2 Reasons Why Rio Tinto Can Increase Dividends

Rio Tinto has repaired its balance sheet by significantly cutting debt and its financial health will likely be even better in the near future.

Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) is the top dividend payer among US-listed large-cap mining majors. The London-based company offers a dividend yield of 4.2%, which is substantially higher than the basic materials industry's average of 2.3%. And Rio Tinto is well positioned to grow dividends in the near future.

Rio Tinto is not a risk-free investment. It operates in the highly cyclical commodities space. The company mines a variety of basic materials, but it has significant exposure to iron ore. Rio Tinto's iron ore division accounted for 41.4% of the company's revenues, 60.5% of adjusted earnings and 66.7% of the net cash flows from operations in 2016. Not surprisingly, the slump in the prices of iron ore and other commodities, which led to a 51% drop in the company's annual underlying profits to $4.54 billion in 2015, forced it to scrap the progressive dividend policy in early 2016. The company followed that by cutting dividends by almost 20% from $2.12 to $1.70 per share in 2016. At the same time, some other miners, including Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), also either slashed or suspended dividend payments as a safeguard against the plunge in commodities.

Balance sheet strength

But since then, commodity prices have improved substantially, which has helped Rio Tinto in improving its financial health. Iron ore started 2016 on a low note, with the price hovering around $43 per tonne (that was the time when Rio Tinto changed its dividend policy), but thanks in large part to a surge seen in the second half of 2016, the metal ended the year close to $80 per tonne. In this backdrop, Rio Tinto managed to reduce its net debt (total debt minus cash reserves) by almost 30% from $13.78 billion in 2015 to $9.59 billion at the end of 2016.

Meanwhile, Rio Tinto also posted a 7% increase in underlying EBITDA to $13.5 billion in 2016. Thanks to lower debt and higher earnings, Rio Tinto managed to improve its leverage, measured in terms of net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio, from more than 1x in 2015 to almost 0.7x 2016. That's one of the lowest in the industry. In fact, in a recent presentation, Rio Tinto said that it has the "strongest balance sheet" in the sector since its peers carry a leverage ratio of at least 1.2x. This means that this time around, Rio Tinto's dividends are backed by a solid financial health.

The net debt and leverage ratio could improve further in 2017 as Rio Tinto collects $1.95 billion cash related to the sale of its thermal coal business in Australia to China's Yanzhou Coal Mining and sells additional assets in the near future. In addition to this, it is also buying back bonds of up to $2.5 billion which will also help the company in cutting its debt.

Free cash flows

At the same time, Rio Tinto has been focusing on improving its productivity and ability to generate cash flows. During the four years ending 2016, the company delivered a total of $7.8 billion of cash cost improvements. Meanwhile, Rio Tinto has also improved its underlying EBITDA margin to 38% in 2016 from 34% in 2015. The company has planned to deliver $2 billion in cost savings in 2016-17, which should also have a positive impact on margins. Moreover, reduction in cash costs should also help the company in improving its free cash flows (cash flows in excess of capital expenditure), which is a positive for dividends.

Remember, Rio Tinto already posted a 16% increase in free cash flows last year to $5.45 billion, aided by lower costs. Following the dividend cut, the company paid $2.72 billion in dividends in 2016, which was easily covered by free cash flows and led to excess cash flows of $2.73 billion. That's considerably higher than excess cash flows of $622 million seen in 2015. The company, however, has said that it will increase capital expenditure to $5 billion in 2017 from around $3 billion in 2016. But I believe it will still continue to earn strong levels of free cash flows.

That's because firstly, the company's cash flows from operations are positioned to benefit from the strength in iron ore prices. Last year's free cash flows came on the back of average FOB price for iron ore of $53.60. So far in 2017, the metal has averaged $74. Although recently, iron ore has fallen to around $60, the average price for 2017 will still come in higher than 2016 even if the metal gradually declines to $40s by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the above-mentioned cost savings should also have a positive impact on cash flows.

Secondly, Rio Tinto aims to squeeze $5 billion of additional free cash flows from its existing operations over the next five years on the back of its mine-to-market productivity initiative. The company is focusing on making its $50 billion asset base more efficient. It wants to use its 800 trucks, 200 dig units, and 50 processing plants more effectively and expects to cut shipment times by at least 5%.

Takeaway

Rio Tinto offers the highest dividend yield in its peer group, which is backed by a strong balance sheet. The company was able to cover its dividends with free cash flows in 2016. In 2017, the free cash flows could grow further. That will justify a dividend hike. Dividend investors should, therefore, consider buying this stock.

