3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 27, 2017

Kite Pharma's journey is a priority for the FDA

CAR-T cell therapy is reaching its tipping point, and we're going to find out in 2017 if these agents are deemed to have a risk/benefit profile that is sufficient for the FDA to allow their use. Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) made a splash when they submitted their FDA application for approval back in March for their CD19-directed CAR-T cell therapy for diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

KITE now knows that they have received priority review for their application, with an action date of November 29, 2017.

So we will know for sure about the status of 2 of the 3 big names in CAR-T cell therapy development later this year.

Looking forward: I'm as excited as anyone about CAR-T cell therapy, including the implications for cell therapy in general. I don't think it's an absolute slam dunk, though, as we're talking about a highly complex technique that is associated with some significant risk of treatment-related morbidity and mortality. Will the FDA think the risk is too high? I don't think so, but I won't be absolutely surprised if they decide it's not worth it, to be honest. November can't come quickly enough!

Pfizer moves biosimilar epoetin to the market

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is one of several companies looking to market an off-brand version of Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Procrit, a recombinant form of epoetin. These drugs stimulate the production of red blood cells, which can be a help for anemia secondary to several diseases.

Epoetin is also has the single largest share of any drug paid for by Medicare, accounting for over $2 billion spent alone. Needless to say, it represents a huge market.

Now, PFE have announced that the FDA has cleared their biosimilar form of epoetin, opening the door for more direct competition with Amgen. The expert advisory board noted in their review:

The totality of analytical data support the determination that "Epoetin Hospira" is highly similar to US-licensed Epogen/Procrit notwithstanding minor differences in clinically inactive components.

Looking forward: The biosimilar business is a very strange beast, which seems to be taking quite a while to develop. But this is because of the stark differences between developing "copycat" versions of biological drugs. It's simply not feasible to replicate 100% an antibody or cell-based product, so there have been serious questions about the role that biosimilars might play. It's going to be very interesting to watch over the next decade as biosimilars take root and create significant competition for the original innovators of these molecules.

Merck keeps on trying in Alzheimer's disease with new license

Merck (NYSE:MRK) could arguably be considered one of the top dogs in oncology right now, with blockbuster movements for its immune checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab. This makes it easy for me to forget how many other fingers it has in different disease pies (doesn't sound too pleasant a pie to eat!).

Well, MRK is also tackling Alzheimer's disease, but its program looks ready to implode back in February when it announced that a phase 3 study investigating verubecestat failed to provide adequate treatment in patients with mild-to-moderate disease.

But they have not given up, as they've announced that they are licensing a Tau-directed antibody from Teijin Pharma. Tau is a key target thought to lead to neuronal damage through the formation of aggregates (so-called "tangles") that increase stress on cells and leading to progressive degeneration. This collaboration grants MRK worldwide rights to the license of this agent.

Looking Forward: My colleagues in school who were studying Alzheimer's disease would likely be very interested to follow the developments of anti-Tau antibodies. It's still rather early days for this therapeutic approach, but it's shown some promising preclinical findings, such as the fact that blocking the Tau species thought to cause the disease prevents neurons from taking it up and causing more damage within the cells. Hopefully, MRK is able to parlay this investment into a breakthrough in the management of Alzheimer's disease, which has stymied biomedicine for decades.

