Investing For Life

One of the most frequent questions I get on Seeking Alpha is on how to meld my alpha-generating strategies into a portfolio. It is a difficult question to answer as my readers have wide ranges of risk tolerances, time horizons, and tax pictures. A recent article from Bill Carson, Sara Shores, and Nicholas Nefouse of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) entitled, Life-Cycle Investing and Smart Beta Strategies, does an enviable job of building a cogent framework to constructing a portfolio from smart beta strategies.

Young investors at the beginning of their careers and accumulating wealth may have little capital to deploy, but a relatively long time horizon to withstand market fluctuations. These investors should be seeking to enhance returns and can tolerate bearing some extra risk. Older investors nearing retirement may be looking for supplemental income and lower portfolio volatility. This is the essence of life cycle investing.

A whole industry has been developed around this life cycle investing premise. Target date funds are offered by many retirement asset managers (including the employer of the study's authors) and are designed around an equity-bond glide path that becomes more conservative as the account holder nears their targeted retirement date.

In this paper, the authors compose a type of smart beta glide path which determines the factor tilts to deploy depending on the age of the investor. They estimate that adopting smart beta glide paths may improve annual returns by 1% and meaningfully increase the portfolio's Sharpe ratio, a measure of risk-adjusted returns.

For young investors, the smart beta life cycle investing program in equities would incorporate a combination of value, momentum, size, and quality. As investors age, they rotate their portfolio towards low volatility strategies. Value, size, low volatility, and a proxy for quality are all part of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market", factor tilts which have delivered structural alpha relative to the market benchmark (NYSEARCA:SPY) over long time intervals.

In fixed income, the authors pointed to strategies that can obtain more diversified exposure to rate and credit factors. The first example they gave of a smart beta strategy in fixed income is what I have dubbed as "the winning trade in high yield", a structural tilt towards BB-rated credit.

I have toyed with smart beta strategies and life cycle investing in previous articles. In 60/40 Substitute: Tracking Low Vol and Bonds Since 1976, I showed that a low volatility strategy that replaces a part of the equity allocation and a part of the bond allocation delivered meaningfully higher returns with equivalent variability of returns. Potentially, we could further enhance this strategy using some tips provided from the authors of this paper. In the early years of investing, tilts towards these equity factor tilts could have increased returns. Substituting my bond proxy (NYSEARCA:AGG) for a smarter portfolio construct could have also boosted returns.

I found the paper useful in framing my thoughts towards employing these smart beta strategies over time. The piece and my own research could certainly be supplemented by an examination of how different market environments would have influenced the portfolio glide path. That criticism not withstanding, I hope this paper was useful in framing how to think about combining smart beta factors in a portfolio context.

