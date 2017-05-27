U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Filings Expected To Pick Up After Memorial Day

There is just one blank check company on the calendar for the week ahead.

While the previous two weeks have been low on filing activity, we expect the week ahead to pick up in terms of new filers and launches as companies prepare for what is usually an active June.

Enjoy your Memorial Day weekend.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 20.9% year-to-date, far ahead of the S&P 500, up 7.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 14.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 14.4%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Worldpay and ABN Amro.