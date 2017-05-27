Mid-Con Energy: The Good And The Bad

Many months ago, I published an article on Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) wherein I looked at the firm's cash flow and gave my thoughts on the prospects it offers. Since publication, not only has management come out with more updated financial data that allows me to come up with new cash flow metrics, but the firm has also seen some price fluctuations in the energy space. In what follows, I will utilize the newest data available to give my thoughts about the prospects the company offers to investors moving forward.

A look at my assumptions

Before I get to the cash flow metrics, I should go through what I believe to be relevant for the business in regards to projecting cash flow. Largely, I am relying on the updated guidance provided by management, which you can see in the image below. Interestingly, this guidance is unchanged from the fourth quarter's guidance for this year, with the exception of production which, at the mid-point, should be higher in 2017 by around 18,500 boe (barrels of oil equivalent).

*Taken from Mid-Con

Having said this, there are factors not looked at in the guidance numbers. In particular, we have cash-based general and administrative expenses. In prior guidance, I had calculated this number to be around $4.21 per boe, but data from the first quarter pins this at around $4.88 per boe. To put this in perspective, this represents a change to their bottom line of almost $1 million (which is sizable for a firm its size). Reduced debt levels, combined with a change in interest rates, are also a factor, so I am using current numbers in my cash flow analysis.

The final thing that should be noted relates to energy prices. Over the past few months, prices have fluctuated within a fairly narrow range but have recent moved toward the middle of that range compared to the low end that they were a couple of weeks back. In my model, I am going to make the assumption that oil prices average $50.33 per barrel in perpetuity, while natural gas prices average $3.256 per Mcf.

Cash flow looks decent for the price

Now that I have the ground rules laid out, I should start about by pointing you to the table below. In it, you can see the calculated revenue, expenses, and cash flow of Mid-Con for 2017 and 2018 (2019 is identical to these years if my assumptions hold true). We are, of course, relying on one additional assumption, which is that the $13 million in capital expenditures being spent by Mid-Con during 2017 will be enough to keep production level each and every year.

*Created by Author

Assuming that all of my numbers for Mid-Con are correct, we should arrive at free cash flow during 2017 and beyond of about $9.70 million. Compared to a lot of energy players, this may seem small, but for a firm as small as Mid-Con, it's actually not too bad. After all, the firm's market cap as of the time of this writing stands at about $64.08 million. This implies, if I'm correct, a price/free cash flow ratio of about 6.6. Other firms, like Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), are far less expensive, but the difference in debt may be a comfort to shareholders of Mid-Con.

However, this does not account for all of Mid-Con's cash outlays. We also need to consider the 11.63 million shares of preferred stock the business has issued and outstanding. On an investment of $25 million, the firm is paying an 8% distribution in cash, which resulted in an additional $2 million in payments each year. This brings cash flow down to $7.70 million and suggests a price/free cash flow ratio of 8.3. That's quite a bit higher, but not necessarily terrible.

One big risk

In my opinion, there is one risk regarding Mid-Con that investors need to be cognizant of. It's that the company has fairly little liquidity right now. Cash at the end of the first quarter was $2.8 million, while its borrowing capacity under its credit facility (its only source of debt) is $19.5 million. Total borrowings under its $140 million capacity credit facility stand at $120.5 million, with only a $1.5 million reduction during the first quarter of its 2017 fiscal year. Should lenders find any reason whatsoever to reduce its capacity, a fall below that $19.5 million level could prove to be a major issue.

Now, it's hard to tell just what would trigger that kind of move lower in the borrowing capacity of the business. Certainly, if energy prices (mostly oil), were to tank, the firm would be at risk since the prospect of lenders getting paid would decrease. This had happened last year but, in August, management arranged a property acquisition, combined with their preferred stock investment, that convinced its credit facility lenders to increase its borrowing base from $110 million to $140 million. That, though, was probably the only shot that Mid-Con will get at such a deal since it now has preferred lenders and not every acquisition target will be as appealing as the one it nabbed.

Takeaway

Based on my math, it seems pretty clear that Mid-Con is in a decent position right now, but investors need to tread cautiously. I don't like the small amount of borrowing capacity under its existing credit facility and, should oil and natural gas prices fall enough, we could see a cut to this at some point in time. Since shares aren't incredibly cheap (they are cheap, but not as cheap as a firm like Legacy), I would say that a shift in their borrowing capacity would hurt remarkably hard. For investors who expect oil prices to tank again and/or who are looking for the cheapest prospect, Mid-Con may not be the best prospect, but for investors who want a low-debt firm, it's worth taking a closer look at.