Sears Holdings: The Downward Spiral Continues

I still believe that Sears will survive into at least 2018. However, other than survival, there isn't much good to say about Sears's situation.

I've stated my opinion several times before that Sears Holdings (SHLD) should be able to last into at least 2018. While I still maintain that opinion, Sears' extremely poor and deteriorating business performance is making its path to surviving another year more challenging than it should be. Sears' adjusted EBITDA has set a new low mark for the first quarter as sales declines outpace its ability to cut costs. As well, Sears' online sales appear to be declining significantly, which is quite an accomplishment at a time when sales are moving increasingly online.

Comparable Store Sales Continue To Plummet

Sears' comparable store sales decline of -11.9% in Q1 2017 sticks out as being particularly weak even though it was a tough quarter for manhy retailers. This brings Sears' three-year stacked comp for Q1 to -26.3%. Sears has been continuing to report substantial comparable store sales declines despite relatively easy year-over-year comparisons.

Other department stores mentioned that March/April comps were noticeably better (by around 4% to 6%) than February's comps. Sears may not have seen the same sort of improvement though. Sears reported in mid-April that its Q1 2017 comps were at -11.9% to date, and its final Q1 2017 comps ended up at -11.9% as well. If Sears had significantly improved comps after February, similar to other department stores, its Q1 2017 comps probably would have ended up around -11.5% or -11.6% instead.

It should also be noted that Sears' online performance appears to be very weak as well. Sears mentioned that online sales from sears.com and kmart.com shipped directly to customers negatively affected its comparable store sales results by around 0.7% in Q1 2017. This means that Sears' online sales are declining significantly at a time when other department stores are showing double-digit online sales growth.

Adjusted EBITDA Hits A Low Mark For Q1

The weak sales performance has resulted in Sears' adjusted EBITDA falling to negative $222 million in Q1 2017. This falls at the lower end of Sears' mid-April expectations for negative $190 million to negative $230 million EBITDA for the quarter. As well, the negative $222 million in adjusted EBITDA appears to be the worst Q1 performance for Sears in its history. Despite years of cost cutting, Sears' adjusted EBITDA performance has actually gotten slightly worse due to its inability to control its comparable store sales decline.

This adjusted EBITDA performance contradicts the idea that the comparable store sales number doesn't matter much and that Sears is able to contain its losses. A comparable store sales decline in the mid-single digits appears to be something Sears can work with. Cost cutting may be able to outpace that level of sales decline and allow Sears to improve its bottom line results. Double-digit comparable store sales declines have a high chance of resulting in deteriorating bottom line results despite significant cost cutting initiatives.

I previously outlined a scenario where Sears closed 200 to 250 stores per year and continued to slash its selling and administrative expense in addition to the savings from store closures. That scenario resulted in Sears improving its adjusted EBITDA to negative $421 million in 2019 with -7% comparable store sales. At -11.5% comparable store sales instead, all those store closures and other cost savings would not offset the effect of the sales decline. Sears would end up with negative $823 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2019 instead, which is slightly worse than its 2016 results.

Suppliers Haven't Completely Withdrawn Credit Yet

As expected, merchandise payables as a percentage of merchandise inventory declined to 24.7% in Q1 2017, from 26.6% in Q1 2016. This appears to indicate that Sears is needing to pay its suppliers quicker than last year on average. However, this appears to be a continuation of the gradual tightening of payment terms that Sears has faced over the past several years rather than a sharp withdrawal of credit. While I believe that payment terms will continue to get tighter, the rate of tightening appears manageable for now.

Conclusion

I still believe that Sears Holdings will survive until at least 2018. Sears' actions indicate that it appears intent on continuing operations, and its supplier situation hasn't spiraled out of control yet. However, its operating performance continues to be dismal. Sears' large comparable store sales decline is offsetting its cost cutting initiatives, and has resulted in a new low for adjusted EBITDA for a Q1. As well, this poor performance points to some of Sears' cited assets as being of limited value. For example, Sears' online sales are declining significantly, and there shouldn't be much argument that a declining online business is worth a large amount. As well, Shop Your Way would seem to be of modest value as well, given its inability to prevent Sears's sales from plummeting. While Sears mentions Shop Your Way as having tens of millions of active members (and growing), the sales results indicate that the average member is spending less and less over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.