I still expect Theresa May's Conservatives to beat Labour during UK elections on 8 June, and would look to buy GBPUSD around 1.27 levels.

A prime reason for the dip in GBPUSD back below 1.30 was due to the fall in support for Theresa May's Conservative Party, according to recent polls.

The month of May has historically brought about losses for the GBPUSD pair, and this looks set to continue.

The GBP meets its match in May - no, not Theresa May, but the month of May. Seasonally, from 2010 to 2016, the GBP has suffered losses against the USD for all 7 years during the month of May, and this looks set to continue in 2017 after the currency pair fell from a high of 1.3050 to current levels of 1.2800.

According to Dailyfx, GBPUSD has depreciated 75% of the time in the month of May for the past 20 years, with an average performance of -92 pips per month.

Reasons for the fall in GBP this week include the huge dip in support for Theresa May's Conservatives party leading up to the UK elections on 8 June. When May first called for elections, the Conservatives led the Labour Party by a margin as wide as 24 points. This margin has been trimmed down to a mere 5 point advantage, according to the latest YouGov poll for The Times.

Support might have dipped due to a variety of reasons - unhappiness surrounding the Conservatives' plans for social care which would potentially see pensioners asked to contribute more to the cost of their own care, and perhaps more plausibly, loss of confidence in the incumbent following the terrorist attack on Manchester. After all, Theresa May is seen to have a pro-refugee stance, from pledging money to help refugees from Syria, as well as condemning Trump's travel ban.

Technically, we see that GBPUSD has actually consolidated well, with 1.20-1.22 forming a formidable base. Price action then broke out of the resistance area (demarcated by the red line) at around 1.27. I would expect the currency pair to continue to roll over, and to re-test this former resistance zone.

I still expect Theresa May to win elections on 8 June, therefore giving her a strong mandate to pursue Brexit talks. If the 1.27 level holds, I would look to pick up some GBPUSD with a stop loss just below 1.25, and a take profit around 1.32-1.33. Sell in May... and buy after elections in June.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.