Sears Holdings: Earnings Remain Catastrophic

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) has had a rough decade. Eddie Lampert's notion of how to create a more profitable retail business has essentially been disproved over his tenure. A more desperate management has moved beyond monetizing its real estate, it has begun selling off irreplaceable iconic brands. While this appears like a win on the EBIT line, this is yet another sign of desperation showing that Sears' days are numbered.

So let's tear into Q1 results. They were... Horrible! Revenues decreased by $1.1 billion. While just over half of these revenue losses came from a shrunken sales base, almost half of these revenue losses came from same store sales declines. $417 million dollars of revenue vanished from $5.4 billion in total revenues in 2016. That's one of the worst results I've ever seen from a retailer, and I follow a lot of them. What's more concerning to me is where these sales losses are coming from. To quote CFO Rob Ricker "While Sears Domestic comparable store sales decreased 12.4% during the quarter, primarily driven by decreases in the home appliances of apparel and Lawn & Garden categories." What's especially terrifying to me is that home appliances and lawn and garden are showing significant weakness. These are areas that I thought Sears had a competitive moat in. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) continue to show significant strength in home appliances. Not only is this a place in which Sears should be outperforming, but this puts into question the value of the Kenmore brand that sears is looking to monetize.

Sears was able to push back a few debt maturities and even retire some debt. To quote management "We continually review our options to further derisk our balance sheet and increase our financial flexibility. Earlier this week, we reached an agreement with our lenders to extend a portion of our $500 million 2016 secured loan facility, originally maturing in July of 2017. Through this agreement, we extended the maturity of $400 million at the same interest rate through January of 2018, with the option to extend of the loan until July of 2018." This is not reassuring to me at all if the plan to get the same store sales decline righted isn't working. Shop Your Way is not driving sales per customer gains. Sales are still declining and losses are mounting. If we don't factor in the gains made by selling off the Craftsman brand, I'll just leave it to Rob Ricker, "We reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $222 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $181 million in the prior year first quarter."

Sears makes no assurances that same store sales declines will reside any time soon. Go look inside a Sears or Kmart. Lampert is sticking to the idea that stores require no capex to retain customers. This strategy has been proven to not work. Let's look at his tenure of being CEO, compared to Target, Walmart and Lowes. I would not be interested in investing in a company who's CEO is following a flawed model for growth regardless of a debt restructuring.

When I look at MD&A from J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Macy's (NYSE:M) or Hudson's Bay (OTC:HBAYF) I see management outlining a clear strategy to maintain or return to profitability, the built out of an online storefront and a timeline on their goals. Sears does none of this. Their effort to grow sales, Shop Your Way, has not worked thus far. Sears has not laid out a path to profitability, instead they continue real estate and brand sales to offset losses. What does this matter if losses keep mounting, stores keep closing and Lampert clings to the idea that continued asset sales will save the company.

This is same old, same old for Sears management. Asset sales are getting more and more desperate. Revenue loss is accelerating. EBITDA loss is not being reduced. Shop Your Way is not fixing the same store sales losses. Lampert is continuing a strategy that has lost longs 95% of value over the past 10 years. Sears is a perennial short.