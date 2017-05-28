How Stocks Were Saved (Friday) - It's A Tale Of Tangibles And Intangibles

Most of Friday's action happened in the pre-market trade. Equities swung to and fro on the push and pull of catalysts that came to the wire before the open of trading. The negative driver was just a bad memory, as the Oval Office scandal took a turn for the worse. The FBI is apparently looking into the dealings of President Trump's son-in-law now. Meanwhile, the media is asking why our commander and chief pushed aside another dignitary at the NATO summit. It was just more of the sort of stuff that makes investors antsy about the C-suite of America. You'll recall that just a week ago Oval Office concerns caused stocks some serious trouble for stocks, so all this seemingly tangential noise really matters. Fear not, though, as the positive counterpoint for equities was formidable. U.S. data Friday morning, namely in an upward GDP revision, provided reason for investors to think twice about taking risk off. So stocks went nowhere all day after swinging violently in the premarket.

After enjoying some time away, that is the stock market enjoying the President's time away, it's about time to get back to reality. Actually, investors will agree that President Trump has been mostly great for stocks. Still, the folks in the popular press and TV seem to agree that the first part of the president's first foreign trip went swell, but the second part, not so well.

President Trump was a big hit in Riyadh and Jerusalem where he reassured two important U.S. allies in the region of our continued support against their sworn enemy, Iran. He said he would not lecture them, but then he went to the NATO Summit and lectured our closest allies on giving their fair share to the alliance. Hey, it's really hard doing business with family and friends, so let's show some sympathy here. But then at the G7 Summit in Sicily the President played Godfather, and upset the apple cart with his views on trade and climate change. And we're still trying to figure out why he shoved the Prime Minister of Montenegro, a small negligible country sharing the Adriatic Sea with Greece, Italy and others.

Perhaps working harder against stocks, though, is the latest shoe to drop against the President's Cabinet. Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, is allegedly a person of interest to the FBI because of some meetings he had with the Russians during the election campaign. I would not read too much into this, but the press definitely will run with it. It hurt stocks Friday morning because it reminded us all that former FBI Director Jim Comey will be testifying soon on the Russia investigation and why/if the President fired him after/if he asked him to stop "the Russia thing." The pressure is back on, but it's on stocks too, or at least it was until U.S. data reached the wire in the premarket.

Stocks were looking to slide before the data, but retraced those early losses. The S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) ended the day undecided, with the SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA), PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ), iShares Russell 2000 (NYSE: IWM) and Vanguard Total Stock Market (NYSE: VTI) treading water as well. Still, stocks did mark record territory last week. The iPath S&P 500 Volatility Shares (NYSE: VXX) was looking up to start the day but it retraced along with other market hedges including the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE: GLD). Notably also, the U.S. Dollar Index (NYSE: UUP) was underwater before the data release but later found green territory.

The day's data included Durable Goods Orders, the first quarter GDP revision, U. of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Corporate Profits data, and the Baker Hughes (NYSE: BHI) Rig Count data.

The GDP revision played importantly, as it was revised higher. First quarter GDP was adjusted upward to 1.2% growth quarter-to-quarter, versus the initial reporting of just 0.7% growth; the improvement was also better than the 0.8% growth expected by economists. It is good news, and it could have been bad so we are all wiping our brows. The Fed and others mostly expect a much healthier level of growth for Q2, so here's to 2017! At least that is what stocks seemed to say after the news materialized.

Along with GDP, we received a GDP Price Index data revision, which was expected to match the 2.3% increase that was initially reported. However, the price index was revised down to +2.2%, something that might have been expected considering the softness seen in price data in March.

Real Consumer Spending was revised higher to 0.6% quarter-to-quarter, an improvement versus the 0.3% initially reported and better than the +0.4% that was expected by economists. After tax corporate profits increased by just 12.0% year-to-year, versus the 22.3% reported in Q4. However, Q1 is a different animal than Q4.

Durable Goods Orders were reported for April in the premarket as well, and were a sneaky positive catalyst. New orders fell by 0.7%, against expectations for a 1.0% decrease. However, before you react poorly, note that March orders were revised higher to +2.3%, versus their initial reporting at +0.7%. When you raise the basis, you will impact the rate of change reported, though the absolute value may be just fine. Now you see why I said "sneaky." Ex-transportation, which removes volatility created by the big-ticket items like aircraft, new orders declined by 0.4%. Again the prior month data was revised upward, with March orders ex-transportation at 0.8%, versus the initially reported decrease of 0.2%. Core capital goods, however, were revised lower for March to 0.0% growth versus the 0.2% initially reported. So, on net what appears like bad news was actually pretty good.

The final reporting of U. of Michigan Consumer Sentiment showed a slight moderation to 97.1 for the final reading in May, versus expectations for 97.6; it was down from the preliminary reading on the month at 97.7. But, oh by the way, we are still marking near highs for the last four years.

Oil prices (NYSE: USO) started the AM poorly, on the sell the news OPEC event we predicted. However, oil prices (NYSE: OIL) also recovered early losses on the positive economic data. So perhaps we won't worry about next week until next week now. Follow my column here at Seeking Alpha for more of my regular work on markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.