Hold On To Kinder Morgan

Earlier in the month, it seemed as though Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was going to partner with a top private equity firm that had significant midstream and infrastructure experience in order to help foot the bill of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP). I've been reading a lot of commentary on the move to pursue an IPO rather than a JV, as well as the likelihood the pipeline expansion project remains on track to start construction in September, and it's possible the short to medium-term thesis on this company has changed; however, I'm standing by this name and continuing to hold.

Source: National Observer

Details Of The IPO And Implications For The Backlog

Kinder Morgan, under the entity Kinder Morgan Canada, will be pricing an IPO at $17 CAD per share. Previously, it was guided that the price range of the IPO might be $19-$22 CAD, however it was revised down to $17 CAD. This isn't a bad thing and shareholders should note it means that Kinder Morgan is increasing the size of the IPO. This helps the company in being able to afford the project, quite simply.

Yes, this IPO complicates the ownership structure. Kinder Morgan will own 70% of Kinder Morgan Canada and the remaining 30% will be listed in the IPO. That 30% represents 102.9 million shares, for which the company is expecting to receive $1.75 billion CAD (roughly $1.29 billion USD). Since Kinder Morgan only owns 70% of the Kinder Morgan Canada, that means they only receive 70% of the cash flows when TMEP is up and running in the near future. If all of the profits from Kinder Morgan Canada flow directly to the parent company, then there should be no problems with the parent reaching its debt reduction targets and placing a larger dividend online sometime next year. However, we'll have to wait and see the asset and liability mix that Kinder Morgan Canada receives to determine where leverage stands at for the parent and what the cash flow changes are.

One of the most difficult issues this company has had since the downturn of commodity prices has been a stagnant backlog. The backlog size has contracted since the start of the downturn, as the company, like many others, has high-graded its potential growth opportunities, but they haven't been able to realize material projects from the backlog, yet. Over a five-year life, the backlog represents $12 billion, for which TMEP represents nearly half of the backlog's value. Now that TMEP is being transferred to Kinder Morgan Canada, KMI will have a backlog of under $5 billion. If TMEP is blocked by the new British Columbia government, Kinder Morgan is going to have to scramble to fill the void in the company's backlog, whether it be by strategic JVs with other major midstream entities or bring back old backlog projects that have already had a substantial amount of due diligence done.

Source: Investor Presentation

Just this morning, the company said that the project is contingent on the Canada IPO. Right now, there's a key complication around the project and it's frustrating considering that there always seems to be a new complication with this project every couple of months. The complication is that the recent election in British Columbia means the government that will be formed there will be a cooperative between the Liberal Party and the Greens. The Liberal Party supports TMEP, while the Greens vehemently oppose it. From the outside perspective, the risk seems rather binary, but considering Kinder Morgan has already received the necessary approvals for this project over the past couple of years, it seems to be skewed in the company's favor. For now, I'll trust in Kinder Morgan Canada's President Ian Anderson, when he said this morning,

Our execution planning is complete, our approvals are in hand, and we are now ready to commence construction activities this fall generating thousands of direct jobs for Canadians, including significant benefits to Indigenous communities in Alberta and British Columbia.

What Does This Mean For KMI?

Current and prospective shareholders need to think about the implications of this IPO as well as the current complications. First, taking a look at the larger picture, TMEP is a quality, long-term growth project that would generate a significant amount of distributable cash flow and ultimately help this company delever. One of the more interesting takes I read on what this IPO means for the company is that the parent is de-risking its business and removing itself from what could potentially be a disaster. That's a really loaded word to use, so allow me to explain.

The author of that article thinks that by creating a subsidiary, KMI, the parent company, shields itself from the chance that Kinder Morgan Canada doesn't work out because TMEP isn't approved. In reality, if Kinder Morgan Canada didn't amount to anything because TMEP is blocked, KMI would take a substantial hit considering they own 70% of Kinder Morgan Canada. So, I don't see this as the parent removing itself from a potential major risk. The distributable cash flow impacts would be far too great.

Now, that the British Columbia government has seen a shake up, there's a higher level of political risk that TMEP will be blocked and that Kinder Morgan won't receive the cash flows associated. My thesis, and the associated risk that I take, is that it won't be blocked. Rather, TMEP will move ahead as scheduled, and while there will be attempts to block, they won't be successful.

So, what are shareholders to do? Sell? If selling, investors would have to find another midstream investment to take the place of KMI, and while there's no shortage of quality midstream investments, this still requires an additional project of due diligence and examining an entirely different set of risks. If holding, we'd have to gauge just how high the political risk is in British Columbia and determining what the likelihood of the pipeline being built in September is. The fact that this project could even be stopped creates a potentially large risk and I don't like that it's a possibility; however, with that being said, I don't think this company would pursue an IPO of a subsidiary whose primary value point was one single project if they didn't think they'd be able to proceed with this project in the event of political uncertainty in British Columbia.

KMI has been in a heavy downtrend since the start of February, after peaking to nearly $23. This comes after multiple months of volatile trading. Right now, we can see that the stock already experienced a death cross, where the 50 DMA moved under the 200 DMA at the start of the month, and the stock has proceeded to trade under $20. The stock is nearly oversold, with the RSI showing a reading of 30.36 and if I were looking at this stock from a purely technical standpoint, I'd say it's a buy on the dip opportunity with momentum working in the buyer's favor.

It's well off of its 52-week highs right now, by nearly 16%, and from the long-term perspective, energy is in a cyclical recovery (however choppy it may seem right now). However, holding through the short and medium-term with a high level of political risk means that shareholders could be looking at high levels of unrealized losses. A larger dividend would help to compensate for that, but that won't come until next year and won't be on the table at all if TMEP isn't allowed to proceed.

Source: StockCharts

So, I'm in an interesting spot with my investment in KMI right now. I'm a shareholder of KMI, but I'm also long other midstream giants like Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) to spread the risk out. However, with my thesis that I don't believe this pipeline will be blocked considering they already have the necessary approvals in place and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, supports the pipeline, I'll take the risk of holding onto KMI through these challenging times.

Conclusion

First things first, a successful IPO of Kinder Morgan Canada must take place. After this occurs, there will be a few months of heightened political risk during which time Kinder Morgan's stock may see volatile trading. By September, we'll know for sure the fate of this company over the medium-term. Additionally, it would be unwise to sell at this time, for anyone who has been a shareholder through the downturn, considering the stock has been on a strong downtrend for the majority of 2017. Kinder Morgan, in my opinion, is a hold right now.