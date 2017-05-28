Don't Buy Snap If You Think It Will Be The Next Facebook

Q1 Recap

The narrative behind the Q1 results of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) included increased partnerships, lower customer acquisition costs for advertisers, and bettering tools for advertisers such as the recently launched API and auction platform. SNAP reported a $2.2B loss that included $1.3B in unrecognized stock based compensation expense. The cash position increased to $3.2B following the IPO that will help finance the heavy R&D that the company will require moving forward. SNAP reported a 286% yoy increase in sales of $149.6M which missed expectations by about $8M.

However, sales and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) were down over 10% from the prior quarter which was attributed to seasonality. SNAP's primary cost of revenue includes hosting costs which was cut by 12% from the prior quarter due to new contracts that were negotiated with Google and Amazon cloud offerings. Operating expenses increased 18% because of an increase in new hires in the sales and engineering department. Reported G&A was almost eight times reported sales and total SG&A was almost 15 times the reported sales. The large SG&A expenses were the reason behind the large reported loss. Although there was a large loss, the company will benefit from the tax loss carry forward.

As for engagement, SNAP had 166 million Daily Active Users (DAU) and larger penetration in acquiring users abroad. Snapchat's yoy growth rate slipped from 48% to 36% from the prior quarter. Finally, it had increased success in automating its ad platforms with over 20% of Snap Ad impressions programmed through its API.

IPO & Investor Profile

SNAP felt the expected surge over its offering price as it was one of the biggest and most anticipated tech IPOs. Many hurried to open positions because they wanted to have a part of something that could potentially be the next big Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). However, a large percentage of investors are not the millennials and youth that comprise the fundamental user base. Therefore, they do not fully understand how users interact with the app. It is easy to get bullish on a new Tech IPO that has been extremely popular. Nevertheless, investors must understand the fundamentals of the service and how its target demographic interacts with it.

Facebook's Platform Model

The biggest difference between SNAP and FB is that Facebook is a large platform, not just an app. Facebook has a wide array of different uses that it offers and serves as an umbrella with its varied lines of businesses such as WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Furthermore, Facebook is used to stay in touch with friends, acquire business relationships, play games, easily open accounts in other platforms, create social and event groups, voice opinions, and is even used as a news outlet. Although it can be said that SNAP has some of the same uses, they are not as widely used as they are on the Facebook platform. It has come to a point where very young and old people are creating accounts and people are even creating accounts for their pets. With almost 2B monthly users, it has become taboo for one to not have a Facebook account. Although Facebook is in a much later stage in its development, the platform that it has offers a diversified stream of growth due to its many different service offerings.

One could argue that SNAP can experience a similar transformation with time, but SNAP's model is to offer a specialized and personalized contact with friends. The appeal of its ability to provide a private experience is what differentiated the service. This appeal cannot be sustained if the company decides to massively open the service to a platform based model with many different uses. An example of this was the launch of Snapcash. Although it is still offered on the app, it has not received a lot of attention and its use is far from widespread among SNAP users. This example demonstrates SNAP's inability to successfully integrate different uses into its service.

Snapchat's Advertising

Currently, about 95% of SNAP's revenue is derived from mobile advertising. Its business model is highly dependent on an increasing user base. However, its user growth has been somewhat disappointing given where the company is in its life cycle. The bulk of engagement stems from developed countries and SNAP has been ineffective in growing users in the rest of the world. Management claims that the struggle in growing users in the rest of the world is a result of connectivity and expensive broadband cell service. The recent quarters have shown a large decline in the pace of user growth and SNAP must implement innovative outreach efforts to combat that.

It is important to examine the market segment that SNAP targets. Currently, about 60% of the SNAP's DAU come from users that are below the age of 25 and 23% below the age of 18. This could pose an issue because the older age demographic has a higher propensity for spending based on their level of discretionary income. They do have an impressive reach of young users, but the young users are not the ones that equate to a high ARPU. This fact detracts advertisers and SNAP must learn to increase the average age of its DAU to create better quality ad opportunities for its partners. Furthermore, SNAP depends on its users to swipe up on advertisements to increase revenue. However, it is far too easy for users to ignore the advertisements and continue to use the app to send snap updates to their friends. Snapchat's user demographic is currently too narrow and must be addressed by management.



