How Dividend Growth Investing Can Lead To A Quality Sex Life

The benefits of DGI are numerous and benefit more than just your pocketbook.

I use the undervalued and underfollowed Tecnoglass as a case study that belongs in any well diversified DGI portfolio.

Dividend growth investing is a tried and true strategy for financial success that can provide that level of trust. Are millennials listening?

Research demonstrates that couples who trust one another regarding money have much better sex lives than those who do not.

Call me provincial, but I believe I've determined three Fs that - if cultivated smartly - will lead to a happy and prosperous life. Those are: family (and friends), funds, and fitness. Put another way: relationships, health, and money. There's a good chance if you have these three items in good standing that you will thrive. And there's a correlating likelihood that if any of these stumble, you will struggle.

The connections between the big 3 items listed above overlap. If you don't have money, you're probably stressed, and stress is terrible for your health. Money is also the chief source of friction in relationships, and research found that sex lives worsen when a couples approach to finances aren't aligned. Just take a look at the two charts below:

Source: Image

They say money can't buy happiness, but it appears it can buy a good sex life. And speaking as a millennial, I can safely say we value both things equally with gusto.

But the missing ingredient is what is done with that money to cultivate the trust that leads to a good sex life and therefore a blissful relationship. Are millennials investing the right way?

Last weekend I attended my second millennial wedding of the year, with a third looming a few months from now. I am happy to report that many of my peers are investing and keeping apprised of market developments (based on many conversations). Millennials are now getting hitched and starting families. Merrill Edge just released a Spring 2017 Report that discussed my peer group regarding life and money. Here are a couple highlights from that report:

Source: Image

Unlike the more seasoned age groups, millennials are saving toward lifestyle goals and not necessarily to exit the workforce. Retiring early is a beautiful goal when you dislike your job. But millennials are likely to work within their passion exploring roles with purpose. Therefore they may be less apt to pursue early retirement. Our generation was told to do what we love and the money will follow and many millennials are realizing that vision.

Another revealing chart was the data that millennials are leading the pack among savers - as they should. They carry the most debt and they have the least amount of money. The perception is that the younger generation is careless with money, playing into the stereotype of youthful invincibility. However, the data demonstrates otherwise:

Source: Image

We know based on the data above that millennials are working jobs with meaning and saving a sizeable percentage of their income. And they're having a quality sex life to boot! But the missing piece of the puzzle here is where that savings is going. Is it true that millennials are dumping their funds into overhyped names like Snapchat (SNAP)? Can it be true that they're funneling money into the abyss that is Valeant (VRX)?

I hope not. Saving 20% of income is great, but making the wise strategic choice of dividend growth investing is divine.

Why DGI?

Dividend growth investing via DRIP is the premier compound interest strategy with the least amount of friction. I could highlight a chart like the one below demonstrating its power with various growth rates:

Source: Image

Or I could boast that dividend aristocrats trounce the S&P 500 year after year. I could also mention that it does so with less volatility and a higher margin of safety. I could tout the benefits of DGI besting inflation and the predictability of payments. And I can assure my peer group that it can be placed on autopilot without incessantly needing to check and/or panic over the daily market fluctuations.

Case Study:

But the best way to introduce this beautiful concept is via case study: an example from an underfollowed and undervalued company called Tecnoglass (TGLS), which just recently announced a 12% raise to its dividend. That's good for a forward yield of 5.7% at the current price of $9.80. That should bring a smile to the face of all age brackets.

Here's some background information on the company:

"Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Tecnoglass is the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America and the second largest glass fabricator serving the United States. Headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company operates out of a 2.7 million square foot vertically-integrated, state-of-the-art manufacturing complex that provides easy access to the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Tecnoglass supplies more than 900 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for approximately 62% of revenues in 2016. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including the El Dorado Airport (Bogota), 50 UN Plaza (New York), Trump Plaza (Panama), Fordham University Law School (New York), Brickell City Center (Miami), and The Woodlands (Houston)."

