The X Rail Entertainment Offer To Buy Railway Express For $20 Million: 'Deal' Or 'No Deal'?

Even if you choose not to buy this stock, I think it provides for a wonderful learning experience to Seeking Alpha readers.

At a minimum, if the deal is real, a 25% return is likely; at a maximum, if the deal is real, a 1,500% return is possible.

X Rail Entertainment has a market capitalization that is more than adequate for the acquisition, but financial statement fundamentals are poor.

When a Pink Sheets or “penny” stock acquisition announcement is made, it often takes several trading days for the stock price to reflect the buyout offer.

I summarize "the deal," below:

X Rail Entertainment, Incorporated

X Rail Entertainment, Incorporated (OTCPK:XREE) has a 52-week high at $6.30 and a 52-week low at $1.20 per share. It has only 8 Seeking Alpha followers and has a market capitalization at $815M as of the May 26, 2017 close. The X Rail website can be located here. A $20M buyout price, for a firm with a market capitalization of more than 40 times this measure would appear to be doable, but the market price per share for the buyout target, Las Vegas Railway Express, Incorporated (OTCPK:XTRN) has not adjusted to reflect the buyout price per share.

The March 31, 2017 unaudited financials for X Rail show a negative working capital position, negative gross profit and losses, and 216M shares issued and outstanding, as of this date. Cash flows are being generated through the sale of stock. Five-hundred million shares were authorized, at this date.

Under related party transactions:

Under subsequent events:

Below is the chart for the stock price for a 1-year period:

Las Vegas Railway Express, Incorporated

Las Vegas Railway Express, Incorporated has a 52-week high at $0.02 and a 52-week low at $0.0001 per share. It has only 40 Seeking Alpha followers and has a market capitalization at $1.2M as of the May 26, 2017 close. The Las Vegas Railway Express website can be located here. If the deal is legitimate, the $20M buyout will increase the stock price per share by about 1,500%. Clearly, "the market" does not believe "the deal" to be a "done deal." If all 10B authorized shares were issued and outstanding, the deal, if completed, would be worth $0.002 per share ($20,000,000 divided by 10,000,000,000), and the stock is still undervalued by about 25%, at the $0.001589 closing price per share on May 26, 2017.

The December 31, 2016 quarterly report for Las Vegas Railway Express shows a negative working capital position, zero revenues, and positive cash flows from operations. The last point is due to an explosion in payables.

The 5-Day Chart and the Announcement of the Buyout

Below is the 5-day chart for Las Vegas Railway Express, which includes the stock price per share reaction to the announcement of the buyout (see the black arrow):

I have traded this stock, profitably, but continue to hold a position.

Recommendation

Enjoy the long, holiday weekend, but set a news alert for [XREE] and [XTRN] and glance at the latter on or about 9:30A on Tuesday morning.

These Pink Sheet stocks tend to react very, very slowly, even when the deals announced are good deals and legitimate, so, even though we tend to follow stocks with larger market cap measures on Seeking Alpha, I think this presents an opportunity to see how stocks in a relatively inefficient exchange or market trade. You can sit on the sidelines and do not need to jump in to the stock, at the open, to make money on this stock. In fact, if you have never traded one of these before, a "wait and see" approach is best.

The below is the first one of these I ever saw. I sat on the sidelines, watched, did not trade, but it was a wonderful learning experience. I captured the data and the experience, just so that I would not have to recall the details and fact pattern from memory. I put it in quotes, simply to distinguish it from other components of this article:

At 5:51:00 PM, on February 14, a Fort Worth, Texas BUSINESS WIRE titled, Crescent Real Estate Announces Agreement With COPI and Recovery of Assets, was released. This was an after-hours (AH) news release and it appeared to go unnoticed on the various "stock tips" message boards. No one knew, or, if they did, they weren't "talking" about it. (The latter is a real possibility, since the news was released in the AH and no one had time to buy before the release.) COPI had 11.4 million shares outstanding (OS) and a float of 9.8 million shares. More than half the "float" (i.e., shares known to be available for trading, excluding insider or otherwise restricted shares) traded the Friday (February 15, 2000) following the news release. More than 4.7 million shares traded, and COPI stock rose from an opening/low PPS of $0.02 to a high PPS of $0.27. The February 15, 2002 closing PPS was $0.23. The following Tuesday, February 19, 2002 (following the long, President's Day weekend), after news had spread, the price rose further, to a high PPS of $0.38 on volume of a bit less than 1.3 million shares (about 10 percent of the OS).

Disclosure: I am/we are long XTRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.