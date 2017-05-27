My First 2 Years With SCHD As A Dividend Growth Investment

How does its performance stack up against my own stock picking in my Dividend Growth Portfolio?

Introduction

In April 2015, I purchased the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) as a dividend growth investment when I rolled over my 401(k) into an IRA.

I had studied about 20 dividend ETFs, and SCHD was the one I felt most closely matched my approach to dividend growth investing in stock selection and portfolio management. The ETF is based on the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index (DJUSDIVT).

Between the index and the ETF, I found strategies and implementation methods that have many similarities to mine. For example, stocks were selected based not only on dividend statistics (including 5-year dividend growth rate) but also on fundamental financial characteristics. SCHD's yield (2.9%) exceeded my minimum for purchase (2.7%). The ETF's expense ratio was the lowest of any dividend ETF at 0.07%.

The most important motivation in researching and then buying a dividend growth ETF was that my wife is not particularly interested in managing investment portfolios. So long term, I want to identify low-maintenance investments that she can continue with confidence.

SCHD was my first toe in the water with a dividend growth ETF. Last year, I added a second, PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD). Those are the only two ETFs that we own.

At the end of the day, my decision to buy SCHD was based mainly on these factors:

It seemed to be an ETF that could carry out a dividend growth function well, albeit with a lower yield than I get from my portfolios of individual stocks. (My Dividend Growth Portfolio [DGP] currently yields 3.6% compared to SCHD's SEC yield of 2.9%.)

It is an ETF that I can suggest to my wife when I am no longer capable of managing our investments.

It provided diversification over my stock portfolio.

Its low expense ratio would not shave much out of performance.

So I purchased some SCHD near the end of April 2015.

Dividend/Distribution Performance

One can only assess ETF dividend performance on a year-to-year basis. Dividend ETFs, unlike most dividend growth stocks, vary their quarterly distributions both up and down. They do not pay the same distribution for 4 quarters and then raise it every 5th quarter the way that most dividend growth stocks do. In other words, they act like most portfolios rather than like individual stocks.

That means that you can't "annualize" the most recent distribution to estimate what the full-year payout is likely to be. Nor can you view a quarterly increase as permanent. Indeed, an increase in one quarter may disappear in the next quarter.

The significant patterns are only visible year to year.

Methodology

As I did last year, I want to compare SCHD to my DGP, this time for the first 24 months of holding SCHD.

To make that comparison, I "normalized" my SCHD investment to the actual value of DGP on April 30, 2015. I calculated the ratio of my SCHD position's actual dollar value to the DGP's actual dollar value. Then I used that ratio to scale SCHD's performance - for both dividends and total returns - to the actual performance of my DGP. (Sorry, I can't reveal the multiplier because SCHD is in a non-public portion of my wife's and my investments.)

The following shows the scaled distributions received from SCHD (blue bars) and the dividends from DGP (red bars) received in the first 24 months of ownership. Rather than showing monthly distributions, the presentation shows 3-month quarters since it makes comparisons easier and there is just one distribution from SCHD each quarter anyway.

So there are 8 quarters shown for the first two years of ownership. The quarters have been normalized to my ownership period: Q1 = May, June, and July of 2015, and so on up to Q8, which is February, March, and April of 2017.

As you can see, my portfolio of individual stocks has returned significantly more dividends than SCHD. That of course is consistent with their different yields.

This graph shows the same data annualized.

Dividend Growth

This table shows the dividend growth each year.

Distributions May, 2015 through April, 2017 SCHD - Normalized DGP Total Dollars Received in Year 1 $2435 $3261 Trailing 12-month yield, Year 1 2.99% 4.01% Total Dollars Received in Year 2 $2747 $3459 Trailing 12-month yield, Year 2 3.20% 3.83% Dividend Growth Rate Year 1 to Year 2 12.8% 6.1%

That data covers only 2 years. To add context, we can look back at the two portfolios for the time that they have existed. SCHD began trading in late 2011, so full years start with 2012. Here is the summary from Morningstar. (I have tacked on 2012, which is no longer displayed on the site but that I have from last year's article.)

