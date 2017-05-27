Potential Industry Consolidation Makes Vantiv Attractive

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) is a financial services company that you've probably never heard of but most likely have used. The company provides financial services to merchants and financial institutions. They are likely the company that has processed your credit card transactions when you've bought something at the store, or they may be the one processing your monthly payment when you send in a check to your credit card company.

For this article, we are going to focus on Vantiv's largest business unit, its merchant services division. The merchant services division accounts for almost 80% ($1,336M) of the company's revenue. Within merchant services, the company's largest business unit is its merchant acquisition business. Vantiv and other merchant acquirers are the companies responsible for building and maintaining the systems that merchants use when you pay by credit card. When you swipe your card, the transaction is sent to Vantiv, which then routes it to the correct card network such as Visa (NYSE:V). Visa then checks with the issuing bank, say Capital One, which accepts or denies the transaction and routes the response back through Visa and then to Vantiv and ultimately to the merchant. Vantiv is also then responsible for routing the money from the issuing bank to the merchant. While the accept or decline portion of the transaction happens immediately, it can take up to four days for the transaction to actually be completed with the money from the issuing bank reaching the merchant.

It's easy to see why this industry would be attractive. There are natural economies of scale that come with building up a network of merchants that make it hard for new entrants to encroach on the existing merchant acquirers. The shift from check and to a lesser extent cash to credit and debit card transactions has been a tremendous tailwind for every player in the electronic payments industry.

Indeed, looking at the graphic below from Vantiv's latest investor presentation, we can see that revenue growth in its merchant services division has averaged 16% per year!

It should be noted this is not solely organic growth. Vantiv has made almost $2.5B worth of acquisitions. However, the company generates tremendous free cash flow and could have paid for all acquisitions "out of pocket" with cash.

In fact, it's these acquisitions that make the merchant acquirer business attractive. We are usually not a fan of acquisitions given that studies have shown about 70% of them fail to meet their financial objectives; however, there is an interesting historical quirk that we think makes this industry different.

In the 1970s and early 1980s most credit card transactions were processed by hand on paper. This made it necessary for the merchant and the processor to be physically close to each other. Because of this, local banks often filled the role of merchant acquirer, hence merchant acquirers sometimes are still being referred to as "merchant acquiring banks" even though many are not actual banks. As all portions of the credit card transaction processed became electronic, it was no longer necessary for any of the intermediaries to be geographically close to each other. But the industry still has the legacy of many small merchant acquirers scattered around the country. In fact, some are still part of banks and some have been spun off (Vantiv itself is a spin-off).

Now, economies of scale (not geographic proximity) are a dominating driver of future profits in the industry. Indeed, we can see effects of industry consolidation already. The table below shows the largest current US merchant acquirers and the largest merchant acquirers from 2011. We've also included the Hirschman-Herfindahl Index (a measure of industry concentration) calculation.

We can see that in 2011 the industry had 10 major players with almost 74% of the market between them. By 2016 the number of major companies dropped to 9 who owned a collective 88% of the market. While the industry is nowhere close to reaching an HHI number of .18 to .25 that would indicate an oligopoly, the remaining companies can still benefit from increasing economies of scale even if pricing power is limited due to healthy competition.

However, there is a rather large risk for the Vantiv and the industry.

One of the biggest risks for Vantiv in our opinion is the ongoing concentration of American businesses, in particular retail. The chart below from a 2016 investor presentation shows Vantiv's customer breakdown by industry.

Vantiv's second largest market is retail merchants. This is an industry that is undergoing a rapid evolution towards online sales. Unfortunately, most of that online sales growth is accruing to one company, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Since we are writing about this under the risks section, you can probably guess that Amazon does not use Vantiv (they use Chase's payment network).

The problem is compounded by the fact that smaller retailers (or really any small business) tend to be much more profitable to merchant acquirers. A recent McKinsey study estimated that small businesses account for only 20% of the industry's payment volume but 66% of the industry's revenue. Additionally the study estimated that merchant attrition is around 5% to 15% per year at the small business level. The more small business (and large business) retail sales are gobbled up by Amazon the worse the turnover will get and the more the overall small business profit pool will shrink.

Despite the headwinds from ongoing retailer concentration, we think Vantiv could make a good investment and one that we are seriously considering for our portfolio. The results over the past few years show that overall electronic payment growth is strong enough to offset the challenges from increasing retailer concentration. The fact that the industry is widely fragmented and concentration levels are well below the threshold of regulatory scrutiny is very attractive. The merchant acquirers throw off large amounts of free cash flow that can be used to buy up smaller players and generate increasing profits from economies of scale.