After slowing from a rapid rate of growth in February and March, we've seen more moderate growth the past two months," said Wilkerson. But firms are about as optimistic about future growth as they've ever been."

Michigan consumer sentiment final results showed sentiment remains at elevated levels with a reading of 97.1, a slight increase over the April read of 97.

The NY Fed's quarterly report on U.S. consumer debt doesn't normally get a lot of attention. Not so this time around as it was a headline the skeptics felt compelled to roll with. Somehow putting things in context never materializes when a headline like $12.7 Trillion in debt seems more appealing in an attempt to make a case.

Source: Bespoke

As shown in the chart above, after over eight years, the nominal outstanding amount of U.S. consumer debt which includes mortgages eclipsed its $12.6 trillion peak from Q4 2008. While the $12.7 trillion current outstanding amount of consumer debt has made a new high, consumer debt has seen zero growth in the last nine years compared to a near doubling of debt in the five or so years that preceded the prior peak.

Consumer loan delinquency rate is at a 30 year low.

Chart courtesy of Federal Reserve Economic data

Urban Carmel posted this graphic of where the consumer stands regarding paying off their debt.

April new home sales disappointed, but keep in mind they fell from the nine year high they recorded last month. The Commerce Department reported new home sales declined 11.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 569,000 units last month. March's sales pace was revised up to 642,000 units, which was the highest level since October 2007.

The graphic below recently posted by Liz Ann Sonders shows an increase in sales of starter homes. An indication that millennials may be entering the housing picture.

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

Existing Home Sales were down 2.3% for April. It is all about tight supply. Inventory is down 9% year over year. That represents a little over 4 months' supply. Days on market is down to 29 days.

Global Economy

Markit Flash Eurozone PMI remained close to a six year high. The index stayed the same as reported in April at 56.8. Contributing to the steady growth, Germany PMI grew at its fastest pace in over 6 years, with a reading of 57.3. The flash PMI out of France also did not disappoint with a reading of 57.6 a 6 year high.

Germany Q1 GDP final release showed improved growth thanks to strong investment. The final read was 0.6%. German Ifo Business Climate surprised to the upside with a reading of 114.6, an all time high.

The Financial Times reports:

"Business confidence has surged to multi year highs in France and Germany, fuelling the Eurozone's gathering economic recovery. The bloc's emergence from years of weak growth and high unemployment is a boon to President Emmanuel Macron of France, who won election this month pledging to improve his country's struggling economy, and for Angela Merkel of Germany, who is seeking a fourth term in office in the upcoming September election."

U.K. GDP for the first quarter was revised downward to its slowest pace in 12 months. One now has to wonder if the 0.2% growth rate just reported is the result of the Brexit vote.

Japan Flash PMI was the one global data disappointment this past week. Growth there slowed to a six-month low at 52, down from the April read of 52.7. Japanese Reuters Tankan for May slipped for the first time in nine months, although it remained at elevated levels.

Apparently Moody's doesn't like what they see in China these days as they lowered their rating on the country one notch to A1. The downgrade did not impact the markets. I would recommend against a knee-jerk reaction to this move as bearish China. However it is something to keep an eye on.

Earnings Observations

The 2018 earnings estimates are starting to roll out. Yardeni Research puts consensus earnings estimates for the S&P 500 at a stable $147 per share for 2018, 11.8% above the current estimate of $131.57 for this year, which is up 11.5% from last year.

As of May 23rd, FactSet Research shows that 477 out of 500, or 95% of S&P 500 members have reported Q1 2017 earnings. So far, reported growth is up 14% for the S&P 500.

The transition to an earnings driven bull market that has been discussed here is taking shape. No surprise as the so called earnings recession that drove many out of the market was merely the drag that came from the energy sector. The remainder of corporate America was doing fine.

The Political Scene

Immediately after the Comey memo news broke the term Watergate was thrown around all over the place, especially by bears suggesting that the market would collapse under any scenario where President Trump was forced from office. The knee jerk price action at that point in time would support that view.