Using the above dollar payouts per share for SCHD, here are the annual calendar-year dividend growth rates 2013-2016. Alongside are the DGP's annual dividend growth rates.

SCHD DGP 2013 11.5% 18.5% 2014 15.8% 14.1% 2015 9.5% 10.3% 2016 9.7% 3.6% CAGR 2013-2016 (4 years) 11.7% 11.5%

So the CAGRs of the two portfolios have been essentially the same. I would note that 2016's growth rate in the DGP was unusually small, which was a hangover effect from the Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) debacle of 2015. So far in 2017, the growth rate is running about 10% ahead of last year.

Of course, even at 4 years, this is still a small sample size.

Total Return Performance

Let's turn to total return with dividends reinvested. SCHD's distributions were dripped via Schwab, while the DGP's dividends were accumulated in my E-Trade account. My practice is to reinvest them when they reach a threshold of $1,000. As it turns out, both portfolios had 8 dividend reinvestments in the 24-month period. The table below shows total returns net of expenses for the two years that I have owned SCHD.

SCHD - Normalized DGP Value April 30, 2015 81,354 81,354 Value April 30, 2017 97,293 101,494 24-month Change +19.6% +24.7% CAGR +9.36% per year +11.69% per year

Portfolio Composition

The following table compares the composition by sector of the stocks in the two portfolios. The color code is Orange = Cyclical; Yellow = Sensitive; and Green = Defensive. This nomenclature, labeling of stock sectors, and assignment of each stock to a sector all come from Morningstar.

SCHD holds 100 positions, while DGP has held 19-20 during most of this comparison period. Three contrasts stand out.

I hold >18% in REITs, while SCHD holds no REITs. SCHD holds >16% in industrials, while I have just a small 1% position. I hold >12% in utilities, while SCHD has practically none.

So neither portfolio is as diversified as it could be. I aim for a "well-rounded" portfolio when selecting stocks, but I have not tried to mimic, say, the S&P 500's sector weightings, as many investors do. My underlying thought has consistently been that dividends are where you find them.

Portfolio Management

Both portfolios are managed. I have written many articles about how the DGP is managed.

Whether you want to call SCHD's management "active" is up to you. To me, it is obviously active based on its index's rules.

It is nearly universal practice to call ETFs "passive" investments because the ETF simply replicates its underlying index. Morningstar states that SCHD "… is a passively managed exchange-traded fund." Schwab's fact sheet for SCHD states that one of its key features is "low turnover."

But the fact is that ETF portfolios undergo changes. SCHD's management takes place at the index level. Changes to the index, and therefore the portfolio, are rules-based. Stocks enter and leave the index, and sales and purchases are made to redress portfolio imbalances. In fact, SCHD's 1-year trailing turnover is given as 22% on Morningstar.

The following definition of turnover ratio is from Morningstar:

This is a measure of the fund's trading activity, which is computed by taking the lesser of purchases or sales… and dividing by average monthly net assets. A turnover ratio of 100% or more does not necessarily suggest that all securities in the portfolio have been traded. In practical terms, the resulting percentage loosely represents the percentage of the portfolio's holdings that have changed over the past year.

Using a similar method, I estimate that my DGP's turnover in the past 12 months was under 2%. I recorded just two sales totaling $1,684, which was less than my purchases. $1,684 in sales divided by an average monthly balance of $95,998 = 1.8% turnover.

Bottom Line

I am happy enough with SCHD's performance in the first 24 months that I have held it. It has behaved like a good dividend growth stock with a yield around 3%, which is just what I had in mind when I bought it. It has grown its dividend each year (but not quarter to quarter).

With a lower-yielding fund, I expected its dividend growth rate to exceed my own portfolio's. That hasn't happened, so that's a bit of a surprise. I also expected SCHD to grow its rate of total return faster than my portfolio, especially in a bull market. That hasn't happened either, so that's another surprise.

But it's a very small sample size. Overall, SCHD fills the bill as a decent dividend growth ETF. I have no qualms about my wife directing more money into it, if she wants to do so, when I can no longer manage our stock portfolios.

