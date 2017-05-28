New Div On The Block Quarterly Earnings Round-Up: Part 3

We're nearly at the end of May, and a great deal of companies have reported their quarterly results for the previous period. In addition to monthly and quarterly portfolio reviews, I think it's important to use quarterly earnings reports to evaluate existing holdings. When companies report a big surprise on earnings (either positive or negative), this can sometimes trigger a buying spree or a sell-off that should prompt an investor to make sure the new realities still reflect the original investment thesis. My goal in this series is to perform just that exercise with each of my holdings, ensuring that the results and forward guidance provided by each company reaffirm my decision to hold their shares. In addition to reviewing the results, I'll also provide a BUY, HOLD, or SELL (hopefully not too many of these!) rating. Today I'll be looking at 4 more holdings across the Discretionary, Industrial, and Technology sectors: Magna International (NYSE:MGA), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Magna International

Current Investment: 38.2051 shares (7.53% of portfolio, 5.44% of income)

Current Yield (5/26/17): 2.44%, Yield on cost: 2.69%

Investment Thesis: Magna International is a value play on the international market of automobile supply and manufacture, the industry's largest and most diversified company. Though it has a strong relationship with the Detroit Big 3 - GM, Ford (NYSE:F), and Fiat-Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), it supplies parts to nearly every major car manufacturer in the world. Even when the industry as a whole reaches a peak in the cycle, Magna's diversification and shareholder-friendly dividend and buyback policies make it a solid investment regardless of business environment.

Quarterly Results: On May 11, Magna International reported positive results on both top and bottom lines, disclosing EPS of $1.53 versus expectations of $1.34 and revenue of $9.37b versus an expected $9.15b. These results represented positive surprises of 14% and 2.4%, respectively. Magna's Q1 revenue was also up over 5% on a YoY basis.

Looking a bit further into the numbers, one can see that Q1 sales were also up about 5% on a YoY basis, including sales growth in all world regions (slide 23). North America was the lagging region, showing only 7% growth in production sales and registering a 1% decline in vehicle production (slide 24). Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World all saw higher sales growth, led especially by Rest of the World at 58% (slides 23-28). Since this still only represents $126m of Magna's $8.2 global sales, there is clearly plenty of opportunity for continued growth in emerging markets with healthy or improving economies.

Magna also reported positive free cash flow of $193m, and has continued its healthy buyback program with another 2.3m shares retired during Q1. This, coupled with slight upticks in sales guidance and expected FCF for the remainder of 2017, indicate the Magna is well poised to continue performing well in subsequent quarters.

My Reaction: Before I react to the numbers and guidance, I feel it's also important to point out that Magna's shareholder presentation (linked above) spent nearly 20 slides demonstrating Magna's commitment to innovation and responding to changing realities in the auto industry in terms of electrification of key components and driving automation. This is great to see as it shows the company is aware of trends in the industry and stands ready to respond to them and continue delivering, both to its customers and its shareholders.

Now then, the numbers themselves. It was another record quarter for Magna, and the raised outlook helped send the stock price soaring nearly 5% the day results were announced. Keep in mind though, Magna has suffered from a substantially undervalued share price in recent years, with its current P/E hovering around 8.2. So, even with that 5% bump that has been sustained over the last few weeks, this is still very much an opportune price to be looking at Magna.

In spite of the many question marks hanging over the auto industry these days, grappling with perhaps fundamental industry changes, companies like Magna have the international diversification and expertise to continue prospering, and these latest results continue to prove that. Even as sales in North America slow, sales growth continues in Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. On the basis of that, and the still-low share price, I see Magna as a BUY.

General Motors

Current Investment: 51.5654 shares (7.48% of portfolio, 10.15% of income)

Current Yield (5/26/17): 4.60%, Yield on cost: 5.01%

Investment Thesis: GM is a highly profitable, extremely undervalued automobile manufacturer with a generous yield, strong fundamentals and solid strategy to adapt to changing industry conditions. Though the share price has remained relatively flat in recent years, share buybacks and higher sales have continued to fuel shareholder-friendly policies.

Quarterly Results: On April 24, GM reported both top and bottom line beats, disclosing EPS of $1.70 versus an expected $1.46 and revenue of $41.2b versus an expected $40.75b. These results represented positive surprises of 16% and 1.1%, respectively. GM's Q1 revenue was also over 10% higher on a YoY basis.

Taking a closer look at the results, it's quite easy to see why GM easily exceeded expectations in Q1. The company was led by North American sales, which brought in $3.4b in profit and saw its retail market share in the U.S. rise by 30bps to 16.9%. This record profit was primarily driven by higher pricing power, as increased volume was offset by mix (higher sales of Chevrolet Cruze) and cost savings were offset by FX headwinds (slide 10). Overall, the company's full- and mid-size truck sales were stable, which also contributed to healthy sales and profits.

International segments, including Europe, China, and South America, were less positive in Q1, but as evidenced by GM's March decision to sell its European operations under the Opel and Vauxhall brand-names, and more recent decisions to scale back or exit entirely India and South Africa, GM is committed to streamlining its operations and focusing on its most profitable markets. GM also remains committed to completing $5b of share buybacks in the remainder of the calendar year, and pay over $2b in dividends (slide 24).

My Reaction: It's great to see GM continuing to smash expectations, and yet still the company's stock price remains stuck in the low-to-mid $30s. This isn't necessarily a bad thing for shareholders; all those buybacks are worth a lot more with GM trading where it is now versus at a higher price point, and you're still get a generous 4.5+% yield for your trouble. The downside of that, from a DGI perspective, is that the company is not expected to raise its dividend this year.