The problem with any comparison, in this case Watergate, it's not wise to view things in a vacuum. During the time of the Watergate scandal, the U.S. economy was in shambles. Inflation was on its way to double digit year over year increases, oil prices were surging due to the oil embargo, the US economy was in recession, and the U.S. dollar was coming off the gold standard.

It is interesting that there is little to no comparison to the last president that was impeached, President Clinton. In that case the bears have no story to tell. The equity market actually did very well during the Clinton/Lewinsky scandal. When the Clinton story was first reported the S&P was trading around 2150. When all was said and done the S&P traded up to 2750 some 16 months later. After the impeachment vote was finalized the S&P then added the last 200 points of that 600 point move.

It might have had something to do with a better economic backdrop. The economy was rolling along nicely in the late 1990's.

The message that I have been delivering here is that as much as the Washington politicos and the associated media want investors to believe their tall tales, there is a LOT more to the financial markets than just Washington and who is sitting in the Oval office. While the media likes to focus on the day to day drama out of Washington, the financial markets are much bigger.

For those that believe the situation in Washington will evolve to impeachment, here are the facts. A simple majority, 218 votes in the House would be required to impeach; the Republicans have 238 seats, with 4 vacancies. To convict, it would take a two thirds vote in the Senate, a very high bar to clear, since the Republicans have 52 seats.

Bottom line, it seems way too premature to be talking about the possibility of impeachment. Like everyone else out there, I don't know what will ultimately come out of this story, and it's an event I can't control. Therefore, it has to be put in perspective with all of the other issues bombarding me as an investor. What I can control is how I will make adjustments and adapt, IF necessary.

Strategas Research believes the Senate Finance Committee is rallying around a tax reform plan that reduces the corporate tax rate to 23-25% without a border-adjustment tax or major changes to the interest deduction. The issue Republicans need to figure out is how to get the entire party on board with raising the debt ceiling to avoid Democratic leverage.

The Fed

FOMC minutes from the May 2nd meeting were released this week. Nothing revealing here and it certainly wasn't a market mover.

Sentiment

Reversion to the mean. An important issue when it comes to investing. Simply stated when the rubber band gets stretched it will inevitably snapback.

Allocations to U.S equities dropped to their lowest level in 9 years in April and remain equally low in May. This is when U.S. equities typically start to outperform. That money had to go somewhere and it appears it found a home in over weighting Europe and emerging markets. Both have jumped to levels that may be telling us they could start to underperform in the near term. The BAML fund manager survey shown below highlights the latest exposure.

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

U.S. equity exposure versus the rest of the world is the lowest since November 2007 and early 2015. Both periods saw the U.S. begin to outperform versus global markets.

With the latest read of only 32% bullish, AAII weekly sentiment shows that those with a bullish outlook have remained in the minority for the past 125 weeks.

Crude Oil

The good news for oil bulls is that OPEC production has fallen from a peak of 34.1 million bbl/day in November of 2016 to 31.8 million bbl/day in April, the lowest since May of 2015.

However, no reason for the bulls to start celebrating. While OPEC output has declined, U.S. output has taken off again, leaving the entire picture for US + OPEC output roughly flat.

This week's American Petroleum Institute report showed crude oil inventories dropped by 1.5mm barrels. Recent API reports also indicate that demand remains robust. These were the highest April deliveries in nine years.

EIA inventory report for the week showed a larger drawdown, indicating crude oil inventories decreased by 4.4 million barrels. Gasoline inventories slipped by 0.8 million barrels.

As expected OPEC extended production cuts by 9 months. The market seemed to have that fact priced in as WTI dropped a whopping 5% on the day of the announcement. The feeling now is OPEC can do no more.

The price of WTI closed the week at $49.70, down $0.69 for the week. At one point during the week it appeared that WTI would give back the entire $2.55 it gained the prior week. That close places the price back below both the 50 day and 200 day moving averages.

