Chesapeake: Still Waiting

Until I see something that changes this outlook, I'm going to sit on the sidelines, but I am still quite interested in the business's prospects.

What I found was that, even if the company's tax burden comes out to be nothing, its high capital expenditures will still result in a hemorrhaging of cash.

Over the past few weeks now, the oil and natural gas picture has been quite volatile, especially oil which, after seeing prices stay at about $50 per barrel for an extended period of time, saw a drop below this level amidst fears of growing US production and uncertainty around an extension of the OPEC and non-OPEC production cuts (these will likely happen now though). Seeing as how we have some new guidance out for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), one of the firms that has the most to gain or lose by where oil prices travel, and since I cover the company rather extensively, I figured it would be wise to go back in and give an updated cash flow analysis for the next few years.

New guidance

In its first-quarter earnings release, the management team at Chesapeake announced some updated guidance for the company's 2017 fiscal year. Using the midpoint of its guidance, we can see that management increased their forecasts for production by 1.75 million barrels for the entire year. 1 million barrels of this should come from natural gas, 0.5 million barrels should come from natural gas liquids, and the remaining 0.25 million barrels should come from oil.

*Taken from Chesapeake

If you compare this new guidance to the prior guidance, which can be seen in the image below, you will see that there are a number of changes, such as the differential for oil dropping from $1.65 per barrel down to $1.45 per barrel (which will save the company $6.85 million per year alone), but the largest change, in my opinion (besides total production), is Chesapeake's capital expenditures. In essence, the firm is increasing its target by $100 million this year, which is likely the reason behind the growing output.

*Taken from Chesapeake

For fans of Chesapeake, some of these numbers, especially production and any place that the firm will see a decrease in costs, are undeniably bullish, but the negative change is that the business's capital expenditures are still quite high in order to grow output versus last year's figures. This is a significant use of cash flow that will ultimately have a negative impact on the enterprise, at least in the short term.

Positive pre-tax earnings but negative cash flow

One thing that Chesapeake bulls like to argue is that the firm should generate plenty in the way of earnings this year. Surely, that does appear to be the case. Take, for instance, the table below. If my numbers are accurate (and I rely on management's guidance, combined with current hedges, and I make the assumption that oil prices will remain flat at $50.33 per barrel, while natural gas prices will remain flat at $3.256 per Mcf, both in perpetuity), then Chesapeake's pre-tax and pre-depreciation, depletion, and amortization, and pre-non-cash compensation earnings (let's call this adjusted pre-tax earnings) this year should be around $1.55 billion.

*Created by Author

That's really impressive. What's even better is that, according to management, the book tax rate for the firm should be 0%. This does not guarantee that cash taxes paid will be $0 as well, but it's probable that, because of their net operating losses that can be carried forward, this will be the case for at least this year. It's hard to know if it will be the case in subsequent years, but I intend to assume that it will be. Now, you may be wondering why I'm not including cash-based expenses in this equation. Because management is forecasting zero taxes, these numbers would be added back to earnings for cash flow purposes anyways. For those interested in these non-cash items, they will total about $5.10 per boe (barrel of oil equivalent), for a total cost this year of $1.03 billion.

So far, this is great and what's even better is that 2018 and 2019 should be better. Based on my calculations, 2018's adjusted pre-tax earnings should total $1.76 billion and 2019's should be $1.94 billion. However, even if taxes are nothing in those two years, Chesapeake could have some cash flow issues. You see, due to the high capital expenditures the firm will generate, this cash flow will be entirely wiped out.

As you can see by looking back at the previous table, after taking out capital expenditures and after paying preferred share dividends, Chesapeake should generate cash outflows of $721.64 million this year. Next year, this number should be an outflow of $434 million, followed by an outflow in 2019 of $252.85 million. Now, to be fair, management said their goal is to be cash flow neutral next year, but that will require significant cost reductions (nearly $1.96 per boe) and/or it will require management to reduce debt quite a bit (which they said they will do and likely, I believe, through asset sales) in order to lower its interest expense. However, at this time, I don't see this happening without more concrete steps by management.

Takeaway

What we can see here is that, in the current energy environment, the earnings picture for Chesapeake may look quite positive, but the cash flow picture is still less-than-ideal. In the past, I have considered buying shares in the enterprise and I would certainly consider it again under the right circumstances, but until we see something that paves the way to cash neutral territory, I would need a material discount from the company's existing share price to jump into the fray.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.