DryShips Remains A Sell

A week ago, I issued my latest warning to investors to avoid purchasing shares of shipping company DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS). As the company continues to sell millions of dollars worth of stock, shares plunged another 29% last week to a new 52-week low. Unfortunately, things can still get a lot worse, given DryShips' potential to sell tens of millions more shares.

Last week, the company's share count was over 12 million, a rise of more than 25% as the latest piece of the Kalani sale was digested. As I told investors, if this current deal is completed, the market cap could easily soar to $50 million, $70 million, or more. Those numbers likely have to be revised upwards, given the latest 6-K filing from DryShips regarding the sale process:

As mutually agreed to by the Company and the Investor, the Company sold 1,616,737 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $8.0 million, following a Pricing Period from May 22, 2017 to May 26, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $4.8 million at a price per share of approximately $2.96 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $4.7 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and May 26, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 8,208,886 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $10.22 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $83.9 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $83.1 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 13,778,247 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $142.5 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

The outstanding share count has risen more than 13% in this latest update, but that's a small amount compared to what's still to come. DryShips closed Friday with a market cap of just $39 million, and as the filing above states, $142.5 million remains in the Purchase Agreement. That's another 50 million shares at Friday's closing price, but as the recent pattern has shown, the average price is likely to be much lower than that.

In the end, DryShips' shares remain a sell, and a good short if you can get those shares. Given the latest plunge in the stock, along with a very miniscule amount of shares sold to Kalani, I'm thinking that the outstanding share count could surge to around 100 million, up from my previous estimate of 70 million. Of course, that number may not end up being hit literally because it's likely another reverse split could come before then. It was just a few years ago that shares were at a split adjusted $1.25 million per share, and now we are at less than $3. If that doesn't tell you something, I'm not sure how else I can convince you.

