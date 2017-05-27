ETFs Carry The Curse Of Ownership, What's The Cure?

We need an instrument that provides discretionary ownership. It would trade like futures and be valued like an ETF.

ETFs do include ownership so are less liquid and more expensive than futures, but they capture the value of ownership.

It's too bad that all these things can only happen in my dreams. Only in dreams. In beautiful dreams.

- Roy Orbison

My last article compared stock index futures to index ETFs. In almost every way, save one, stock index futures are a better investment vehicle than index ETFs. Commissions are lower, margins are lower - yet safer, since exchanges adjust them to reflect changing risks. The futures market produces less credit risk, and the futures market is more liquid than that for index ETFs.

Thus, something very like futures is the way ahead in the stock index investment world. But futures are not yet the answer to an investor's dream. Stock index futures left the door open for the less efficient market for ETFs that followed. Why? The answer is found at the root source of futures' strengths and, equally, of its weakness - absence of ownership.

Futures are not investments. They are bets on a future price - and do not involve ownership except rarely, only for the few traders still in the market on the futures final settlement day, which in stock index futures occurs once every three months. Those brave few futures traders who allow the value of the stock index itself to determine their trading outcome on final settlement day provide an important service. They assure that the futures prices on every other day - when settlement is at a futures market closing price - are based on a forecast of the actual stock index on the final delivery day.

Enter ETFs

But the fact that futures are a forecast of a later investment value creates a substantial problem for investors. A problem big enough to reduce the market's expectation of average trader profit from stock index futures trading to zero. Futures are not an investment. A futures position does not constitute ownership. Futures are a bet. Total gains and losses to buyers and sellers combined is zero - including commissions, negative. This may be the only disadvantage of trading futures, but for traders with a holding period longer than a day, it can be a very significant disadvantage.

An ETF, on the other hand, does represent ownership. Thus, it promises the growth in value associated with ownership. An ETF provides only weak access to the traditional rights of ownership. ETFs do not permit participation in corporate decision-making, for example. But purchasers of index ETFs are rarely interested in these other rights of ownership.

The purpose of ownership, back in the day, was to make decisions about the firm's activities. But what percentage of present-day investors buy and sell securities to participate in corporate decision-making? The percentage is minuscule. For traders of ETFs, the percentage is zero.

Thus, the idea that the most expensive part of the trading process, taking ownership, should not be a choice available to traders is irrelevant, so long as the fruits of ownership that matter - access to the future income of the firm - are available.

The question is this. Could a market be created that provides the most important advantage of ownership - a value based on current expectations of future corporate revenues - without the costs of property transfer? The answer should be yes for those investors who have no interest in the other purposes of ownership. But in fact, the answer is no.

Embedded discretion: a right to choose to transfer ownership

There is a missing, futures-like, ETF-like, market that has some of the benefits of ownership without the associated costs. If a trader could specifically choose whether to take ownership/make delivery in the purchase process, a clever broker would substantially reduce that trader's commissions - and in the case of ETFs, eliminate management fees.

The effect of a marketplace for embedded discretion would be electric. The decision to buy and sell is independent of the decision to take ownership. Thus, both trades for transfer of ownership and trades without transfer could all still be executed in the same marketplace, and there would be no direct effect on market prices of delaying or forgoing the possibility of ownership.

Does this embedded discretion exist today?

But what is this embedded-discretion agreement? Is it a futures trade? Is it a stock market trade? The answer is not obvious. It is certainly a spot transaction, not a forward transaction for settlement at a future price.

Stock market example. The closest relative in the stock market to an embedded ownership agreement is a margined day trade, which - since same-day offset of a day-trade is guaranteed - does not require participation in the DTCC horse-and-buggy-era T+3 settlement. This broker "holding" of the order for offset later in the same day, perfectly legal in the stock market, is a "bucketed" trade and illegal in the futures market. You can see why such trades are potentially dubious ethically, since the broker has a certain amount of discretion in pricing both sides of the order without exposure to other buyers and sellers.

For large traders, the bucketed trade in the stock market is not only legal but has spawned an entire industry, the "dark pools" (or single-broker exchanges), offered to buy-side institutions as a way of eliminating market visibility of large customer orders while the broker seeks out participation on the other side of these large institutional trades.

So, the day-trade version of current common stock trading comes very close to being the same as the imagined embedded discretionary ownership order.

Futures market example. There is a little-known futures market trade, known as an exchange-for-physicals (EFPs). ("Physicals" are the securities used to settle the futures contract. The market underlying a futures market goes by various common monikers: the cash market, the physicals market.)

An exchange-for-physicals transaction looks like this:

EFPs permit holders of futures positions to replace them with the equivalent (or in some cases, nearly equivalent) ETF positions at futures and cash market prices agreed upon between a broker and a customer. The broker informs the exchange of the particulars of the futures side of the trade. From the exchange's point of view, the broker enters a customer position, an offsetting house position with the exchange, ordinarily illegal since the broker is crossing a customer order "away" from the other exchange traders. Hence, it must be established in advance that the trade is an EFP. A diagram constructed by the CME, showing the dynamics of an EFP, is displayed above.

The CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) provides a very useful description of EFPs between index ETFs and their related stock index futures contracts here.

There are a variety of issues and understandings that a broker and customer would need to negotiate before this EFP would "work" in the sense of the word "work" that applies to an embedded discretionary order - that is, constitute a trade with both the benefits of futures and the ownership properties of index ETFs.

Futures prices and EFP prices are inevitably different. Remember the futures price is a forecast of the spot price on a different day. But the two prices are different in a predictable way - a difference known in futures trading as the "basis." The basis is related relatively reliably to interest rates and the number of days to delivery of the futures contract. It is possible to imagine an arrangement between broker and customer with a predetermined "basis" that would eliminate the issue as a barrier to the EFP. As a broker, to preset the basis creates substantial risk, however.

The ratio of dollar value of futures positions equivalent to ETF positions is also affected by the differing daily settlement properties of the two markets. This adjustment is also common in exchanging futures for physicals, known as "tailing" the trade. Again, the broker could preset the "tail" of the trade each morning. But the broker is creating some risk for herself in the process of chasing this business.

Conclusion. The examples of a futures-like transaction in the spot market, and a spot-like trade in the futures market are both sufficiently clumsy to conclude that they do not suit the basic need of investors that would be met by an embedded discretionary ownership order.

The day-trade stock market example is just an expensive stock market equivalent to a futures trade, since for a trade opened and closed during a single trading day, the issue of ownership does not arise in either market.

The EFP self-destructs in the chart and explanation provided in the CME explanation. It is too complicated for prime time. Nothing that complicated is ever going to become a major investment product.

What the two examples show us, however, is that either the CFTC, or the SEC, or neither… or both… could lay claim to regulation of this instrument. They both already regulate instruments with the substantive characteristics of an embedded discretionary order.

