DryShips: Still Cramming Equity Into The Market

DryShips Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS) filed a 6-K on May 26th that provided an update on its ongoing equity issuance. The important takeaways are as follows:

Only $4.8 million raised on a Fixed Amount Request of $8 million.

1.6 million shares issued (13.3% of shares outstanding at May 19th) at an average price of $2.96.

Outstanding shares equaled 13.78 million at May 26th.

Only 13.3 million shares of DRYS traded during the week ended May 26th, a 34% drop in volume week over week. Although shares issued as a percentage of shares traded remained in the 12% range, equity issuance declined 54% week over week due to the decline in volume traded and in DRYS stock price. Next week will be a holiday shortened week, so barring a negative/positive catalyst that will result in greater trading volume, equity issuance will likely decline below the $4.8 million of this week.

With 13.78 million shares outstanding at May 26th and a closing price of $2.83, DRYS equity market value declined to $39 million from $48.3 million at May 19th. This was an almost 20% week over week decline in EMV when, in theory, the EMV should have increased by the dollar value of the equity raised. The decline is a result of the relentless issuance of equity into a market that cannot absorb it.

It is reasonable to expect that DRYS will issue a Fixed Amount Request in the $6 million range next week and that the recent trend of downward pressure on the stock price will continue during the first hours of trading on Monday and Tuesday. The current $39 million EMV, however, reflects a robust skepticism that DRYS will successfully complete a debt raise to help fund its announced acquisitions. As the calendar turns to June, that becomes an increasingly risky proposition.

As I discussed in my last article on DRYS titled "First Tranche of Debt Funding Likely by June 30th", the first of four VLGCs is set for delivery during the month of June and DRYS is likely to complete the arrangement of debt financing and draw down the first $50 million tranche at the delivery date. DRYS has openly stated that it is pursuing such a financing so a short position (lasting more than a few days) is a bet that they are unable to complete it. There is a gross asymmetry to this bet. The upside of the short could be 99% but the downside, if DRYS closes the VLGC financing, is easily 3 - 4x at the current $39 million EMV. $77 million of DRYS estimated EBITDA at a 7x multiple less $200 million of Sifnos debt and $200 million of VLGC debt would yield an equity value of $139 million. Divided by the current EMV of $39 million equals upside of 3.56x. There are other methods of arriving at a greater equity value but this one suffices to highlight the risk.

A nimble trader can make money on the short side based on the trading patterns exhibited during recent weeks as DRYS jams stock into the market on Mondays and Tuesdays and the stock sells off on Fridays over concern about what the aftermarket 6-K filing will reveal about equity issuance that week. The deeper into June, however, the riskier that strategy will become.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I have traded DRYS on a regular basis, sometimes intraday round trips, for the last several weeks on the long side. I do not short stocks. I will likely aggressively trade DRYS over the next several days, increasing and decreasing my position based on the stocks performance. I expect DRYS to be volatile over the next several weeks and I view trading DRYS as extremely risky.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.