Tecnoglass recently reported quarterly earnings where revenues increased 3% and the backlog of contracts catapulted to $474M. Despite being a leading manufacturer of glass and aluminum products, the company is a small player with a market cap of only $325M. That is probably why you haven't heard of it (aside from its geographic domicile in Columbia) as it's not covered by many analysts.

Revenue has grown steadily as demonstrated below:

Source: simplywall.st

Tecnoglass recently closed its acquisition of Giovanni Monti and Partners Consulting and Glazing Contractors, Inc. On the latest conference call, the CEO mentioned that this acquisition contributed $50M to the backlog. One of Tecnoglass's primary objectives from this acquisition is to expand its U.S. footprint by diversifying into the West Coast in addition to its strong presence in Florida. Another objective is to increase its residential clients. The CEO mentioned that the residential business could grow to as much as 20-25% of the business in the next few years.

In addition to its strong business in the United States, Tecnoglass is expanding in Europe and the Middle East. In 2018 the company expects $50-60M in those markets. Some of those activities include establishing a foothold in Qatar which is hosting the 2022 World Cup. Tecnoglass already has one contract worth $30M there.

Tecnoglass refinanced debt last quarter under more favorable terms which strengthened the balance sheet. Total long-term debt at the end of last year was $267M. However, 73% of that debt is not due until over 5 years from now, which will allow the firm to increase capex to fund expansion activities.

For those skeptical of international companies or Columbia in specific, I can attest that one of the best investment decisions I made was purchasing shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) years ago. BEP is part of the stellar family of Brookfield partnerships and invested deeply in Columbia via Isagen last year. That investment paid off enormously.

Additionally, just a few days ago President Trump lauded Columbian President Santos regarding the Nobel Prize he won for brokering an historic peace accord. Columbia is also growing, sporting a 4% annual growth rate. In short, the turbulent times may be an era of the past, and better days are coming ahead.

Tecnoglass is a great DGI case study because it is growing the dividend, undervalued and underfollowed, and committed to rewarding shareholders. Tecnoglass is already trouncing the market, yielding over 5%. 12% dividend growth makes it an even more appealing option. I expect the double digit growth rate to continue as the worldwide economy continues to improve, which will translate to excellent returns like the green line in the dividend growth chart above. Additionally, like millennials, Tecnoglass has many years to grow and mature, and its lack of growth history should not detract from its enormous potential and solid foundation.

The CEO had this to say about the dividend policy: "We believe this augmented payout reinforces our commitment to our dividend policy which we continue to view as an effective means to return a portion of excess capital to shareholders."

He continued this thought later by emphasizing the importance of maintaining a "very attractive" dividend policy. That is a way of telegraphing that future raises are a priority.

Additionally, the largest shareholder, Energy Holding Corp. sees the value in the DRIP and has "irrevocably elected to receive any quarterly dividends declared through the second quarter of 2018 in ordinary shares, as opposed to cash." This is a beautiful signal as a DGI investor when the largest shareholder wants its already large position to expand. I believe catching a DGI stock early is superior to hopping on a crowded train, and TGLS fits this model perfectly.

Conclusion:

Underpinning each of my decisions are the three Fs. By investing in dividend growth stocks, I am able to put my savings on autopilot while dividends get reinvested so that I have more money coming in without having to break my back to make it. That enables me to spend more time on my wife, friends, and family, which fortifies my relationships. When my relationships are positive, I am less stressed and my health improves. I am more apt to exercise and keep the endorphins running. I have more time since I don't fret about market timing or losing pace with inflation. The benefits are innumerable.

So I'll make the case that dividend growth investing can have a profound effect not just on your brokerage account but on your health, marriage and friendships. Based on the data demonstrated above, millennials are clearly saving to produce a specific lifestyle. Now they need to marry up their investing approach to maximize those plans. That means steering clear of many of the overhyped names and expanding their horizon to include overseas companies.

Tecnoglass is a great test case example of a well-rounded company that belongs in a diversified portfolio. Buy and hold and reinvest, that's all you have to do. Investing in a sound and proven strategy like DGI will generate trust in yourself and your relationships.

And if that results in a satisfying sex life - who's gonna complain about that?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP, TGLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.