The Technical Picture

The daily chart of the S&P reveals that the 2400 level has offered stiff resistance. Concerns over valuation, the Fed raising rates and winding down their balance sheet, worries that there will be no progress on the administration's pro growth agenda, all weigh on investors' minds.

The resistance gave way this week with a decisive break to the upside. Despite the news headlines and worries, what we may have been witnessing is simple consolidation. The same stair step pattern that has been seen during the long term rise in stock prices.

One data point that refutes any sign of market weakness is the breadth figures presented below. This past week the S&P 500's cumulative A/D line made a new bull market high for the first time in close to three months.

Source: Bespoke

The FANG stocks and other high profile momentum names are often highlighted for how much their gains have contributed to the markets rise. Cumulative breadth making a new high shows many other stocks are contributing as well.

The often cited upper resistance level of 2411 was met and broken this week, so it now becomes the first short term support area. S&P 2385 below that. New resistance is targeted at the 2428 and 2444 pivots. S&P 2350-2360 now appears on my radar screen.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

With the news highs achieved for the S&P, the focus for the bulls will now be on the Dow 30 to see if it can play catch up and rise to a new high as well. The index currently sits just 35 points from achieving that. The Dow Transports are also being observed for renewed vigor. They outperformed this week as airline stocks moved higher while energy prices went south.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Twenty years ago, there were nearly 7,500 publicly traded U.S. stocks and just a handful of major indexes to track them. Today, the number of individual equities is barely 4,000 and astonishingly, the number of indexes now tops more than 5,000. There are now more indexes than publicly traded U.S. equities. No wonder volume isn't the big factor that it used to be. It's best to ignore anyone touting the old line that volume is not supporting this move.

The Technology sector's weighting has exploded higher, now up to 23%. That's the highest weighting the Tech sector has seen since January 2001. It's also 9% larger than the second largest sector in the market, Financials. It is also larger than the five smallest sectors of the market combined.

Source: Bespoke

None of those statistics should be surprising given the outsized move the entire sector has achieved. The gains are a result of the group leading in the growth of earnings and revenue. Those who immediately think of a bubble either being formed or already existing, the weighting for Tech went on to reach a ridiculous 34%+ at the peak in early 2000. Anyone paying attention now should realize that valuations are not remotely close to those achieved in the year 2000.

What this information does suggest is that there could be a reversion to the mean and a pullback in the sector with money rotating into the sectors that have been left behind. This may already be occurring to some degree as both the Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and the Utilities sector (NYSEARCA:XLU) ETFs hit new highs on Thursday - another sign of an across-the-board strength in the rally to new highs.

Having said that, I would have rather seen money going into cyclicals rather than defensive names - a trend that bears watching. My thoughts now go to the Financials which will have Fed headlines at their back in the second half of the year. Their balance sheets are in the best shape in over a decade.

Growth and momentum stocks grab the headlines, and for sure any portfolio should include some growth. The moves in these stocks are warranted. Looking out to the back half of the year, the sector leads the way in upward revisions to revenue growth forecasts.

However, when a single position or a group of stocks in the same sector become heavily overweight in a portfolio, it's time to take a look and rebalance. For those that remember I did just that 2-3 weeks ago when I sold some of my holdings in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for that very same reason.

The core of any long term portfolio is made up of solid companies that plod along paying dividends and offer some downside protection in weak market periods. The so called low beta stocks. AT&T (NYSE:T) was one mentioned last week with its 5% yield selling at the bottom of its trading range.

This week take a look at Exxon (NYSE:XOM). It also trades at the lower end of the recent trading range at around $81-$82 and offers investors a 3.7% yield. I can see the frowns on investors' faces when an oil stock is mentioned these days. This article comments on what has transpired in the past when OPEC steps into the picture announcing policy changes.

