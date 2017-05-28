3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 28, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you come to grips with the furious pace of biotech and pharmaceuticals in this modern day.

Second-generation kinase inhibition now approved in ALK-positive lung cancer

In the world of ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer, the mainstay treatment option for several years has been dosing with an inhibitor of ALK, the first of which being Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) crizotinib.

But since then, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) have moved in a tight race to get second-generation inhibitors into the market with ceritinib and alectinib, respectively. Both of these agents are approved for treatment of relapsed ALK-positive lung cancer, but there is no indication which of these drugs works better than the other. So mostly they've raced to see who could get approved in first-line therapy first.

Well, NVS has now reached the finish line, announcing on May 26 that ceritinib has been approved by the FDA for first-line treatment of ALK-positive lung cancer, based on phase 3 findings showing that ceritinib could double progression-free survival compared with chemotherapy.

Looking forward: The approval bodes well for NVS, which will need to work double time to grab as much market share as possible. Roche may be lagging in terms of development, but if and when they receive approval for alectinib, they may be seen as the better drug because the pivotal first-line study for alectinib was done in comparison with the current standard of care, crizotinib. Alectinib's chemotherapy control arm is a definite ding against it, as it makes it difficult to know just how much better off patients will be if they receive alectinib over crizotinib.

Protagonist Therapeutics ushers in studies for a novel solution to iron overload

In many patients with certain forms of hematologic disease, such as myelodysplasia or beta-thalassemia, long-term use of blood transfusions is required to stave off severe anemia. This is an effective solution for the anemia, but over time, it can lead to an overload of iron in the blood, which causes further damage to other organs and can shorten patient lifespan.

Currently, iron chelation therapy is a viable treatment option for iron overload. Basically, you bind iron with large molecules, trapping them long enough to remove them from the body.

One of the main drugs in the Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) pipeline is PTG-300, a biological mimic of hepcidin, a naturally occurring trapper of iron. Hepcidin has drawn interest in the hematology field for its potential role in regulating iron homeostasis when the body is diseased.

Now, PTGX has announced the initiation of a phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers to assess the safety of PTG-300. If it passes this stage, then efficacy studies will follow in short order.

Looking forward: Phase 1 doesn't mean a whole lot in the big picture, but it is an important step for a small biotech, as many potential drug candidates never even make it to that stage. And treatment of iron overload represents a pretty significant need, as many of the treatment options have been around for a very long time. Hepcidin's role in iron regulation could very well help usher in a new era of symptom control and prevention of serious organ damage as a result of therapy for hematologic diseases.

Quest PharmaTech moves the needle in ovarian cancer

Microcap company Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) (OTC:QPTFF) is involved in the development of cancer immunotherapeutics, with one of its most advanced agents being oregovomab, a monoclonal antibody targeting CA125, a molecule associated with cancer cells.

At ASCO 2017, QPT will present findings from a randomized phase 2 study in newly diagnosed ovarian cancer. In advanced or metastatic patients, addition of oregovomab to paclitaxel/carboplatin led to an apparent improvement in recurrence-free survival, with the treatment arm not being estimable, compared with 15.4 months for the chemotherapy control arm.

Furthermore, a very preliminary assessment of overall survival indicated that more patients died at the time of data cutoff in the chemotherapy arm (16 patients) than did the oregovomab cohort (4 patients.

Looking forward: This is an early look at what appears to be a highly promising treatment for ovarian cancer, if the phase 3 results can bear it out. It's also difficult to interpret these findings in contemporary treatment protocols where bevacizumab might be used, which is associated with progression-free survival exceeding 30 months. So will oregovomab prove better than that combination? It's tough to know. However, this goes to show that Quest PharmaTech is perhaps up and coming in this field and might be one to look at. Buyer beware, though, as we've all been burned by a microcap stock at one point or another. Use extreme caution with your due diligence.

