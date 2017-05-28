Who Is DryShips' Investor?

The company provided update on share dilution. At this time about 30% is complete.

Since my short rating on April 26, 2017, the stock has down by about 71%.

DRYS hits 52 weeks and an all-time low at $2.80 a share vs their all-time high of $42 million a share.

Since the latest reverse split on May 11, 2017, the share count has increased by about 43%.

For the past while it has been routine that on Fridays the company provides updates on share dilution. The share count has been increasing consistently. After the latest reverse split (May 11, 2017), the company had 9.6 million outstanding shares versus 13.7 million shares today. This is an increase of about 43%, with the remaining $142.5 million worth of shares to be sold to Kalani. The stock has nowhere to go except downwards.

Share Dilution Update

Today (May 26, 2017) the company provided an investors update on share dilution. The company made an agreement with Kalani on April 3, 2017 to sell $226.4 million worth of shares over a 24-month period. In the first two months, the company raised about 30% of the deal. At this rate, I expect the share dilution may be completed within next 7 months, keeping in mind that the company has not started the $2 billion mix shelf offering yet (it may last for more than a year). The book value provided by the company is meaningless because if the share count increases the book value per share will decrease. For more information see the chart below.

On May 11, 2017, the company had 9.6 million share count versus 13.7 million share count today (May 26, 2017), which is an increase of 4.1 million shares (about 43%).

43% share count increase = 60% decrease in share price

Source: Created by Author

Book Value per share as of May 26, 2017:

Book Value per Share : approximately $429.1 million (or $31.14 per share )

: approximately $429.1 million (or ) Number of Shares Outstanding: 13,778,247

Book Value per share as of May 23, 2017:

Book Value per Share : approximately $429.1 million (or $35.28 per share )

: approximately $429.1 million (or ) Number of Shares Outstanding: 12,161,510

Book Value per share as of May 11, 2017

$425.6 million equity / 9,628,852 share count

Book value per share: approximately$44.20 share

Investor vs Trader

The company regularly refers to Kalani as "the investor" on its SEC filing. Who are the real investors of the company? The answer to that is the general public.

Source: Simply Wall St.

The company sells shares to Kalani and Kalani in turn sells those shares to the general public within a short period of time (ex: a week). The company says in its SEC filing that between April 3, 2017, and May 26, 2017, the company sold an aggregate 8,208,886 shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $10.22 per share. As we can see from the above image, the general public owns almost the entire company while Kalani owns almost nothing.

In terms of who is an investor and who is trader, investors will buy stock ownership in a corporation and hold onto those stocks for the very long term, generally measured in years, while traders hold stocks for the short term, days to weeks. The company should call Kalani the "Swing Trader" not "the investor".

According to Investopedia, a trader's "style" refers to the timeframe or holding period in which stocks, commodities or other trading instruments are bought and sold.

Position Trader - positions are held from months to years

- positions are held from months to years Swing Trader - positions are held from days to weeks

- positions are held from days to weeks Day Trader - positions are held throughout the day only with no overnight positions

- positions are held throughout the day only with no overnight positions Scalp Trader - positions are held for seconds to minutes with no overnight positions

Conclusion

The stock has been hitting an all-time low almost on a daily basis due to non-stop massive dilution. Instead of averaging down, I would sell it immediately. I expect the share dilution may last close to two years. As you know my recommendation remains the same: either avoid or short it. To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