One of the biggest things that makes advertisers love social media advertising is the abundance of information and intel that they can obtain about user behavior. Targeted advertising is a large degree of magnitude more effective than traditional advertising and is what has made companies like Facebook so successful. Snapchat targets advertisements based on the information the app has gathered on how users interact with the app. Much of this consists on what sort of media or advertisements triggered a user to swipe up or what kind of filters have been used by that user. Additionally, SNAP focuses on geolocation to target advertisements. However, SNAP does not have the quality of information that Facebook and Twitter offer. This is specifically due to the fact that keywords are fundamental to social media marketing. Social Media marketers know that the highest value of paid advertisements is derived from effective keyword analysis that drives user behavior. SNAP focuses on pictures and videos that lack the abundance of keywords and dialogue that Facebook and Twitter hold. Although SNAP has a feature to add texts to snaps, it does not have near the predictive power of all the dialogue from Facebook and Twitter. Furthermore, SNAP lacks in the quality of interaction that users have with advertisements. SNAP allows users to share content and swipe up to learn more about what is being advertised. There is not a feature where users can comment and like content. Overall, this means that the data derived from SNAP users has less predictive power compared to Twitter and Facebook. Thus, SNAP advertisements are less effective in targeting users. Recently, SNAP has been offering companies that have not used its advertising discounts on new media to be featured on the app. This campaign could be effective in increasing partnerships and advertising business, but does SNAP really need to offer discounts to do it?

The Instagram Problem

It is no question that Instagram is a dangerous threat to SNAP's business and could be the largest reason for the company's long term growth trajectory not coming into fruition. Recently, Instagram has been adding features that mimic the same ones that SNAP has been known for. The rollout of Instagram Stories was the biggest threat to SNAP. Also, Instagram now has a feature where you can take pictures and videos and directly send them to your followers or create a new group where they can be sent.

In its newest update, Instagram is introducing face filters just like the ones that can be used in Snapchat. With higher DAU and implementation of these new changes, Instagram has taken away most of the things that made SNAP a differentiated service. Furthermore, with the aid of the powerhouse that is Facebook, Instagram has the ability to keep up with new features that will be offered from SNAP and integrate its software with the umbrella of all services offered under the Facebook platform. Currently Instagram Stories' 200M DAU and WhatsApp's 175M beat SNAP's 166M DAU. Additionally, Instagram's 700M monthly users demonstrates that the platform has a large ecosystem of users that will be able to continue the growth in its Instagram Stories engagement.

Public Comps Valuation

To conduct the public comps valuation analysis, six companies were chosen based on their similar characteristics and all data was derived from FactSet. The companies in the peer group include: FB, TWTR, OTC:MTCH, WB, OTCPK:TCEHY, LN.

It can be seen that on a basis of Book Value, SNAP has a lower multiple in relation to its peer group. However, its sales multiples are almost four times the peer group average. The 1st quartile represents the bear case scenario and the 3rd quartile represents the bull case scenario. The sales multiples suggest that the market expects a large amount of growth in sales in relation to its current market value. Despite the fact, SNAP is grossly overvalued in comparison to this peer group from a public comps standpoint.

On a separate note, SNAP currently finances 100% through equity. This means that SNAP's cost of capital is high because it is equal to its cost of equity. Although this intuitively seems like a negative point, this also implies that SNAP's cost of capital can only go down with the introduction of debt in the future.

Conclusion

While there might be a lot of opportunities with SNAP going forward, there are currently very few signs of anything tangible that signals that this stock will experience the same success as Facebook. Because of this, investors should consider holding off on buying SNAP until the catalysts begin to become more clear. This stock could very well experience the same fate as TWTR in terms of missing the long term projections that were expected of it. The threat of Instagram taking away the market share of advertising from SNAP presents a large problem that the company needs to learn how to overcome. As Warren Buffett would say, SNAP does not have the economic moat to fight off its competitors to be worth the premium that investors are currently paying.