Money starts to dribble into the Biotech sector. After a period where we saw net outflows dominate the scene, Biotech net inflows have started to appear. For the weekly period ending Wednesday, May 17, biotech saw net inflows of ~$353 million, representing a 0.67% increase in assets, and a second straight week of net inflows. This action occurred over the same weekly period, where the All Equities category saw net outflows representing a 0.02% decrease in assets, which was the third straight week of net outflows.

For the year, there have been nine weeks of inflows in the first 20 weeks, and YTD net inflows now stand at ~$388M.

Two weeks isn't a trend but anyone bullish on the sector will take it. On the technical side of the equation, the Nasdaq Biotech Index (NASDAQ:IBB) continues to just barely trade above its 20 month moving average. If that continues to the end of this month, it will be 4 consecutive months above that long term average.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) put in a new closing high this week @ $71.52. Analyst firms have been raising targets and some see a pickup in demand in China. Applied has only a small portion (only 3%) of its business in China. Perhaps that is now seen as an opportunity for the company. The stock mentioned here on March 18th @$47 remains a buy on any dips. A nice upward trending trading band has been established.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The stock deserves a look when it trades back down to the lower end of the range. That stands at around the low 60's level.

A company that does have more exposure in China (8%) is Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR), which resides in the same optical network space as Applied. Unlike Applied the stock is not hitting new highs as concerns over Chinese growth back in March sent shares lower. The fundamentals are solid and this one is also worth researching. Currently selling at $24-$25, it has a forward PE of 10. Assuming no earnings stumbles, the shares can easily trade back to the mid 30's.

The narrative here has centered around the idea that the rise of the stock market is not a mystery if you understand what drives stocks. Future earnings and forward guidance are the main drivers of stock prices, and both have been improving. The global data has told the story as well, it has been far more positive lately. Geopolitical risk in the Eurozone is lower.

With the latest developments out of Washington, many pundits and individual investors now ramp up the idea that the present administration now poses a serious risk to the markets. The president's tweets and rhetoric was grudgingly accepted as many were able to withstand a certain amount of drama.

Present circumstances have now added a new level of uncertainty, and one can now assume that brings more volatility. Other than a single trading day, the scene has been quiet lately. The S&P 500 has traded within a range of 3.1% over the last 50 trading days, which is a narrower range than 99% of every other 50-trading day range for the S&P 500.

There are always comments that periods of low volatility are typically followed by periods of market weakness, but based on prior periods of extremely narrow trading ranges, the data doesn't necessarily support that view. Bespoke Investment Group points out that the market returns are mixed and definitely not decidedly negative.

What we have now is an undecided crowd meeting a market that is at all-time highs and a political media stream that is hardly positive. So, with the headline risk level raised, we could say the Short/Intermediate term might be described as questionable but hardly negative until shown otherwise. Long term continues to look constructive. For now the bulls remain in charge.

We find ourselves in a market of stocks now, and there are plenty of stocks with stellar growth and earnings prospects - solid companies with above average yields. Good earnings and growth will beat all of the self-absorbed politicians and associated media every time. If the latter causes a dip in price with an improving economic backdrop, it is a green flag for investors to be involved in equities.

No one can take away all of the risks when it comes to investing. Heck, not many can tell me where the economy will be in 9 months, an issue that really matters. So investors should shy away from getting overly concerned over the media headlines that portend to have all the answers on all of the issues, even the issues that may not exist.

There are no road maps, no chapter that an investor can refer to when faced with the political situation at hand. The comparisons to Watergate are all over the headlines, but the differing economic backdrops and positions in the secular bull/bear cycle make it tough to equate today's proceedings to what happened over four decades ago. It never pays to jump to conclusions in any given situation regarding the equity market.

Time after time we have seen fears evaporate as quickly as they were conjured up. One can only try to base their strategy after they view all of the data that really matters.

Doing otherwise simply isn't the way to successfully invest and manage money.

Best of Luck to all!