Bank Of America - Overcrowded Opportunities

At this point, it is well-known that I have written quite a few bearish articles regarding banks. In particular, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), which is one of my favorite trading vehicles.

At this point, I have come across a great short-term opportunity on the long side without retracting my bear case on the longer term.

Source: pngpix

My bear case is mainly built on the failure of the so-called 'reflation' trade. It is highly unlikely that we are entering a new era of above-average inflation backed by high economic growth. This is visible when looking at the yield curve, bond prices, leading economic indicators, commodities and credit growth.

I added a link to one of my previous articles below to give you an idea what I was/am looking at.

Article: Bank of America - Sell

At this point, it seems that I am not the only one who thinks that this whole reflation thing is not going to work out so well. Non-commercial traders have bought government bonds like they expect a major growth slowing cycle.

Net non-commercial bond positions went from -400K contracts in February of 2017 to currently almost +400K contracts. This means that we went from the highest net short position since the beginning of my COT report measurement to the highest net long position since 2007. It's one of the most powerful moves in history.

Traders went from all-in on the reflation trade to all-in on growth slowing. We are currently looking at one of the most crowded trades on the market.

Graph: 10-year US Treasury net non-commercial positions

Source: Tradingster

This is one of the reasons that I never shorted the stock or advised anyone to short. It's just too risky. Especially because of short-term rallies like the one I am currently expecting.

To give you some more background info, let's look at the last three dates when the long bond trade showed serious signs of overcrowding. The graph below shows you the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT).

Those dates can be seen below. Note that the info got published in the week of the data you are about to see. Also note that all of these peaks were about 200K net contracts below the current peak(!).

12/11/2012

07/26/2016

11/22/2016

The impact on bank of America can be seen below. Every single time, it led to a higher stock price on the short term.

The first sign in 2012 provided a 15% gain on the short term - and much more on the long term, but that's a different story. The July of 2016 signal ended up providing at least 11% to the upside while the November of 2016 overcrowding added about 13% to the bank's market cap.

The impact on the yield curve is less clear and can be seen below. I compared both the yield curve (blue line) and the ratio spread between Bank of America and the S&P 500. The one thing that is most important is the fact that Bank of America doesn't just go up after these overcrowded signals, the stock also outperforms the market.

The yield curve shows a few interesting things. The 2012 overcrowding took place during a period of growth acceleration and a steepening yield curve. It was one of the best environments to be long Bank of America. Last year's July signal took place after a growth bottom and the beginning of a Chinese leverage and commodity cycle - supported by the election.

Conclusion

I do not see any evidence to change my mid-/long-term outlook. I still believe that Bank of America won't outperform the market like many traders expect. However, I like the current environment. Literally everyone is betting on the bank's bear case (government bonds) like it's 2007. This is exaggerated and a great driver behind a 10% short-term rally.

The stock is likely to break out below $24 and reach the 2017 highs without the need to change the long-term outlook. This move will be supported by momentum which faded in the first two weeks of May. I am therefore very likely to buy some shares as soon as possible. I will likely start to sell a few close to 25.5 if I get the chance.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. You can also send me a direct message or tweet me @LeoNelissen. Also make sure to always follow your own risk management.

P.S.: I am still long bonds as part of a long-term macro trade. So don't be surprised when you see that I disclose a TLT long position despite everything I mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will likely buy Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) as soon as possible.