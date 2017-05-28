ROTY Edition 1 Volume 2: Introducing A Migraine Play That Could Double In The Near Term

In the first entry of my exclusive focus on Runner of the Year (ROTY) ideas, I gave an overview of what readers could expect in the future. This includes:

Coverage of quality, under-the-radar stocks whose share price could double or more in the next twelve months

A model account where a full position size equals $10,000 and trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500), with cost average calculated as the day's closing price when an article was released for readers

Of our current two picks, Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Motif Bio (NASDAQ:MTFB), quarter positions have been established with the former down .75% and the latter having increased 10% at the time of this writing. As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable according to your own account size.

I personally am not a fan of model portfolios, even though my Ceviche Fund was outperforming the IBB before I lost interest. I hope the above is clear and straight-forward, and feel free to let me know if any part is unclear.

Today's Candidate: An Under-the-Radar Migraine Play

Shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have decreased 16% in the past year, although they spiked almost 400% from the six month low in February before giving back the majority of the movement.

The big news was that successful results were reported from a phase 3 study (ZOTRIP) utilizing lead clinical candidate M207 for the treatment of migraines. The pivotal efficacy trial compared three doses (1.0mg, 1.9mg, and 3.8 mg) of M207, with 589 patients enrolled across 36 sites in the United States. The highest dose achieved both co-primary endpoints as well as key secondary endpoints with high statistical significance.

41.5% of patients were free from their pain at 2 hours versus 14.3% for placebo (p<0.0001=), while 68.3% were free from the most bothersome symptoms at 2 hours versus 42.9% for placebo (p<0.0009).

Figure 3: Key secondary endpoints met as well (source: corporate press release)

There were no serious adverse events (SAEs) reported, with 3.9% of subjects reporting pain at the application site and 1.5% of subjects reporting dizziness.

Readers should keep in mind that though fragmented, the market opportunity is quite large with 36 million American adults suffering from migraines. M207 is the company's proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan coated onto their patented intracutaneous microneedle patch, which is then applied with their applicator to ensure uniform, consistent application. The patch is about the size of a quarter and could become an important option for those desiring rapid delivery. The company has IP protection through 2027.

Other recent news of note includes the company's secondary offering, in which 17 million shares were sold at a price of $1.50 per share and gross proceeds received of around $29.3 million. Proceeds will allow the company to manufacture product for its long term safety study, as well as complete regulatory activities needed to seek approval. While the company supposedly has cash to fund operations into 2018, I wouldn't be surprised to see another raise or funding event by the end of the year or beginning of 2018, as the number one rule of biotech is to do so while you are able.

Lastly, investors should be aware that key executives have shown their faith in the company recently by purchasing shares on the open market, including interim CEO John Walker's purchase of 73,716 shares at $1.36 cost average and CBO George Erbez's purchase of 68,000 shares at $1.32. Amzak Capital Management owns over 5 million shares, while key hedge funds I follow (Opaleye Management and Perceptive Advisors) also own stakes.

Other Information

Dr. Charles Duncan at Piper Jaffray has modeled peak US sales of $340 million in 2027, noting that speed and duration of efficacy would make the treatment a convenient option compared to nasal sprays and injectables. He notes that further shareholder value could be created through updates on patient enrollment in the long-term safety study as well as data on usage patterns and safety. As my skepticism of Wall Street analysts (in this case Piper later being involved in their secondary offering) typically leads me to lower peak sales estimates, even with peak sales of $200 million shares appear substantially undervalued.

I also would not be surprised if a partnership was announced in the near to medium term, with the company's cash position serving to strengthen their negotiating position.

Figure 4: Estimated market potential (source: corporate presentation)

I am encouraged by the company's management team, with key executives having served prior at Biogen, MAP Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Depomed, and Zogenix, to name a few. Investors should know that interim CEO John Walker has a history of serving in key positions at companies that were sold (Vitaphore, Arris/Axys, Centaur, Signal Pharmaceuticals, Kai Pharmaceuticals, and Guava Technologies).

Final Thoughts

Based on the above readers acquiring a quarter position in shares at the present price is recommended. As updates are forthcoming in the next couple quarters I wouldn't be surprised to see shares revalued much higher, especially if insider buying continues and key funds add to their positions.

Keep in mind that competitor CoLucid was bought out for $960 million by Eli Lilly for its treatment lasmiditan, meant to be an alternative for migraine patients who have heart problems or don't respond to treatment with current standard of care triptans. Zosano's M207 on the other hand is intended for the entire triptan market, representing a larger opportunity. M207 appears significantly better on the safety front when focusing on instances of treatment emergent adverse events.

Risks include dilution in the medium term, as well as disappointing data, regulatory risk and a highly competitive market where the availability of generic treatments could bode poorly for a potential launch.

Author's note: My goal is to identify undervalued stocks for my readers with favorable risk/reward profiles and catalysts that could propel shares higher, namely ROTY (Runner of the Year) ideas. If that interests you and you would like to learn more about this strategy, consider clicking the follow button at the top of the article next to my name. For my real-time followers, I also write a weekly blog post for discussion of other ROTY ideas as well as strategy and other useful topics. My sincere appreciation to those of you who join our discussion in the comments (especially bears) as well as readers who share my publication with others who might benefit.