It's hard to judge where the auto market is these days, as gas price remain relatively low while sales are finally slowing following quarter after quarter of growth. If you're bullish on the auto industry responding well to technological changes and continuing to tap into demand through at least the end of the decade, I think you'll agree that GM is a no-brainer. If you think we've already hit the peak of the cycle, I can understand why you might be more hesitant. I'd only point out that GM leadership, especially CEO Mary Barra, are doing an exceptional job of transforming GM into a more nimble and adaptive company, so there's something to be said for that. I remain bullish on auto, and continue to see GM as a fine income play BUY.

Southwest Airlines

Current Investment: 36.0673 shares (9.59% of portfolio, 2.34% of income)

Current Yield (5/26/17): 0.82%, Yield on cost: 1.18%

Investment Thesis: Southwest Airlines is an airline industry giant with steadily increasing profits, and a pure play on strong trends in domestic airline travel with limited international exposure. Offering clear growth through capital appreciation is an acceptable trade-off for well below-average dividend yield with investors who plan to hold for an extended period of time.

Quarterly Results: On April 27, Southwest Airlines reported negative surprises on both top and bottom lines. EPS of $0.61 missed by $0.02 and revenue of $4.88b missed by $40m. These were minor misses of 3.2% and 0.9%, respectively. Revenue was up around 1% on a YoY basis.

One of the key metrics to look at in airline performance is revenue per available seat mile, RASM, which during Q1 declined by nearly 3%, which was in line with Southwest's expectations. During the earnings call, Southwest affirmed that strong pricing competition during Q1 began to abate by early April, and expects more positive comparisons YoY in this metric for the remainder of the year. On the cost side, though the price of oil remains suppressed, remember that it has still recovered significantly since Q1 2016. Therefore, Southwest saw a nearly 10% increase in fuel costs.

On the shareholder return side, Southwest has completed 80% of its $2b buyback program initiated in May 2016. Total shareholder return for Q1 was $673m, of which $123m was dividends and remainder repurchases. As an aside, Southwest also updated its capital allocation strategy earlier this month, paving the way for an additional $2.0b buyback program and raising the dividend by 25%.

My Reaction: Given how low costs were in Q1 2016, it was going to be difficult for Southwest to beat its YoY comps during Q1 2017. While the company usually does a good job of meeting or exceed analyst guidance, I'm not overly concerned about these small misses. I'm very happy to see continued FCF generation and the excellent dividend growth, though of course Southwest's yield remains below 1% and its payout ratio sits at a bottom-barrel 11%.

Now that Southwest's share price is once again approaching 52-week highs, I'm hesitant to recommending buying more at this time. Should Southwest report solid, in-line to exceeding expectations results in subsequent quarters, I would revisit its valuation. But I don't believe additional investment is worthy of its overvaluation at this time. Therefore, I see Southwest as a HOLD.

Qualcomm

Current Investment: 10.0927 shares (2.54% of portfolio, 2.98% of income)

Current Yield (5/26/17): 3.96%, Yield on cost: 4.30%

Investment Thesis: Qualcomm is well-poised for future growth in key technology markets including drones, IoT, and autonomous automobiles, as it transitions from a pure smartphone market play to a more diversified semiconductor supplier through its acquisition of NXP. Though the ongoing legal disputes, most notably with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), continue to siphon attention away from the company's bright future, patient investors can be rewarded through the company's generous 4+% dividend yield.

Quarterly Results: On April 19, Qualcomm smashed analyst expectations with both top and bottom line beats. EPS of $1.34 compared favorably to the expected $1.20, and revenue of $6b came in $90m ahead of estimates. These results represent positive surprises of 11.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Revenue was also higher by over 9% on a YoY basis. The acquisition process for NXP is slow but ongoing, with U.S. regulator approval confirmed in April, and an E.U. ruling expected by early next month.

Along with its quarterly results, Qualcomm issued guidance for the upcoming quarter, with the caveat that it remains uncertain of royalty payments owed by Apple contract manufacturers, which already stand at $1b, equivalent to the amount Apple is seeking in its legal actions against Qualcomm. This means the guidance is much wider than typically reported by the company. The company also expects to ship between 180-200m MSM chips during the upcoming quarter, which could result in declines in volume of up to 10% on a YoY basis. However, global device shipments remain on track to increase by 3-9% for CY2017.

My Reaction: It's a bit frustrating as a shareholder to see how much of Qualcomm's oxygen is being taken up by dealing with the Apple dispute, but the resolution of the case will be an important indication of the company's ability to maintain its position as a global semiconductor leader. That being said, the synergies expected from the NXP acquisition as well as other QCOM partnerships and joint ventures as it moves into new technology areas give this company a lot of headway for growth moving forward, and given that the price still remains depressed from levels it attained late last year, I think it remains a compelling investment for those with some risk tolerance.

Right now my holding in QCOM is very small, the smallest in my portfolio in fact. I don't have any issue contemplating buying more right now, as a 4+% dividend yield will help alleviate some of the short-term concerns. Obviously, more clarity on how the suits and counter-suit with Apple will proceed would make for a "sleep well at night" situation, but I continue to find QCOM worth the risk. For me, it's a BUY.

Conclusion

Quarterly earnings results provide a nice opportunity to review one's holdings. Going through this exercise, I'm able to review a company's results and forward guidance against my original investment thesis to ensure the holding is still a good fit for my portfolio. In the four cases above, generally positive earnings results indicate positions with relatively solid footing in my portfolio, and I saw no red flags that would cause me to consider exiting from any positions at this time. While I think LUV is currently becoming stretched in valuation, I see no reason not to consider further investments in MGA, GM, and QCOM, all of which present a strong case for a value play in an overall expensive market.

I hope you have found this article interesting, and if you'd like to share your own opinions on these stocks please feel free to comment!