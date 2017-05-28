Fun Trading Takeaways From Seadrill Partners' First-Quarter Results

I see a trading opportunity if SDLP can cross the $3 trend line support and re-test $2.25. Between $2.50 and $2.25, I would not hesitate to start a long-term investment.

Two important topics for shareholders and potential investors. First, full insulation of the company from SDRL restructuring. Second, extension of the covenant waivers to September 30.

Seadrill Partners released its 1Q'17 results on May 24, 2017. Revenues were down 7.3% quarter over quarter.

Investment thesis:

The offshore drilling industry is dealing with the nasty effects of this stubborn bear cycle as I speak. The result is that Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) - which owns 42,819,100 total common (26,275,750 shares) and subordinated shares (16,543,350 shares) of Seadrill Partners, LLC (NYSE:SDLP) or 46.6% (Minority holder) - has an unbearable debt load that will have to be refinanced soon.

SDLP is tightly intertwined financially with Seadrill Ltd. and the issue is now becoming very serious after the recent episode of the Seadrill debt restructuring delayed to July/September, on April 4, 2017.

The same day, SDLP announced the following:

Seadrill Limited has reached agreement to extend the milestone to implement a restructuring plan from 30 April to 31 July 2017 and also to extend the related covenant amendments and waivers expiring on 30 June 2017 to 30 September 2017. These covenants relate to the following secured credit facilities where both parties are guarantors: US$1.45 billion facility relating to both the West Vela drillship (owned by Seadrill Partners) and the West Tellus drillship (owned by Seadrill Limited), of which US$342 million was outstanding at the end of 2016 with respect to the West Vela. US$420 million facility relating to the West Polaris drillship (owned by Seadrill Partners) of which US$279 million was outstanding at the end of 2016. US$440 million facility relating to both the T-15 & T-16 tender rigs (owned by Seadrill Partners) and the West Telesto jack-up (owned by Seadrill Limited) of which US$119 million was outstanding at the end of 2016 with respect to the T-15 & T-16.

These three facilities relate to rigs purchased by the Company from Seadrill Limited which contain identical covenants to those in other Seadrill Limited facilities.

This article updates my preceding article on SDLP on March 3, 2016, regarding the 4Q'16 results and fleet status.

I - Fleet Status as of May 24, 2017. Click here

Semi-submersibles # Name Class Year built Client Location Day rate in $K End of contract 1 West Sirius 6th HE 2008 [BP] USA 297 [paid by BP over the contract terminated.] 7/17 Texas - Corpus Christi Cold-stacked ($10k/d cost) 2 West Aquarius 6th HE 2009 [Statoil] [BP] Canada 200 Option 260 5/17-7/17 opt 7/17-10/17 3/18- 6/18 3 West Capricorn 6th HE 2011 [BP] USA 316 526 Mobilization fee of $30 m paid over the contract 6/17 Standby 7/17-7/19 Contract swapped with the West Sirius 4 West Leo 6th HE 2012 [Tullow oil] Ghana 605 Dispute "force majeure" (see 1 below) 7/18 Spain Drillships UDW # Name Class Year built Location Day rate in $K End of contract 1 West Capella 2008 Spain [Total] Cyprus [Petronas] Gabon Available 165 Undisclosed Warm stacked at $60-$70k/d. 7/17 - 9/17 10/17 - 1/18 Options 2 West Auriga 2013 [BP] USA 562 Mob. $37.5 million taken over a period. 10/20 3 West Vela 2013 [BP] USA 564 Mob. $37.5 million taken over a period. 11/20 4 West Polaris 2008 [Exxon Mobil] Angola 490[450~] (one element of the day rate will be paid to the JV) 2/18 Others # Name Year built Location Day rate in $K End of contract 1 West Vencedor 2010 [ConocoPhillips] Indonesia 115 7/17 (+options) 2 T15 2013 [Chevron] Thailand 110 7/19 3 T16 2013 [Chevron] Thailand 110 8/19

II - 1Q'17 Financial results snapshot (9 consecutive quarters)

1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 1Q'16 4Q'15 3Q'15 2Q'15 1Q'15 Contract Revenues in $ million 327.5 353.3 312.8 361.0 401.9 428.7 403.4 385.6 385.9 Total operating revenues in $ million 173.4 164.8 384.5 418.5 444.0 467.2 456.5 417.2 400.7 Total operating expenses in $ million 175.4 188.5 180.5 192.6 220.5 229.1 247.1 211.7 210.0 Net income $ million 106.9 207.5 152.8 112.2 73.2 189.6 35.4 192.5 70.9 Net income attributable to SDLP in $ million 56.8 101.9 83.2 59.8 36.1 96.2 21.5 101.3 38.2 EPS $/share 0.62 1.11 0.91 0.65 0.39 1.05 0.23 1.10 0.42 Cash and Cash equivalent in $ million 862.4 767.6 744.6 450.1 401.2 319.0 189.4 197.7 242.0 Long-term debt Net debt $ billion 3.57 2.755 3.44 3.37 3.39 3.42 3.44 3.46 3.48 3,210.3 Total non-current liabilities in $ million 3,295 3,580 3,739 3,770 3,818 3,897 3,883 3,899 3,652.9 Adjusted EBITDA Adj./Year in $ million 261.3 1,069.3 210.4 1,113.4 313.1 1,211.8 284.5 1,172.4 305.4 1,160.4 308.8 1,235.2 273.7 1,094.8 272.5 1,150.4 261.0 1,044.0 Coverage ratio n/a 8.01 13.98 13.12 5.27 5.26 1.54 1.532 1.483 Distributed Cash Flow ("DCF") in $ million 68.9 60.3 105.2 98.8 99.2 98.9 85.4 84.7 82.0 Quarterly distribution $/share on hold 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.25 0.25 0.5675 0.5675 0.5675 Shares outstanding in million 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821

