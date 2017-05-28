One CEO Outlines 'The Market's Most Significant Danger'

And even if you already appreciate what's going on, this is perhaps a more concise explanation.

If you don't believe me, and you don't believe the analysts, maybe you'll believe this.

I was happy to see a Bloomberg Op-Ed on Friday that sought to explain, in English, the "dangerous circularity" I've been attempting to detail for months.

Earlier this month, I wrote something called "If It Gets Going In The Wrong Direction..."

That post was a simplified and condensed version of a piece that I ran over at HR called "Investigating The Market's 'Nightmare Scenario.'"

Someone will say the latter title is hyperbolic. It's not. The dynamic discussed in those two pieces is what the pros are worried about.

Simply put, one-way trades are self-fulfilling.

Average investors understand that concept when it's driving things in the "right" direction. How many times have you heard someone say "don't fight the momentum" or "the path of least resistance is up" lately?

What the vast majority of retail investors don't appreciate are the mechanical factors that are driving that. The systematic suppression of volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) allows (or actually "forces" is probably better) programmatic strats to lever up.

Meanwhile, that same systematic volatility suppression encourages still more volatility selling (NASDAQ:XIV) which suppresses volatility further, and around we go.

What you end up with are CTAs, volatility control funds, and risk parity strats all leveraged to the max while VIX ETPs set the market up for a vicious feedback loop.

Here's the latest from Deutsche Bank's Rocky Fishman on that latter point:

Inverse and levered VIX ETPs' need to buy VIX futures when vol is rising and sell it when vol is falling creates a feedback loop in vol that can lead to high vol-of-vol. Currently, the combination of low VIX futures levels (making an N-point vol spike look like a huge percentage), large short ETPs, and large levered ETPs leaves over $70mm vega to buy on a hypothetical 5-vol spike in the VIX futures curve.

The implication there is that in theory, that could exacerbate things should said vol spike occur and that, in turn, could trigger deleveraging from the above-mentioned CTAs, volatility control funds, and risk parity strats. "Deleveraging" means, among other things, selling stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY).

You can find all kinds of charts and an exhaustive discussion of this in the second linked post above, and for those interested in the specifics of the volatility feedback loop, I would recommend this: "Feed Your "VIX-ation" - Rocky's Back To Answer All Your VIX Questions."

Of course, it occurs to me that all of that is complicated and it also occurs to me that you may not believe that the dynamic described above is actually something a lot of people outside of sell side circles are concerned with.

Well, in an effort to assuage those concerns, I thought you might be interested in the following excerpts from a prominent Bloomberg Op-Ed out Friday called "Low Volatility Is Market's Most Significant Danger," by Dean Curnutt, CEO of Macro Risk Advisors. To wit:

With great thanks to the central banks, market participants have increasingly learned to live in the moment. Asset prices are full, but negligible volatility encourages exposure to them without any discomfort. There are losses here and there, but in general, the daily experience of mild moves is the relevant, affirming scorecard. Further, low volatility serves not as just an anxiety-reducing palliative, but also is a mathematical driver of trade sizing codified into hundreds of billions of risk managed investment strategies. Volatility control products, for example, gear up or down exposure to the equity market based on the level of realized volatility versus a preset target. Because of the diminutive daily moves in equity indices, products such as volatility control move toward their maximum long exposure. The sell signal for volatility control and other strategies like it is unambiguous: a rise in realized volatility. Stewards of capital should be actively considering the potential knock-on effects that result from contractual deleveraging triggered by the inevitable volatility spike. There is an important debate in markets now about the causes of low realized volatility. A decline in the correlation among stocks, a global economy on more stable footing and a decline in perceptions of systemic risk (a euro-zone unraveling, for example) are among the factors. We should appreciate the importance of money flows as well. According to ETF.com, the exchange-traded fund industry is on pace for $500 billion in new asset growth in 2017. These vehicles can provide cheap, liquid access to market risk exposures. They simply put the money received to work in passive fashion, without evaluating the risk/return trade-off. The flows themselves are a factor in the positive returns and the low volatility that, in turn, attract additional flows. What results is a dangerous circularity.

Again, that was printed on Friday, but it reiterates precisely the same points I and a whole lot of smart folks on Wall Street have been making for a long, long time.

The "dangerous circularity" line is key. That's what I meant at the outset when I spoke of "one-way, self-fulfilling dynamics."

What you think you're seeing on a daily basis isn't, in fact, what you're actually seeing. What you're seeing is the perpetuation of a dynamic whereby low volatility perpetuates low volatility and that, in turn, drives mathematical models to continually increase their exposure.

That's why you get charts that look like this:

(BofAML)

And this:

(Deutsche Bank)

What you have to understand is that this is real.

The point of this quick post was to try and use the Bloomberg Op-Ed to kind of convey to readers the notion that this dynamic (the "dangerous circularity" or the self-referential feedback loop created by the interplay between systematic funds and short volatility strats) isn't something that's confined to the brains of a few analysts out to goal seek the worst case scenario.

Rather, you are quite literally watching as this market sows the seeds of its own destruction on a daily basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.