The Company deferred its first quarter 2017 distribution decision until an agreement is reached with its lending banks to insulate itself from potential events of default by Seadrill Limited should Seadrill Limited require the use of in court processes, such as schemes of arrangement or chapter 11 proceedings, to implement its restructuring. Discussions with our lending banks are well advanced and we are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to the implementation of the broader Seadrill Limited restructuring. Assuming we reach an agreement, a determination will be made regarding the distribution to our Members. Based on our current cash position and free cash flow, we aim to maintain our current distribution level once an agreement is reached with our lending banks.

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio.

1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 1Q'16 4Q'15 3Q'15 2Q'15 1Q'15 4Q'14 Net debt 2,75 2,88 2,94 3,32 3,35 3,60 3,70 3,71 3,45 3,41 Adjusted EBITDA/Q 261,3 210,4 313,1 284,5 305,4 308,8 273,7 272,5 261,0 241,8 Adjusted EBITDA/Year 1069,3 1113,4 1211,8 1172,4 1160,4 1116,0 1357,8 1150,4 1044,0 967,2 Net debt/Adj EBITDA 2,57 2,59 2,43 2,83 2,89 3,23 2,72 3,22 - -

Commentary:

Seadrill Partners released the 1Q'17 results in May 24, 2017. Revenues were down 7.3% quarter over quarter, but overall they were solid with adjusted EBITDA of $261 million. (please look at the first part of my article and charts).

M. Mark Morris said in the conference call:

Revenues were down 7% relative to Q4 mainly due to the recognition of 60-day Force Majeure rate on the West Leo contract not being repeated for the first quarter. As you know, we are disputing the Force Majeure claim and have initiated litigation proceedings. Finally, adjusted EBITDA increased 24% primarily due to the received of the final installment of the West Capella early determination fee.

Two important topics for actual shareholders and potential investors that have been discussed in the conference call:

1 - SDLP has deferred the 1Q'17 distribution,

Until the agreement is reached with our lending banks to insulate SDLP from potentially events default by Seadrill Limited should see the limited require the use of the import processes such as schemes of arrangement or chapter 11 proceedings to implement its restructuring. Based on our current cash position and free cash flow, we aim to maintain our current distribution level should an agreement be reached. Said Mark Morris.

2 - SDLP is trying to insulate the company from SDRL potential default, and negotiate an extension of the covenant amendments and waivers to September 30, as indicated above.

M. Morris explained what means a "full insulation", from SDRL in the conference call:

Mark Morris Yes. So, this is a full insulation. So when we think about insulation, it's both cross default and cross acceleration. So cross default would be addressed by removing the co-obligor structure, and then you insulate from across acceleration by separating these facilities. So, but there is three facilities, the West Polaris is a standalone facility. So, no structural amendments require there. The T-15 and T-16 are in a facility with the West Telesto, which is a Seadrill Limited rig. The idea there is to separate T-15 and T-16 into a facility at Partners and then a facility with the West Telesto at Seadrill. And in the same idea with West Capella facility, which is in the same facilities of West Tellus that will be structurally separated. So it's full insulation.

At this present time the company is still negotiating with the lenders, and I expect some news about an agreement by the end of June.

Conclusion:

I believe that SDLP will be successful in its attempt to get a full insulation from the negative effect of Seadrill limited potential default.

However, I think the company should absolutely cancel the quarterly distribution immediately, until the time when the market has recovered fully. It may take about 12-18 months.

It is difficult to imagine why the company is so keen on paying such a distribution, while it is still struggling with a difficult market environment, with plunging day rates and low tendering activity. I wonder how the lenders think about this idea?

Technically, SDLP is showing a descending triangle pattern, which is often considered as bearish (70%), and may well end up with a negative breakout that could go as low as $2.25 in my opinion.

However, if the company is successful at insulating itself from SDRL restructuring, we may re-test the trend line resistance ($3.60), and eventually reach $4.25, which is a resistance.

Unfortunately, the recent OPEC decision to extend the 1.8 MBOPd production cut to March 2018, was not enough to support oil prices yesterday, and it is very likely that we will stay in this status quo situation for the foreseeable future, with oil prices hovering between $48 to $58 per barrel. This is not a good omen for the offshore drilling industry that needs oil prices above $60 a barrel.

Nonetheless, I see an opportunity if SDLP can cross the $3 trend line support and re-test $2.25. I would not hesitate to start a long-term investment between $2.50 and $2.25.

Looking at the situation and uncertainty related to the ongoing discussion with the lenders, I see no interest in investing in SDLP now, and little potential for trading either. In short, SDLP is a perfect hold.

